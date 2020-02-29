LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Semi-final: Chennai Pump 4 Past Hapless Goa

News18.com | February 29, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

Indian Super League 2019-20: Semi-final 1st Leg, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa HIGHLIGHTS: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final 1st leg between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. Lucian Goian, Anirudh Thapa, Eli Sabia and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for the home side as Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 4-1 in the first leg of their Indian Super League semi-final. Savior Gama got the only goal for the visitors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, also known as the Marina Arena. Chennaiyin FC finished fourth in the league stage after a stunning turnaround from a rocky start to their campaign. FC Goa, on the other hand, finished on top of the league standings. having done so, won the League Winners Shield - becoming the first Indian team to have booked their place in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

In fact, the Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa clash is the most played match in the history of the ISL. Chennaiyin have done better when the two sides have clashed in the knockout stages, winning two of the three meetings, including the memorable 2015 final, with the other fixture ending in a draw. Goa though will hardly be fazed by the stat, having won both the matches in the league phase this season. MATCH REPORT
Feb 29, 2020 9:23 pm (IST)

That's that! The league winners have been humbled by the team who barely scraped through!

What a performance from the home side! Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 4-1.

CHENNAIYIN FC 4-1 FC GOA 

Feb 29, 2020 9:14 pm (IST)

85' - GOAL! Saviour Gama gets 1 back for FC Goa! 

What an outside-of-the-foot-pass from Ahmed Jahouh, which finds Coro. Goal-scorer Goian tries to get it away from danger but it goes only as far as Gama, who pokes it in. 

Is there time still for a comeback? Get the much-needed away goals?

CHENNAIYIN FC 4-1 FC GOA

Feb 29, 2020 9:10 pm (IST)

79' - GOAL! Lallianzuala Chhangte makes it 4-0 in favour of Chennaiyin FC!

Anirudh Thapa does a 1-2 with Rafael Crivellaro before setting up Chhangte, who smashes it into the top corner. 

CHENNAIYIN FC 4-0 FC GOA

Feb 29, 2020 9:05 pm (IST)

77' - GOAL! Eli Sabia with the third for Chennaiyin FC! This is turning out to be a nightmare for FC Goa.

Nerijus Valskis with the assist as he sends in a cut back with the Chennaiyin defender with the easiest of tap in. FC Goa are hoping the game ends right about now.

CHENNAIYIN FC 3-0 FC GOA

Feb 29, 2020 8:54 pm (IST)

66' - 

Change and 2 yellow cards - 

Saviour Gama is brought on in place of Manvir Singh by FC Goa. 

Chennaiyin's Edwin Vanspaul and Goa's Coro go into the book.

Feb 29, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)

61' - GOAL! Anirudh Thapa with an absolute rocket into the top corner! Doubles the lead for Chennaiyin FC.

Thapa with a stunning strike! He gets the ball from Jerry Lalrinzuala after it is cleared out by the FC Goa defense. Thapa takes a few touches and settles into position before unleashing blasting it into the right top corner. 

CHENNAIYIN FC 2-0 FC GOA

Feb 29, 2020 8:47 pm (IST)

While Fall comes oh-so-close to get the equaliser for FC Goa! 

Feb 29, 2020 8:43 pm (IST)

54' - GOAL! Lucian Goian scores for Chennaiyin FC with a towering header!

The home team take the lead in the match and the tie. Rafael Crivellaro sends in a delicious ball into the penalty box from the free-kick and it is the Chennai skipper who rises in the air and power the ball into the back of the net. Mohammad Nawaz did not have a chance. 

CHENNAIYIN FC 1-0 FC GOA

Feb 29, 2020 8:39 pm (IST)

50' - Chennaiyin FC's Jerry Lalrinzuala gets the first yellow card of the match for his sliding tackle on Coro of FC Goa. Nothing comes from the free-kick though.

Feb 29, 2020 8:32 pm (IST)

1st Half Stats -

Goals

CFC 0 - 0 FCG

Offsides
CFC 0 - 1 FCG

Shots On Target
CFC 2 - 1 FCG

Shots Off Target
CFC 2 - 2 FCG

Number of passes
CFC 177 - 245 FCG

Touches
CFC 248 - 329 FCG

Fouls
CFC 6 - 6 FCG

Interceptions
CFC 2 - 7 FCG

Crosses
CFC 8 - 4 FCG

Corners
CFC 6 - 2 FCG

Feb 29, 2020 8:19 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME! It is goalless between Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa at the break. 

Both Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa have been rather cautious in their approach when it comes to committing players forward. Who will take the plunge?

Feb 29, 2020 8:14 pm (IST)

40' - Ahmed Jahouh has been a solid rock for FC Goa. He is not letting any Chennai player pass him. This time it is Rafael Crivellaro who has the ball knicked off his feet. 

Feb 29, 2020 8:08 pm (IST)

Meanwhile... was that a penalty?

Feb 29, 2020 8:05 pm (IST)

32' - FC Goa are slowly getting back in the game with some well-intentioned counter-attacks. Jackiechand Singh has been a real threat to the Chennaiyin FC defenders but Vishal Kaith has dealt with the danger so far.

