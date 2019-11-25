ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Schembri, Valskis Score in Late Drama as Chennai Win Thriller

Nov 25, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

90+' GOAL!

That was it.. that is the goal they had been waiting for. Andre Schembri scores the first goal of the season for Chennaiyin FC!

Edwin Vanspaul with the cross and at the far post is Schembri, who fights the ball off Mohammed Yasir. He cuts back and shots a low shot and Kamaljit Singh is finally beaten.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC