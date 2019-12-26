LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Christmas 2019
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Goa Beat Chennai 4-3 in Goal Fest on Boxing Day

News18.com | December 26, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
Event Highlights

FC Goa edged past Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in the Boxing Day clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. Here is the story of the match: FC Goa triumph over Chennaiyin FC in a scintillating encounter at the Marina Arena. This is the match with most goals scored in this season's ISL. FC Goa trampled over Chennaiyin FC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time but Chennaiyin fought back admirably in the second half. Andre Schembri scored Chennaiyin's first in the 57th minute, two minutes after which, Rafael Crivellaro got the game back on with Chennaiyin's second. However, Goa and Ferran Corominas were not done as the Spaniard scored his seventh of the season in the 63rd minute to restore Goa's two-goal lead. Chennai then pulled back another in the first minute of the stoppage time with Crivellaro's exquisite finish but Vanspaul saw a red card and Goa held on for the win. After the goal, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was also shown a red card and will not be in the technical area for the team's next game. In-form FC Goa stunned the home team with a goal fest in the 1st half of the encounter. Chennaiyin FC threatened early on as Goa looked ordinary for the first 20 odd minutes but in the second half of the first 45 minutes, FC Goa burst into life and slammed home three goals. Ahmed Jahouh started the goal fest in the 27th minute when he gave a clinical finish to a lay off from Hugo Boumous. In the 41st minute then, Brandon Fernandes rode on a Lucian Goian error at the back and scored Goal's second. The first goal's provider turned scorer in the stoppage time of the first half as Boumous latched on to a Jackichand Singh cross to further the visitors' advantage.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa go back on top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points from 10 games, three points clear of second-placed ATK and five ahead of defending champions Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC remain eighth with nine points from nine games.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa go back on top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points from 10 games, three points clear of second-placed ATK and five ahead of defending champions Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC remain eighth with nine points from nine games. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 26, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, a thriller than ended 4-3 in favour of the visitors.

Dec 26, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! FC Goa triumph over Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in a scintillating encounter at the Marina Arena in Chennai. This is the match with most goals scored in this season's ISL and it came on Boxing Day. FC Goa trampled over Chennaiyin FC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time but Chennaiyin fought back admirably in the second half. Andre Schembri scored Chennaiyin's first in the 57th minute, two minutes after which, Rafael Crivellaro got the game back on with Chennaiyin's second. However, Goa and Ferran Corominas were not done as the Spaniard scored his seventh of the season in the 63rd minute to restore Goa's two-goal lead. Chennai then pulled back another in the first minute of the stoppage time with Crivellaro's exquisite finish but Vanspaul saw a red card and Goa held on for the win. After the goal, FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera was also shown a red card and will not be in the technical area for the team's next game.

Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90+2' - RED CARD! Edwin Vanspaul receives his second yellow card and it's a red! Chennaiyin are now 10 man down. Everything is happening out there.

Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

90+1' - GOAL! Rafael Crivellaro scores his second of the night and makes it possible for the home team once more. Chennaiyin's corner is punched out by Nawaz but the ball comes back to Crivellaro on the right of the box as his back faces the goal. He takes a touch, turns around and gives it an exquisite finish.

Chennaiyin FC 3-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

90' - SAVE! A nice little lay off from Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh shoots at goal but Nawaz palms the ball away.

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

84' - Crivellaro is booked for diving! Valskis floats the ball in the direction of Crivellaro, who looks like he purposely went into Mandar, to get a penalty.

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

79' - FC Goa's keeper Mohammad Nawaz is booked after he took out Lallianzuala Chhangte just outside the box in an attempt to clear the ball.

80' - Firtulescu takes the kick and floats it in the middle with Mourtada Fall rising the highest to head it clear.

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

76' - SUBSTITUTIONS! FC Goa's Manvir Singh comes on for Jackichand Singh a minute after Andre Schembri was replaced by Firtulescu for Chennaiyin FC.

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

70' - Hugo Boumous is replaced by Edu Bedia! A goal and two assists today against Chennaiyin FC takes Boumous' goal contribution tally to seven this season.

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

63' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas restores some part of FC Goa's lead. Just when Chennaiyin FC thought they were right back into this, they make a mistake at the back and Coro punishes them. Hugo Boumous wins the ball in the midfield and has all the time in the world to see Coro on top and releases him with a brilliant through ball. Coro, one-on-one with the keeper was not going to miss that. That is Coro's 7th goal of the season!

Chennaiyin FC 2-4 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

59' - GOAL! Lallianzuala Chhangte does extremely well to fight for the ball on the left. Valskis comes on to help and takes the ball and passes the ball in the middle to Rafael Crivellaro, who smashes the ball home.

Chennaiyin FC 2-3 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

57' - GOAL! Andre Schembri brings back Chennaiyin FC and now the game is on! No conviction from FC Goa to clear the ball away and Schembri, who was left unmarked, heads it home.

Chennaiyin FC 1-3 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

48' - CHANCE! Anirudh Thapa takes the free kick for Chennaiyin FC but his shot hits the post and goes out. He tried to go for the corner but Nawaz would have perhaps covered it.

Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai with the visitors leading 3-0, courtesy goals from Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous.

Dec 26, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first half of Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, at the end of which the visitors lead 3-0.

Dec 26, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! In-form FC Goa have stunned the home team Chennaiyin FC at the Marina Arena with a goal fest in the first half of their encounter. Chennaiyin FC threatened early on as Goa looked ordinary for the first 20 odd minutes but in the second half of the first 45 minutes, FC Goa burst into life and slammed home three goals. Ahmed Jahouh started the goal fest in the 27th minute when he gave a clinical finish to a lay off from Hugo Boumous. In the 41st minute then, Brandon Fernandes rode on a Lucian Goian error at the back and scored Goal's second. The first goal's provider turned scorer in the stoppage time of the first half as Boumous latched on to a Jackichand Singh cross to further the visitors' advantage.

Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

45+1' - GOAL! And it's a goal fest and the visitors have absolutely stunned the Marina Arena. Jackichand Singh wins the ball on the right flank and puts in a cross in the middle. Boumous gets in between two defenders and taps strikes the ball home.

Chennaiyin FC 0-3 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

41' - GOAL! Brandon Fernandes punishes Chennaiyin FC for another mistake. Disaster from Chennaiyin! Lucian Goian received a cross from his man and got a bad first touch to it in an attempt to back pass it to his keeper. Brandon was at Goian's back and before Kaith could come forward, Brandon shot the ball home.

Chennaiyin FC 0-2 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

40' - Crivellaro takes the free kick from the right of the box but his swerving delivery goes past everyone and out for the goal kick. Chennaiyin will be desperate for an equaliser before half time.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

27' - GOAL! Ahmed Jahouh breaks the deadlock and scores for FC Goa! Chennaiyin FC lose the ball in the midfield to Ferran Corominas, who takes a touch and passes it to Hugo Boumous who lays off the ball for Jahouh, who puts the ball in with a clinical finish.

Chennaiyin FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

19' - End-to-end action on the pitch in Chennai but neither Chennaiyin FC nor FC Goa have been able to get clear-cut chances so far.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 26, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. This is the last match of the year for both the teams.

Dec 26, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera wants his team to keep improving. "I said after the match (against Odisha) that we need to improve on our mistakes and we are working to try to improve and be 100 per cent for the next game"

Dec 26, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC are going to go for the win. "We have shown if we could perform as we did vs Kerala Blasters, then we can pick up points. Tomorrow (Thursday), it will be two attacking teams trying to win the game. Looking forward to the game and we believe we can win the game," coach Owen Coyle said ahead of the match.

Dec 26, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

For both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, this is the last match of the year. Goa play their next game on January 3 against defending champions Bengaluru FC while Chennaiyin take on Odisha FC on January 6.

Dec 26, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC have won two of their last five matches and have lost only one. So far in the season, they have scored only eight goals and kept one clean sheet. Nerijus Valskis (5 goals) is their top scorer.

FC Goa, on the other hand, are on a hat-trick of wins and had lost the first of their last five games. They have pumped in 18 goals in the season so far and have kept three clean sheets. With six goals, Ferran Corominas is their top scorer.

Dec 26, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

FC Goa hold a slender 7-6 advantage against Chennaiyin FC in their head-to-head record, having played 14 matches in the history of the ISL. The teams have also played out one tie. Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have scored 24 goals each in their encounters. Will this be another goal fest?

Dec 26, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

FC Goa starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas.

Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh.

Dec 26, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.

Substitutes: Sanjiban Ghosh (GK), Deepak Tangri, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Dhanpal Ganesh, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali.

Dec 26, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

ATK currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC are rock bottom with just five points in nine matches. Today's hosts Chennaiyin FC are eighth with nine points from eight matches while FC Goa, who are at 18 points from 9 games, have the chance to go top today.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Goa Beat Chennai 4-3 in Goal Fest on Boxing Day
Chennaiyin FC host FC Goa in the second leg of the fixture. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC will want their star forward Nerijus Valskis to continue his purple patch after scoring five goals in the last four games and standing at the third spot in the goalscoring charts. Chennaiyin will need to improve their set-piece record as well. They have struggled with dead-ball situations, both offensively and defensively, this season. Chennaiyin defence will also miss the suspended Eli Sabia.



Goa's attack will pose plenty of problems for the Chennaiyin defence. Ferran Corominas, since coming back from injury, has been in good goalscoring form and has tallied six goals already. Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous will look to provide ample service to Coro but one thing coach Sergio Lobera would like to see is his team improve their conversion rate.
