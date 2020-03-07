 ISL 2019 20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi final: Chennaiyin Through to Final Beating Goa on Aggregate - News18
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Chennaiyin Through to Final Beating Goa on Aggregate

News18.com | March 7, 2020, 10:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final 2nd leg between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC. FC Goa knocked out after a 5-6 aggregate loss in the semi-final against Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. FC Goa, who finished on top of the table in the league stage, defeated Chennaiyin 4-2 in the second leg at home but Chennaiyin FC scored two to kill the home team's chance to make the final.

The Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa clash is the most played match in the history of the ISL. Chennaiyin have done better when the two sides have clashed in the knockout stages, winning three of the four meetings, including the memorable 2015 final, with the other fixture ending in a draw. Goa though won both the matches in the league phase this season. LIVE STREAMING
Mar 7, 2020 9:47 pm (IST)

Nerijus Valskis with 14 goals is now the highest goalscorer in a season for Chennaiyin FC.

Mar 7, 2020 9:32 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! That's it! Chennaiyin FC are through to another final, a year after finishing last in the league stage while FC Goa, who finished on top of the table in the league stage this season, have been knocked out on aggregate despite winning the second leg. Two moments of mistakes from Goa killed their hopes of playing in the final at their home. Goa walk away from the season with an Asian Champions League spot while Chennaiyin FC now await the winner of Bengaluru FC vs ATK in the final.

FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 9:25 pm (IST)

Saviour Gama has been sent off with his second yellow of the night. And now Chennaiyin FC have got FC Goa exactly where they want.

FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 9:23 pm (IST)

81' - GOAL! Edu Bedia scores to FC Goa a slight ray of hope. Goa now need three to advance to the final and complete an unlikely comeback.

83' - GOAL! Ahmed Jahouh flicks it for Mourtada Fall and he heads it in for his second and gives Goa a huge ray of hope.

FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC 

Mar 7, 2020 9:13 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC are playing really smart and FC Goa's players' shoulders look down. Four goals is a huge ask and that just looks evident on the face of the home team players.

FC Goa 2-2 (3-6) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 9:00 pm (IST)

67' - CHANCE! Coro and Manvir's attempts from the corner is stopped by Vishal Kaith. Thesen are chances that should go in for Goa. Coro's first heading attempt should have been in.

FC Goa 2-2 (3-6) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:57 pm (IST)

59' - GOAL! Game over? Nerijus Valskis scores perhaps the most important goal of the season for Chennaiyin. Terrible marking from Goa for the set piece and Valskis heads it in to give Chennaiyin FC a huge advantage. Goa now have to score four to win this or they are out on away goals.

FC Goa 2-2 (3-6) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:49 pm (IST)

52' - GOAL! Massive away goal for Chennaiyin FC as Lallianzuala Chhangte finds the back of the net. Rafael Crivellaro does extremely well to fight off two Goan defenders and goes for goal. Nawaz dives on his left to get the ball but spills it and Chhangte is right there to send it in. Now Goa need two more goals to take it to extra time.

FC Goa 2-1 (3-5) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:42 pm (IST)

48' - CHANCE! Jackichand Singh missed a sitter. Ferran Corominas let through a stunning dummy for Jacki, who simply had to tap it in but he just went for too much and couldn't get the right connection.

 FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:39 pm (IST)

Half Time! FC Goa 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

HALF TIME! FC Goa put in their all in the first 30 minutes of the first half and got a two-goal lead through a Lucian Goian own goal and Mourtada Fall header. Chennaiyin were all over the place, unable to deal with the pace Goa threw at them. However, FC Goa were dealt a huge blow with Hugo Boumous off injured and Ferran Corominas also took a knock.

FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:14 pm (IST)

This match is extremely intense and FC Goa's pace has been very troublesome for Chennaiyin, who are unable to handle it at the moment. Chennaiyin have broken through a few times but nothing too substantial.

FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:05 pm (IST)

7 - Brandon Fernandes is now the highest Indian assist-maker this season and also all-time in the Indian Super League.

FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 8:04 pm (IST)

21' - GOAL! Mourtada Fall rises the highest to head Brandon Fernandes' delivery in. Brandon sent the perfect delivery into the middle and all Fall had to do was rise and give it a direction. And FC Goa are so back into this, one more from the home team and the tide would be turned around.

FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 7:54 pm (IST)

17' - Chennaiyin hit the post! Set piece defence is one of the weakest points of the Goan defence and Chennaiyin also made it count. Goian gets to the end of the corner and heads the ball for goal but it bounces off the bar.

FC Goa 1-0 (2-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 7:52 pm (IST)

10' - OWN GOAL! Jackichand Singh somehow just sends the ball in the middle and Lucian Goian turns it into his own net. FC Goa have got exactly what they wanted - a goal in the first 10 minutes. This gives them a chance to push hard for the comeback.

FC Goa 1-0 (2-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 7:44 pm (IST)

8' - FC Goa are putting in all their energy right from the kick-off whistle and have created a number of close chances. They will want to score early on and get right back into the tie.

FC Goa 0-0 (1-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 7:38 pm (IST)

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC kicks off at the Fatorda Stadium with the home team starting at a 4-1 deficit in the semi-final. Goa have got a good start and got an early free kick, the resulting header from which went just wide.

FC Goa 0-0 (1-4) Chennaiyin FC

Mar 7, 2020 7:13 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side. Should Chennaiyin find the back of the net, Goa would need at least five goals to move to the final. Coach Owen Coyle has mentioned that his players would not be lackadaisical in the second leg, despite enjoying a three-goal lead.

Mar 7, 2020 7:09 pm (IST)

Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for the first leg, are back in the starting XI. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season, having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches. Ferran Corominas will play as a number nine after playing as a withdrawn forward in the last game. The Spanish striker has 14 goals to his name this season and Goa need his goals now more than ever.

Mar 7, 2020 6:40 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri

Mar 7, 2020 6:38 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas

Mar 7, 2020 6:33 pm (IST)

FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final second leg at the Fatorda stadium and will look to forge an incredible comeback in front of their home fans as they eye the final. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have one foot in the final and will look to seal their place in the final on March 14.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Chennaiyin Through to Final Beating Goa on Aggregate
FC Goa-Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL Media)

"We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It's 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know, it is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute," FC Goa coach Clifford Miranda said ahead of the match.

"When you have any sort of advantage, it's good to have that. That being said, we know that we have a very dangerous match. Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they have been the best team. I have so much respect for FC Goa and that won't change (but) we have to make sure that we see our advantage through, not that it won't present its own challenges," said Owen Coyle.

