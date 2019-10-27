ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0

HALF TIME! It's been a half of plenty of chances but no goals. Both Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have been guilty of spurring chances but the visitors have had the better chances and will be kicking themselves for not going into the second half with a lead. Amine Chermiti has missed three chances and will want to amend his mistake in the second half.

The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway! Both teams are goalless so far even as they have had plenty of chances to score the goals. This Diwali, we have been deprived of goals so far.

63' - Mumbai City FC have failed to make any serious attempt at goal so far in the second half and it's all been Chennai. But the chances are falling for the home team and this is where Mumbai picked up in the first half as well.

67' - Serge Kevyn runs on the left flank with the ball and then holds and plays the pass to Machado who finds him again with a delicious through ball on the left. Kevyn goes for the shot but Kaith blocks it and Goian clears it with Chermiti in his back!

FULL TIME! Chennaiyin FC have been held to a 0-0 draw at home on Diwali. No goals were scored in the match despite plenty of chances in the first half and the first half of the second half as well. For the most part of the second half, the game had been reduced to the midfield with neither teams being able to be much threatening. Chennaiyin needed a win after losing their opener to FC Goa but Mumbai City FC will be happy with another away point.

Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.