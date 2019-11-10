Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Beat Chennai for 1st Win of the Season

News18.com | November 10, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC thrash Chennaiyin FC 3-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday to register their first win of the season. Here is the story of the match: Bengaluru FC took off at a frantic pace, desperate for a win. With Eric Paartalu back in the side, they look more balanced and threatening in terms of set play. Chances after chances came for Paartalu, Chhetri and Dimas and all the pressure paid off in the 14th minute, when the Big Paartalu headed in a Dimas corner to put Bengaluru 1-0 ahead. Sunil Chhetri increases Bengaluru FC's lead in the 25th minute with a stunning strike. Collecting an Augusto long ball by getting around Tondonba, Chhetri paces up and unleashes the strike before Sabia can close down and the Kanteerava is going bonkers. Bengaluru FC have got going and how. Chennaiyin FC managed to lower the pace of the game a bit and the teams went into the break with the scoreline reading 2-0 in favour of Bengaluru. The pace of the second half was relatively much slower and both teams were unable to test each other too much. Both Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC have been denied penalties. Semboi Haokip gets on the scoresheet in the 84th minute as he outmuscles Eli Sabia to roll the ball into the back of the net. Sunil Chhetri had a chance to get a brace when Dimas put in a perfect pass for him but Chhetri fluffed the chance in front of an open goal. Bengaluru FC, eventually would be very happy with the three points and the bragging rights against their Southern rivals.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. With the win, Bengaluru FC are now fifth in the league table with six points from four games. They will be relieved that after scoring one goal in three games, they have scored three in their fourth. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, remain rock bottom after one point from four games. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 10, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, which ended 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

CRITERIA BENGALURU FC CHENNAIYIN FC
Possession 48% 52%
Passing Accuracy 70% 72%
Goals 3 0
Shots on Target 9 2
Shots Off Target 3 7
Yellow Cards 1 3
Nov 10, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Bengaluru FC have absolutely outplayed Chennaiyin FC with a 3-0 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to record their first win of the 2019-20 season. Chennaiyin FC never looked like they were going to get anything out of this match and that's exactly what happened as four games into the season, they are yet to find the back of the net. Eric Paartalu, Sunil Chhetri and Semboi Haokip scored to give Bengaluru FC a resounding win over their Southern rivals. This win propels Bengaluru FC into the Top 5 in the points table.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

92' - Kaith handles the ball outside the box! His feet is inside the box but he stretches his arm out to grab hold of the ball. He is booked and Chhetri takes the free kick only to hit the wall.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

87' - Chhetri scuffs that one! Dimas gets to the end of that diagonal ball from Ashique and plays a perfect pass into the middle. Chhetri gets to the end of it and he has an open goal in front of him but he blasts it away. Chhetri is not happy as he hits the post with his boot in frustration.

90' - Semboi with another chance! He forces a save from Vishal Kaith.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC!

Nov 10, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

84' - GOAL! All Semboi does there was outmuscle Eli Sabia. He simply kept on running there and reaped the benefits of that. That is surely Game.Set.Match for Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC 3-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

83' - OFF THE POST! Chennaiyin FC take a corner and Lucian Goian rolls it to the near post where Dhanpal Ganesh hits the post. Goian's effort is way over.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

80' - SUBSTITUTION FOR CHENNAIYIN FC! Thoi Singh comes in for Crivellaro.

80' - Chennaiyin FC's corner is easily cleared by the Bengaluru defence.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

75' - Sunil Chhetri has been booked for simulation! A wrong decision, the Bengaluru man was clearly brought down by Edwin as the Chennai man was nowhere near the ball.

76' - Offside given against Bengaluru FC! Another wrong call.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

71' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU FC! Nishu Kumar is replaced by Semboi Haokip.

Chennaiyin FC are trying way too hard to find a way through the Benglauru defence at the moment. They are unable string good passes together in the box and have not been able to really threaten Gurpreet.

73' - Chennaiyin FC have been denied a penalty! Another wrong refereeing decision.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

66' - Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat is booked by the referee for dispute.

69' - There was a good one-two between Udanta and Chhetri but the captain loses the ball in the end and the move breaks down.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

64' - Udanta is brought down on the right flank and Dimas takes the free kick but it is easily cleared by Chennaiyin and they look for a counter-attack but the lack of a good final ball costs them.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

60' - Sunil Chhetri with a brilliant move up the field with the ball and puts in a through ball for Ashique, who paces up but is unable to find space to cut back inside and loses the opportunity to go for a shot.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

53' - SUBSTITUTION FOR CHENNAIYIN FC! Lallianzuala Chhangte is brought on in place of Rahim. That would inject some pace into the Chennaiyin attack. It was a strange decision from Gregory to not start him in the first place.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

50' - Edwin Vanspaul goes for a long-ranger from the intercepted ball and taking a toe touch from Paartalu, the ball just whizzes over the bar.

