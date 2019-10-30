ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: David Williams Goal Gives ATK the Win

Oct 30, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

71' - Another missed chance for Chennaiyin FC. A brilliant free kick is delivered by Anirudh Thapa in the far corner but the header from Eli Sabi is just wide.

72' - A fabulous interception from Thapa and he completes a nice one-two with Valskis to pass the ball on the left to Schembri, whose shot is just, just wide. This is seriously unlucky for Chennaiyin!

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK