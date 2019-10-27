Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0

News18.com | October 27, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Chennaiyin FC, hosting Mumbai City FC in what is the second match of the season for both teams, were held to 0-0 by Mumbai at the Marina Arena in Chennai on Sunday. The first half was one of missed chances with Mumbai City FC guilty of spurring the clearer ones. Mumbai's Amrinder Singh made a couple of big saves early on to not let Chennai get the lead. The second half began with Chennaiyin piling the pressure once more but Mumbai held on and missed a couple of chances of their own for the match to end in a goalless draw. Towards the end, Souvik Chakrabarti was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC wanted to bounce back after a heavy loss to FC Goa in their season opener while Mumbai City FC were looking to continue the momentum from their first-ever win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. While Chennai would be disappointed with just a point at home, Mumbai have snuck away with another away point. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 27, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, which ended in 0-0 draw.

CRITERIA CHENNAIYIN FC MUMBAI CITY FC
Possession 46% 54%
Passing Accuracy 61% 63%
Goals 0 0
Shots on Target 7 2
Shots Off Target 7 5
Yellow Cards 0 5
Red Cards 0 1
Oct 27, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Chennaiyin FC have been held to a 0-0 draw at home on Diwali. No goals were scored in the match despite plenty of chances in the first half and the first half of the second half as well. For the most part of the second half, the game had been reduced to the midfield with neither teams being able to be much threatening. Chennaiyin needed a win after losing their opener to FC Goa but Mumbai City FC will be happy with another away point.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

90' - Souvik Chakrabarti is sent off after receiving a second yellow for a foul on Thoi Singh.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

83' - Chhangte goes on a blazing run on the right and puts in a ball in the middle but the ball is intercepted.

85' - Excellent block! Thoi Singh runs down the left and puts a low ball for Valskis. He goes for the shot but Golui puts his body on the line.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

78' - It's looking like a locked game with both teams unable to create threatening moves. Will either of them be able to find a goal today? Chennaiyin desperately need this win.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

67' - Serge Kevyn runs on the left flank with the ball and then holds and plays the pass to Machado who finds him again with a delicious through ball on the left. Kevyn goes for the shot but Kaith blocks it and Goian clears it with Chermiti in his back!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

63' - Mumbai City FC have failed to make any serious attempt at goal so far in the second half and it's all been Chennai. But the chances are falling for the home team and this is where Mumbai picked up in the first half as well.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

54' - Another chance for Chennaiyin! Diego Carlos goes sleeping once more and Eli Sabia get to the ball and take the shot at the near post but Amrinder pushes it out for corner. The entire Mumbai defence went sleeping there.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

49' - Chhangte sidesteps on the left once again and Carlos does not even try to close him down. Chhangte passes to Goian in the centre, who blazes the ball over despite having plenty of time.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

47' - Dragos received a good pass on the right from Crivellaro but instead of going for goal, he tries to pass it back to Crivellaro and the chance goes begging.

48' - Souvik Chakrabarti is booked for his foul on Chhangte.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway! Both teams are goalless so far even as they have had plenty of chances to score the goals. This Diwali, we have been deprived of goals so far.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! It's been a half of plenty of chances but no goals. Both Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have been guilty of spurring chances but the visitors have had the better chances and will be kicking themselves for not going into the second half with a lead. Amine Chermiti has missed three chances and will want to amend his mistake in the second half.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

39' - Diego Carlos slightly overplays a through pass to Chermiti and the Tunisian is unable to get to ball before Kaith.

40' - Diego Carlos works up on the left and tries to smash the ball at the goalmouth but Kaith gets his hands to the ball and parries it away.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - Larbi, standing on the free kick, brilliantly chips the ball over the Chennai wall and Chermiti makes a timely run but is unable to poke the ball home and Kaith parries it away. Another half chance for Mumbai.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

32' - BIG MISS! Serge Kevyn smartly times his run and grabs hold of a fabulous long ball from Rowllin Borges over the Chennai defence and is one-on-one with Kaith but hits the ball wide. It's been all Mumbai in the last few minutes but they have missed big chances.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

28' - Amine Chermiti receives a delightful through pass and is one-on-one with the keeper but he chooses to pass across to Larbi, who is flagged offside. Another big chance for Mumbai goes begging.

29' - This was Chermiti's 3rd chance in the last couple of minutes. He receives a beautiful ball in the ball and he goes for a diving header but the ball flies over.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

23' - Serge Kevyn replaces Modou Sougou after the latter had a tweak while trying to stretch for a ball. Mumbai now have just two more substitutions remaining for the rest of the match.

24' - Amine Chermiti goes completely through and the goalkeeper is well off his line but the Mumbai forward blazes the ball over in an attempt to dink it over the keeper. That is a huge, huge miss.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

18' - Chhangte stays onside and receives a release pass on the left, takes a glance up and waits for support. He takes his man around and passes the ball to Crivellaro, who's shot is wide.

Chennaiyin have had the bulk of chance early on!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

12' - MISS! Chennaiyin FC miss a second clear-cut opportunity. Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a lovely ball on the left, one-on-one with the keeper but Amrinder comes to the rescue again. The rebound from Crivellaro goes wide!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

6' - Good catch from Vishal Kaith! Subhasish Bose whips in a fabulous cross from the left to the far post but Kaith takes a solid leap to catch the ball. That would have been a dangerous move!

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

1' - MISS! Andre Schembri receives a good ball from Rafael Crivellaro on the left and dribbles forward with the ball but Amrinder tackles to fend his threat and then gets his fingertips to the rebound attempt from Crivellaro to save Mumbai from going down early on.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Oct 27, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the Marina Arena in Chennai as both the teams kickstart their second game of the season, having registered contrasting results in their opener.

Oct 27, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

As we wait for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC to start, Sunil Chhetri has a Diwali wish for his fans as he prepares to play FC Goa on Monday.

Oct 27, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)

For Chennaiyin FC, Anirudh Thapa is back in the starting XI while Jerry has been resigned to the bench after an underwhelming performance against FC Goa. Gregory will hope for this team to step up in front of their home fans.

Oct 27, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

John Gregory will hope the history repeats itself! Chennaiyin need to turn this around after a difficult match against FC Goa to open their 2019-20 campaign of the ISL.

Oct 27, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC have an injury concern with centre-back Mato Grgic ruled out. Machado was also injured in their opener but is on the bench for this fixture.

Oct 27, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

Here is Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos; Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar; Valpuia; Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh.

Oct 27, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)

Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Dragod Firtulescu; Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro; Edwin Vanspaul, Andre Schembri.

Substitutes: Karanjit Singh; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Masih Saighani; Thoi Singh; Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.

Oct 27, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have played 10 matches in their history so far with the home team of today holding a slight 5-4 edge against their opponents. They have played only one draw and Chennai have scored 15 goals in this fixture compared to eight by Mumbai.

Oct 27, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC for their second match of the season but first at home at the Marina Arena. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are playing their second straight away match.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0
Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC at the Marina Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.



Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.
