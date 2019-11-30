ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Krishna Salvages a Point for ATK in Stoppage Time

Nov 30, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

34' - What a chance for Mumbai City FC! Modou Sougou receives an excellent pass from the left but he takes far too many touches and loses the chance to go for a goal from a promising position.

ATK then go on a counter-attack but Pratik comes in with a massive clearance with David Williams running hard for the ball on the left.

ATK 0-0 Mumbai City FC