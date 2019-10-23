ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Pena, Coro and Doungel Score as Goa Beat Chennaiyin 3-0

Seminlen Doungel (Photo Credit: ISL)



Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild after the shambles of last season. John Gregory has completely revamped his foreign contingent barring Eli Sabia and has brought in six players from abroad. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming into the side.







Interestingly, both managers -- Sergio Lobera and John Gregory -- are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin.



Goa will be favourites at home but fortunately for Chennaiyin, the hosts will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh who controls the tempo for the team, after the red card he picked up in last year's final against Bengaluru FC.



Gregory will hope that his re-jigged team can summon the spirit of the 2017-18 season and start on a positive note.