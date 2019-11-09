ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Jamshedpur FC: Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia Help ATK Beat Jamshedpur

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK went on top of the ISL 2019-20 table with nine points from four games and will remain on the top during the international break. Jamshedpur FC had their unbeaten streak broken and were pushed to the fourth spot in the table. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! And ATK are on top of the ISL 2019-20 table! Roy Krishna converted two penalties and Edu Garcia applied the icing on the cake as ATK beat previously-unbeaten Jamshedpur FC 3-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium. They go from the fourth spot to the first and will head into the international break with the top-of-the-table spot!
ATK 3-1 Jamshedpur FC
90+4' - GOAL! Edu Garcia puts the game to bed for ATK! Brilliant counter-attacking play as David Williams sends in a brilliant cross to the left for Roy Krishna and lays it off brilliantly for Garcia in the middle and the Spaniard calmly dinks it over the keeper into the back of the net.
ATK 3-1 Jamshedpur FC
90+4' Goal!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 9, 2019
Edu Garcia scores the third goal for ATK assisted by Roy Krishna.
ATK 3-1 JAM#JamKeKhelo #KOLJAM
83' - PENALTY! Noe Acosta is brought down in the box by Anas Edathodika and the referee points to the spot. The players from both sides indulge in unsavoury exchanges and the referee has to do them apart.
85' - GOAL! Sergio Castel buries that with ease and brings Jamshedpur FC back in the game. Can the visitors complete an unlikely comeback?
ATK 2-1 Jamshedpur FC
85' CASTEELLLLLLL!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 9, 2019
A third penalty in the game and Sergio Castel comes to the rescue by hitting right from the spot.
ATK 2-1 JAM#JamKeKhelo #KOLJAM pic.twitter.com/dwClgqn0VU
70' - Roy Krishna slots the ball into the right corner once again to beat Subrata Paul from the spot but referee blows the whistle for both sets of players enroaching the penalty area.
71' - GOAL! As Krishna stands to take the penalty again, Subrata challenges if the ATK man can beat him on the keeper's right. Krishna takes the challenge and shoots it left, the ball hits the inside of the post and is home. Subrata and Krishna exchange a handshake in respect.
ATK 2-0 Jamshedpur FC
71'— ATK (@ATKFC) November 9, 2019
This time into the left bottom corner, @RoyKrishna21 doubles the lead for us.#ATK 2-0 #JFC#KOLJAM#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/NZ8SUFvJCs
62' - Clumsy challenge from Robin Gurung as he brings down Roy Krishna outside the box. The resulting free kick, however, is blasted away.
62' - SUBSTITUTION FOR ATK! Jayesh Rane is replaced by Pranoy Halder. Is Antonio Habas going to try and protect this one-goal lead here now?
ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
57' - GOAL! Roy Krishna rolls that one home calmly into the right corner. Subrata Paul is sent the wrong way and Krishna makes no mistake and ATK have now broken the deadlock here.
ATK 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
57'@RoyKrishna21 gives us a lead from the spot.#ATK 1-0 #JFC#KOLJAM#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/oYxwwgdHr3— ATK (@ATKFC) November 9, 2019
The second half of ATK vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway with the scoreline reading 0-0. Jamshedpur's main man Piti is out injured so it will be interesting to see how Iriondo will plan to work around the problem.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
46' Second half commences in Kolkata.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 9, 2019
ATK 0-0 JFC#KOLJAM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
HALF TIME! It has been a cagey half, a tactical battle between Antonio Habas and Antonio Iriondo. Both the teams have had a few openings but the closest either side came to scoring was when Farukh Choudhary hit the crossbar with his header in the 8th minute. Jamshedpur's midfield maestro Piti went out injured in this half that saw three yellow cards dished out.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
39' - Mobashir breaks the move tactically by bringing down David Williams and he is very lucky to escape without a booking.
40' - Subrata puts himself under pressure with that under-hit pass as David Williams instercepts and then Roy Krishna backheels to Javi Hernandez and Monroy makes a timely tackle.
