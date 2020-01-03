ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Chhetri Doubles Gives Bengaluru 2-1 Win after Hugo Equaliser

Event Highlights
The defending champions have been far from perfect so far this season with most of their problems stemming from a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal. With just 11 goals to their name so far, the Blues have the joint third-worst goal-scoring record in the division and are the lowest scorers in the current top four. After four wins on the trot, the Gaurs go into the fixture with the confidence of coming away with three points. Goals have been flying in for Sergio Lobera's men, who are especially dangerous in the second half of matches. Close to 60 percent of their goals have come after the restart, with teams eventually tiring out and finding it difficult to pin down Goa's attackers. This aspect of their game is something Bengaluru will be extra mindful of given they've conceded close to 70 percent of their goals in the last 15 minutes of matches so far this term. MATCH REPORT
84' - GOAL! It's him again! Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC back in the lead!
What a perfect example of counter-attacking football! Dimas Delgado gets the ball in his cotrol and passes it onto Ashique Kuruniyan, who in turn wrestles possession and sends Chhetri through. with only the keeper to beat, Chhetri made no mistake and restored the lead to the home side.
BENGALURU FC 2-1 FC GOA
Half-time! It is still goalless at the break between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa!
Even though it has been counter-attacking football for the most part with spectator-friendly end-to-end action, a mixture of poor luck, bad touches and opportune defending - has seen the back of the goal not being disturbed.
Speed-o-meter!
Hugo Boumous and then Coro dribble their way into the @bengalurufc box - one after the other - in quick succession.
But the hosts are able to quell the danger once again!
12' - Yellow card!
Erik Paartalu gets the first yellow card of the game for his late challenge on Ferran Corominas.
Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL)
At the pre-match press conference, Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat spoke about their upcoming challenge against Goa, "Games against Goa are always interesting. There is a lot of things happening always. Like the late goal in the final, or the penalty in the last match. We can expect anything from the game. Their players have been more or less the same (as that of last season)."
He added, "We are having a good season, quite similar to the last season. The team has been mentally, physically and tactically good enough to keep getting the points and staying in the playoff positions. Football is all about balance and we have been well balanced for the last two seasons to stay fighting for the playoff positions and I am happy for that."
FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato feels his players are hardly to blame for their performance in the last match against Chennaiyin FC. "It's true that we were leading at half-time in the last match with a big difference (3-0). But in the second half, credit has to go to Chennai players. They started the second half with a lot of energy, trying to force us to get back and we started to suffer," Tato told the media at the pre-match press conference.
"I think we have to check our mistakes but also we have to give credit to our players because in the worst moment, they scored a goal, bounced back, and after that, finished the match and got the three points, which was very important for us to continue at the top of the table. It's true that we suffered in the second half, but it's also true that we got the three points," he opined.
