ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Semi-final: Chennai Pump 4 Past Hapless Goa

That's that! The league winners have been humbled by the team who barely scraped through!
What a performance from the home side! Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 4-1.
That's that! The league winners have been humbled by the team who barely scraped through!
What a performance from the home side! Chennaiyin FC beat FC Goa 4-1.
85' - GOAL! Saviour Gama gets 1 back for FC Goa!
What an outside-of-the-foot-pass from Ahmed Jahouh, which finds Coro. Goal-scorer Goian tries to get it away from danger but it goes only as far as Gama, who pokes it in.
Is there time still for a comeback? Get the much-needed away goals?
CHENNAIYIN FC 4-1 FC GOA
79' - GOAL! Lallianzuala Chhangte makes it 4-0 in favour of Chennaiyin FC!
Anirudh Thapa does a 1-2 with Rafael Crivellaro before setting up Chhangte, who smashes it into the top corner.
CHENNAIYIN FC 4-0 FC GOA
.@lzchhangte7 makes it FOUR!!!! 💙💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 29, 2020
Our number 7 sends his 🚀 strike straight into the 🔝corner
It's a goal fest at the Marina Arena and the fans are having party 😉#CFCFCG #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/JmMRgRLhq9
61' - GOAL! Anirudh Thapa with an absolute rocket into the top corner! Doubles the lead for Chennaiyin FC.
Thapa with a stunning strike! He gets the ball from Jerry Lalrinzuala after it is cleared out by the FC Goa defense. Thapa takes a few touches and settles into position before unleashing blasting it into the right top corner.
CHENNAIYIN FC 2-0 FC GOA
While Fall comes oh-so-close to get the equaliser for FC Goa!
57' Fall is the latest player to receive a yellow card after he fouls @lzchhangte7.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 29, 2020
CFC 1-0 FCG#CFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball
54' - GOAL! Lucian Goian scores for Chennaiyin FC with a towering header!
The home team take the lead in the match and the tie. Rafael Crivellaro sends in a delicious ball into the penalty box from the free-kick and it is the Chennai skipper who rises in the air and power the ball into the back of the net. Mohammad Nawaz did not have a chance.
CHENNAIYIN FC 1-0 FC GOA
Meanwhile... was that a penalty?
25' - A clear tug on Jacki? 🤔#BeGoa #CFCFCG #HeroISL | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/GUHPyPRtC8— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 29, 2020
24' Top 5⃣ speed (km/h) 👇@jackichand10 - 29.8— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 29, 2020
Fall - 29.2@andreschembri27 - 28.1@NValskis - 28.1
Renthlei - 27.9
CFC 0-0 FCG#CFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball
Fans in the stands...
Fan game strong at the Marina Arena 💙🧡#CFCFCG #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ldDOQI0BQv— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 29, 2020
Teams with the highest goal aggregate in the two-legged semi-finals will progress to the final. In case scores are tied after two legs, the 'away goal' rule will apply i.e. the team which has scored more away goals will qualify for the final. Read full here
The live streaming of Indian Super League 2019-20 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa match will be available on... details here.
Chennaiyin FC Staring XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri.
Substitutes - Karanjit Singh (GK), Deepak Tangri, Masih Saighani, Dhanpal Ganesh, Germanpreet Singh, Thoi Singh, Rahim Ali
Our line-up for the home leg of the @IndSuperLeague semi-finals 💪📜#CFCFCG #AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/Q7o5KGmQOy— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 29, 2020
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes, Carlos Pena, Ahmed Jahouh, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh.
Substitutes - Naveen Kumar (GK), Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Kingslee Fernandes, Princeton Rebello
📋 | This is how the Gaurs are lining up in the first-leg of the semi-final. 🙌🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) February 29, 2020
Come on, boys! 🧡#BeGoa #CFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/ue9HcUYNzD
The most-played fixture in #HeroISL history is upon us once again ⚔— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 29, 2020
@ChennaiyinFC 🆚 @FCGoaOfficial 💪
Tune in tonight to watch the first leg of the semi-final!
#CFCFCG #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ohd2mmbvVA
|26 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
|AUS
|vs
|SA
|193/5
20.0 overs
|96/10
15.3 overs
|26 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
|SL
|vs
|WI
|345/8
50.0 overs
|184/10
39.1 overs
|23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
|SA
|vs
|AUS
|158/4
20.0 overs
|146/6
20.0 overs
|22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
|WI
|vs
|SL
|289/7
50.0 overs
|290/9
49.1 overs
|22 - 25 Feb, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh
|ZIM
|vs
|BAN
|265/10
106.3 overs
|560/6
154.0 overs