ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs ATK: Coro, Fall Gives Goa 2-1 Win Despite Justin Equalises

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Ferran Corominas and Mourtada Fall scored for FC Goa in the 60thand 66th minute of the game, with Jobby Justin equalising in the 64th minute for ATK FC. The home side came into game being in the top four and a win would take either of them to the summit of the table. ATK can maintain their position at the top with a win, so all three points will come in handy for both teams.
ATK are top of the table with 14 points from 7 games so far,w while FC Goa are fourth with 12 points from the same number of games. With positive results in their last matches against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively, maintaining continuity will be high on the agenda of both sides. The home side will have to be wary of their leaky defence against a strong ATK attack, but the away side need to be cautious of Goa's equally adept attack as well. LIVE STREAM
Read More
Dec 14, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)
FULL TIME!
Ferran Corominas and Mourtada Fall give FC Goa the win despite a Jobby Justin equaliser.
FC Goa take ATK's place at the top of the ISL points table.
ATK will be feeling let down as they lose their second game. FC Goa would be counting the number of goals they could have scored more only if they were a bit more clinical in front of goal
FC GOA 2-1 ATK
Dec 14, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
89' - Substitution!
The final change of the match. Hugo Boumous comes off and Edu Bedia takes his place.
Dec 14, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
86' - Substitution!
FC Goa make another change as Coro is replaced by Seminlen Doungel!
Earlier, ATK's Balwant Singh came on for Javier Hernandez.
Dec 14, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
85' - What a Chance!
Manvir Singh could just have put the game to bed! He dribbles past Pritam Das on the right flank. He tries to take a shot but loses his footing at the crucial moment. The shot ends up goingstraight to ArindamBhattacharja.
Dec 14, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
82' - Chance!
Manvir Singh from the right flank dinks the ball over to the other side, where he finds Brandon Fernandes finds himself in acres of space. He shoots but straight at Jayesh Rane.
Dec 14, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
77- Substituion
ATK make their second change of the night. Jayesh Rane comes on in place of Sehnaj Singh.
Dec 14, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)
75' -
Ahmed Jahouh goes into the referee's book, the second FC Goa player to get a yellow card. He had pushed Jobby Justin to the ground.
Ferran Corominas restores the lead for the home side.
Hugo Boumous is found on the right side by Brandon Fernandes and the international slips in Coro, who smashes it for FC Goa's second goal!
What a game we are having!
FC GOA 2-1 ATK
Dec 14, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
64' - GOAL!
Substitute Jobby Justin gets a goal back for ATK immediately!
Michael Soosairaj is forced off and in his place comes on Jobby Justin.
almost with the first touch of the ball, Justin scores his first goal of the ISL!
FC GOA 1-1 ATK
Dec 14, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
60' - GOAL!
Mourtada Fall scores and FC Goa take the lead against ATK!
Prabir Das tackles Jackichand Singh and a free-kick is given.
Brandon Fernandez takes it and delivers an inch-perfect ball to the head of Fall, who out jumps Agustin Iniguez. The home fans are making their voice heard in the stands.
FC GOA 1-0 ATK
Dec 14, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
50' - Chances!
Hugo Boumous shots it high and over the bar.
Minutes ago, Boumous had found Jackichand Singh on the right flank the winger failed to control the ball and the ball goes out.
Dec 14, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
2nd HALF!
Were are back for the second half between FC Goa and ATK.
Dec 14, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)
Dec 14, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
HALF-TIME!
Goalless at the break between FC Goa and ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
It has been even so far with both teams failing to make a meaningful chance to get a goal so far in the game. The tussle between Micheal Soosairaj and Jackichand Singh hs been the key of the game but with many chances down the right for FC Goa, ATK have managed to hold on.
Dec 14, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
33' - Chance!
Micheal Soosairaj has been troubled continuously by Jackichand Singh and the FC Goa winger gets past his marker again. He crosses it in but Hugo Boumous fails to make a connection.
Dec 14, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
30'-
Hugo Boumous and Sehnaj Singh just for the same ball but the ATK player ends up kneeing Boumous in the back. The referee pulls out his yellow card.
Dec 14, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
27' -
What a corner from Brandon Fernandes, as it finds its way to Hugo Boumous, just outside the box. The FC Goa player takes a shot but it sails over the bar.
27' JUST SAILS OVER!@BrandonFern10's pinpoint corner finds an unmarked Boumous, whose shot goes over the crossbar.
FC Goa have been attacking with some gusto but the away side have so far been defending in numbers. The Gaurs have created chances but have been missing the final killer ball and a sureshot decisive chance is yet to befall either team.
Dec 14, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)
14' -
Seriton Fernandes tries to find Hugo Boumous with a cross from the right flank but a miss-kick forces the ball behind as ATK defenders react quickly and clear the ball to safety.
It is the home side FCoa, who have have been more proactive so far in the game.
Meanwhile, Seriton Fernandes is shown a yellow card for bringing down Javier Hernandez.
Dec 14, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
8' -
Good positive football form FC Goa. Jackichand Singh with a beautiful early ball into the box after being put through by Hugo Boumous. Pritam Kotal is there though to put it behind for a corner.
Agustin Iniguez is shown a yellow card, the first of the match, for dissent.
Dec 14, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
4' - Shot on goal!
David Williams with an early shot on goal for ATK. It is straight at the goalkeeper as Mohammad Nawaz comfortably scoops up the ball in his arms.
It is fast and furious start at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, with FC Goa and ATK both putting in their all in the opening minutes.
Dec 14, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
KICK OFF!
It's a top 4 clash as FC Goa and ATK face-off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Dec 14, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)
Who will have the last laugh?
The joint-top assist provider 🆚 the top goal scorer ⚽💪
ATK FC Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), David Williams, Edu Garcia, Agustin Iniguez (C), Javier Hernandez, Pritam Kotal, Roy Krishna, Michael Soosairaj, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh, Prabir Das.
Dec 14, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C).
Dec 14, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)
FC Goa and ATK face-off in a top-of-the-table clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
FC Goa vs ATK (Photo Credit: ISL)
The two-time finalists will face an uphill task against a strong ATK side and will have to be wary of their leaky defence, especially against the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams.
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Goa coach Sergio Lobera gave his views on the upcoming game against ATK, "I think it is a big challenge for us because we are playing against a very good team. I think they have made a lot of effort to become a good team. Honestly, I think ATK is my favourite to win the league because they have players with experience and a very good coach. Their performance has been very good."
"The most important thing is to win the season, and the ATK match is very important for that. They are a very good team. We are playing at home, so it is a very good opportunity for us to go to the top of the table. It is not like other matches. It's a very crucial match," he added.
As for Antonio Lopez Habas, speaking at the pre-match press conference, gave his view on ATK's upcoming challenge, "For me, this is another match, but we will work triple. It is a difficult match because it is at Goa's home. They have always been an important team in the ISL. Last season they were the finalists, and therefore we need to put in triple the effort."
Adding to this, the Spaniard said, "We know that (Ferran) Corominas is a great player, but we do not have any special tactic for him. We have to play against Goa and not against one player. Normally I don't want to choose a player from my team or from the opponent. I understand that football is a collective sport and not an individual sport."