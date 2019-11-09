ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia Help ATK Beat Jamshedpur

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
November 9, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday to go on top of the league table. Here is the story of the match: It was been a cagey first half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams had a few openings but the closest either side went to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in the first half that saw three yellow cards being dished out. ATK came out with renewed vigour and the attacking pace of ATK remained a threat for Jamshedpur. In the 11 minutes from 58th to 67th, Roy Krishna was brought down twice in the box by Tiri and he converted from the spot on both occasions to put ATK in a good lead. Jamshedpur found a way back in the 85th minute when Sergio Castel scored off the game's third penalty. But super sub Edu Garcia applied the icing on the cake in the 94th minute when he dinked Krishna's pass over the keeper to find the back of the net and seal the game.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK went on top of the ISL 2019-20 table with nine points from four games and will remain on the top during the international break. Jamshedpur FC had their unbeaten streak broken and were pushed to the fourth spot in the table. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 9, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from ATK vs Jamshedpur FC, which ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts under continuous raining conditions.

CRITERIA ATK JAMSHEDPUR FC
Possession 48% 52%
Passing Accuracy 60% 59%
Goals 3 1
Shots on Target 3 2
Shots Off Target 7 2
Yellow Cards 2 4
Nov 9, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! And ATK are on top of the ISL 2019-20 table! Roy Krishna converted two penalties and Edu Garcia applied the icing on the cake as ATK beat previously-unbeaten Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium. They go from the fourth spot to the first and will head into the international break with the top-of-the-table spot!

ATK 3-1 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

90+4' - GOAL! Edu Garcia puts the game to bed for ATK! Brilliant counter-attacking play as David Williams sends in a brilliant cross to the left for Roy Krishna and lays it off brilliantly for Garcia in the middle and the Spaniard calmly dinks it over the keeper into the back of the net.

ATK 3-1 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

87' - Farukh Choudhary goes for goal but a last-ditch deflection puts it out for corner. That's a relief for ATK!

89' - ATK open up Jamshedpur at the back once more with a quick counter-attack and David Williams passes it back for Edu Garcia in the middle whose effort is wide.

ATK 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

83' - PENALTY! Noe Acosta is brought down in the box by Anas Edathodika and the referee points to the spot. The players from both sides indulge in unsavoury exchanges and the referee has to do them apart.

85' - GOAL! Sergio Castel buries that with ease and brings Jamshedpur FC back in the game. Can the visitors complete an unlikely comeback?

ATK 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

80' - Jobby Justin comes on in place of Michael Soosairaj.

81' - Immediately after, Bikash Jairu replaces Keegan Perreira.

ATK 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

75' - SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK! Edu Garcia replaces Javi Hernandez.

If Jamshedpur FC do not score a goal soon here, this match is surely gone out of their hands.

ATK 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

70' - Roy Krishna slots the ball into the right corner once again to beat Subrata Paul from the spot but referee blows the whistle for both sets of players enroaching the penalty area.

71' - GOAL! As Krishna stands to take the penalty again, Subrata challenges if the ATK man can beat him on the keeper's right. Krishna takes the challenge and shoots it left, the ball hits the inside of the post and is home. Subrata and Krishna exchange a handshake in respect.

ATK 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

68' - PENALTY! This is slipping away from Jamshedpur! Roy Krishna controls the long ball brilliantly with a header and gets away from Tiri, who tries to stop the move and instead, brings Krishna down.

ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

62' - Clumsy challenge from Robin Gurung as he brings down Roy Krishna outside the box. The resulting free kick, however, is blasted away.

62' - SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK! Jayesh Rane is replaced by Pranoy Halder. Is Antonio Habas going to try and protect this one-goal lead here now?

ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

57' - GOAL! Roy Krishna rolls that one home calmly into the right corner. Subrata Paul is sent the wrong way and Krishna makes no mistake and ATK have now broken the deadlock here.

ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

55' - PENALTY! Tiri takes out Roy Krishna in the box and is this going to be ATK's breakthrough tonight?

