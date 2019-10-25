ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Hyderabad FC: ATK Thrash Hyderabad 5-0

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK lost their first match of the season to Kerala Blasters away from home in Kochi and will look to get their first win in front of their home fans. Hyderabad FC, being coached by Phil Brown, will look to begin their ISL journey with a win. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! That was a five-star performance from the home team! ATK dominated Hyderabad FC throughout the game and reaped its benefits with a 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC. David Williams and Edu Garcia scored a brace while Roy Krishna got a goal as the home team entertained the Kolkata fans to the fullest. After losing their opener to Kerala Blasters, ATK have made a statement with this big, big win. Lots of work to be done for Hyderabad FC, who showed no sting at all.
ATK 5-0 Hyderabad FC
90' GOAL!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
Prabir ➡ Edu Garcia ➡ Goal ➡ Repeat 🔁
Another cross from the full-back, and the Spaniard heads home with ease.
ATK 5-0 HFC#KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
90+4' - Edu Garcia Gets a Brace! Another brilliant cross from Prabir Das and Garcia, at the far post gets his head to it. It's raining goals at the Salt Lake Stadium today and the fans are enjoying it to the fullest.
ATK 5-0 Hyderabad FC
90+4'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
GOAAALLLLLL!!!!!!
Prabir Das crosses into the six yard box and Edu Garcia was there to head it into the goal and makes it 5⃣ for us.#ATK 5-0 #HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball
88' - GOAL! Substitute Edu Garcia scores the fourth for ATK to absolutely seal the deal here at the Salt Lake Stadium in front of their home fans. What a brilliant defence-splitting pass from Prabir Das on the right and all Garcia has to do is get a toe to it. He makes no mistake and ATK are in for a resounding victory here.
ATK 4-0 Hyderabad FC
89' GOAL! @ATKFC finishing it off in style! 😎— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
Prabir Das serves it up on a plate for Edu Garcia to slam home from close range.
ATK 4-0 HFC#KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
73' - Hyderabad FC are currently playing with 10 men after Nikhil Poojary went down following a one-on-one with Roy Krishna. Horrible scenario for Hyderabad FC as they have made all the three substitutions.
74' - While Nikhil is back on the pitch after treatment, another man has gone down and is being treatment. This is dangerous for Hyderabad as they have anyway been dominated by ATK throughout.
ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC
58' - Jayesh Rane makes way for Pranoy Halder.
60' - After early fireworks in the second half, it has been relatively quite and both teams are just knocking the ball around. The onus is on Hyderabad FC to create chances, up the tempo since ATK have a massive lead.
ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC
58'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
SUBSTITUTION
IN:- Pronay Halder
OUT:- Jayesh Rane#ATK 3-0 #HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball
49' - Big chance for Hyderabad FC goes begging. Marcelo Pereira floats the ball in the box from the right but it goes out for corner.
50' - From the resulting corner kick for Hyderabad, ATK launch a brilliant counter attack with Soosairaj collecting the ball in his box and making a darting run forward. He skips past two defenders to put the ball in the middle that Javier Hernandez collects and run forward but instead of going for the goal, he tries the backheel to pass to Roy Krishna but it's intercepted.
ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC
HALF TIME! What a scintillating half this has been for ATK and in front of their home fans! It's a David Williams and Roy Krishna show as the two imports from A-League had put ATK in a massive 3-0 lead against Hyderabad FC. David Williams has got a brace, courtesy two mirror image-like goals while Roy Krishna has got one to his name as well. Williams had the chance to get a hat-trick just before half time but was denied. The story of the half is that, ATK have had seven shots on goal while Hyderabad have had none!
ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC
Half Time!!!!— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
David Williams's brace and Roy Krishna's goal helped us to go to back into the tunnel with a 3⃣ goal lead.#ATK 3-0 #HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/5qZe1U3LAt
45' - David Williams gets his second of the night and it's all ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium! Jayesh Rane turns around and puts in a ball between the defenders for a running David Williams on the left. Williams, once again, gives the referee a look to check if he was onside, and makes no mistake with the finish once again. This is as good as done for the home side.
ATK 3-0 Hyderabad FC
44'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
GOAAALLLLL!!!!!
David Williams once again calmly places it through the legs of Kamaljit Singh and makes it 3⃣ for us.#ATK 3-0 #HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball
36' - It's been a barrage of attacks from ATK through this first half. Hyderabad FC have hardly had the time to breath in between the trickery of the ATK players. Habas had said ahead of the match that his players need to play well to draw the crowd, it seems they are doing their bit!
ATK 2-0 Hyderabad FC
27' - Two goals in two minutes for ATK! The floodgates have opened, have they? David Williams charges on the left flank and passes the ball to an onrushing Roy Krishna. Krishna takes a brilliant first touch and makes an absolute dummy of Kamaljit as he slots the ball home.
