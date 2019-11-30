LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Krishna Salvages a Point for ATK in Stoppage Time

November 30, 2019, 10:10 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK and Mumbai City FC play out a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Here is the story of the match so far: Michael Soosairaj gave ATK the lead in the 38th minute as ATK went into the break with a 1-0 lead and much of the game control. Mumbai City FC had given a good account of themselves but ATK converted their chance to put themselves in a position of strength. However, Mumbai City FC fought back in the second half with Pratik Chaudhari bringing the visitors back in the game. Serge Kevyn scored in the 92nd minute to almost win the game for the visitors before ATK's Roy Krishna found the back of the net with the last kick of the game to help the home team get a point. Refereeing would however remain the controversial aspect of the match with the referee letting Mumbai City FC play an extremely rough game and failing to protect the players from getting kicked.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK remain on top of the ISL table with 11 points from six games but Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will have the chance to overtake them when they face each other on Monday. Mumbai City FC remain on the seventh spot with just six points from six matches. LIVE STREAMING

Nov 30, 2019 9:40 pm (IST)

Here are all the major match statistics from ATK vs Mumbai City FC, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Nov 30, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! What Drama! What scenes at the Salt Lake Stadium! From the jaws of defeat, Roy Krishna helps ATK salvage a point with a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC. It was ATK who had taken the lead in the first half through Soosairaj but Mumbai City FC bought back in the second half to take the lead, courtesy goals from Pratik Chaudhari and Serge Kevyn. However, Krishna struck in the 96th minute to break the Mumbai hearts.

ATK 2-2 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

90+6' - GOAL! What drama! Roy Krishna has been kicked all night but he receives one good ball in the box and he turns and swivels and puts that one past the keeper to salvage a point for the home team. That is stunning!

ATK 2-2 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

90+2' - GOAL! Serge Kevyn scores for Mumbai City FC in stoppage time to put his side on the brink of an away win. A brilliant ball from substitute Bipin Singh from the left to put that one a platter for Kevyn.

ATK 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

86' - MUMBAI JUST SURVIVED! Lack of communication at the back almost cost them. Pratik does not look behind properly and heads the ball towards the goal with Amrinder right behind him. The ball went wide and Amrinder looked at Pratik in absolute disbelief. That could have been ATK's lead.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

80' - Anas Edathodika has been shown the yellow card for a clumsy foul on Machado.

What the commentators said on that: "I'm sorry but if that's a yellow then there should have at least six more yellow cards throughout the evening, and two of them alone to Sauvik (Chakrabarti)."

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

77' - That was a clear yellow card but once more the referee just does not take the card out! Things are getting heated up on the pitch because of the referee having dished out just one yellow all night despite Mumbai throwing tackles from left, right and centre.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

75' - MISS! How did Larbi miss from there? Serge Kevyn with a perfect cross in the middle but Sougou can't reach it. The ball arrives perfectly for an onrushing Larbi who fluffs it at goalmouth.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

68' - Disbelief for ATK! Soosairaj has absolutely blasted the ball away after a bad punch out from Amrinder found him in the perfect position to give ATK back the lead at the Salt Lake Stadium.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

66' - Mumbai City FC now have a spring in their steps! They have the confidence as they are going ahead on the pitch. Serge Kevyn had a brilliant chance to help Mumbai take the lead after Machado finds him beautiful but he fluffs the chance.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

62' - GOAL! The set piece has yielded the result for Mumbai City FC as Pratik Chaudhari heads in from the corner from close to the goal line. Arindam was perhaps blinded by his own defence line and the ball just goes in and Mumbai are back in the match.

ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

59' - Carl McHugh is having to go off with a swollen ankle. He went up for a challenge and as he landed, he completely twisted his ankle. He is going to be out for quite some time.

ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

54' - This is getting pretty ridiculous in the game right now as the referee is just too shy to getting his cards out. Mumbai City FC players are just throwing in rough challenges on ATK but there is nothing that the referee is doing.

ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

The second half of ATK vs Mumbai City FC gets underway with the home team leading 1-0 after a 38th minute goal by Michael Soosairaj,

Nov 30, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here are the statistics from the first half of ATK vs Mumbai City FC, which ended with the home team leading 1-0.

Nov 30, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Michael Soosairaj goal is the difference between the two teams right now as ATK go into the break with a 1-0 lead over Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Edu Garcia put in a brilliant through ball that Soosairaj applied the finishing touches to. Mumbai City FC will feel hard done by after putting up a good account of themselves with some chances and good display but this is ATK's strength - converting those chances.

ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

41' - ATK come close again! Soosairaj tries to send the ball in the middle for David Williams at goalmouth but Sarthak makes a last-ditch tackle to save the day for Mumbai City FC.

ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

38' - GOAL! Michael Soosairaj has opened his account for ATK and in a remarkable fashion! A stunning through ball from Edu Garcia on the left as Soosairaj ran and arrive on the ghost side of Sauvik to slam the ball in.

ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

34' - What a chance for Mumbai City FC! Modou Sougou receives an excellent pass from the left but he takes far too many touches and loses the chance to go for a goal from a promising position.

ATK then go on a counter-attack but Pratik comes in with a massive clearance with David Williams running hard for the ball on the left.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

26' - Arindam with some good goalkeeping there as he bravely dives in to collect the ball to thwart the attack from Mumbai City FC.

27' - David Williams receives the ball in the middle and takes a turn to go for the shot but the ball goes wide.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - That's a brilliant move from ATK! Krishna runs on the right and draws all defenders towards himself and passes towards Soosairaj on the right flank. He cuts in but trips trying to go for a shot. The ball falls for Javi Hernandez whose shot is deflected over the net. That could have gone in as well, Mumbai just survived.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

16' - Mumbai City FC have made the brighter start here. ATK are certainly finding it difficult to trouble the Mumbai backline with their pace. A lot of the game is currently being played in the ATK half.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

8' - Sauvik Chakrabarti takes down David Williams but escapes a card. He is nowhere near the ball and takes down his man but the referee waives it off despite protests from ATK.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Nov 30, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

ATK vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. ATK is the team with the joint-best offensive record this season compared to the joint-worst defensive record for Mumbai City FC.

Nov 30, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from ATK vs Mumbai City FC will begin in a few minutes from now.

Nov 30, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

ATK have three wins, one loss and a draw so far this season while Mumbai City FC have won only one game and have lost two and drawn twice.

Nov 30, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa wants his team to cut down on defensive errors: "We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. We can fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish."

Nov 30, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Here is what Antonio Habas, ATK head coach, said before the match: "Every match is absolutely different. We are trying to find the intensity and pace. We cannot win every match. But we have not lost also."

Nov 30, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC’s Starting Line-up

Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Mato Grgic, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn.

Nov 30, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

ATK’s Starting Line-up

ATK’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C), Michael Soosairaj.

Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Agustin Iniguez, Salam Singh, Sumit Rathi, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin.


ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Krishna Salvages a Point for ATK in Stoppage Time
ATK host Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Photo Credit: ISL)

The Kolkata side's form suffered a minor blip on the road to Odisha FC last weekend, ending in a damp squib. It was a rare case of Habas' attack not delivering as Roy Krishna and Co. have netted a joint league-high 10 goals so far. But amidst their attacking prowess on show, the defenders' work has gone unnoticed - the three-man backline, with Soosairaj and Prabir Das as wing-backs, has conceded only three goals and only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer.



With Modou Sougou struggling with fitness early on, Amine Chermiti has filled the gap seamlessly, scoring three goals in five matches. The likes of Diego Carlos and Paulo Machado have been dangerous on the ball but it will be a challenging task against a rock-solid ATK defence. Mumbai City have the league's joint-worst defence after five games, and ahead of a fixture against ATK, who have been prolific in front of goal, Jorge Costa's top priority will be to shore up his defensive third.
