ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: David Williams Goal Gives ATK the Win

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC settled for a draw against Mumbai City FC on Diwali evening at home and were looking to grab all the three available points in front of their home fans. ATK, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter and wanted to carry forward the momentum, which they did. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! ATK have defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 at the Marina Arena in Chennai. The home team spurred the innumerous chances they had while ATK made one count through David Williams. Chennai have now gone six games without scoring a goal while ATK are now top of the table with six points, same as Jamshedpur FC, but on better goal difference.
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK
Full-Time: @ChennaiyinFC 0-1 @ATKFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
David Williams' 48th minute strike proves to be the difference between the two sides at the Marina Arena.#CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
71' - Another missed chance for Chennaiyin FC. A brilliant free kick is delivered by Anirudh Thapa in the far corner but the header from Eli Sabi is just wide.
72' - A fabulous interception from Thapa and he completes a nice one-two with Valskis to pass the ball on the left to Schembri, whose shot is just, just wide. This is seriously unlucky for Chennaiyin!
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK
71' | Almost there!— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2019
Another chance but we fail to convert. A wonderful mix-up which results in our favour but Schembri's shot goes wide.#CHEKOL #AattamReloaded
69' - Michael Soosairaj goes off injured and Jayesh Rane replaces him! He and Eli Sabi went for a strong challenge and the ATK player went down. He was holding his groin but the injury is still unknown.
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK
67'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 30, 2019
1⃣st SUBSTITUTION🔁
IN:- Jayesh Rane
OUT:- Michael Soosairaj#CFC 0-1 #ATK#CHEKOL#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFotball
60' - Chennaiyin FC are struggling to find anything substantial at the moment. ATK have taken the lead and are holding it pretty well.
60' - Chhangte gets a corner for Chennaiyin but the delivery is too flat. The balls falls for Edwin Vanspaul outside the box and he hits a venomous shot but it's just wide.
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK
48' - GOAL! That was a gift for David Williams! Prabir Das makes an excellent collect on the right hand side of the goal and pulls it back for Javier Hernandez, who goes for a shot. The ball is not cleared by Goian and it falls kindly for Williams on far post and he was never going to make a mistake with that one. ATK had two decisions go against them but they have found the goal first.
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 ATK
48'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 30, 2019
GOAAALLL!!!!@willo_15 scores his 3⃣rd goal of the tournament.
Cross from Prabir Das from the right flank to @javih89 who shoots it , the Aussie scores it from the rebound. #CFC 0-0 #ATK#CHEKOL#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFotball pic.twitter.com/xoerbpXN5D
None could break the deadlock in the first half but there have been plenty of chances for both Chennaiyin FC and ATK. It has been the same old story for Chennaiyin, who have simply lacked the finish. For ATK, two decisions - a penalty appeal and an offside - have gone against them while replays showed that both those decisions were wrong. ATK will surely feel hard done by.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
.@AnirudhThapa with a thumping shot straight at the keeper!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Watch #CHEKOL LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/9rbRYZysis
JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/qEOVqG55mR
38' - It's been a high tempo game so far but after the first few early chances, it's settled down really. ATK, however, look extremely dangerous on the counter.
39' - The referee flags offside! Replays show that David Williams was not offside and that's another bad decision tonight. That's the second wrong decision of the game so far and both have been against ATK.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
23' - A superb interception from Soosairaj and he cuts through three defenders and passes the ball on the left to David Williams. He receives the ball in the middle and goes for the shot but Goian puts his body on the line to save that one.
24' - Immediately after, Chhangte is released on the left and he blazes through but his cross in the middle for Valskis is not deep enough.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
23'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 30, 2019
CHANCE !!!!@soosairajmichal dribble past three defenders and passes it to @willo_15, he passes it back to @soosairajmichal, but shoots it straights to Lucian Goian's stretched body.#CFC 0-0 #ATK#CHEKOL#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFotball
23' - What was Vishal Kaith thinking there? He fumbles with the ball in front of his goal and had Roy Krishna been closer there, that would have found the back of the net.
24' - A good one-two between Anirudh Thapa and Chhangte and Thapa unleashed a shot that was saved by Arindam.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
21' - Lallianzuala Chhangte is running the show for Chennaiyin FC from the left flank but he lacks the supports from the others in the frontline. It's been the story of their season so far - they apply pressure on their opponents but cannot convert their chances while their opponents do.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
14' - ATK DENIED PENALTY! Roy Krishna goes down in the box after Valskis gets a contact at him and the Chennaiyin man was nowhere near the ball. But the referee waives off the appeal. ATK will feel aggrieved by this!
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
14'— ATK (@ATKFC) October 30, 2019
PENALTY APPEAL!!!@RoyKrishna21 was hauled down by Valskis inside the six yard box.#CFC 0-0 #ATK#CHEKOL#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade#LetsFotball
9' - MISS! How has that not gone in? A brilliant clearance from Lucian Goian finds Rafael Crivellaro on the left. He does well to control the ball and plays in the middle. Valskis slides but just cannot poke it in.
