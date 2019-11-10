ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Beat Chennai for 1st Win of the Season

Nov 10, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

87' - Chhetri scuffs that one! Dimas gets to the end of that diagonal ball from Ashique and plays a perfect pass into the middle. Chhetri gets to the end of it and he has an open goal in front of him but he blasts it away. Chhetri is not happy as he hits the post with his boot in frustration.

90' - Semboi with another chance! He forces a save from Vishal Kaith.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC!