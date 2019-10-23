ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Pena, Coro and Doungel Score as Goa Beat Chennaiyin 3-0

Event Highlights
Last season's runners-up FC Goa have a sense of stability in the team as they have retained most of their key players, international and domestic. The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods.
62' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas Goa's lead! Ferran Corominas slots it back into the net easily. No problems. The move though was started by Manvir Singh with a slick counter-attack from mid-field. He passed it onto Jackichand Singh on the right, who squares the ball back int the middle of the box, finding Coro in acres of space. The Spaniard makes no mistakes.
FC Goa 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
The talking point from the first half... Was it a penalty or was it a legal tackle?
Second half underway... Dhanpal Ganesh makes way for Anirusdh Thapa.
30' - Goal! Seminlen Doungel with the breakthrough for the home side. Scores on debut! Seriton Fernandes cuts the ballback from right-back for Manvir Singh, who is inside the box. Manvir passes the ball onto Doungel, who has the whole goal in fornt of him. Hr taps it in comfortably.
Seminlen Doungel becomes the first Indian goal-scorere of ISL 2019-20!
FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC
Familiar faces:
Both the managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.
Goa vs Chennai - Finalist vs Last!
Last year's finalists FC Goa, who lost to Bengaluru FC in the title clash, will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last year. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.
Chennaiyin FC Starting XI -
Vishal Kaith (GK), Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Eli Sabia, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Andre Schembri.
Substitutes -
Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Ralte, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.
FC Goa Starting XI -
ohammad Nawaz (GK), Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C).
Substitutes -
A cheerleader like no other for FC Goa!
Goa will be favourites at home but fortunately for Chennaiyin, the hosts will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh who controls the tempo for the team, after the red card he picked up in last year's final against Bengaluru FC.
Gregory will hope that his re-jigged team can summon the spirit of the 2017-18 season and start on a positive note.