ATK 2-0 Hyderabad FC
https://t.co/Rjkx0mFrpl pic.twitter.com/rNZJIwusgw— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
25' - David Williams has announced himself to the ISL! Javier Hernandez slides a brilliant through ball towards David Williams, who runs in between the two central defenders. He gives the referee a look to check if he was onside and takes one touch and gets a clean finish to grab the goal.
ATK 1-0 Hyderabad FC
25' GOAL! And it has been coming! ⚽️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
David Williams times his run to perfection and calmly slots it between the legs of Kamaljit.
ATK 1-0 HFC#KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
23' - Michael Soosairaj dances around on the left wing once more, leaving the defenders dazed. The ball finds its way to Jayesh Rane's feet, who unleashed a drive that forces a save from Kamaljit. He has been extremely busy so far in the goal while his counterpart has hardly done anything so far.
ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC
23'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
Jayesh Rane shoots into the goal but again a great save from Kamaljit Singh of @HydFCOfficial. #ATK 0-0 #HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball
19' - Unbelievable scenes in Kolkata! Michael Soosairaj moves around on the left flank and nobody from the Hyderabad defence closes him down. He unleashes a deadly strike on the goal that hits the woodwork. Hyderabad survive again!
ATK have made seven attempts on goal today compared to nil from Hyderabad FC.
ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC
19' Off the post! 😯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
Soosairaj comes inside from the left to unleash a delightful curler which comes off the woodwork. The home side are edging closer!
ATK 0-0 HFC#KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
11' - David Williams goes for a long-ranger from outside the box and Kamaljit gets his hand to it. He had moved from his spot and just about managed to save that one. Early jitters for Hyderabad FC here as ATK are absolutely having a go at them in front of their home fans.
ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC
11'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 25, 2019
David Williams takes a screamer but saved by Kamaljit Singh.
ATK 0-0 HFC#KOLHYD#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFootball
2' - Prabir Das escapes a yellow card even as he dives into the box in an attempt to get a penalty.
4' - It has been a frantic start t the match so far with ATK turning on the screws early on just like their opener against Kerala Blasters.
ATK 0-0 Hyderabad FC
2' Early penalty shout!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
Prabir Das goes down in the box, but the referee is having none of it as he correctly waves it away.
ATK 0-0 HFC#KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
ATK vs Hyderavad FC kickstarts at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and immediately, Jayesh Rane's shot whizzes past the post and in the first minute itself, it is survival for Hyderabad FC.
Kick-off in Kolkata! ⚽️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
The City of Joy should be in for a treat tonight. 😍 #KOLHYD #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
ATK coach Antonio Habas was in favour of more Indian players in the line-up for ISL matches: "I feel it's necessary for the growth of Indian Football. Every season you need to know more for the Indian players. You must give opportunities to Indian players. It's necessary for the development of the Indian national team and for the growth of Indian football."
Here is Hyderabad FC’s starting XI against ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C); Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai; Rafael Lopez Gomez, Adil Khan; Nikhil Poojary, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira; Robin Singh.
Presenting, for the first time in the #HeroISL 👉🏻 @HydFCOfficial!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
The visitors arrive at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan for their debut.#KOLHYD #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/n8RE61gf8S
ATK beat Hyderabad FC at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)
ATK, who faced a controversial loss to Kerala Blasters in their season opener, will want a fresh start at home when they take on Hyderabad FC. ATK finished on the sixth place last season and they've now got Antonio Habas once more at the helm to turn their fortunes around, as he guided them to the title in the inaugural edition. About ATK's promising player Michael Soosairaj, Habas said, "I think Soosairaj has a fantastic future but he needs to adapt to us tactically. Maybe one day he'll play as a full-back and other day he'll be a winger. He has the condition for playing in many sectors of the pitch."
🗣| "Our chances of a win increase by 20 per cent with the support of the fans. Without supporters, there is no football."
Antonio Lopez Habas talks about the importance of the fans ahead of #KOLHYD. #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/Mbnni5tRq1
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 25, 2019
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are looking for a fresh start with a name and place change. Hyderabad FC is the revamped version of the now-defunct FC Pune City, who faced financial troubles at the end of last season. Hyderabad have retained most of their Pune personnel even as they have brought in several key foreigners, including Nestor Gordillo, Deyvison Rogerio da Silva and Giles Barnes. Nestor, however, will not be available until December due to a ban from AIFF. The domestic recruits include Gani Nigam, Sahil Tavora and Laldanmawia Ralte while FC Goa's Laxmikant Kattimani has replaced Vishal Kaith.
