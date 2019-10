ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC, hosting Mumbai City FC in what is the second match of the season for both teams, were held to 0-0 by Mumbai at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Sunday. The first half was one of missed chances with Mumbai City FC guilty of spurring the clearer ones. Mumbai's Amrinder Singh made a couple of big saves early on to not let Chennai get the lead. The second half began with Chennaiyin piling the pressure once more but Mumbai held on and missed a couple of chances of their own for the match to end in a goalless draw. Towards the end, Souvik Chakrabarti was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC wanted to bounce back after a heavy loss to FC Goa in their season opener while Mumbai City FC were looking to continue the momentum from their first-ever win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. While Chennai would be disappointed with just a point at home, Mumbai have snuck away with another away point. LIVE STREAMING