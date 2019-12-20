ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Chennaiyin Beat Blasters in Dramatic Game at Home

Event Highlights
- Full Time Stats
- Full Time! Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
- Second Half Underway
- First Half Stats
- Half Time! Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
- Nerijus Valskis Scores for Chennaiyin FC
- Lallianzuala Chhangte Gives Chennayin FC the Lead
- Bartholomew Ogbeche Scores Equaliser for Kerala Blasters
- Andre Schembri Puts Chennaiyin FC in the Lead
- Match Underway
- Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Head-to-Head
- Kerala Blasters Starting Line-up
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC are now at the eighth place in the league table with 9 points from eight games while Kerala Blasters have been pushed a place below with seven points from 9 matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! And there goes the final whistle and Chennaiyin FC have won at home. Owen Coyle has got a win in his first home game as the manager of Chennaiyin FC as they beat Kerala Blasters 3-1. After a dramatic first half that saw four goals and a goal overturned, the second half saw the home team hold on to their lead very well and even have chances to increase the lead. Eli Sabia was shown a red card in stoppage time but a 10-man Chennaiyin strolled to the finish line. With the win, Chennaiyin FC overtake Kerala Blasters in the standings to take the 8th place while Kerala are pushed a place down.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
4⃣ Goals— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
1⃣ Goal Reversed
1⃣ Red Card
♾ Drama@ChennaiyinFC win this absolute entertainer at the Marina Arena! #CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/ybJcxnchM1
93' - Eli Sabia is shown a red (second yellow of the match) for standing on the ball after fouling Messi Bouli. Chennaiyin FC are 10 men down now but that should not put them away from this win.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
90+4' RED CARD 🟥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Eli Sabia is off for an (not so) early bath after a second bookable offence.
CFC 3-1 KBFC#CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
86' - Chhangte has been a standout for Chennaiyin FC today as he has been a constant threat on the left flank. His speed and guile has been the major concern for Kerala Blasters, who have been unable to deal with it well.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
Our fans are flashing the lights in sync to motivate the boys 💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 20, 2019
It's a sight to behold at the Marina Arena 😍#CFCKBFC #AattamReloaded
51' - CHANCE! Lallianzuala Chhangte closes down extremely well on the left flank and passes the ball to Valskis in the middle. Valskis does not go for a shot and instead tries to put in on a plate for Schembri but the ball comes just behind him and the opportunity is gone for the hosts.
Chennnaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Marina Arena with the scoreline reading 3-1 in favour of the hosts. If the match remains as intense as the first half, we are in for a treat.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
Here we go again! 👊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Will we see more drama at the Marina Arena in the 2nd half?
CFC 3-1 KBFC#CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
HALF TIME! Everyone will need a breath to take in whatever has happened in these 45 minutes at the Marina Arena. We have had an early goal, a total of four goals and even a goal overturned - there is absolute madness out there on the pitch. It all started with Andre Schembri putting Chennai in the lead in the fourth minute as Rafael Crivellaro battled past four Kerala defenders to serve it on a plate for Schembri. Kerala responded in the 15th minute when Bartholomew Ogbeche scored a stunner to pull things level. It was after that that the drama began.
In the 24th minute, despite a foul on Seitya by Thapa, the referee awarded the free kick to Chennai instead and Valskis took a quick one and converted it into a goal. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal with Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the back of the net.
In the 40th minute, Chhangte facilitated Chennai's third when he received a lob and shot it towards the goal before being taken down by Kerala keeper Rehenesh, who came out of the box to thwart the move. The ball rolled towards the goal and bounced off the post but Nerijus Valskis was right there to poke it home. In the stoppage time of the first half, Ogbeche also got injured again and Chhangte had a brilliant chance to score another but the scoreline remained 3-1.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
Time to catch our collective breaths, after a dramatic first half in Chennai! 🙈#CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/btl3PhjsIR— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
40' - GOAL! This is turning out to be a crazy game and the visitors are gobsmacked! Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a lob and is trying to go front but Rehenesh comes outside the box to stop the move and instead of getting the ball, he gets Chhangte. The winger, however, kicked it towards the goal before he was taken down and the ball rolls and bounces off the post. But Valskis is right there to tap it in.
Chennaiyin FC 3-1 Kerala Blasters
MAKE THAT 3-1! @NValskis joins in on the act, tapping into an empty net after @lzchhangte7's lob had struck the upright. KBFC keeper Rehenesh caught in no man's land! #CFCKBFC #AattamReloaded— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 20, 2019
Much drama unfolded at the Marina Arena! After a foul on Kerala Blasters, the referee shockingly awarded the free kick to Chennayin FC instead. Valskis took the free kick early and then ran forward, received the pass from the right and poked it home in the 25th minute. Immense drama unfolded as the Kerala players surrounded the referee to express their displeasure over the decision. With much unrest, the referee consults his linesman over the free kick decision and decides to overturn the goal in the 29th minute. It was then Chennaiyin players' turn to hound the referee to show their anger but as soon as the game restarted, they shifted their focus to the match and Kerala remain unfocussed and conceded the goal.
Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters
25'| What is going on here!🤕— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 20, 2019
The referee gives Chennai a foul when Seitya was the one clearly fouled and the host put the ball at the back of the net.
Moments later, the goal is overturned by the referee and we are awarded the freekick.#YennumYellow #CFCKBFC
15' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche is back in the line-up and he makes it count! Eli Sabia fouled Ogbeche outside the box and the striker stood on the free kick. He took the kick and made a short pass on his left to Mario Arques, who passed is back towards him on the right. Ogbeche created a yard for himself and launched a thunderbolt into the net. There was no stopping that one!
Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters
15' GOLAZO! 😱— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Captain Ogbeche to the rescue for @KeralaBlasters, as he scores with a stunning free-kick!
CFC 1-1 KBFC #CFCKBFC #TrueLove #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6hjE6wgpX0
4' - GOAL! Glorious start from Chennaiyin FC in Owen Coyle's first home game as Andre Schembri finds the back of the net. Rafael Crivellaro dribbles on the left and the entire Kerala Blasters defence just huddles around him but the midfielder keeps going and Schembri, absolutely unmarked in the middle, keeps himself onside and finishes with the easiest of the tap-ins.
Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Kerala Blasters
GOAALLLL!!! @andreschembri27 it is!— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 20, 2019
We're ahead after 4 minutes into the game.
CFC 1 - 0 KBFC#CFCKBFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/YJDWZgj6kT
Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Both the teams are desperate for a win as they stand at the wrong end of the ISL 2019-20 points table.
KICK-OFF 👉#CFCKBFC @KeralaBlasters get the #SouthernDerby underway at the Marina Arena! #HeroISL #LetsFootball— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
It is the battle between the two strikers in-form with Valskis and Messi leading the lines for Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters FC, respectively. In five starts each for both Valskis and Messi, they have scored four goals each. Who will win the battle tonight?
Two strikers in form! 🔥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Who is getting on the scoresheet in this all-important Southern derby?#CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/DpAu8GaLCq
It is the first home game for Owen Coyle as the head coach of Chennaiyin FC and he is looking forward to it. "The first home game is exciting against a very good side. The players have worked very well. We have quality and I think Kerala are a very good side. They look like they have a fully fit side. We are respectful of them but we do not fear any team."
Coyle & Co in @StudioHis #CFCKBFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/9DP4HtsQZj— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 20, 2019
Bartholomew Ogbeche is back in the Kerala Blasters' starting line-up after an injury lay-off. Now Kerala have Messi Bouli, who has been in a goalscoring form, and Ogbeche to head the attacking line-up.
📽 | "Playing with Bartholomew Ogbeche is a dream for me."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Some say it’s a dream to play with Messi, but @KeralaBlasters forward Messi Bouli is loving playing alongside Bartholomew Ogbeche! 💛 #CFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6MhdJYM1sQ
The hosts of today Chennaiyin FC have a slight 4-3 advantage over Kerala Blasters in their head-to-head record, with the two having played each other 12 times in the ISL history. The two teams have also played out five draws. While on the basis of the result Chennai have the edge, Kerala Blasters are a tad bit better goalscorers in this fixture with 14 goals to their name compared to 13 from the Chennai outfit.
*Drumrolls*— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
Another matchday and another cracker of a game - we have a #SouthernDerby on our hands 🔥
Which team will earn bragging rights this time around? 🤔#CFCKBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/wSmercOQoM
Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Mario Arques, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Halicharan Narzary, Mouhamadou Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.
Lallianzuala Chhangte scored one and assisted another for Chennaiyin FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennaiyin, with the worst attacking record in the league so far, have been guilty of starting matches slowly, scoring just one first-half goal in seven matches. They have also spurned a lot of opportunities and out of their five goals, four of them have been scored by Nerijus Valskis. An inability to close out games is also hurting the former champions. They have conceded late goals in each of their last three matches.
🗞 | @KeralaBlasters are winless in their last 1⃣1⃣ away matches, while @ChennaiyinFC are unbeaten in their last 3⃣ games!
Read more as we preview #CFCKBFC ⤵#HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/xwfKsgHMv2
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 20, 2019
It has not been a season to remember for Kerala too as they are now on a seven-game winless run. With Messi Bouli finding some form and scoring four goals in the last three games, Kerala's attack has looked a bit brighter. The possible return of Bartholomew Ogbeche will further improve Kerala's attack while the likes of Mario Arques and Jeakson Singh will have an important role to play in the middle of the park.
-
