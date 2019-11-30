ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Krishna Salvages a Point for ATK in Stoppage Time

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK remain on top of the ISL table with 11 points from six games but Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will have the chance to overtake them when they face each other on Monday. Mumbai City FC remain on the seventh spot with just six points from six matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! What Drama! What scenes at the Salt Lake Stadium! From the jaws of defeat, Roy Krishna helps ATK salvage a point with a 2-2 draw against Mumbai City FC. It was ATK who had taken the lead in the first half through Soosairaj but Mumbai City FC bought back in the second half to take the lead, courtesy goals from Pratik Chaudhari and Serge Kevyn. However, Krishna struck in the 96th minute to break the Mumbai hearts.
ATK 2-2 Mumbai City FC
90+5' LATE DRAMA IN KOLKATA! 🤯@RoyKrishna21 scores with almost the last kick of the game to salvage a point for the hosts.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 30, 2019
ATK 2-2 MCFC#ATKMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/fWYFFVVCjm
90+6' - GOAL! What drama! Roy Krishna has been kicked all night but he receives one good ball in the box and he turns and swivels and puts that one past the keeper to salvage a point for the home team. That is stunning!
ATK 2-2 Mumbai City FC
90+5, Goal! Krishna equalises at the very end!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2019
ATK 2-2 MCFC#ATKMCFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
90+2' - GOAL! Serge Kevyn scores for Mumbai City FC in stoppage time to put his side on the brink of an away win. A brilliant ball from substitute Bipin Singh from the left to put that one a platter for Kevyn.
ATK 1-2 Mumbai City FC
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2019
SERGE KEVYNNN WINS IT FOR US!
ATK 1-2 MCFC#ATKMCFC #ApunKaTeam🔵 pic.twitter.com/bQSGcn2Y6D
86' - MUMBAI JUST SURVIVED! Lack of communication at the back almost cost them. Pratik does not look behind properly and heads the ball towards the goal with Amrinder right behind him. The ball went wide and Amrinder looked at Pratik in absolute disbelief. That could have been ATK's lead.
ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC
80' - Anas Edathodika has been shown the yellow card for a clumsy foul on Machado.
What the commentators said on that: "I'm sorry but if that's a yellow then there should have at least six more yellow cards throughout the evening, and two of them alone to Sauvik (Chakrabarti)."
ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC
62' - GOAL! The set piece has yielded the result for Mumbai City FC as Pratik Chaudhari heads in from the corner from close to the goal line. Arindam was perhaps blinded by his own defence line and the ball just goes in and Mumbai are back in the match.
ATK 1-1 Mumbai City FC
GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!! 😍— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2019
Pratik Chaudhari pops up in the box and heads it in for an equaliser!
ATK 1-1 MCFC #ATKMCFC #ApunKaTeam🔵 pic.twitter.com/8Z3siHEh0B
HALF TIME! Michael Soosairaj goal is the difference between the two teams right now as ATK go into the break with a 1-0 lead over Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. Edu Garcia put in a brilliant through ball that Soosairaj applied the finishing touches to. Mumbai City FC will feel hard done by after putting up a good account of themselves with some chances and good display but this is ATK's strength - converting those chances.
ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC
Half Time!!@soosairajmichal gives us the advantage as we go inside the tunnel, will be looking to increase our lead in the second half.#ATK 1-0 #MCFC#ATKMC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade— ATK (@ATKFC) November 30, 2019
38' - GOAL! Michael Soosairaj has opened his account for ATK and in a remarkable fashion! A stunning through ball from Edu Garcia on the left as Soosairaj ran and arrive on the ghost side of Sauvik to slam the ball in.
ATK 1-0 Mumbai City FC
38'— ATK (@ATKFC) November 30, 2019
GOAAALLL!!!!@soosairajmichal takes his name for the first time in the score-sheet this season.
A great assist from @Edu_Garcia90 who gently pushes the ball into @soosairajmichal who was looking dangerous from the left flank.#ATK 1-0 #MCFC#ATKMC#AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/Z3tmPs3rRh
34' - What a chance for Mumbai City FC! Modou Sougou receives an excellent pass from the left but he takes far too many touches and loses the chance to go for a goal from a promising position.
ATK then go on a counter-attack but Pratik comes in with a massive clearance with David Williams running hard for the ball on the left.
ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC
19' - That's a brilliant move from ATK! Krishna runs on the right and draws all defenders towards himself and passes towards Soosairaj on the right flank. He cuts in but trips trying to go for a shot. The ball falls for Javi Hernandez whose shot is deflected over the net. That could have gone in as well, Mumbai just survived.
ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC
19'— ATK (@ATKFC) November 30, 2019
CHAANNNCEEE!!!
Great combined attack from the boys, @javih89's shot have been deflected by the opposition defenders.
And we get our first corner of the day!! #ATK 0-0 #MCFC#ATKMC#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade
ATK have three wins, one loss and a draw so far this season while Mumbai City FC have won only one game and have lost two and drawn twice.
Who can add a 'W' by the end of tonight? 🤔#ATKMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/v9FHHqLyvi— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 30, 2019
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa wants his team to cut down on defensive errors: "We are making some mistakes that we will try to fix. We can fix. As a team, we are doing well but some individual mistakes are costing us the game. But we have got time to fix this and hopefully, we will finish where we want to finish."
🗣 | "To be honest, I think my 11 players can stop @ATKFC and beat them."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 30, 2019
Jorge Costa is ready for the challenge in Kolkata. Read more from his pre-match press conference
#ATKMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLovehttps://t.co/77FoXsoKvY
Mumbai City FC’s Starting Line-up
Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Mato Grgic, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn.
🚨 THIS JUST IN! 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 30, 2019
Jorge Costa has named an unchanged XI tonight to face @ATKFC! 📇#ATKMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Sy68h42NlI
ATK’s Starting Line-up
ATK’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Sehnaj Singh, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Roy Krishna (C), Michael Soosairaj.
Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Agustin Iniguez, Salam Singh, Sumit Rathi, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin.
📹 @ATKFC's Sumit Rathi opens up on his debut, teammates and more, ahead of the match against @MumbaiCityFC 👊#ATKMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7yVx80s80D— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 30, 2019
ATK host Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. (Photo Credit: ISL)
The Kolkata side's form suffered a minor blip on the road to Odisha FC last weekend, ending in a damp squib. It was a rare case of Habas' attack not delivering as Roy Krishna and Co. have netted a joint league-high 10 goals so far. But amidst their attacking prowess on show, the defenders' work has gone unnoticed - the three-man backline, with Soosairaj and Prabir Das as wing-backs, has conceded only three goals and only Bengaluru FC have let in fewer.
What happens when an unstoppable home side meets an unbeaten away side? 👊
Tune in to #ATKMCFC tonight! ⚔️
#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/MYGCpEn3z3
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 30, 2019
With Modou Sougou struggling with fitness early on, Amine Chermiti has filled the gap seamlessly, scoring three goals in five matches. The likes of Diego Carlos and Paulo Machado have been dangerous on the ball but it will be a challenging task against a rock-solid ATK defence. Mumbai City have the league's joint-worst defence after five games, and ahead of a fixture against ATK, who have been prolific in front of goal, Jorge Costa's top priority will be to shore up his defensive third.
-
27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 187/1068.3 overs 277/1083.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 106/1030.3 overs 347/989.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
-
21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 240/1086.2 overs 580/10157.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
-
21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 353/10124.0 overs 615/9201.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
-
17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 156/820.0 overs 127/720.0 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs