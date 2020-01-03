ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Chhetri Doubles Gives Bengaluru 2-1 Win after Hugo Equaliser

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)



At the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about their upcoming challenge against Goa, "Games against Goa are always interesting. There is a lot of things happening always. Like the late goal in the final, or the penalty in the last match. We can expect anything from the game. Their players have been more or less the same (as that of last season)."



He added, "We are having a good season, quite similar to the last season. The team has been mentally, physically and tactically good enough to keep getting the points and staying in the playoff positions. Football is all about balance and we have been well balanced for the last two seasons to stay fighting for the playoff positions and I am happy for that."







FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato feels his players are hardly to blame for their performance in the last match against Chennaiyin FC. "It's true that we were leading at half-time in the last match with a big difference (3-0). But in the second half, credit has to go to Chennai players. They started the second half with a lot of energy, trying to force us to get back and we started to suffer," Tato told the media at the pre-match press conference.



"I think we have to check our mistakes but also we have to give credit to our players because in the worst moment, they scored a goal, bounced back, and after that, finished the match and got the three points, which was very important for us to continue at the top of the table. It's true that we suffered in the second half, but it's also true that we got the three points," he opined.