ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC: NEUFC Hold BFC to 0-0 Draw

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC is a re-run of last year's semi-finals, in which Bengaluru trumped the Northeastern side over the two legs. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! NorthEast United FC have managed to hold the defending champions Bengaluru FC to a 0-0 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in what was the season opener for both teams. The NorthEast defence has done a solid job today even though Udanta Singh's wasteful performance today cost the home team. Asamoah Gyan hit the bar in the second half while Subhasish pulled off a stunning save from Nishu Kumar's brilliant strike as this match up ended in a goalless draw.
Once again, Khalid Jamil, on the NEUFC bench as their assistant manager, has got the better of Bengaluru. From the pages of Aizawl FC and I-League, the dodgyness has arrived in the ISL.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
We end as we begin! Bengaluru FC share the spoils with NorthEast United FC. 👊
BFC 0-0 NEUFC#BENNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
87' - Disappointment for the home side. Lyngdoh plays a flat corner but the ball still manages to reach Chhetri who passes it off to Juanan but to no avail. NorthEast have stifled Bengaluru here.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
81' - Eugeneson Lyngdoh returns for Bengaluru FC and comes on in place of Harmanjot Khabra. Cuadrat beings on the creative midfielder for a defender, Bengaluru are clearly trying to find a goal.
82' - Another substitution for NorthEast where Ninthoi replaces Nikhil Kadam.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
78' - Udanta and Nishu link up on the right flank once again and Nishu sends a cross flying in the middle but only for Subhasish to collect it.
78' - A lucky deflection lands for Dimas who overtsteps to create space for himself in front of the goal but chooses to pass sideways towards Sunil Chhetri, who is just a little bit behind and another chances goes begging.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
72' - With the heavy rain pouring down, it's getting difficult for the players to show fluid movement. A flurry of challenges are flowing in now with more and more fouls being given.
73' - Lalthathanga Khawlhring makes way for Milan Singh. It's a pretty straight forward subsitution from the coach with him just trying to put fresh legs in the midfield.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
64' - Free kick for Bengaluru at the edge of the box on the left. Clever play from Dimas who left his leg out as Reagan won the ball but caught him in the follow through.
65' - SAVE! Subhasish pulls off a wonder save after the ball falls for Nishu Kumar at the edge of the box and he attempts to drive it home. A massive moment in the match!
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
53' - OFF THE BAR! What a chance that for NorthEast United FC but Bengaluru FC somehow survive. A quick counter attack from NorthEast saw Chaves make a brilliant to Asamoah Gyan, who stayed onside and side-stepped to unleash the shot that hit the bar. Bengaluru survive!
54' - A fabuous cross to Chhetri on the left who heads it for Manuel Onwu in the centre but he takes a touch to handle the ball and loses the chance to go for a shot.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
The second half of Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC is underway and immediately a chance comes for Bengaluru FC with Udanta through but Subhasish thwarts the attempt.
The cameras pan to Khalid Jamil, the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, on the bench. Khalid has an old rivalry with Bengaluru FC and its fans when he was the coach is Aizawl FC in the 2016-17 season when they executed the 'Leicester of India'.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
No goals have been scored so far in Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC even as there was chances galore. Bengaluru dominated early on in the first half and created a flurry of chances but were unable to convert them. As NorthEast grew into the game, they had chances of their own that they were unable to score off as well. Towards the end, the referee turned down a penalty appeal from Sunil Chhetri.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
43' - Uncertainty from the NorthEast defence leads to the ball falling for Nishu Kumar on the right, who plays the ball in the middle, it falls for Chhetri off a NorthEast defender's head and Chhetri goes for the shot, which comes off the body of the NorthEast defender. Chhetri appeals for a handball but the referee turns it down. Replays showed that the ball struck his arm but seemed to be no intent.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Just about five minutes left in the first half and the scoreline remains goalless. Both the teams have had their chances and have not been able to bury them. While BFC were in control early on, NorthEast United FC have grown in the match and are creating chances now.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
30' - A fantastic ball from Dimas for Ashique, who tries to go for a first time volley but is unable to get the desired connection and the ball goes over the bar.
35' - MISS! Chaves plays the ball up and it stays in play and Rahul Bheke gets the ball and heads it to Gurpreet with a NorthEast player by his side. The ball falls for Chaves whose shot is wide. That's an escape for Bengaluru, Bheke with a grave, grave mistake.
36' - Asamoah Gyan receives a delicious cross and finishes it first time but he is flagged offside.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
27' - What a fantastic through ball from Raphael Augusto. He makes the run forward with the ball and plays an inch-perfect pass for Udanta on the right between two NorthEast defenders. Udanta latches on to the ball but is unable to keep his shot on the target.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
24' - Martin Chaves goes down after a collision with Ashique Kuruniyan, looking for a foul in favour of NorthEast but the referee waives it off. Replays show that it was Chaves who was blocking Kuruniyan and it was cheeky from him to try and go down to get a foul. Good decision from the referee!
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
21' - Martin Chaves forces a solid save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu! He collects the ball in the middle and then takes on Juanan and as he gets past the man, he takes a strong towards the goal that Gurpreet has to pary away. That was the first show of real intent from NorthEast, they would want to keep it up!
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
19' - An absolute scramble in the NorthEast box with Udanta's pass being intercepted but NorthEast failed to clear the ball completely and it falls for Sunil Chhetri, who is unable to get a proper contact on the ball and it goes just wide of the goalpost. Chhetri has his hands on his face, he knows he should have done better with that golden opportunity.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United
16' - Ashique Kuruniyan with that excellent run on the left. With the ball in his feet, he puts away his marker and then uses his pace to run between two NorthEast defenders and goes clear on goal one-on-one with the keeper but his shot goes just wide. That was the best moment for BFC in this half.
14' - Augusto fights off his marker to release Onwu on the left, who is surrounded by a host of defenders and waits for help to arrive. He passes it off to the overlapping man but NorthEast remain extremely calm at the back and intercept and play the ball away. Bengaluru are clearly the more dangerous team so far with NorthEast failing to create clear chances for themselves.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
8' - Nishu Kumar goes for a cross from the right towards the far post trying to find Sunil Chhetri, who heads it down for Augusto but the ball is intercepted and NorthEast United take it forward only for Bengaluru to win it back immediately.
5' - Another excellent move from Bengaluru FC, they have put NorthEast United FC under immense pressure. Udanta with his run once again this time in the middle and surrounded by defenders, he lays it off for Raphael Augusto on the right but he cannot score from that angle as Subhasish collects the ball again.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
2' - 'The Flash' Udanta Singh is already at work. A brilliant ball from Sunil Chhetri towards a running Udanta, who almost makes it count before Subhasish makes a brave intervention to collect the ball.
4' - The first corner of th enight for Bengaluru but nothing comes out of it.
Bengaluru FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Bengaluru FC get their home match against NorthEast United FC underway in front of a vociferous crowd. This is where Bengaluru FC begin their title defence - one they won after defeating FC Goa last season.
NorthEast United FC's new head coach Robert Jarni is extremely excited to take on Bengaluru FC at their Fortress and expressed his feeling ahead of the big game.
The Bengaluru FC and Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is set to take the field for Bengaluru FC once again. He has been with the club since its inception way back in 2013 and he says that he loved playing for the club and its fans.
Both Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC are at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and the defending champions are set to continue their incredible record at their 'Fortress'. NorthEast United will need to be extremely special to beat Bengaluru at their home today.
Starting XI for NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Redeem Tlang, Jose Leudo (C), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Nikhil Kadam, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.
Asamoah Gyan is NorthEast United's big signing this season and the Ghanian legend is starting his ISL journey at the Kanteerava tonight.
With a clutch of new signings and retention of key players, particularly domestic, Bengaluru look set to dominate again this season. They roped in India midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan this season to make an all-Indian attacking line-up of him, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh. The Blues have added striker Manuel Onwu of Spain, who will have the unenviable task of replacing the prolific Miku, who has left the side.
From KR Puram to Cubbon Park. From Austin Town to Malleshwaram. Bengaluru, here's your cue!
Despite the departure of some key players of the previous season, particularly Bartholomew Ogbeche, NorthEast United have made some big signing, including high profile Ghanaian Asamoah Gyan. NorthEast United's new head coach Robert Jarni is confident of a winning start despite the crowd being against them. Jarni felt his side will have a slight advantage since most of Bengaluru's key Indian players were away with the national team for a while and might not have had tuned into their side's preparations.