11' - Another great ball for Chhangte on the left and he blazes through but support doesn't arrive for him quick enough and it's another wasted opportunity.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
8' | How did that not go in? 🤯— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2019
Chhangte's pass is on point. Valskis just had to find the right touch to convert it into a goal but the Lithuanian fails to convert.#CHEKOL #AattamReloaded
6' - Javier Hernandez with a corner kick delivered away from the goal in the centre and Chennaiyin clear it without much trouble.
7' - An overplay pass for Javier on the right and it was an easy collect for Vishal Kaith but instead he loses the ball for corner. ATK don't make use of the corner though.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 ATK
ATK kickstart Chennaiyin FC vs ATK at the Marina Arena in Chennai and in the first minute itself, Vishal Kaith has had to collect the ball. The ATK frontline will surely be a handful for the Chennai defence.
1' | Our 2nd home game is underway in #Chennai 💪#CHEKOL #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/wLQX77TVkh— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2019
Here is the Indian Super League team of the week after Gameweek 2: Amrinder Singh (GK, Mumbai City FC); Subhasish Bose (Mumbai City FC), Mourtada Fall (FC Goa), Carlos Pena (FC Goa), Prabir Das (ATK); Udanta Singh (Bengaluru FC), Ahmed Jahouh (FC Goa), Xisco Hernandez (Odisha FC); Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast United FC), Sergio Castel (Jamshedpur FC), David Williams (ATK)
No sign of slowing down!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Presenting to you the Gameweek 2⃣, Team of the Week from #KERMUM, #GOABEN, #ATKHYD, #NEUODI & #JFCHYD.
Read more: https://t.co/fSSYHasVhZ#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/HirtlQWNIe
Here is ATK’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal (C), Agustin Iniguez, Pronay Halder, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna.
Here's how the teams line up for the clash between the two 2⃣-time champions! 🏟#CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/LLsRINJmRI— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs ATK: Vishal Kaith (GK), Eli Sabia, Lucian Goian (C), Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Dhanpal Ganesh, Nerijus Valskis.
Our starting XI against @ATKFC at the Marina Arena 💪— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2019
Just ☝🏻 change – @NValskis comes in for @andreschembri27 upfront! #CHEKOL #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/Z1kw7KMHwx
Chennaiyin FC head coach is well aware of the frailties in his squad's defence and is wary of the threat Roy Krishna and David Williams pose up front.
🗣 | "It will be very difficult to keep @RoyKrishna21 and @willo_15 quiet."@ChennaiyinFC head coach @JohnGregory77 is wary of the potential threat posed by the @ATKFC duo! 🔥#CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/gjVwCFBQDU— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
ATK head coach Antonio Habas said he knew Chennaiyin FC was a dangerous opponent and he wasn't going to take them lightly.
🗣 | "Chennaiyin is a strong opponent. I absolutely respect the opponent." @ATKFC head coach Antonio Lopez Habas believes the real @ChennaiyinFC will step up for tonight's game. 👊#CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/0gwHZhBHY1— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Chennaiyin FC and ATK have played 12 matches in their ISL history and ATK hold a 5-3 advantage in the head-to-head record. Four of their matches have also ended in draws. The interesting fact is that both teams have scored 19 goals in the fixture.
.@ChennaiyinFC 🆚 @ATKFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
Goals: 19-19 ⚽
Wins: 3-5
Goals: 19-19 ⚽
Wins: 3-5
A game that guarantees goals, a rivalry that's evenly-contested: who will have the upper hand tonight? 🤔#CHEKOL #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/kPrBw5oP96
Chennaiyin FC take on ATK in their second home match of the season as they search for their first win of Indian Super League 2019-20. ATK, buzzing from their 5-0 win over Hyderabad FC, will be eager to bring up their second win.
Match. Set. Go. 💙💪#CHEKOL #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/mLrZiaEmhm— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 30, 2019
ATK beat Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennaiyin FC's defence will be a point of worry for head coach John Gregory as captain Lucian Goian didn't look at his best in the Mumbai game and the onus would be on him to marshal the backline. Also, Gregory would want Maltese striker Andre Schembri to deliver big starting Wednesday so that Chennaiyin can make the best of the chances created by Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa.
It's a clash of the heavyweights! ⚔@ChennaiyinFC and @ATKFC, both 2⃣-time #HeroISL winners, lock horns at the Marina Arena! 😍#CHEKOL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/EmZm2IbS3I
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 30, 2019
For ATK, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj and David Williams have been connecting well and the two-time champions had a home party against Hyderabad FC dismantling them 5-0. ATK coach Antonio Habas would want his players to show the same flair they did in the home fixture although breaking through the Chennai defence would be tougher.
-
