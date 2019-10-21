ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: NEUFC Hold BFC to 0-0 Draw

Oct 21, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! NorthEast United FC have managed to hold the defending champions Bengaluru FC to a 0-0 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in what was the season opener for both teams. The NorthEast defence has done a solid job today even though Udanta Singh's wasteful performance today cost the home team. Asamoah Gyan hit the bar in the second half while Subhasish pulled off a stunning save from Nishu Kumar's brilliant strike as this match up ended in a goalless draw.

Once again, Khalid Jamil, on the NEUFC bench as their assistant manager, has got the better of Bengaluru. From the pages of Aizawl FC and I-League, the dodgyness has arrived in the ISL.

Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC