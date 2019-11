ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia Help ATK Beat Jamshedpur

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday to go on top of the league table.It was been a cagey first half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams had a few openings but the closest either side went to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in the first half that saw three yellow cards being dished out. ATK came out with renewed vigour and the attacking pace of ATK remained a threat for Jamshedpur. In the 11 minutes from 58th to 67th, Roy Krishna was brought down twice in the box by Tiri and he converted from the spot on both occasions to put ATK in a good lead. Jamshedpur found a way back in the 85th minute when Sergio Castel scored off the game's third penalty. But super sub Edu Garcia applied the icing on the cake in the 94th minute when he dinked Krishna's pass over the keeper to find the back of the net and seal the game.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK went on top of the ISL 2019-20 table with nine points from four games and will remain on the top during the international break. Jamshedpur FC had their unbeaten streak broken and were pushed to the fourth spot in the table. LIVE STREAMING