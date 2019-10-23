Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Pena, Coro and Doungel Score as Goa Beat Chennaiyin 3-0

News18.com | October 23, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Carlos Pena, Ferran Corominas and Seminlen Doungel scored in the 81st, 62nd and 30th minute respectively to give FC Goa a comprehensive 3-0 win against former champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. The Gaurs, who have most of their key players of last season retained for this year, will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom last season. However, after a summer of rebuilding, Chennaiyin will be eager to prove that the last Indian Super League season was just an aberration.

Last season's runners-up FC Goa have a sense of stability in the team as they have retained most of their key players, international and domestic. The likes of Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods. LIVE STREAM
Oct 23, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

Full Time! That's it. The game end's 3-0 in favour of the home side!

Carlos Pena, Ferran Corominas and Seminlen Doungel scored as FC Goa beat Chennaiyin FC 3-0

Oct 23, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90' Substitution!

Goa's Manvir Singh comes off and in comes their very own Saviour Gama.

Earlier they had brought in Liston Colaco for goal-scorer Seiminlen Doungel.

Oct 23, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

87' Substitution!

Goa call back Jackichand Singh and in his place bring in Princeton Rebello. Their first change, whereas Chennaiyin have made all three. 

Oct 23, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

81' GOAL! Carlos Pena makes it 3 for Goa! Carlos Pena at his poacher best! As the ball came in from the free-kick, Pena was alert to it and latched on immediately. He takes it on the volley and blasts it into the net

FC Goa 3-0 Chennaiyin FC 

Oct 23, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

78 ' Substitution -

Chennaiyin are definitely going for the jugular. Masih Saighani makes way for Nerijus Valskis

Lucian Goian also gets a yellow card!

Oct 23, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

63 ' Substitution - 

Chennaiyin are changing things - Dragos Firtulescu is off and in comes Rafael Crivellaro to take his place. They away side need some inspiration in attack to force a result from this game. Goa far too happy to sit backand hit Chennaiyin on the counter.

Oct 23, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

62' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas Goa's lead! Ferran Corominas slots it back into the net easily. No problems. The move though was started by Manvir Singh with a slick counter-attack from mid-field. He passed it onto Jackichand Singh on the right, who squares the ball back int the middle of the box, finding Coro in acres of space. The Spaniard makes no mistakes.

FC Goa 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Oct 23, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

57' Chance!

What a chance for Seiminlen Doungel double his tally and his side's lead. Ferran Corominas gallops down the middle and then passes it to his left as the feet of Doungel, who ries to ross it back but manages to hit it only straight to the keeper.

Oct 23, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

52' Tackle!

What a tackle from Seriton Fernandes to save Goa the blushes. Chennaiyin were through on goal with Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte combining well. The scoreline still reads 1-0 in favour of the home side. 

Oct 23, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

49' Attack!

Chennaiyin have started on the front foot. The two-time champions are not ready to give in that easily. The match is not over and they are letting the Goan defence know. 

Oct 23, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

The talking point from the first half... Was it a penalty or was it a legal tackle? 

Second half underway... Dhanpal Ganesh makes way for Anirusdh Thapa. 

Oct 23, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Half-time! 

Seminlen Doungel's 30th-minute tap in separates the two teams at the break. 

FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC 

Oct 23, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

42' Close  

More attack from Goa. They are not happily sitting on their 1-0 lead over Chennaiyin. Brandon Fernandes receives the ball at around the 30-yard mark and shots from distance. Vishal Kaith in goal had no clue where the shot as headed and was relieved when it sailed just over his top bar. 

Oct 23, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

30' - Goal! Seminlen Doungel with the breakthrough for the home side. Scores on debut! Seriton Fernandes cuts the ballback from right-back for Manvir Singh, who is inside the box. Manvir passes the ball onto Doungel, who has the whole goal in fornt of him. Hr taps it in comfortably.

Seminlen Doungel becomes the first Indian goal-scorere of ISL 2019-20!

