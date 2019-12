ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa: Goa Beat Chennai 4-3 in Goal Fest on Boxing Day

Chennaiyin

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa edged past Chennaiyin FC 4-3 in the Boxing Day clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.FC Goa triumph overFC in a scintillating encounter at the Marina Arena. This is the match with most goals scored in this season's ISL. FC Goa trampled overFC in the first 45 minutes to take a 3-0 lead to half time butfought back admirably in the second half. Andrescoredfirst in theminute, two minutes after which, Rafaelgot the game back on withsecond. However, Goa andwere not done as the Spaniard scored his seventh of the season in theminute to restore Goa's two-goal lead. Chennai then pulled back another in the first minute of the stoppage time withexquisite finish butsaw a red card and Goa held on for the win. After the goal, FC Goa coach Sergiowas also shown a red card and will not be in the technical area for the team's next game. In-form FC Goa stunned the home team with a goal fest in the 1st half of the encounter.FCearly on as Goa looked ordinary for the first 20 odd minutes but in the second half of the first 45 minutes, FC Goa burst into life and slammed home three goals. Ahmedstarted the goal fest in theminute when he gave a clinical finish to a lay off from Hugo. In theminute then, Brandonrode on a Lucianerror at the back and scored Goal's second. The first goal's provider turned scorer in the stoppage time of the first half aslatched on to aSingh cross to further the visitors' advantage.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa go back on top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 21 points from 10 games, three points clear of second-placed ATK and five ahead of defending champions Bengaluru FC. Chennaiyin FC remain eighth with nine points from nine games. LIVE STREAMING