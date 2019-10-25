Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Thrash Hyderabad 5-0

News18.com | October 25, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK, playing their second match of the season and their first at home, crushed debutants Hyderabad FC 5-0 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. David Williams' charismatic brace and Roy Krishna's goal put ATK in charge of this match with a 3-0 lead at half time. With Hyderabad failing to show any sting, it looked like ATK would win with a three-goal lead. But Prabir Das and Edu Garcia combined for two late goals with the Spaniard getting his brace and ATK registering a resounding win.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK lost their first match of the season to Kerala Blasters away from home in Kochi and will look to get their first win in front of their home fans. Hyderabad FC, being coached by Phil Brown, will look to begin their ISL journey with a win. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 25, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)

Here are all the major statistics from ATK vs Hyderabad FC in Kolkata, where the home side registered a massive 5-0 win.

CRITERIA ATK HYDERABAD FC
Possession 48% 52%
Passing Accuracy 68% 69%
Goals 5 0
Shots on Target 11 1
Shots Off Target 4 5
Yellow Cards 1 2
Oct 25, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! That was a five-star performance from the home team! ATK dominated Hyderabad FC throughout the game and reaped its benefits with a 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC. David Williams and Edu Garcia scored a brace while Roy Krishna got a goal as the home team entertained the Kolkata fans to the fullest. After losing their opener to Kerala Blasters, ATK have made a statement with this big, big win. Lots of work to be done for Hyderabad FC, who showed no sting at all.

ATK 5-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

90+4' - Edu Garcia Gets a Brace! Another brilliant cross from Prabir Das and Garcia, at the far post gets his head to it. It's raining goals at the Salt Lake Stadium today and the fans are enjoying it to the fullest.

ATK 5-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

88' - GOAL! Substitute Edu Garcia scores the fourth for ATK to absolutely seal the deal here at the Salt Lake Stadium in front of their home fans. What a brilliant defence-splitting pass from Prabir Das on the right and all Garcia has to do is get a toe to it. He makes no mistake and ATK are in for a resounding victory here.

ATK 4-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

85' - Prabir Das comes extremely close! He wins the ball on the right and runs up with it. He keeps looking for someone to pass for with no one arriving, he drops his shoulder to the right and goes for the strike but it's well over.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

73' - Hyderabad FC are currently playing with 10 men after Nikhil Poojary went down following a one-on-one with Roy Krishna. Horrible scenario for Hyderabad FC as they have made all the three substitutions.

74' - While Nikhil is back on the pitch after treatment, another man has gone down and is being treatment. This is dangerous for Hyderabad as they have anyway been dominated by ATK throughout.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

65' - Arindam Bhattacharya makes the first save of the night! Hyderabad FC get their first shot on target but Arindam comes good.

70' - Edu Garcia replaces Javier Hernandez. ATK are well in control!

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

62' - Michael Soosairaj tests Kamaljit Singh once again! His shot from outside the box is well collected by the keeper. Hyderabad FC have not been able to impose themselves on this ATK midfield.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

58' - Jayesh Rane makes way for Pranoy Halder.

60' - After early fireworks in the second half, it has been relatively quite and both teams are just knocking the ball around. The onus is on Hyderabad FC to create chances, up the tempo since ATK have a massive lead.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

49' - Big chance for Hyderabad FC goes begging. Marcelo Pereira floats the ball in the box from the right but it goes out for corner.

50' - From the resulting corner kick for Hyderabad, ATK launch a brilliant counter attack with Soosairaj collecting the ball in his box and making a darting run forward. He skips past two defenders to put the ball in the middle that Javier Hernandez collects and run forward but instead of going for the goal, he tries the backheel to pass to Roy Krishna but it's intercepted.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

ATK kickstart the second half of their home match against Hyderabad FC. ATK have got a huge, huge lead, considering also the fact that Hyderabad have failed to muster any meaningful attack. Do Hyderabad have it in them to mount an incredible comeback?

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! What a scintillating half this has been for ATK and in front of their home fans! It's a David Williams and Roy Krishna show as the two imports from A-League had put ATK in a massive 3-0 lead against Hyderabad FC. David Williams has got a brace, courtesy two mirror image-like goals while Roy Krishna has got one to his name as well. Williams had the chance to get a hat-trick just before half time but was denied. The story of the half is that, ATK have had seven shots on goal while Hyderabad have had none!

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

45+2' - Roy Krishna runs behind the Hyderabad defenders on the left and passes the ball in the centre towards David Williams but a last-ditch tackle prevents Williams from getting the hat-trick already.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

45' - David Williams gets his second of the night and it's all ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium! Jayesh Rane turns around and puts in a ball between the defenders for a running David Williams on the left. Williams, once again, gives the referee a look to check if he was onside, and makes no mistake with the finish once again. This is as good as done for the home side.

ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

42' - YELLOW CARD! Sahil Panwar gets into the referee's books for a kick on Roy Krishna's face. Even though his eyes are on the ball, it was high boot and clearly, a dangerous play. Krishna needs attention after that foul.

ATK 2-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - It's been a barrage of attacks from ATK through this first half. Hyderabad FC have hardly had the time to breath in between the trickery of the ATK players. Habas had said ahead of the match that his players need to play well to draw the crowd, it seems they are doing their bit!

ATK 2-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

27' - Two goals in two minutes for ATK! The floodgates have opened, have they? David Williams charges on the left flank and passes the ball to an onrushing Roy Krishna. Krishna takes a brilliant first touch and makes an absolute dummy of Kamaljit as he slots the ball home.

ATK 2-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

25' - David Williams has announced himself to the ISL! Javier Hernandez slides a brilliant through ball towards David Williams, who runs in between the two central defenders. He gives the referee a look to check if he was onside and takes one touch and gets a clean finish to grab the goal.

ATK 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

23' - Michael Soosairaj dances around on the left wing once more, leaving the defenders dazed. The ball finds its way to Jayesh Rane's feet, who unleashed a drive that forces a save from Kamaljit. He has been extremely busy so far in the goal while his counterpart has hardly done anything so far.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

19' - Unbelievable scenes in Kolkata! Michael Soosairaj moves around on the left flank and nobody from the Hyderabad defence closes him down. He unleashes a deadly strike on the goal that hits the woodwork. Hyderabad survive again!

ATK have made seven attempts on goal today compared to nil from Hyderabad FC.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

17' - Pritam brings down Marcelinho from behind and it's a cynical foul from the ATK defender. He has escaped a straight yellow card for the offence. ATK have been completely on the attack from the word go but are yet to make it count.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

15' - Rafael Lopez Gomez has seemingly pulled his hamstring and has to be replaced by Marco Stankovic. Early forced substitution for Hyderabad FC here, will this change their approach?

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

13' - Jayesh Rane with his silky touch, gets around his marker in the box to get a pass across towards Roy Krishna but a last ditch tackle from Hyderabad saves them. This is intense pressure from ATK early on.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - David Williams goes for a long-ranger from outside the box and Kamaljit gets his hand to it. He had moved from his spot and just about managed to save that one. Early jitters for Hyderabad FC here as ATK are absolutely having a go at them in front of their home fans.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

8' - HYDERABAD SURVIVE! Horrible first touch from Kamaljit, who receives the ball from his defender at the goal. An onrushing David Williams gets his leg to the ball as he tries to power it away and the ball just misses the goal. That would have been a horrible way to concede!

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

2' - Prabir Das escapes a yellow card even as he dives into the box in an attempt to get a penalty.

4' - It has been a frantic start t the match so far with ATK turning on the screws early on just like their opener against Kerala Blasters.

ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC

Oct 25, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

ATK vs Hyderavad FC kickstarts at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and immediately, Jayesh Rane's shot whizzes past the post and in the first minute itself, it is survival for Hyderabad FC.

Oct 25, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

ATK coach Antonio Habas was in favour of more Indian players in the line-up for ISL matches: "I feel it's necessary for the growth of Indian Football. Every season you need to know more for the Indian players. You must give opportunities to Indian players. It's necessary for the development of the Indian national team and for the growth of Indian football."

Oct 25, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

Phil Brown has extremely high hopes from Kolkata: "I was very fortunate to be here for India's game against Bangladesh. It was a fantastic atmosphere. I hope for a similar atmosphere tomorrow. If we get that, I'll understand my players a little bit more. We have to learn to play under pressure."

Oct 25, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Here is Hyderabad FC’s starting XI against ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C); Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai; Rafael Lopez Gomez, Adil Khan; Nikhil Poojary, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira; Robin Singh.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Thrash Hyderabad 5-0
ATK beat Hyderabad FC at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)

ATK, who faced a controversial loss to Kerala Blasters in their season opener, will want a fresh start at home when they take on Hyderabad FC. ATK finished on the sixth place last season and they've now got Antonio Habas once more at the helm to turn their fortunes around, as he guided them to the title in the inaugural edition. About ATK's promising player Michael Soosairaj, Habas said, "I think Soosairaj has a fantastic future but he needs to adapt to us tactically. Maybe one day he'll play as a full-back and other day he'll be a winger. He has the condition for playing in many sectors of the pitch."



Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are looking for a fresh start with a name and place change. Hyderabad FC is the revamped version of the now-defunct FC Pune City, who faced financial troubles at the end of last season. Hyderabad have retained most of their Pune personnel even as they have brought in several key foreigners, including Nestor Gordillo, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva and Giles Barnes. Nestor, however, will not be available until December due to a ban from AIFF. The domestic recruits include Gani Nigam, Sahil Tavora and Laldanmawia Ralte while FC Goa's Laxmikant Kattimani has replaced Vishal Kaith.
