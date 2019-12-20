LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin Beat Blasters in Dramatic Game at Home

News18.com | December 20, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters FC 3-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Here is the story of the match: Owen Coyle has got a win in his first home game as the manager of Chennaiyin FC as they beat Kerala Blasters. After a dramatic first half that saw four goals and a goal overturned, the second half saw the home team hold on to their lead very well and even have chances to increase the lead. Eli Sabia was shown a red card in stoppage time but a 10-man Chennaiyin strolled to the finish line. It all started with Andre Schembri putting Chennai in the lead in the fourth minute as Rafael Crivellaro battled past four Kerala defenders to serve it on a plate for Schembri. Kerala responded in the 15th minute when Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a stunner to pull things level. It was after that that the drama began. In the 24th minute, despite a foul on Seitya by Thapa, the referee awarded the free kick to Chennai instead and Valskis took a quick one and converted it into a goal. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal with Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the back of the net. In the 40th minute, Chhangte facilitated Chennai's third when he received a lob and shot it towards the goal before being taken down by Kerala keeper Rehenesh, who came out of the box to thwart the move. The ball rolled towards the goal and bounced off the post but Nerijus Valskis was right there to poke it home. In the stoppage time of the first half, Ogbeche also got injured again and Chhangte had a brilliant chance to score another but the scoreline remained 3-1.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC are now at the eighth place in the league table with 9 points from eight games while Kerala Blasters have been pushed a place below with seven points from 9 matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 20, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from a dramatic Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, which ended 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

Dec 20, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! And there goes the final whistle and Chennaiyin FC have won at home. Owen Coyle has got a win in his first home game as the manager of Chennaiyin FC as they beat Kerala Blasters 3-1. After a dramatic first half that saw four goals and a goal overturned, the second half saw the home team hold on to their lead very well and even have chances to increase the lead. Eli Sabia was shown a red card in stoppage time but a 10-man Chennaiyin strolled to the finish line. With the win, Chennaiyin FC overtake Kerala Blasters in the standings to take the 8th place while Kerala are pushed a place down.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

93' - Eli Sabia is shown a red (second yellow of the match) for standing on the ball after fouling Messi Bouli. Chennaiyin FC are 10 men down now but that should not put them away from this win.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

90' - Chhangte gets to the end of a fabulous lob ball on the left once again and passes it in the middle for Rahim Ali but Kerala clear the ball just in time to keep the scoreline intact.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

86' - Chhangte has been a standout for Chennaiyin FC today as he has been a constant threat on the left flank. His speed and guile has been the major concern for Kerala Blasters, who have been unable to deal with it well.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

80' - Kerala Blasters have posed no real threat in the final third against Chennaiyin FC but the home team have been guilty of conceding late. How does this dramatic game finish?

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

71' - This is about game management for Chennaiyin FC right now. They have a two-goal lead and have to manage the match smartly to come out as the winners here and give Owen Coyle his first home win as the Chennaiyin manager.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

63' - Sahal Abdul Samad comes on the pitch as the replacement for Seityasen Singh. Sahal will need to be at his best to turn this around for the visitors. He has Messi Bouli up front who has been in a good form.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)

57' - SUBSTITUTION! Valskis is replaced by Thoi Singh. The striker scored his fifth goal in a sixth start against Kerala Blasters on Friday and was applauded and saluted by the fans as he went off the pitch.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

51' - CHANCE! Lallianzuala Chhangte closes down extremely well on the left flank and passes the ball to Valskis in the middle. Valskis does not go for a shot and instead tries to put in on a plate for Schembri but the ball comes just behind him and the opportunity is gone for the hosts.

Chennnaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Marina Arena with the scoreline reading 3-1 in favour of the hosts. If the match remains as intense as the first half, we are in for a treat.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first half of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, which is 3-1 in favour of the hosts.

Dec 20, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Everyone will need a breath to take in whatever has happened in these 45 minutes at the Marina Arena. We have had an early goal, a total of four goals and even a goal overturned - there is absolute madness out there on the pitch. It all started with Andre Schembri putting Chennai in the lead in the fourth minute as Rafael Crivellaro battled past four Kerala defenders to serve it on a plate for Schembri. Kerala responded in the 15th minute when Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a stunner to pull things level. It was after that that the drama began.

In the 24th minute, despite a foul on Seitya by Thapa, the referee awarded the free kick to Chennai instead and Valskis took a quick one and converted it into a goal. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal with Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the back of the net.

