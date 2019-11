ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Schembri, Valskis Score in Late Drama as Chennai Win Thriller

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC secured their first win in the ongoing Indian Super League, beating Hyderabad FC 2-1 in a match that sprung to life in the final moments with all the goals coming in added time. The home team went ahead 1-0 in the first minute of added time when Maltese import Andre Schembri beat the rival goalie Kamaljit Singh. The substitute's strike was neutralised almost immediately as Matthew Kilgallon headed in powerfully, rising above the Chennaiyin defence to beat the custodian.As the match headed towards a finish, Nerijus Valskis beat a hapless Kamaljit to get the first win of the season for John Gregory's men. Schembri and Valskis combined to send the latter through on goal and he tucked in an excellent finish to send the home crowd into raptures on the stroke of the full-time whistle. It was Chennaiyin FC's first win in 289 days, bringing a lot of relief for Gregory, who two weeks ago was contemplating an exit. CFC's first goal of the season came when Schembri who came on as a substitute, smashed one past the HFC goalie. MATCH REPORT