ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Beat Chennai for 1st Win of the Season

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC thrash Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to register their first win of the season.Bengaluru FC took off at a frantic pace, desperate for a win. With Eric Paartalu back in the side, they look more balanced and threatening in terms of set play. Chances after chances came for Paartalu, Chhetri and Dimas and all the pressure paid off in the 14th minute, when the Big Paartalu headed in a Dimas corner to put Bengaluru 1-0 ahead. Sunil Chhetri increases Bengaluru FC's lead in the 25th minute with a stunning strike. Collecting an Augusto long ball by getting around Tondonba, Chhetri paces up and unleashes the strike before Sabia can close down and the Kanteerava is going bonkers. Bengaluru FC have got going and how. Chennaiyin FC managed to lower the pace of the game a bit and the teams went into the break with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of Bengaluru. The pace of the second half was relatively much slower and both teams were unable to test each other too much. Both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have been denied penalties. Semboi Haokip gets on the scoresheet in the 84th minute as he outmuscles Eli Sabia to roll the ball into the back of the net. Sunil Chhetri had a chance to get a brace when Dimas put in a perfect pass for him but Chhetri fluffed the chance in front of an open goal. Bengaluru FC, eventually would be very happy with the three points and the bragging rights against their Southern rivals.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. With the win, Bengaluru FC are now fifth in the league table with six points from four games. They will be relieved that after scoring one goal in three games, they have scored three in their fourth. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, remain rock bottom after one point from four games. LIVE STREAMING