LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Aridane, Xisco Equalise For Odisha After Valskis Double

News18.com | November 28, 2019, 10:08 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Aridane Santana scored in the 82nd minute and Xisco Hernandez in the 54th minute, equalised for Odisha FC, after Nerijus Valskis scored in the 71st minute and gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 51st minute of the match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday. The two-time champions, until their meeting with Hyderabad, were enduring a forgettable time in the league, losing three matches and collecting just a single point from four outings. The much-needed win will have certainly boosted their confidence going into the Odisha tie.

Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last three matches, have accumulated five points from their last three matches. The club has also kept two clean sheets in a row. The visitors definitely won't make things easy for the Marina Machans. A win in the fixture will help Chennaiyin leapfrog Odisha in the points table. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Nov 28, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Hope To See India Play FIFA World Cup in My Lifetime: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of FSDL, said it was her dream to see the Indian football team play the World Cup in her lifetime.

Nov 28, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

It ends in a draw! Aridane Santana and Xisco Hernandez cancel out a Nerijus Valskis brace.  

A game of ebb and flow, where one team tries to pull ahead while the others managed to keep up. An exciting match for fans no doubt but definitely not the result either team would be happy with.

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will both feel they should won this. 

Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

82' - GOAL!

Aridane Santana equalises for Odisha FC! What a strike... and that too on the half-volley! No goalkeeper in the world a chance of saving that! We back level here in Chennai.

Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

79' - Substitution!

Chennaiyin FC bring off Rafael Crivellaro and in his place comes on Rahim Ali.

Nov 28, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

74' - Another change!

Odisha FC bring off Marcos Tebar and in his place bring on Daniel Lalhlimpuia!

Nov 28, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

71' - GOAL!

It's that man again! Nerijus Valskis gets Chennaiyin FC back in the lead! Valskis just can't stop scoring! He gets the ball from Dragos Firtulescu, it isn't exactly at his feet, but he controls and places the ball in the bottom right corner.

Chennaiyin FC 2-1 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

68' - Attacking change!

Odisha FC are looking to attack more. Carlos Delgado is brought off and in his place comes on Martin Guedes! 

Nov 28, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

63' - Attack!

Chennaiyin FC are not going to let this one go that easily. They need the lead back. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro are pummeling Arshdeep Singh with a barrage of strikes! 

Meanwhile, Thoi Singh is brought off and in comes Dragos Firtulescu

Nov 28, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

54' - GOAL!

Xisco Hernandez equalises for Odisha FC! It's level again! Nandhakumar Sekar crosses from the left with Jerry Mawihmingthanga receiving the ball near the far post. Jerry hits it across the goal bounces off the keeper and falls to the Xisco Hernandez who smashes it in.

Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

51' - GOAL!

We have a goal! Nerijus Valskis gives Chennaiyin FC the lead!

Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa combine on the right and pas the ball onto Thoi Singh on the overlap. He centers the ball and in the box, where he finds Valskis unmarked, who does the necessary.

Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

1st half stats - 

Nov 28, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

2nd HALF!

Who will be able to break the deadlock between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! Second half underway...

One change from either side after the break. Chennaiyin FC bring on Germanpreet Singh in place of Masih Saighani. While, Odisha FC replace Vinit Rai with Bikramjit Singh.

Nov 28, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME!

Nothing separating Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC! It is goalless here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!

Again both Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC come close in the closing minutes of the first half but the goalkeepers have not been breached so far.

Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 28, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

38' - Poor!

Vinit Rai handles the ball just outside the penalty box and Chennaiyin are gifted a free-kick from a promising area.

The effort from Anirudh Thapa left a lot to be desired as it is close to the ground and easily cleared by Marcos Tebar.

Nov 28, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

26' - 

Odisha have been dominant so far and the old familiar feeling, after the Houdini act of the previous game, would be returning for Chennaiyin. 

Diawandou Diagne takes another shot from distance but the result is the same, the ball goes flies over the bar!

Nov 28, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

22' - Close!

Diawandou Diagne's header from a delightful free-kick from Xisco Hernandez does not find the back of the ent for Odisha. 

Meanwhile, Vinit Rai is shown a yellow card for his challenge on Shubham Sarangi.

Nov 28, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)
'Feel Like I'm in New York': Manchester City Owners Explain Reason Behind Mumbai City FC Deal

Owners of Premier League champions Manchester City, the City Football Group agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

Nov 28, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

12' - Chance! 

Chennaiyin make progress down the left flank with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro combining well. Odisha though have the numbers behind the ball in the box and Marcos Tebar clears it away to safety. 

Nov 28, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

8' - 

Both teams have made a lively start to proceedings here in Chennai. 

Xisco Hernandez saw one of attempt fly over the bat, while Vishal Kaith too was tested just a minute later. 

Nov 28, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-off!

After the highs of the City Football Group agreeing to buy a 65 percent stake in Mumbai City FC... we have a mouthwatering clash between Chennaiyin and Odisha! 

The two teams face off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!

Nov 28, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)
Manchester City Owners Buy Majority Stake in Indian Super League Side Mumbai City FC

The City Football Group, owners of Manchester City among other teams across the globe, bought a 65 percent majority stake in the Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC.

Nov 28, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)
 

Odisha FC Starting XI - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Marcos Tebar (C), Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Diawandou Diagne, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana.

Odisha FC Bench - Ankit Bhuyan (GK), Rana Gharami, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.

Nov 28, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia (C), Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Chennaiyin FC Bench - Karanjit Singh (GK), Dragos Firtulescu, Germanpreet Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Remi, Rahim Ali.

Nov 28, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC go up against Odisha FC in a crunch clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium!

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Aridane, Xisco Equalise For Odisha After Valskis Double
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

At his pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory, once again, reiterated his support for forwards Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis, both of whom finally managed to get on the scoresheet in the last match. He said, "I've never had any doubts about that (their goal-scoring ability) because as I said on Monday night, they score like this every day in training. Before they came to us, I knew a lot about the two of them, about their ability to score goals. And they showed it in training. I sometimes worry, but I worry for them because I always put myself in the position of the player. I remember what it was like for me as a player. I always have an affinity towards my players and the difficult times they go through."

Moving his attention to the goals themselves, Gregory said, "Andre's goal, he almost created it himself. And when Nerijus got the opportunity, he composed himself just in a split second. He made it look simple, but it was a lot more difficult than he made it look. They both showed their quality the other night. I've never lost my belief in them."



Odisha head coach Josep Gombau, at the pre-match press conference, analysed his team's performance so far this season and opined, "I think we have been playing really well, even in the two games we didn't get the results in the beginning. We lost but dominated the ball and created a lot of chances. In the last three games, we have one win and two draws. We have our own original way of playing, which is always difficult."

"As the head coach I keep my eyes on my team. We have a lot of young players. We are the youngest side in Hero ISL and play with 4-5 Under-23 players in every match. They are improving and I am satisfied," he added.

Speaking about the impending match, the Spaniard stated, "We have a very interesting game on our hands against a very good side. I like Chennaiyin. They did well in the last game to get the result against Hyderabad. Thursday's game will also be very important for them, like every game in Hero ISL is. I hope with the work we have been doing, we can get the result."
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    156/8
    20.0 overs
    		 127/7
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    147/7
    20.0 overs
    		 106/8
    20.0 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram