ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Chennaiyin Through to Final Beating Goa on Aggregate

Mar 7, 2020 9:23 pm (IST)

81' - GOAL! Edu Bedia scores to FC Goa a slight ray of hope. Goa now need three to advance to the final and complete an unlikely comeback.

83' - GOAL! Ahmed Jahouh flicks it for Mourtada Fall and he heads it in for his second and gives Goa a huge ray of hope.

FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC