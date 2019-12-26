ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Goa Beat Chennai 4-3 in Goal Fest on Boxing Day

Event Highlights
- Full Time Stats
- Full Time! Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa
- Rafael Crivellaro Gets a Brace
- Ferran Corominas Scores FC Goa's Fourth
- Rafael Crivellaro Scores Chennaiyin FC's Second
- Andre Schembri Brings Chennaiyin FC Back in the Game
- Second Half Underway
- First-half Stats
- Half Time! Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa
- Hugo Boumous Makes it Three for FC Goa
- Brandon Fernandes Doubles FC Goa's Lead
- Ahmed Jahouh Puts FC Goa in the Lead
- Match Underway
- Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa Form Guide
- Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head
- FC Goa Starting Line-up
- Chennaiyin FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa go back on top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points from 10 games, three points clear of second-placed ATK and five ahead of defending champions Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC remain eighth with nine points from nine games. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! FC Goa triumph over Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in a scintillating encounter at the Marina Arena in Chennai. This is the match with most goals scored in this season's ISL and it came on Boxing Day. FC Goa trampled over Chennaiyin FC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time but Chennaiyin fought back admirably in the second half. Andre Schembri scored Chennaiyin's first in the 57th minute, two minutes after which, Rafael Crivellaro got the game back on with Chennaiyin's second. However, Goa and Ferran Corominas were not done as the Spaniard scored his seventh of the season in the 63rd minute to restore Goa's two-goal lead. Chennai then pulled back another in the first minute of the stoppage time with Crivellaro's exquisite finish but Vanspaul saw a red card and Goa held on for the win. After the goal, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was also shown a red card and will not be in the technical area for the team's next game.
Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa
90+1' - GOAL! Rafael Crivellaro scores his second of the night and makes it possible for the home team once more. Chennaiyin's corner is punched out by Nawaz but the ball comes back to Crivellaro on the right of the box as his back faces the goal. He takes a touch, turns around and gives it an exquisite finish.
Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa
Rafael Crivellaro with a peach of a finish! 👌
63' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas restores some part of FC Goa's lead. Just when Chennaiyin FC thought they were right back into this, they make a mistake at the back and Coro punishes them. Hugo Boumous wins the ball in the midfield and has all the time in the world to see Coro on top and releases him with a brilliant through ball. Coro, one-on-one with the keeper was not going to miss that. That is Coro's 7th goal of the season!
Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa
Just when it looked like @ChennaiyinFC would go on to equalise, Corominas pops up to restore the Gaurs' two-goal lead.
59' - GOAL! Lallianzuala Chhangte does extremely well to fight for the ball on the left. Valskis comes on to help and takes the ball and passes the ball in the middle to Rafael Crivellaro, who smashes the ball home.
Chennaiyin FC 2-3 FC Goa
The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai with the visitors leading 3-0, courtesy goals from Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous.
HALF TIME! In-form FC Goa have stunned the home team Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena with a goal fest in the first half of their encounter. Chennaiyin FC threatened early on as Goa looked ordinary for the first 20 odd minutes but in the second half of the first 45 minutes, FC Goa burst into life and slammed home three goals. Ahmed Jahouh started the goal fest in the 27th minute when he gave a clinical finish to a lay off from Hugo Boumous. In the 41st minute then, Brandon Fernandes rode on a Lucian Goian error at the back and scored Goal's second. The first goal's provider turned scorer in the stoppage time of the first half as Boumous latched on to a Jackichand Singh cross to further the visitors' advantage.
Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa
45+1' - GOAL! And it's a goal fest and the visitors have absolutely stunned the Marina Arena. Jackichand Singh wins the ball on the right flank and puts in a cross in the middle. Boumous gets in between two defenders and taps strikes the ball home.
Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa
41' - GOAL! Brandon Fernandes punishes Chennaiyin FC for another mistake. Disaster from Chennaiyin! Lucian Goian received a cross from his man and got a bad first touch to it in an attempt to back pass it to his keeper. Brandon was at Goian's back and before Kaith could come forward, Brandon shot the ball home.
Chennaiyin FC 0-2 FC Goa
27' - GOAL! Ahmed Jahouh breaks the deadlock and scores for FC Goa! Chennaiyin FC lose the ball in the midfield to Ferran Corominas, who takes a touch and passes it to Hugo Boumous who lays off the ball for Jahouh, who puts the ball in with a clinical finish.
Chennaiyin FC 0-1 FC Goa
Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. This is the last match of the year for both the teams.
Chennaiyin FC are going to go for the win. "We have shown if we could perform as we did vs Kerala Blasters, then we can pick up points. Tomorrow (Thursday), it will be two attacking teams trying to win the game. Looking forward to the game and we believe we can win the game," coach Owen Coyle said ahead of the match.
For both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, this is the last match of the year. Goa play their next game on January 3 against defending champions Bengaluru FC while Chennaiyin take on Odisha FC on January 6.
Chennaiyin FC have won two of their last five matches and have lost only one. So far in the season, they have scored only eight goals and kept one clean sheet. Nerijus Valskis (5 goals) is their top scorer.
FC Goa, on the other hand, are on a hat-trick of wins and had lost the first of their last five games. They have pumped in 18 goals in the season so far and have kept three clean sheets. With six goals, Ferran Corominas is their top scorer.
FC Goa hold a slender 7-6 advantage against Chennaiyin FC in their head-to-head record, having played 14 matches in the history of the ISL. The teams have also played out one tie. Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have scored 24 goals each in their encounters. Will this be another goal fest?
FC Goa starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh.
Chennaiyin FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.
Substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Dhanpal Ganesh, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.
ATK currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just five points in nine matches. Today's hosts Chennaiyin FC are eighth with nine points from eight matches while FC Goa, who are at 18 points from 9 games, have the chance to go top today.
Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa in the second leg of the fixture. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennaiyin FC will want their star forward Nerijus Valskis to continue his purple patch after scoring five goals in the last four games and standing at the third spot in the goalscoring charts. Chennaiyin will need to improve their set-piece record as well. They have struggled with dead-ball situations, both offensively and defensively, this season. Chennaiyin defence will also miss the suspended Eli Sabia.
Goa's attack will pose plenty of problems for the Chennaiyin defence. Ferran Corominas, since coming back from injury, has been in good goalscoring form and has tallied six goals already. Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous will look to provide ample service to Coro but one thing coach Sergio Lobera would like to see is his team improve their conversion rate.
