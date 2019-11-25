LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Schembri, Valskis Score in Late Drama as Chennai Win Thriller

News18.com | November 25, 2019, 10:30 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC secured their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League, beating Hyderabad FC 2-1 in a match that sprung to life in the final moments with all the goals coming in added time. The home team went ahead 1-0 in the first minute of added time when Maltese import Andre Schembri beat the rival goalie Kamaljit Singh. The substitute's strike was neutralised almost immediately as Matthew Kilgallon headed in powerfully, rising above the Chennaiyin defence to beat the custodian.

As the match headed towards a finish, Nerijus Valskis beat a hapless Kamaljit to get the first win of the season for John Gregory's men. Schembri and Valskis combined to send the latter through on goal and he tucked in an excellent finish to send the home crowd into raptures on the stroke of the full-time whistle. It was Chennaiyin FC's first win in 289 days, bringing a lot of relief for Gregory, who two weeks ago was contemplating an exit. CFC's first goal of the season came when Schembri who came on as a substitute, smashed one past the HFC goalie. MATCH REPORT
Read More
Nov 25, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

What a game! 3 goals in added time! 

Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis help the home team get their 1st win this season!

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC

Nov 25, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

90+' Nerijus Valskis Scores now to get back the lead Chennaiyin FC! 

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC

Nov 25, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

90+' Matthew Kilgallon equalises for Hyderabad FC!

Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC

Nov 25, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

90+' GOAL!

That was it.. that is the goal they had been waiting for.  Andre Schembri scores the first goal of the season for Chennaiyin FC!

Edwin Vanspaul with the cross and at the far post is Schembri, who fights the ball off Mohammed Yasir. He cuts back and shots a low shot and Kamaljit Singh is finally beaten.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC

Nov 25, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

85' - Close!

Only if Nerijus Valskis could have made a connection with the ball. A beautiful ball from Lallianzuala Chhangte and Valskis sticks out his leg but does not manage to turn the ball in the back of the net. 

Nov 25, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

85' - Substitution!

Hyderabad FC make their third and final change of t night. Marcelo Leite Pereira is brought off and in his place comes Abhisek Halder.

Meanwhile, Gurtej Singh is shown a yellow card!

Nov 25, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

82' - Substitution! 

Hyderabad FC make another change. Shankar Sampingraj is brought on and Rohit Kumar goes off.

Chennaiyin too - Andre Schembri in for Rafael Schuler Crivellaro.

Nov 25, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

OFF THE LINE!

74' - Off the line again! 

Matthew Kilgallon is the man of the hour for Hyderabad FC. He makes another clearance (block) off the line. That's two now!

Nov 25, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

69' - Substitution! 

Eli Sabia lets one rip from distance but it just kisses the bar and goes out. 

Changes -

A double change for Chennaiyin. Drago Petru Firtulescu comes on for Masih Saighani and Germanpreet Singh in place of Thoi Singh. 

Hyderabad aking a change as BOBO is brought off by Phil Brown and in comes Gani Ahmmed Nigam 

Nov 25, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

57' - Save!

Time for Hyderabad to have their say on scoring a goal in the game. Bobo passes it onto Marcelo Pereira from the just outside the box. Marcelinho takes a shot but Vishal Kaith is up to the task. 

BOBO is shown a yellow card minutes later!

Nov 25, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

51' - Close!

Oh! Close again for Chennaiyin. This time it is the youngster Thoi Singh who pulls the trigger from outside the box. He aims at the far corner as Kamaljit Singh puts in dive but the shot is just inches wide.

Nov 25, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Let's just say Kamaljit Singh has been very busy tonight.

Nov 25, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

47' - Yellow card

Anirudh Thapa is shown a yellow card early in the second half for his tackle on Mohammed Yasir. 

Nov 25, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

2nd Half! 

We are back as the action resumes between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC. Who will be able to break the deadlock in Chennai? 

Nov 25, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME!

It is still goalless at the break between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC. 

Chennaiyin FC have had innumerable chances but they have scored (or rather not) the exact same as Hyderabad FC in the game so far. 

