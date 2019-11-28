ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Aridane, Xisco Equalise For Odisha After Valskis Double

Nita Ambani, the chairperson of FSDL, said it was her dream to see the Indian football team play the World Cup in her lifetime.
Event Highlights
Odisha FC are unbeaten in their last three matches, have accumulated five points from their last three matches. The club has also kept two clean sheets in a row. The visitors definitely won't make things easy for the Marina Machans. A win in the fixture will help Chennaiyin leapfrog Odisha in the points table. LIVE STREAM
FULL TIME!
It ends in a draw! Aridane Santana and Xisco Hernandez cancel out a Nerijus Valskis brace.
A game of ebb and flow, where one team tries to pull ahead while the others managed to keep up. An exciting match for fans no doubt but definitely not the result either team would be happy with.
Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC will both feel they should won this.
Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Odisha FC
54' - GOAL!
Xisco Hernandez equalises for Odisha FC! It's level again! Nandhakumar Sekar crosses from the left with Jerry Mawihmingthanga receiving the ball near the far post. Jerry hits it across the goal bounces off the keeper and falls to the Xisco Hernandez who smashes it in.
Chennaiyin FC 1-1 Odisha FC
51' - GOAL!
We have a goal! Nerijus Valskis gives Chennaiyin FC the lead!
Rafael Crivellaro and Anirudh Thapa combine on the right and pas the ball onto Thoi Singh on the overlap. He centers the ball and in the box, where he finds Valskis unmarked, who does the necessary.
Chennaiyin FC 1-0 Odisha FC
1st half stats -
STAT ATTACK: It was a first half that @OdishaFC dominated, but @ChennaiyinFC refused to be broken down⛔️#CFCOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/LsM8307jWl— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 28, 2019
2nd HALF!
Who will be able to break the deadlock between Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! Second half underway...
One change from either side after the break. Chennaiyin FC bring on Germanpreet Singh in place of Masih Saighani. While, Odisha FC replace Vinit Rai with Bikramjit Singh.
Odisha FC Starting XI - Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Marcos Tebar (C), Nandhakumar Sekar, Vinit Rai, Diawandou Diagne, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridane Santana.
Odisha FC Bench - Ankit Bhuyan (GK), Rana Gharami, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.
Installing Players........— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 28, 2019
💯🔥💪#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #WarriorClan #CFCOFC
Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia (C), Rafael Crivellaro, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.
Chennaiyin FC Bench - Karanjit Singh (GK), Dragos Firtulescu, Germanpreet Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Remi, Rahim Ali.
Our Starting XI remains unchanged against @OdishaFC 💪#CFCOFC #AattamReloaded
Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
At his pre-match press conference, Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory, once again, reiterated his support for forwards Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis, both of whom finally managed to get on the scoresheet in the last match. He said, "I've never had any doubts about that (their goal-scoring ability) because as I said on Monday night, they score like this every day in training. Before they came to us, I knew a lot about the two of them, about their ability to score goals. And they showed it in training. I sometimes worry, but I worry for them because I always put myself in the position of the player. I remember what it was like for me as a player. I always have an affinity towards my players and the difficult times they go through."
Moving his attention to the goals themselves, Gregory said, "Andre's goal, he almost created it himself. And when Nerijus got the opportunity, he composed himself just in a split second. He made it look simple, but it was a lot more difficult than he made it look. They both showed their quality the other night. I've never lost my belief in them."
Odisha head coach Josep Gombau, at the pre-match press conference, analysed his team's performance so far this season and opined, "I think we have been playing really well, even in the two games we didn't get the results in the beginning. We lost but dominated the ball and created a lot of chances. In the last three games, we have one win and two draws. We have our own original way of playing, which is always difficult."
"As the head coach I keep my eyes on my team. We have a lot of young players. We are the youngest side in Hero ISL and play with 4-5 Under-23 players in every match. They are improving and I am satisfied," he added.
Speaking about the impending match, the Spaniard stated, "We have a very interesting game on our hands against a very good side. I like Chennaiyin. They did well in the last game to get the result against Hyderabad. Thursday's game will also be very important for them, like every game in Hero ISL is. I hope with the work we have been doing, we can get the result."
-