41' - Mazy run from Jayesh Rane and he goes for a long-ranger and it's just wide.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
40'— ATK (@ATKFC) November 9, 2019
PENALTY APPEAL!!!
Great one to one from @RoyKrishna21 and @javih89, but he was tackled down in the penalty box.#ATK 0-0 #JFC#KOLJAM#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade
19' - Header Goes Wide! David Williams > Michael Soosairaj > Williams > Prabir Das > Williams. Fantastic run from Soosairaj in the middle of the park, taking on two defenders to pass the ball back to Williams, who crossed the ball wide on the right to Prabir. He overstepped and race up with pace to put in a brilliant cross in the middle for Williams but he couldn't connect properly with the ball and heads that wide.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
19'— ATK (@ATKFC) November 9, 2019
Cross from Prabir Das, but @willo_15's header goes wide.#ATK 0-0 #JFC#KOLJAM#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade
8' - WHAT A CHANCE! Farukh Choudhary hits the bar. What a beautiful moment created by Piti on the right. He shows great composure on the ball to dummy Jayesh Rane twice and floats a ball to the far corner. Farukh is not able to rise high but gets his head to the ball but it hits the bar. What a moment!
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
8' HITS THE CROSSBAR!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 9, 2019
Piti puts in a cross and Farukh's header almost gives the crossbar.
KOL 0-0 JAM#JamKeKhelo #KOLJAM
3' - Keegan Perreira has been booked already for a bad foul on Prabir Das. That was a clear-cut bookable offence and right at the start, Jamshedpur have got into the books of the referee.
ATK 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
3' Yellow Card— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 9, 2019
Keegan gets booked for a challenge.
KOL 0-0 JAM#JamKeKhelo #KOLJAM
ATK vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The top spot in the ISL points table is on the line as they two teams go head-to-head in the rain.
1' Kick-off@JamshedpurFC get us underway in Match 19 of the #HeroISL.#KOLJAM #LetsFootball #TrueLove— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 9, 2019
Farukh Choudhary will be celebrating his birthday today! Can he help 'win' his own birthday gift in the match against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium?
Mumbai ✈ Kolkata@choudharyfar8's family surprised yesterday’s birthday boy to make his day even more special ♥#JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/vMCclAtmol— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 9, 2019
Delhi Dynamos' (which has been rechristened to Odisha FC) marque player Alessandro del Piero is celebrating his birthday today. Del Piero was the biggest name in the league when it started back in 2014.
Birthday wishes go out to @azzurri legend and former @DelhiDynamos striker @delpieroale on his special day! 🎂🥳#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/UQ6KnhlI1g— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 9, 2019
ATK's Michael Soosairaj is up against his former team and this is what he had to say ahead of the clash: "I am happy playing against them. I had a great time in Jamshedpur. The people were awesome, I performed there. Now I have signed with ATK, this is my team. So I am looking forward to this match and we will try to win the game."
"Now I signed for @ATKFC. This is my team"— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 9, 2019
@soosairajmichal speaks to us before facing his former club, @JamshedpurFC. 😎#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/0tYBDvXS64
Roy Krishna puts ATK in the lead against Jamshedpur FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
ATK's attack has been on fire led by A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna.The pace and clinical nature of their attack, which is supported by the likes of Javier Hernandez and Michael Soosairaj, has the ability to hurt any team. ATK's defence has also held up very well, conceding only twice so far.
.@soosairajmichal is up against his former side @JamshedpurFC tonight when the two meet at the Yuba Bharati Stadium in Kolkata ️
#KOLJAM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/nxlPgLYMGq
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 9, 2019
Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur FC loves to get on the ball, with the likes of Piti and Aitor Monroy controlling the game from midfield. Jamshedpur also have an in-form striker in Sergio Castel. Apart from their foreigners, their Indian attacking players like Farukh Choudhary and Aniket Jadhav have also been impressive.
-
09 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India WI vs AFG 247/950.0 overs 200/1045.4 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
-
08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 106/820.0 overs 109/011.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
-
08 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 241/320.0 overs 165/1016.5 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 76 runs
-
07 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 153/620.0 overs 154/215.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 194/1045.2 overs 197/346.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets