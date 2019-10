ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK: David Williams Goal Gives ATK the Win

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC, still searching for their first win of the season, host ATK in their second home match at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Wednesday. Chennaiyin FC lost 1-0 to ATK with David Williams scoring the only goal of the match that saw the home team miss a host of chances. ATK must have felt hard done by as they were wrongly denied a penalty and then a wrong offside decision went against them in the first half. But they came in the second half to score through Williams early on. Chennai had a host of chances towards the end of the match but could make none count.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC settled for a draw against Mumbai City FC on Diwali evening at home and were looking to grab all the three available points in front of their home fans. ATK, on the other hand, thrashed Hyderabad FC in their previous encounter and wanted to carry forward the momentum, which they did. LIVE STREAMING