Feb 29, 2020 7:54 pm (IST)

20' - Edwin Vanspaul was brought down by Seiminlen Doungel just outside the box and Chennaiyin FC were awarded a free-kick in a promising position. Rafael Crivellaro takes it and it flies over.

Feb 29, 2020 7:52 pm (IST)

Fans in the stands...

Feb 29, 2020 7:49 pm (IST)

16' - Chennaiyin FC have been the better side attacking so far in the game. Their finishing though is leaving a lot more to be desired. 

After the ball bounces around in the FC Goa penalty box, Rafael Crivellaro takes a shot which is acrobatically parried by Mohammad Nawaz. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:43 pm (IST)

9' - Jackichand Singh wrestles the ball away from Lallianzuala Chhangte and after sliding past a few Chennaiyin players, passes it on to Manvir Singh. A miss-touch costs him though.

Feb 29, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)

5' - Rafael Crivellaro sends in a good ball into the box from the corner which finds the head of Lucian Goian, who looks to direct it on target. Mohammad Nawaz though grabs it easily.

Feb 29, 2020 7:35 pm (IST)

1' - Chennaiyin FC on the front foot from the word 'go' as Jerry Lalrinzuala gets down the left flank and sends in a delicious cross. It is comfortably cleared out for a corner and nothing comes from that too.

Feb 29, 2020 7:31 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF! Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa get us underway in the 1st leg of their semi-final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

Feb 29, 2020 7:20 pm (IST)

Teams with the highest goal aggregate in the two-legged semi-finals will progress to the final. In case scores are tied after two legs, the 'away goal' rule will apply i.e. the team which has scored more away goals will qualify for the final. Read full here

Feb 29, 2020 7:05 pm (IST)

The live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will be available on... details here

Feb 29, 2020 6:56 pm (IST)

FC Goa goals, for and against -  Despite having scored a whopping 46 goals in 18 matches so far this season, the Gaurs have also conceded 23 times.

Feb 29, 2020 6:54 pm (IST)

Chennai Form! Coming into the first leg, the Chennayin FC are unbeaten in eight matches – the longest unbeaten run in the Hero ISL 2019-20. They’ve won six of those encounters, with the standout victories coming against Kerala Blasters FC, ATK FC and Mumbai City FC. 

Feb 29, 2020 6:39 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Staring XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.

Substitutes - Karanjit Singh (GK), Deepak Tangri, Masih Saighani, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali

FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.

Substitutes - Naveen Kumar (GK), Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Kingslee Fernandes, Princeton Rebello

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Semi-final: Chennai Pump 4 Past Hapless Goa
ISL 2019-20 Semi-final 1st Leg, Chenniayin FC vs FC Goa (Photo Credit: ISL/News18)

Owen Coyle's arrival in December turned Chennaiyin's campaign on its head. With just a single win in their first six matches and even failed to score in four. Since Coyle's arrival, they are unbeaten in their last eight ISL matches. At the pre-match press conference, Owen Coyle said, "When I came in on December 6th, we were given a 1 or 2% chance to get in the semi-finals. We have managed that but we don't want to stop. We want to see that through. To do that, we would have to play at our very best because we are playing against a quality side."

"But if we are at our best, we have shown that we can beat anyone. So, we are looking forward to the game and looking forward to standing toe-to-toe with the team that finished at number one. They finished there for a reason. Consistently over 18 games, they were the best team. I would like to think that in the last 12 matches, we certainly matched them and got closer. And that's what we are looking forward to," added Coyle.

FC Goa secured the AFC Champions League spot, having finished top of the league phase. Even with their long-standing head coach, Sergio Lobera's sudden departure, the Gaurs continued their stunning form on the pitch, scoring 14 goals and winning all three matches since. In fact, the Gaurs come into the match on the back of a five-match win streak.



Goa's last win, which was against Jamshedpur FC, was the club's 50th victory in the ISL. The margin of the 5-0 result was the club's biggest away victory in the history of the competition. So far, the Gaurs have scored 46 goals in 18 matches - the most by any team in a single ISL season. The club is averaging more than 2.5 goals a game so far this term and have already scored seven goals in the two matches against Chennaiyin this season.

FC Goa's interim coach Clifford Miranda though wary of the challenge against Chennaiyin. "Chennaiyin are the most difficult team to play against. They are one team we wanted to avoid. They are the most improved team. We knew ATK and Bengaluru would be among the top teams but Chennaiyin were at the bottom of the league and in 12 games under new head coach Owen Coyle, they have accumulated 24 points that puts them right up among the top four. They are unbeaten in the last eight games, scoring 21 goals and that makes them very dangerous. We will play our natural game, but we need to be cautious," he said at the pre-match press conference.

"We work hard as a team defensively. I think we are very solid defensively. If you say that we have conceded 23 goals, then we have also scored 46 goals. We might have conceded the goals because we play a very open game and when we play like that, there are some moments where other things happen. But we have to take the risks. This team has been together since last season and they always know how to play. We are all professional players and are very dedicated," Miranda said when asked about the defence.
