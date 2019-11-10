ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Beat Chennai for 1st Win of the Season

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. With the win, Bengaluru FC are now fifth in the league table with six points from four games. They will be relieved that after scoring one goal in three games, they have scored three in their fourth. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, remain rock bottom after one point from four games. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Bengaluru FC have absolutely outplayed Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to record their first win of the 2019-20 season. Chennaiyin FC never looked like they were going to get anything out of this match and that's exactly what happened as four games into the season, they are yet to find the back of the net. Eric Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri and Semboi Haokip scored to give Bengaluru FC a resounding win over their Southern rivals. This win propels Bengaluru FC into the Top 5 in the points table.
Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC
92' - Kaith handles the ball outside the box! His feet is inside the box but he stretches his arm out to grab hold of the ball. He is booked and Chhetri takes the free kick only to hit the wall.
Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC
87' - Chhetri scuffs that one! Dimas gets to the end of that diagonal ball from Ashique and plays a perfect pass into the middle. Chhetri gets to the end of it and he has an open goal in front of him but he blasts it away. Chhetri is not happy as he hits the post with his boot in frustration.
90' - Semboi with another chance! He forces a save from Vishal Kaith.
Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC!
84' - GOAL! All Semboi does there was outmuscle Eli Sabia. He simply kept on running there and reaped the benefits of that. That is surely Game.Set.Match for Bengaluru FC.
Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC
71' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU FC! Nishu Kumar is replaced by Semboi Haokip.
Chennaiyin FC are trying way too hard to find a way through the Benglauru defence at the moment. They are unable string good passes together in the box and have not been able to really threaten Gurpreet.
73' - Chennaiyin FC have been denied a penalty! Another wrong refereeing decision.
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
53' - SUBSTITUTION FOR CHENNAIYIN FC! Lallianzuala Chhangte is brought on in place of Rahim. That would inject some pace into the Chennaiyin attack. It was a strange decision from Gregory to not start him in the first place.
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
50' - Edwin Vanspaul goes for a long-ranger from the intercepted ball and taking a toe touch from Paartalu, the ball just whizzes over the bar.
51' - Bengaluru FC switch off for a moment. Dimas is not looking at his man and Dhanpal rises behind him to head the ball, but it went just wide.
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
Here is how Eric Paartalu put Bengaluru FC in the lead. Back from injury and on the scoresheet.
HALF TIME! Eric Paartalu made his first start for Bengaluru FC and scored in the 14th minute to put Bengaluru FC ahead. Just 11 minutes later, Sunil Chhetri unleashed a stunner to increase Bengaluru's lead to put Chennaiyin in shock. For the entirety of the first half, Bengaluru bullied Chennaiyin and did not let the visitors have any say. However, Chennaiyin were at least able to keep Bengaluru in check in the second half of the first 45 minutes and would look to get some grip after the break.
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
26' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri scores a belter to put Bengaluru FC 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC. This is the first goal of the season for India's top goalscorer in the history of the game and what a strike to break the deadlock! Chhetri collects that long ball from Augusto brilliantly by getting around Tondonba and races up. Eli Sabia cannot close down quick enough and Chhetri pulls the trigger. Kaith had no chance there!
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
14' - GOAL! Eric Paartalu makes his first start this season, comes back from injury and puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Another set-play masterpiece from the defending champions. Dimas takes the corner and Paartalu rises the highest and heads it in. Bengaluru have finally made all those chance count!
Celebrations Galore! Paartalu runs towards the West Block Blues to celebrates, takes out the corner flag and shows the Bengaluru FC crest in celebration!
Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC
10' - CHANCE! Udanta collects the ball brilliantly on the right by keeping himself onside and then puts in a cross in the middle. Goian gets his toe to it and the ball gets a bit more pace and Chhetri and Augusto, neither could reach the ball.
12' - Quick throw-in from Bengaluru FC and Bheke floats the ball on the far post and Chhetri dives to take the header but heads it just, just wide. WHAT A CHANCE!
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
5' - SAVE! Vishal Kaith has been made a solid save! Bheke with another long throw into the box close to the near post. Augusto collects the ball and turns around and takes a shot from the tight ankle but Kaith saved it.
6' - Ashique channeling his left-back position right there! He challenges on the left and strides up the left flank with the ball only for two defenders to cover him to put the ball away.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC
Bengaluru FC vs Chennayiin FC kicks off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru and Chennaiyin are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for their first win of the season.
MILESTONE ALERT! Erik Paartalu is set to make his 50th appearance for Bengaluru FC as the hosts take on Chennaiyin FC, looking for their first win of the season ahead of the international break.
Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory feels this rivalry between his club and Bengaluru FC is "more than just a football match" and he said he would like his team to get their first victory of the season against the defending champion in their Fortress.
Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.
Substitutes: Karanjit Singh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.
Sunil Chhetri scored Bengaluru FC's second. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by NorthEast United in their opening game at home, but unfortunate against FC Goa where only an unfortunate tackle in injury time helped Goa equalise through a penalty. Against Jamshedpur FC, though, heroics from Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal. The lack of goals have not helped them even as their defence has been solid.
Chennaiyin FC's profligate finishing and poor decision-making up front has cost them so far as they are yet to find a goal. Chennaiyin do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.