FC Goa 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

Oct 23, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

26' Taklces!

The tackles are flying now. After the penalty incident, both Chennaiyin and Goa have been at it for some time now. Nudging defenders or putting in that extra effort in their tackle. The referee has some work on his hand. 

Oct 23, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

21' OFF THE POST!

Chennaiyin's Dragos Firtulescu hits the woodwork! He curls the ball into the far corner but Eli Sabia's header hist the post and i collected safely by Mohammad Nawaz in goal

Oct 23, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' Chance

FC Goa's Ferran Corominas slides in a through ball for Seiminlen Doungel but his shot was not powerfull enough and is saved by Vishal Kaith quite easily

Oct 23, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

15' Yellow Card

FC Goa's Lenny Rodrigues is the first one to go into the referee's book this evening, for his slide to stop Jerry Lalrinzuala's run on the left flank.

Oct 23, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

12' Penalty?

Chennaiyin's Dragos Firtulescu was brought down inside the box but the referee deems it to be a legal tackle. John Gregory looks like he has seen a ghost on the touchline! 

FC Goa will be counting their lucky stars that Seriton Fernandes's tackle does not yield a foul.

Oct 23, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' Busy, busy, busy! 

Both FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC have been very busy in midfield, with possession ricocheting off heads in the center of the park. 

Oct 23, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

3' Bicycle Kick! -

Early pressure from FC Goa with Mourtada Fall trying an ambitious bicycle kick from just outside the box, after Chennaiyin FC somehow managed to clear a long free-kick from Brandon into the middle.

Oct 23, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

Kick-Off! 

Let's go! It's time for the FC Goa-Chennaiyin FC clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. Both teams are playing in a 4-2-3-1 set up...

Oct 23, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Familiar faces: 

Both the managers - Sergio Lobera and John Gregory - are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. 

Goa - Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia are all into their third season too with the Gaurs. Mandar Rao Dessai, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh are all familiar with Lobera's methods.

Chennaiyin - The Two-time champions from the south, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild, with John Gregory has completely revamping his foreign contingent. Except for Eli Sabia, six new foreigners have brought in. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming in.

Oct 23, 2019 7:13 pm (IST)

Credit: ISL

Oct 23, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

Goa vs Chennai - Finalist vs Last!

Last year's finalists FC Goa, who lost to Bengaluru FC in the title clash, will look to start the new season on a winning note against a club that finished rock-bottom in the ISL last year. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be eager to prove that the last season was just an aberration.

Oct 23, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - 

Vishal Kaith (GK), Masih Saighani, Lucian Goian (C), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Dragos Firtulescu, Thoi Singh, Eli Sabia, Dhanpal Ganesh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Andre Schembri.

Substitutes - 

Karanjit Singh, Laldinliana Ralte, Tondonba Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.

Oct 23, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI -

ohammad Nawaz (GK), Seiminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Manvir Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C).

Substitutes - 

Naveen Kumar, Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Liston Colaco.
Oct 23, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

A cheerleader like no other for FC Goa!

Oct 23, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

FC Goa welcome Chennaiyin FC to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for their first match of the Indian Super League 2019-20.

Who will start with a win tonight?

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: Pena, Coro and Doungel Score as Goa Beat Chennaiyin 3-0
Seminlen Doungel (Photo Credit: ISL)

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, have undergone a rebuild after the shambles of last season. John Gregory has completely revamped his foreign contingent barring Eli Sabia and has brought in six players from abroad. Even the Indian contingent has seen some changes, with the likes of Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali coming into the side.



Interestingly, both managers -- Sergio Lobera and John Gregory -- are into their third seasons with FC Goa and Chennaiyin.

Goa will be favourites at home but fortunately for Chennaiyin, the hosts will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh who controls the tempo for the team, after the red card he picked up in last year's final against Bengaluru FC.

Gregory will hope that his re-jigged team can summon the spirit of the 2017-18 season and start on a positive note.
