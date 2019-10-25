ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Thrash Hyderabad 5-0

Phil Brown has extremely high hopes from Kolkata: "I was very fortunate to be here for India's game against Bangladesh. It was a fantastic atmosphere. I hope for a similar atmosphere tomorrow. If we get that, I'll understand my players a little bit more. We have to learn to play under pressure."

ATK coach Antonio Habas was in favour of more Indian players in the line-up for ISL matches: "I feel it's necessary for the growth of Indian Football. Every season you need to know more for the Indian players. You must give opportunities to Indian players. It's necessary for the development of the Indian national team and for the growth of Indian football."

8' - HYDERABAD SURVIVE! Horrible first touch from Kamaljit, who receives the ball from his defender at the goal. An onrushing David Williams gets his leg to the ball as he tries to power it away and the ball just misses the goal. That would have been a horrible way to concede!

11' - David Williams goes for a long-ranger from outside the box and Kamaljit gets his hand to it. He had moved from his spot and just about managed to save that one. Early jitters for Hyderabad FC here as ATK are absolutely having a go at them in front of their home fans.

13' - Jayesh Rane with his silky touch, gets around his marker in the box to get a pass across towards Roy Krishna but a last ditch tackle from Hyderabad saves them. This is intense pressure from ATK early on.

17' - Pritam brings down Marcelinho from behind and it's a cynical foul from the ATK defender. He has escaped a straight yellow card for the offence. ATK have been completely on the attack from the word go but are yet to make it count.

23' - Michael Soosairaj dances around on the left wing once more, leaving the defenders dazed. The ball finds its way to Jayesh Rane's feet, who unleashed a drive that forces a save from Kamaljit. He has been extremely busy so far in the goal while his counterpart has hardly done anything so far.

25' - David Williams has announced himself to the ISL! Javier Hernandez slides a brilliant through ball towards David Williams, who runs in between the two central defenders. He gives the referee a look to check if he was onside and takes one touch and gets a clean finish to grab the goal.

27' - Two goals in two minutes for ATK! The floodgates have opened, have they? David Williams charges on the left flank and passes the ball to an onrushing Roy Krishna. Krishna takes a brilliant first touch and makes an absolute dummy of Kamaljit as he slots the ball home.

36' - It's been a barrage of attacks from ATK through this first half. Hyderabad FC have hardly had the time to breath in between the trickery of the ATK players. Habas had said ahead of the match that his players need to play well to draw the crowd, it seems they are doing their bit!

42' - YELLOW CARD! Sahil Panwar gets into the referee's books for a kick on Roy Krishna's face. Even though his eyes are on the ball, it was high boot and clearly, a dangerous play. Krishna needs attention after that foul.

45' - David Williams gets his second of the night and it's all ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium! Jayesh Rane turns around and puts in a ball between the defenders for a running David Williams on the left. Williams, once again, gives the referee a look to check if he was onside, and makes no mistake with the finish once again. This is as good as done for the home side.

HALF TIME! What a scintillating half this has been for ATK and in front of their home fans! It's a David Williams and Roy Krishna show as the two imports from A-League had put ATK in a massive 3-0 lead against Hyderabad FC. David Williams has got a brace, courtesy two mirror image-like goals while Roy Krishna has got one to his name as well. Williams had the chance to get a hat-trick just before half time but was denied. The story of the half is that, ATK have had seven shots on goal while Hyderabad have had none!

ATK kickstart the second half of their home match against Hyderabad FC. ATK have got a huge, huge lead, considering also the fact that Hyderabad have failed to muster any meaningful attack. Do Hyderabad have it in them to mount an incredible comeback?

50' - From the resulting corner kick for Hyderabad, ATK launch a brilliant counter attack with Soosairaj collecting the ball in his box and making a darting run forward. He skips past two defenders to put the ball in the middle that Javier Hernandez collects and run forward but instead of going for the goal, he tries the backheel to pass to Roy Krishna but it's intercepted.

60' - After early fireworks in the second half, it has been relatively quite and both teams are just knocking the ball around. The onus is on Hyderabad FC to create chances, up the tempo since ATK have a massive lead.

62' - Michael Soosairaj tests Kamaljit Singh once again! His shot from outside the box is well collected by the keeper. Hyderabad FC have not been able to impose themselves on this ATK midfield.

74' - While Nikhil is back on the pitch after treatment, another man has gone down and is being treatment. This is dangerous for Hyderabad as they have anyway been dominated by ATK throughout.

85' - Prabir Das comes extremely close! He wins the ball on the right and runs up with it. He keeps looking for someone to pass for with no one arriving, he drops his shoulder to the right and goes for the strike but it's well over.

88' - GOAL! Substitute Edu Garcia scores the fourth for ATK to absolutely seal the deal here at the Salt Lake Stadium in front of their home fans. What a brilliant defence-splitting pass from Prabir Das on the right and all Garcia has to do is get a toe to it. He makes no mistake and ATK are in for a resounding victory here.

90+4' - Edu Garcia Gets a Brace! Another brilliant cross from Prabir Das and Garcia, at the far post gets his head to it. It's raining goals at the Salt Lake Stadium today and the fans are enjoying it to the fullest.

FULL TIME! That was a five-star performance from the home team! ATK dominated Hyderabad FC throughout the game and reaped its benefits with a 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC. David Williams and Edu Garcia scored a brace while Roy Krishna got a goal as the home team entertained the Kolkata fans to the fullest. After losing their opener to Kerala Blasters, ATK have made a statement with this big, big win. Lots of work to be done for Hyderabad FC, who showed no sting at all.



🗣| "Our chances of a win increase by 20 per cent with the support of the fans. Without supporters, there is no football."

Antonio Lopez Habas talks about the importance of the fans ahead of #KOLHYD. #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/Mbnni5tRq1



— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019

ATK, who faced a controversial loss to Kerala Blasters in their season opener, will want a fresh start at home when they take on Hyderabad FC. ATK finished on the sixth place last season and they've now got Antonio Habas once more at the helm to turn their fortunes around, as he guided them to the title in the inaugural edition. About ATK's promising player Michael Soosairaj, Habas said, "I think Soosairaj has a fantastic future but he needs to adapt to us tactically. Maybe one day he'll play as a full-back and other day he'll be a winger. He has the condition for playing in many sectors of the pitch."Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are looking for a fresh start with a name and place change. Hyderabad FC is the revamped version of the now-defunct FC Pune City, who faced financial troubles at the end of last season. Hyderabad have retained most of their Pune personnel even as they have brought in several key foreigners, including Nestor Gordillo, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva and Giles Barnes. Nestor, however, will not be available until December due to a ban from AIFF. The domestic recruits include Gani Nigam, Sahil Tavora and Laldanmawia Ralte while FC Goa's Laxmikant Kattimani has replaced Vishal Kaith.