In the 40th minute, Chhangte facilitated Chennai's third when he received a lob and shot it towards the goal before being taken down by Kerala keeper Rehenesh, who came out of the box to thwart the move. The ball rolled towards the goal and bounced off the post but Nerijus Valskis was right there to poke it home. In the stoppage time of the first half, Ogbeche also got injured again and Chhangte had a brilliant chance to score another but the scoreline remained 3-1.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

45+8' - Another quick free kick taken by Chennaiyin FC and Chhangte runs forth with the ball but hits it just wide. What a chance for Chennai! This could have killed the game completely.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

45+3' - Ogbeche is down now! This is a disaster for Kerala Blasters. There was a collision and now Ogbeche, who is back after an injury layoff, is getting attended.

45+5' - Ogbeche is currently on the sidelines. It remains to be seen if he will be fielded in the second half.

Dec 20, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

45+3' - Ogbeche is down now! This is a disaster for Kerala Blasters. There was a collision and now Ogbeche, who is back after an injury layoff, is getting attended.

45+5' - Ogbeche is currently on the sidelines. It remains to be seen if he will be fielded in the second half.

Dec 20, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

40' - GOAL! This is turning out to be a crazy game and the visitors are gobsmacked! Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a lob and is trying to go front but Rehenesh comes outside the box to stop the move and instead of getting the ball, he gets Chhangte. The winger, however, kicked it towards the goal before he was taken down and the ball rolls and bounces off the post. But Valskis is right there to tap it in.

Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

Much drama unfolded at the Marina Arena! After a foul on Kerala Blasters, the referee shockingly awarded the free kick to Chennayin FC instead. Valskis took the free kick early and then ran forward, received the pass from the right and poked it home in the 25th minute. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal.

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

30'- GOAL! What a massive drama but Lallianzuala Chhangte puts Chennaiyin FC in the lead. Silky bit of play between Crivellaro and Valskis and Chhangte finishes the move in a brilliant manner and the home team is in the lead again.

Chennayin FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

15' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche is back in the line-up and he makes it count! Eli Sabia fouled Ogbeche outside the box and the striker stood on the free kick. He took the kick and made a short pass on his left to Mario Arques, who passed is back towards him on the right. Ogbeche created a yard for himself and launched a thunderbolt into the net. There was no stopping that one!

Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

9' - Kerala Blasters coach Schattorie is sitting out worried! He is not even in the dugout! It will be interesting to see how Kerala respond here. This is a dream start for the home team and both teams need the win desperately.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

4' - GOAL! Glorious start from Chennaiyin FC in Owen Coyle's first home game as Andre Schembri finds the back of the net. Rafael Crivellaro dribbles on the left and the entire Kerala Blasters defence just huddles around him but the midfielder keeps going and Schembri, absolutely unmarked in the middle, keeps himself onside and finishes with the easiest of the tap-ins.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

2' - TP Rehenesh with what could have been a massive error. Lucian Goian took the free kick and Rehenesh came off his line in an attempt to catch the ball but couldn't grab it fully and had to slide to deal with it.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 20, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are desperate for a win as they stand at the wrong end of the ISL 2019-20 points table.

Dec 20, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai will begin in a few moments from now.

Dec 20, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

It is the battle between the two strikers in-form with Valskis and Messi leading the lines for Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC, respectively. In five starts each for both Valskis and Messi, they have scored four goals each. Who will win the battle tonight?

Dec 20, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

It is the first home game for Owen Coyle as the head coach of Chennaiyin FC and he is looking forward to it. "The first home game is exciting against a very good side. The players have worked very well. We have quality and I think Kerala are a very good side. They look like they have a fully fit side. We are respectful of them but we do not fear any team."

Dec 20, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Bartholomew Ogbeche is back in the Kerala Blasters' starting line-up after an injury lay-off. Now Kerala have Messi Bouli, who has been in a goalscoring form, and Ogbeche to head the attacking line-up.

Dec 20, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

The hosts of today Chennaiyin FC have a slight 4-3 advantage over Kerala Blasters in their head-to-head record, with the two having played each other 12 times in the ISL history. The two teams have also played out five draws. While on the basis of the result Chennai have the edge, Kerala Blasters are a tad bit better goalscorers in this fixture with 14 goals to their name compared to 13 from the Chennai outfit.

Dec 20, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Mario Arques, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.

Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Halicharan Narzary, Mouhamadou Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin Beat Blasters in Dramatic Game at Home
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored one and assisted another for Chennaiyin FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin, with the worst attacking record in the league so far, have been guilty of starting matches slowly, scoring just one first-half goal in seven matches. They have also spurned a lot of opportunities and out of their five goals, four of them have been scored by Nerijus Valskis. An inability to close out games is also hurting the former champions. They have conceded late goals in each of their last three matches.



It has not been a season to remember for Kerala too as they are now on a seven-game winless run. With Messi Bouli finding some form and scoring four goals in the last three games, Kerala's attack has looked a bit brighter. The possible return of Bartholomew Ogbeche will further improve Kerala's attack while the likes of Mario Arques and Jeakson Singh will have an important role to play in the middle of the park.