The away team will be feeling better at half-time as they escaped conceding a goal. 

Nov 25, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

40' - 

End to end stuff now!

The keepers having a clearing contest. Marcelo Pereira's corner is easily cleared by the Chennaiyin defence. Hyderabad tries to pass it back to the keeper who is chased down and his clearance becomes a chance at the other end. Kamaljit Singh has to race out of his goal and make a clearance of his own.

Nov 25, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

32' - Cleared off the line! 

The football Gods must be crazy! Chennaiyin FC seem to have developed an allergy for a goal or there has to be a magnet steering balls away from it or stopping it.

Matthew Kilgallon as on the line and he makes a crucial interception. Anirudh Thapa's strike was going in...

Nov 25, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

25' - Chance

Another chance and still Chennaiyin FC haven't managed to score!

Thoi Singh makes a line-hugging rin on the right flank, puts in a cross towards the back post. Lallianzuala Chhangte puts in a diving header but it is off-target. 

Nov 25, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

22' - Save!

Hyderabad FC are living on the edge here in Chennai, as the home team pile on the attacks.

Keeping them in the game is skipper and keeper Kamaljit Singh. He makes another beautiful save as Tondonba Singh lets it rips from a punched clearence of Edwin Vanspaul cross.

Nov 25, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

16' Chance!

Two back-to-back chances for Chennaiyin's Lallianzuala Chhangte! 

First, he fails to control the ball near the goal with a good space in front of him and in the second instance just 3 minutes later, he slips as he is taking the shot and it is saved for a corner. 

The fans are cheering for every attack...

Nov 25, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

12' - 

Chennaiyin FC have been passing it around quite comfortably, even in their own defensive third. Hyderabad FC's motto so far has been a club it forward and hope the forwards can hold up play. 

Nov 25, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5 ' - Opening jabs

The game has been intense so far in the opening minutes. Both Chennaiyin FC and  Hyderabad FC happy to play the wait-and-watch game. Mid-field battles become more important here. 

Nov 25, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

And we are off! Chennaiyin FC face-off Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai!

Nov 25, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

Form - Hyderabad lost 1-0 at home against NorthEast United FC, while Chennaiyin FC lost 3-0 to Bengaluru FC away in their last game. 

Nov 25, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
Nov 25, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)
Nov 25, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC hasn't scored a goal so far in ISL 2019-20 (that is 11 hours or 678 minutes) and Hyderabad FC has conceded the most (10 goals)! 

Something's gotta give tonight!

Nov 25, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Nov 25, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC Starting XI - Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Rohit Kumar, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo, Robin Singh.

Nov 25, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC, the two teams placed at the bottom of the ISL, points table at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. 

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Schembri, Valskis Score in Late Drama as Chennai Win Thriller
Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

The win takes the two-time ISL champion to four points and ninth in the standings, pushing Hyderabad to the last place.

In the 68th minute, Matthew Kilgallon blocked a fierce shot by Rafael Crivellaro to deny CFC a goal.

Earlier, it was a goalless first half but not without excitement. The home team created a lot of chances but as has been the case this season so far, the finishing touch was missing. The best chance came in the 25th minute when an unmarked Lallianzuala Chhangte missed his header from close range.

Hyderabad FC defence was caught off guard at times but skipper Kamaljit Singh led from the front and came up with a few good saves. A goalline clearance by Kilgallon in the 32nd minute was the closest Chennaiyin got.

Crivellaro and Chhangte made their way past the HFC defence but couldn't find the net. The Chennaiyin coach was left fuming after Chhangte sent a close-range header agonisingly wide.

It was one-way traffic, but the opening goal continued to elude Chennaiyin. Some good work from Anirudh Thapa saw Chhangte get to the byline. His eventual cutback found Thapa but his shot on the turn was kept out by a combination of Kamaljit and Matthew Kilgallon.

Despite the occasional forays forward by Hyderabad, the pattern of the game remained the same till the break with Chennaiyin squandering chances galore.
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram