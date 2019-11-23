LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby

News18.com | November 23, 2019, 10:27 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sunil Chhetri scored the winning goal as Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in an action-packed Indian Super League match at the Sree Kanteerava stadium. Though Kerala Blasters battled valiantly, Chhetri scored the winner with a brilliant header in the 55th minute to preserve his side's unbeaten record in the ISL.
The win saw the Blues climb up to second on the table with nine points from five games while Kerala Blasters, winless after the opening match, are at seventh. The away side showed plenty of intent right from the start, pressing Bengaluru hard and forcing mistakes from the reigning champions. The first chance did fall for Kerala Blasters when Sergio Cidoncha picked out Rahul KP at the far post with a lovely cross. However, the youngster mistimed his header and the chance went begging. MATCH REPORT

Nov 23, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!!

Sunil Chhetri is the difference between the two teams. His 55th-minute header giving the home side, Bengaluru a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters! 

In terms of Southern Derbies, Kerala Blasters have now not managed to win against Bengaluru FC in 5 attempts.  

Nov 23, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

89' - Oh No!

Mohammed Rafi lands awkwardly on his back after he tried a scissor kick. He has to be stretchered off to the field and Kerela Blasters have to play on with just 10 men as they are out os substitutions!

Meanwhile, Bengaluru bring on Edmund Lalrindika in place of Udanta Singh. 

Nov 23, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

74' - What a save!
That was going in if not for TP Rehenesh. What a save as he stops Raphael Augusto, who had fired in an absolute blaster from a Udanta Singh through ball. 

Meanwhile, Kerala looking to change a few things! 
Mohammed Rafi comes on for Abdul Hakku and Vlatko Drobarov in place of Mohamad Rakip.

Nov 23, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

70' - Substitution

Bengaluru makes a change . Harmanjot Singh comes off and in his place walks in Khabra Thongkhosiem Haokip.

Meanwhile, Sahal Abdul samad is shown aa yellow card after Raphael Messi was done thesame just minutes earlier. 

Nov 23, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

69' - Close

Sahal Abdul Samad's introduction has been an injection of pace and trickery in the mid-field for the visitors. His run from the left leaves defenders in his wake and cuts back to Rahul KP, who tries to sidestep the ball into to the net but it dribbles wide of goal.

Nov 23, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

62' - Substitution

There is a huge roar as the 4th referee pulls up the board. Prasanth Karuthadathkuni makes way for Sahal Abdul Samad!

Nov 23, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

58' - Uff!

Kerala Blasters keeper TP Rehenesh, tries to play it out from the back but the ever-present Raphael Augusto snatches the ball and passes it on to Dimas Delgado. He tries to take a touch when Raju Gaikwad saves the day. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

55' - Goal!

Sunil Chhetri gives Bengaluru the lead!

Dimas Delgado with the assist from the corner. It is Sunil Chhetri, from the edge of the box, put in a diving header and the ball sails into the back of the net.

Captain! Leader! Legend!

BENGALURU FC 1-0 KERALA BLASTERS FC 

Nov 23, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

54' - 

Ashique Kuruniyan has been the bright spark for Bengaluru FC so far in the second half. His silky feet are creating a flutter in the Kerala Blasters' backline!

Meanwhile, Harmanjot Khabra and Abdul Hakku go into the book for late challenges. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

46' - 

We are back for Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC and Ashique Kuruniyan and Mohammad Rakip are back at it on the left side.

Both sides are looking much more cautious and don't want to be the side to concede a goal here!

Nov 23, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME! It is goalless at the break between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

It has been non-stop action at both ends of the pitch so far but neither team has a goal to score for it.

Bartholomew Ogbeche and Raphael Messi have had chances to put Kerala ahead but so have  Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto and Sunil Chhetri for Bengaluru! 

Nov 23, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

40' - End to end!

The game has suddenly sprung to live...

From Sunil Chhetri's meandering run from the left side and his snapshot hitting Rehenesh... 

...to Raphael Messi's chance on the beak at the opposite end. He shoots wildly as the ball goes skyward. 

Nov 23, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

34' - Magic Feet!

What trickery from Ashique Kuruniyan. He goes left, he goes right and then nutmegs the clueless defender for good measure! He is brought down although illegally and Bengaluru FC get a free-kick. Nothing comes through from the set-piece.