51' - Bengaluru FC switch off for a moment. Dimas is not looking at his man and Dhanpal rises behind him to head the ball, but it went just wide.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC kicks off! Bengaluru have dominated the match so far and would want to kill the game with another goal at their Fortress.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here is how Eric Paartalu put Bengaluru FC in the lead. Back from injury and on the scoresheet.

Nov 10, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Eric Paartalu made his first start for Bengaluru FC and scored in the 14th minute to put Bengaluru FC ahead. Just 11 minutes later, Sunil Chhetri unleashed a stunner to increase Bengaluru's lead to put Chennaiyin in shock. For the entirety of the first half, Bengaluru bullied Chennaiyin and did not let the visitors have any say. However, Chennaiyin were at least able to keep Bengaluru in check in the second half of the first 45 minutes and would look to get some grip after the break.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

37' - Chennayin FC are not in the game at the moment! There have been seven shots from Bengaluru FC compared to just one from Chennayin. John Gregory will not be happy with this. He said ahead of the match that this one is "more than just a football game".

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

26' - Another big chance for Bengaluru FC but it goes begging! Raphael Augusto is one-on-one with Vishal Kaith but he just could not get his shot through.

Chennaiyin FC are being bullied by the defending champions.

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

26' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri scores a belter to put Bengaluru FC 2-0 up against Chennaiyin FC. This is the first goal of the season for India's top goalscorer in the history of the game and what a strike to break the deadlock! Chhetri collects that long ball from Augusto brilliantly by getting around Tondonba and races up. Eli Sabia cannot close down quick enough and Chhetri pulls the trigger. Kaith had no chance there!

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

14' - GOAL! Eric Paartalu makes his first start this season, comes back from injury and puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Another set-play masterpiece from the defending champions. Dimas takes the corner and Paartalu rises the highest and heads it in. Bengaluru have finally made all those chance count!

Celebrations Galore! Paartalu runs towards the West Block Blues to celebrates, takes out the corner flag and shows the Bengaluru FC crest in celebration!

Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

10' - CHANCE! Udanta collects the ball brilliantly on the right by keeping himself onside and then puts in a cross in the middle. Goian gets his toe to it and the ball gets a bit more pace and Chhetri and Augusto, neither could reach the ball.

12' - Quick throw-in from Bengaluru FC and Bheke floats the ball on the far post and Chhetri dives to take the header but heads it just, just wide. WHAT A CHANCE!

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

5' - SAVE! Vishal Kaith has been made a solid save! Bheke with another long throw into the box close to the near post. Augusto collects the ball and turns around and takes a shot from the tight ankle but Kaith saved it.

6' - Ashique channeling his left-back position right there! He challenges on the left and strides up the left flank with the ball only for two defenders to cover him to put the ball away.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

4' - Rahul Bheke with a long throw into the box and Paartalu gets his head to it and it was on target but Vishal Kaith collected the ball with ease. However, Bheke's feet was inside the line when he made the throw and that should have been a foul.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

1' - With Onwu dropped up front and Paartalu coming back in the team, Sunil Chhetri is now leading the line for Bengaluru FC while Ashique Kuruniyan is manning the left flank instead of playing in the left back position.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC vs Chennayiin FC kicks off at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Both Bengaluru and Chennaiyin are in the bottom half of the table and will be desperate for their first win of the season.

Nov 10, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

Both the sets of players are out on the field and the national anthem has been sung. The live football action should begin in a few minutes from now with both Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC eyeing a win.

Nov 10, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

MILESTONE ALERT! Erik Paartalu is set to make his 50th appearance for Bengaluru FC as the hosts take on Chennaiyin FC, looking for their first win of the season ahead of the international break.

Nov 10, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory feels this rivalry between his club and Bengaluru FC is "more than just a football match" and he said he would like his team to get their first victory of the season against the defending champion in their Fortress.

Nov 10, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh (GK), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Thoi Singh, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.

Load More
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Bengaluru Beat Chennai for 1st Win of the Season
Sunil Chhetri scored Bengaluru FC's second. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Bengaluru FC were held to a goalless draw by NorthEast United in their opening game at home, but unfortunate against FC Goa where only an unfortunate tackle in injury time helped Goa equalise through a penalty. Against Jamshedpur FC, though, heroics from Subrata Paul denied Bengaluru a goal. The lack of goals have not helped them even as their defence has been solid.



Chennaiyin FC's profligate finishing and poor decision-making up front has cost them so far as they are yet to find a goal. Chennaiyin do have players like Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro who can influence proceedings from the midfield. However, it remains to be seen if they can translate that ability on the field against another strong team who are desperate for a win themselves.
  • 10 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    IND vs BAN
    174/5
    20.0 overs
    		 144/10
    19.2 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    146/5
    11.0 overs
    		 146/7
    11.0 overs
    New Zealand tied with England (England win Super Over by 9 runs)
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    WI vs AFG
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 200/10
    45.4 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    106/8
    20.0 overs
    		 109/0
    11.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    241/3
    20.0 overs
    		 165/10
    16.5 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram