ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, ATK vs Mumbai City FC: Krishna Salvages a Point for ATK in Stoppage Time

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between ATK and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK and Mumbai City FC play out a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.Michaelgave ATK the lead in the 38th minute as ATK went into the break with a 1-0 lead and much of the game control. Mumbai City FC had given a good account of themselves but ATK converted their chance to put themselves in a position of strength. However, Mumbai City FC fought back in the second half with Pratik Chaudhari bringing the visitors back in the game. Serge Kevyn scored in the 92nd minute to almost win the game for the visitors before ATK's Roy Krishna found the back of the net with the last kick of the game to help the home team get a point. Refereeing would however remain the controversial aspect of the match with the referee letting Mumbai City FC play an extremely rough game and failing to protect the players from getting kicked.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK remain on top of the ISL table with 11 points from six games but Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC will have the chance to overtake them when they face each other on Monday. Mumbai City FC remain on the seventh spot with just six points from six matches. LIVE STREAMING