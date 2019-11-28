ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Aridane, Xisco Equalise For Odisha After Valskis Double

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



At his pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory, once again, reiterated his support for forwards Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis, both of whom finally managed to get on the scoresheet in the last match. He said, "I've never had any doubts about that (their goal-scoring ability) because as I said on Monday night, they score like this every day in training. Before they came to us, I knew a lot about the two of them, about their ability to score goals. And they showed it in training. I sometimes worry, but I worry for them because I always put myself in the position of the player. I remember what it was like for me as a player. I always have an affinity towards my players and the difficult times they go through."



Moving his attention to the goals themselves, Gregory said, "Andre's goal, he almost created it himself. And when Nerijus got the opportunity, he composed himself just in a split second. He made it look simple, but it was a lot more difficult than he made it look. They both showed their quality the other night. I've never lost my belief in them."







Odisha head coach Josep Gombau, at the pre-match press conference, analysed his team's performance so far this season and opined, "I think we have been playing really well, even in the two games we didn't get the results in the beginning. We lost but dominated the ball and created a lot of chances. In the last three games, we have one win and two draws. We have our own original way of playing, which is always difficult."



"As the head coach I keep my eyes on my team. We have a lot of young players. We are the youngest side in Hero ISL and play with 4-5 Under-23 players in every match. They are improving and I am satisfied," he added.



Speaking about the impending match, the Spaniard stated, "We have a very interesting game on our hands against a very good side. I like Chennaiyin. They did well in the last game to get the result against Hyderabad. Thursday's game will also be very important for them, like every game in Hero ISL is. I hope with the work we have been doing, we can get the result."