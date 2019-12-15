ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Borges Scores Late to Give Mumbai 3-2 Over Bengaluru

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Rowllin Borges won it for Mumbai City FC with a headed goal in added time after Diego Carlos restored the lead in the 77th minute and Subhasish Bose's opener in the 12th minute against Bengaluru FC, who got the equalisers through Sunil Chetri penalty in the 89th minute and an own goal from Mato Grgic in the 58th minute at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The defending champions will be aiming to extend their unbeaten start to the season and have won three and drawn four matches so far in the Indian Super League. They also come into the tie well-rested and would want to hand the Mumbai City their first away loss of the season, something the visitors would look to resist.
Bengaluru FC are sitting on the second spot with 13 points from seven games, whereas Mumbai City FC are 7th on the table with seven points in their kitty. In the previous game, Bengaluru FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Odisha FC 1-0, whereas Mumbai City FC held Kerala Blaster FC to a draw. The holders have been nothing short of magnificent off late, showing no glimpses of their early-season struggles. At home, Carles Cuadrat's men have been even more special, winning seven out of a possible nine points. Furthermore, they are yet to concede a single goal at home this season and have also allowed the least shots of any home team so far. The Islanders, on the other hand, haven't faced defeat in the five matches they have played away from home this season and can set a new personal record if they manage to come away from Bengaluru with a point or three.
Dec 15, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
GOAL & FULL TIME!
Rowllin Borges climbs again and heads it to hand the lead back to Mumbai City FC! What a way to end the game.
Sunil Chhetri scores from the penalty to get Bengaluru FC at par with Mumbai City FC!
Sarthak Golui is caught handling the ball as he goes up for a header with Chhetri. The referee has no option but to point to the spot.
Chhetri steps up and slots it past Amrinder Singh!
BENGALURU FC 2-2 MUMBAI CITY FC
Dec 15, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
87' - Yellow card!
Like clockwork... Eugeneson Lyngdoh comes on and he gets a yellow card.
Dec 15, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
82' - Substitutions!
Both teams again make changes...
Bengaluru's Ashique Kuruniyan come off and Eugeneson Lyngdoh takes his place.
Mumbai City FC's make another change as Amine Chermiti is replace by Serge Kevyn
Dec 15, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
77' - GOAL!
Diego Carlos restores Mumbai City FC's lead just after coming on! Raynier Fernandes with the most inch-perfect cross and Carlos is at the right place and at the right time to head it in. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had little to no chance to save that.
BENGALURU FC 1-2 MUMBAI CITY FC
Dec 15, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
73' - Substitutions!
Both teams make their second change!
Bengaluru's Thongkhosiem Haokip comes on for Harmanjot Khabra.
Mumbai City FC's Modou Sougou is brought off and in comes Diego Oliveira.
Dec 15, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
68' - Mistake!
Sunil Chhetri makes a mistake as clearance from Ashique Kuruniyan. He thought that the ball was going out for a goal kick and let it roll, only for Amine Chermiti to come storming in and pass it onto Modou Sougou, who in turn gives it to Mohamed Larbi. Labri's strike though is deflected off Juanan and behind.
Dec 15, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
66' - Chances!
Mumbai City FC are creating a few chances but are not being able to make most of them. in their way is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Subhasish Bose scores for Mumbai City FC! Bengaluru FC are trailing! Mohamed Larbi's corner is cleared away but it comes back to him on the left flank. His second try is better and finds Subhasish, who heads it powerfully at goal. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu managed to get a hand to it but failed to stop it.
BENGALURU FC 0-1 MUMBAI CITY FC
Dec 15, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)
End to end football!
Sarthak Golui runs the hard yards to thwart an effort from Sunil Chhetri, while Harmanjot Khabra puts his body on the line in the way of a Bipin Singh shot.
Dec 15, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
9' -
What a chase from Bipin Singh of Mumbai City to get to the ball on the left flank but his cross is direct to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
The very next minute he takes another shot that is somehow parried away by the Bengaluru keeper. The away side are here to play!
Dec 15, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
3'-
Bengaluru FC are on the attack from the word go!
Ashique Kuruniyan makes a pacey run down the left flank and tries to get in a cross but it is blocked by Pratik Chaudhari for a corner. The resulting corner from Dimas Delgadoalso does not yield much
Dec 15, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)
Kick-off!
And we are off! Defending champions Bengaluru FC, who are unbeaten in their seven matches so far, will look to jump to the top of the table as they take on Mumbai City FC!
Speaking to the media at the pre-match press conference, head coach Carles Cuadrat gave his opinion on the upcoming challenge, "Mumbai is quite a similar team as last season. They have changed some players, but the core of the team is the same. We know it is going to be a tough game. All the games this season have been tough. We can see that there are a lot of draws and a lot of teams are very close to each other on the points table."
The gaffer also showed enough confidence in his team ahead of their game against Mumbai. "I have trust in my players and my team. We are giving a tough competition. The teams find it difficult to score goals against us. This makes us unfavourable opponents. You see a lot of teams who comes to Kanteerava to get a win, but we have played well at home. I am happy with this season and what my players are doing," he said.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on his side's impressive performances against the Blues last season, wherein they earned four points from a possible six. "Last season we played a good game against Bengaluru. We were down to 10 players but had prepared well. This season our team is much different to last season. What I am waiting for is to have a good game. We will fight for the three points. That is our target."
Continuing on the same note, the Portuguese maintained, "I'm looking forward to win the three points. It's true that in the last few games we didn't lose, but we didn't win either. But we performed well enough to win the game. So, we need to continue this against Bengaluru. Play well and with quality. We respect all the teams and for sure we respect Bengaluru. But what we want is to make our game, to fight, to play with quality and do our best to win the three points."