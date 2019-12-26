ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Goa Beat Chennai 4-3 in Goal Fest on Boxing Day

Dec 26, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! FC Goa triumph over Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in a scintillating encounter at the Marina Arena in Chennai. This is the match with most goals scored in this season's ISL and it came on Boxing Day. FC Goa trampled over Chennaiyin FC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time but Chennaiyin fought back admirably in the second half. Andre Schembri scored Chennaiyin's first in the 57th minute, two minutes after which, Rafael Crivellaro got the game back on with Chennaiyin's second. However, Goa and Ferran Corominas were not done as the Spaniard scored his seventh of the season in the 63rd minute to restore Goa's two-goal lead. Chennai then pulled back another in the first minute of the stoppage time with Crivellaro's exquisite finish but Vanspaul saw a red card and Goa held on for the win. After the goal, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was also shown a red card and will not be in the technical area for the team's next game.