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

47' - Wide from Soosairaj! Great link-up play between Hernandez and Soosai in that move. Soosai passes to Hernandez slightly on the left and then as he is making a run to the middle, Hernandez makes a cheeky backheel pass back to Soosai, whose shot is wide.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of ATK vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway with the scoreline reading 0-0. Jamshedpur's main man Piti is out injured so it will be interesting to see how Iriondo will plan to work around the problem.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Here are the statistics from ATK vs Jamshedpur FC after 45 minutes of play.

CRITERIA ATK JAMSHEDPUR FC
Possession 47% 53%
Passing Accuracy 63% 68%
Goals 0 0
Shots on Target 1 0
Shots Off Target 3 2
Yellow Cards 1 2
Nov 9, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! It has been a cagey half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams have had a few openings but the closest either side came to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in this half that saw three yellow cards dished out.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

43' - Farukh Choudhary has been booked now! Three booking already in this first half as the rain makes it difficult for players to get a grip on the game.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

39' - Mobashir breaks the move tactically by bringing down David Williams and he is very lucky to escape without a booking.

40' - Subrata puts himself under pressure with that under-hit pass as David Williams instercepts and then Roy Krishna backheels to Javi Hernandez and Monroy makes a timely tackle.

41' - Mazy run from Jayesh Rane and he goes for a long-ranger and it's just wide.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - Jamshedpur's Piti is down! It looks like a muscular issue and that will be a big, big blow to the visitors. Piti has started every single match for Jamshedpur so far.

38' - Piti is replaced by Noe Acosta. 

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

22' - Brilliant run from Soosairaj on the right and he looks to pass the ball to Roy Krishna but Subrata Paul collects the ball ahead of him.

23' - Krishna makes a good run on the left but a timely tackle from Tiri averts the danger.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - Header Goes Wide! David Williams > Michael Soosairaj > Williams > Prabir Das > Williams. Fantastic run from Soosairaj in the middle of the park, taking on two defenders to pass the ball back to Williams, who crossed the ball wide on the right to Prabir. He overstepped and race up with pace to put in a brilliant cross in the middle for Williams but he couldn't connect properly with the ball and heads that wide.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

17' - The match has toned down a little after the early attacks from both the teams and ATK and Jamshedpur are both trying to carve out their chances at the moment.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

8' - WHAT A CHANCE! Farukh Choudhary hits the bar. What a beautiful moment created by Piti on the right. He shows great composure on the ball to dummy Jayesh Rane twice and floats a ball to the far corner. Farukh is not able to rise high but gets his head to the ball but it hits the bar. What a moment!

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

7' - Jamshedpur are so lucky there. Memo, with David Williams on his back, played a back pass to his keeper Subrata Paul. There was no communication there and Williams intercepted but Subrata came in time to avert the danger.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

3' - Keegan Perreira has been booked already for a bad foul on Prabir Das. That was a clear-cut bookable offence and right at the start, Jamshedpur have got into the books of the referee.

ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC

Nov 9, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

ATK vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The top spot in the ISL points table is on the line as they two teams go head-to-head in the rain.

Nov 9, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

The players of both ATK and Jamshedpur FC are out in the field and the national anthem has been sung. The live football action will begin shortly under the rain. West Bengal is preparing for Cyclone Bulbul.

Nov 9, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Farukh Choudhary will be celebrating his birthday today! Can he help 'win' his own birthday gift in the match against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium?

Nov 9, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Delhi Dynamos' (which has been rechristened to Odisha FC) marque player Alessandro del Piero is celebrating his birthday today. Del Piero was the biggest name in the league when it started back in 2014.

Nov 9, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

ATK's Michael Soosairaj is up against his former team and this is what he had to say ahead of the clash: "I am happy playing against them. I had a great time in Jamshedpur. The people were awesome, I performed there. Now I have signed with ATK, this is my team. So I am looking forward to this match and we will try to win the game."

ATK's attack has been on fire led by A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna.The pace and clinical nature of their attack, which is supported by the likes of Javier Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj, has the ability to hurt any team. ATK's defence has also held up very well, conceding only twice so far.



Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur FC loves to get on the ball, with the likes of Piti and Aitor Monroy controlling the game from midfield. Jamshedpur also have an in-form striker in Sergio Castel. Apart from their foreigners, their Indian attacking players like Farukh Choudhary and Aniket Jadhav have also been impressive.