Mohamad Rakip gets a yellow card for his tackle!

Nov 23, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

29' - GOAL... ALMOST!

Raphael Augusto heads it into the net from a brilliant Udanta Singh cross. But it does not count as the assistant referee deems it to be out of bounds before Udanta reached the ball. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

20' -

The game so far has been end-to-end with both teams not willing to give an inch to their opponent.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC manager Carles Cuadrat was shown a yellow card for showing dissent. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

15' - Chance!

What a chance for Kerala Blasters to take the lead. Bartholomew Ogbeche gets the ball in mid-field and sprays it wide on the left to Raphael Messi, who squares it back in the middle with a driven low ball. It is just inches from Ogbeche's outstretched sliding foot and us from the opening goal! 

Nov 23, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

8' - 

Bengaluru FC have started off nicely, the players combining well as if there was no break at all. 

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are slowly and steadily turning the screws on the home defense. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

1'- 

From the start, the pressure on Bengaluru as Raphael Messi snatches the ball from the home team to start his pacey run at goal. Heis thwarted as he reaches the box!

Nov 23, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kick-Off!

We are off here in Bengaluru! Promises to be a real entertainer given the rivalry between the sets of supporters. 

Nov 23, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

The away support! 

Nov 23, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Points, as well as pride, will be at stake as the two southern rivals Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC, lock horns for the first time this season. 

Bengaluru will be confident about getting another three points after a win in their last outing in the league (against Chennayin FC). Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, will be looking to return to winning ways having failed to register a victory in their last three games.

Nov 23, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - T.P. Rehenesh; Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Abdul Hakku, Jessel Carneiro; Prasanth, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Sergio Cidoncha; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Raphael Messi

Nov 23, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC Starting XI - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Harmanjot Khabra, Albert Serran, Juanan, Nishu Kumar; Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Raphael Augusto; Sunil Chhetri. 

Nov 23, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
Nov 23, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Southern Derby - 

Domestic football returns after the international break and it is a huge clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC in the Southern Derby!

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chhetri Gives Bengaluru 1-0 Win in Southern Derby
Bengaluru FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
An energetic Kerala Blasters continued to dictate terms and should have taken the lead six minutes later. Bartholomew Ogbeche fed Raphael Messi Bouli into the box. He tried to return the favour, but a sliding Ogbeche just could not get there.

Bengaluru, after a slow start, started to get more on the ball and create chances. They thought they had the lead in the 28th minute when Harmanjot Khabra played Udanta Singh free down the right wing. The winger's cross from the byline was headed in by Raphael Augusto, but the linesman deemed the ball to have gone over the line before Udanta got the cross in.

An unfazed Kerala continued to ask questions of the Bengaluru defence. But there were nervous moments for the away side in defence too. Albert Serran headed over from point-blank range after Augusto pulled back a ball from the byline in the 36th minute.

Six minutes later, Messi Bouli wriggled clear of Albert Serran to latch on to a long goal kick from Rehenesh TP, finding himself one-on-one with Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. But the Cameroonian blazed over, much to the disappointment of the away side fans.

 



Bengaluru finished an action-packed half with Chhetri hitting the side-netting from close range seconds before the whistle. The Indian captain, however, was not to be denied 10 minutes after the re-start.

Nobody picked out Chhetri from a Dimas Delgado corner as he placed a diving header expertly into the bottom corner to send the home crowd into raptures.

That goal broke Kerala Blasters' rhythm as Bengaluru started creating chances galore. They should have scored a second within three minutes of Chhetri's goal when Rehenesh gave away the ball cheaply inside his own box. Dimas received the ball and took a shot at goal, but Raju Gaikwad blocked it heroically.

Eelco Schattorie sent in Sahal Abdul Samad to change things around and Kerala did have a great chance to equalise. Messi dispossessed Serran and picked out Rahul who sidestepped Nishu Kumar's challenge, but dragged a left-footed effort just wide.

But the home side continued to find space behind the Kerala defence. Udanta surged past Jessel Carneiro in the 73rd minute and picked out Augusto with a cut-back but the latter's first-time shot was brilliantly saved by Rehenesh to keep Kerala in the game.

Bengaluru, however, saw off the rest of the game with ease to claim full three points.
