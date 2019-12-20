ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin Beat Blasters in Dramatic Game at Home

Dec 20, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Everyone will need a breath to take in whatever has happened in these 45 minutes at the Marina Arena. We have had an early goal, a total of four goals and even a goal overturned - there is absolute madness out there on the pitch. It all started with Andre Schembri putting Chennai in the lead in the fourth minute as Rafael Crivellaro battled past four Kerala defenders to serve it on a plate for Schembri. Kerala responded in the 15th minute when Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a stunner to pull things level. It was after that that the drama began.

In the 24th minute, despite a foul on Seitya by Thapa, the referee awarded the free kick to Chennai instead and Valskis took a quick one and converted it into a goal. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal with Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the back of the net.

In the 40th minute, Chhangte facilitated Chennai's third when he received a lob and shot it towards the goal before being taken down by Kerala keeper Rehenesh, who came out of the box to thwart the move. The ball rolled towards the goal and bounced off the post but Nerijus Valskis was right there to poke it home. In the stoppage time of the first half, Ogbeche also got injured again and Chhangte had a brilliant chance to score another but the scoreline remained 3-1.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters