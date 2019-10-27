ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennai, Mumbai Draw 0-0

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- FULL TIME! Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
- RED CARD! Souvik sent off
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time! Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
- Forced Substitution for Mumbai City FC
- Match Underway
- Sunil Chhetri's Diwali Wish
- Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up
- Chennaiyin FC Starting Line-up
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head
- Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Chennaiyin FC wanted to bounce back after a heavy loss to FC Goa in their season opener while Mumbai City FC were looking to continue the momentum from their first-ever win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi. While Chennai would be disappointed with just a point at home, Mumbai have snuck away with another away point. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Chennaiyin FC have been held to a 0-0 draw at home on Diwali. No goals were scored in the match despite plenty of chances in the first half and the first half of the second half as well. For the most part of the second half, the game had been reduced to the midfield with neither teams being able to be much threatening. Chennaiyin needed a win after losing their opener to FC Goa but Mumbai City FC will be happy with another away point.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
A game that could have gone either way but it ends in an entertaining goalless draw. #CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kWEx9LHAeZ— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
67' - Serge Kevyn runs on the left flank with the ball and then holds and plays the pass to Machado who finds him again with a delicious through ball on the left. Kevyn goes for the shot but Kaith blocks it and Goian clears it with Chermiti in his back!
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
67' CHANCE!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
Machado picks a dream pass to find Kevyn but his shot is saved! LET'S GET THAT GOAL!#CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
54' - Another chance for Chennaiyin! Diego Carlos goes sleeping once more and Eli Sabia get to the ball and take the shot at the near post but Amrinder pushes it out for corner. The entire Mumbai defence went sleeping there.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
54' | Eli Sabia finds himself in the MCFC box...— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 27, 2019
His low shot is saved by Amrinder who goes down on his knees to leave no space for Eli.#CHEMUM #AattamReloaded
The second half of Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway! Both teams are goalless so far even as they have had plenty of chances to score the goals. This Diwali, we have been deprived of goals so far.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
The players are out there again, 45 minutes to go!#CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam 🔵— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
HALF TIME! It's been a half of plenty of chances but no goals. Both Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have been guilty of spurring chances but the visitors have had the better chances and will be kicking themselves for not going into the second half with a lead. Amine Chermiti has missed three chances and will want to amend his mistake in the second half.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
A half of numerous chances for both sides but the deadlock is yet to be broken! #CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cQSS6T8tWO— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
32' - BIG MISS! Serge Kevyn smartly times his run and grabs hold of a fabulous long ball from Rowllin Borges over the Chennai defence and is one-on-one with Kaith but hits the ball wide. It's been all Mumbai in the last few minutes but they have missed big chances.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
32' ANOTHER BIG CHANCE— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
A dream ball from Rowllin but Kevyn slots it just wide! #CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
28' - Amine Chermiti receives a delightful through pass and is one-on-one with the keeper but he chooses to pass across to Larbi, who is flagged offside. Another big chance for Mumbai goes begging.
29' - This was Chermiti's 3rd chance in the last couple of minutes. He receives a beautiful ball in the ball and he goes for a diving header but the ball flies over.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
27' ANOTHER CHANCE!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
Chermiti is in the right spot for a header but the ball sails over the bar again, WE'RE GETTING CLOSE! #CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
23' - Serge Kevyn replaces Modou Sougou after the latter had a tweak while trying to stretch for a ball. Mumbai now have just two more substitutions remaining for the rest of the match.
24' - Amine Chermiti goes completely through and the goalkeeper is well off his line but the Mumbai forward blazes the ball over in an attempt to dink it over the keeper. That is a huge, huge miss.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
24' CHANCE— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
With the keeper off his line, Chermiti tries a delightful chip but the ball flies over the bar! 😱#CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
18' - Chhangte stays onside and receives a release pass on the left, takes a glance up and waits for support. He takes his man around and passes the ball to Crivellaro, who's shot is wide.
Chennaiyin have had the bulk of chance early on!
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
13' | Another chance— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 27, 2019
A lovely ball from the top by Dragos is brought down nicely by Chhangte inside the box, his shot is saved. The ball then falls to Rafa who hits it off target.#CHEMUM #AattamReloaded
12' - MISS! Chennaiyin FC miss a second clear-cut opportunity. Lallianzuala Chhangte receives a lovely ball on the left, one-on-one with the keeper but Amrinder comes to the rescue again. The rebound from Crivellaro goes wide!
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
12' AMRINDER SAVES AGAIN!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
Our custodian rescues us again as Schembri's rebound effort goes wide! #CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
1' - MISS! Andre Schembri receives a good ball from Rafael Crivellaro on the left and dribbles forward with the ball but Amrinder tackles to fend his threat and then gets his fingertips to the rebound attempt from Crivellaro to save Mumbai from going down early on.
Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
1' EARLY SCARE!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
Amrinder is called into action quite early with a save!
CHE 0-0 MUM#CHEMUM #ApunKaTeam🔵
Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the Marina Arena in Chennai as both the teams kickstart their second game of the season, having registered contrasting results in their opener.
Some more #CHEMUM moments! pic.twitter.com/g7iczWKnOF— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 27, 2019
As we wait for Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC to start, Sunil Chhetri has a Diwali wish for his fans as he prepares to play FC Goa on Monday.
To everyone who is with family or away from them, let the warmth of Deepavali be with you always. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/c9ukduTl3O— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) October 27, 2019
For Chennaiyin FC, Anirudh Thapa is back in the starting XI while Jerry has been resigned to the bench after an underwhelming performance against FC Goa. Gregory will hope for this team to step up in front of their home fans.
Marina Arena + 💙 = 😍#CHEMUM #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/YrlaxQV3no— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 27, 2019
John Gregory will hope the history repeats itself! Chennaiyin need to turn this around after a difficult match against FC Goa to open their 2019-20 campaign of the ISL.
🗣 | "Back in 2017-18 season, we lost our opening match against FC Goa and we went on to win the next two matches and sat top of the league after three games."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
Will history repeat itself for @JohnGregory77 and @ChennaiyinFC?#CHEMUM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ZoaRGxVn44
Mumbai City FC have an injury concern with centre-back Mato Grgic ruled out. Machado was also injured in their opener but is on the bench for this fixture.
🗣| "Tactically, I think it will be great. The coach has a good plan for us."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
Raynier Fernandes insists @MumbaiCityFC are well-prepared to face @ChennaiyinFC despite injury setbacks! #CHEMUM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/RSh7PjoAaS
Here is Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs Chennaiyin FC: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos; Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar; Valpuia; Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh.
The Marina Arena is ready for their first home match of the #HeroISL season!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
Here's are the lineups for tonight's #CHEMUM 📜#LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/KwnCCnMjr8
Here is Chennaiyin FC’s starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Tondonba Singh, Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Dragod Firtulescu; Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro; Edwin Vanspaul, Andre Schembri.
Substitutes: Karanjit Singh; Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Masih Saighani; Thoi Singh; Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.
Here's how we lineup for our first home game of the season 💪🏻#CHEMUM #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/hqLotcUYrt— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) October 27, 2019
Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC have played 10 matches in their history so far with the home team of today holding a slight 5-4 edge against their opponents. They have played only one draw and Chennai have scored 15 goals in this fixture compared to eight by Mumbai.
Tonight's game could go either way! 💪— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
What do you think the #CHEMUM result will be? 🤔#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/c9X1Ai4bzM
Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC for their second match of the season but first at home at the Marina Arena. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are playing their second straight away match.
Coast to Coast! 🏖@ChennaiyinFC ⚔ @MumbaiCityFC #CHEMUM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/tW1iF7XbH3— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
Chennaiyin FC host Mumbai City FC at the Marina Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Chennaiyin FC had set up a completely defence side against FC Goa and never looked intended on going to attack the side that is known for its scoring exploits. Chennaiyin would need to be assertive and play with a better strategy in order to get a win against Mumbai City FC, who also have enough firepower up front. Chennaiyin coach John Gregory had started Anirudh Thapa on bench against popular opinion but said ahead of their home match that he is likely to make a few changes.
Coast to Coast! 🏖@ChennaiyinFC ⚔ @MumbaiCityFC #CHEMUM #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/tW1iF7XbH3
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 27, 2019
Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have a couple of injuries to deal with. Coach Jorge Costa has confirmed that centre-back Mato Grgic has been ruled out of the game after the knock he picked up in Kochi while influential midfielder Paulo Machado, who was also injured in that game, is doubtful. However, Mumbai are expected to pose a number of questions to Chennaiyin's defence with their attacking threat in Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou and Carlos.
