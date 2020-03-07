ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Semi-final: Chennaiyin Through to Final Beating Goa on Aggregate

Event Highlights
- Stat Attack
- Full Time! FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC
- Saviour Gama Sent Off
- FC Goa Score Two in Two Minutes
- Nerijus Valskis Scores Chennaiyin's Second
- Lallianzuala Chhangte Scores for Chennaiyin FC
- Stat Attack
- Mourtada Fall Gets Goa's Second
- FC Goa Get Early Lead
- FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Begins
- Chennaiyin FC Starting Line-up
- FC Goa Starting Line-up
- FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC
The Chennaiyin FC-FC Goa clash is the most played match in the history of the ISL. Chennaiyin have done better when the two sides have clashed in the knockout stages, winning three of the four meetings, including the memorable 2015 final, with the other fixture ending in a draw. Goa though won both the matches in the league phase this season. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! That's it! Chennaiyin FC are through to another final, a year after finishing last in the league stage while FC Goa, who finished on top of the table in the league stage this season, have been knocked out on aggregate despite winning the second leg. Two moments of mistakes from Goa killed their hopes of playing in the final at their home. Goa walk away from the season with an Asian Champions League spot while Chennaiyin FC now await the winner of Bengaluru FC vs ATK in the final.
FC Goa 4-2 (5-6) Chennaiyin FC
We’re through!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #FCGCFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/4zP0fookGW— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020
59' - GOAL! Game over? Nerijus Valskis scores perhaps the most important goal of the season for Chennaiyin. Terrible marking from Goa for the set piece and Valskis heads it in to give Chennaiyin FC a huge advantage. Goa now have to score four to win this or they are out on away goals.
FC Goa 2-2 (3-6) Chennaiyin FC
GOAALLL!!! 💙@NValskis heads home from Rafael's pinpoint corner. It is his 14th goal of the season.🙌🏽— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020
FCG 2-2 CFC (Agg: 3-6)#FCGCFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/Us7rMKKYDA
52' - GOAL! Massive away goal for Chennaiyin FC as Lallianzuala Chhangte finds the back of the net. Rafael Crivellaro does extremely well to fight off two Goan defenders and goes for goal. Nawaz dives on his left to get the ball but spills it and Chhangte is right there to send it in. Now Goa need two more goals to take it to extra time.
FC Goa 2-1 (3-5) Chennaiyin FC
GOAALLLL!!!! @lzchhangte7 is at the right place at the right time! 💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020
FCG 2-1 CFC (Agg: 3-5)#FCGCFC #AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/4RbyRZyruN
Half Time! FC Goa 2-0 Chennaiyin FC
HALF TIME! FC Goa put in their all in the first 30 minutes of the first half and got a two-goal lead through a Lucian Goian own goal and Mourtada Fall header. Chennaiyin were all over the place, unable to deal with the pace Goa threw at them. However, FC Goa were dealt a huge blow with Hugo Boumous off injured and Ferran Corominas also took a knock.
FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC
The Gaurs are two goals to the good at the half-time break. 🧡— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020
Let's continue the same in the second-half! 🙌🏻#BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/JsnyvWRNyL
21' - GOAL! Mourtada Fall rises the highest to head Brandon Fernandes' delivery in. Brandon sent the perfect delivery into the middle and all Fall had to do was rise and give it a direction. And FC Goa are so back into this, one more from the home team and the tide would be turned around.
FC Goa 2-0 (3-4) Chennaiyin FC
FALL 🔥— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020
Fatorda erupts! A classic header to double the lead. What a start by the Gaurs. 🙌🏻#BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/1LOGTX2r4k
10' - OWN GOAL! Jackichand Singh somehow just sends the ball in the middle and Lucian Goian turns it into his own net. FC Goa have got exactly what they wanted - a goal in the first 10 minutes. This gives them a chance to push hard for the comeback.
FC Goa 1-0 (2-4) Chennaiyin FC
10' - GOAAALLLLLLLL!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020
Jacki's cross takes a wicked deflection off Goian and it goes into the back of the net. #BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL | 1-0
Chennaiyin FC would look to score first and make the task even more improbable for the home side. Should Chennaiyin find the back of the net, Goa would need at least five goals to move to the final. Coach Owen Coyle has mentioned that his players would not be lackadaisical in the second leg, despite enjoying a three-goal lead.
Brandon Fernandes and Hugo Boumous, who were injured for the first leg, are back in the starting XI. Boumous, in particular, has been in spectacular form this season, having scored 10 and assisted 11 in 14 matches. Ferran Corominas will play as a number nine after playing as a withdrawn forward in the last game. The Spanish striker has 14 goals to his name this season and Goa need his goals now more than ever.
Chennaiyin FC Starting XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Laldinliana Renthlei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri
TEAM NEWS 📋— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) March 7, 2020
We're going in with the same starting XI as the first leg 💪#FCGCFC #AattamReloaded @ApolloXSports @apollotyres pic.twitter.com/Bq55kRSg6O
FC Goa Starting XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas
📋 | Hugo and Brandon are back in the side as Interim Coach Clifford Miranda names his line-up for tonight's clash against @ChennaiyinFC. 🧡💪🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) March 7, 2020
Let's do this! 🔥#BeGoa #FCGCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5YaH3vG7x1
FC Goa host Chennaiyin FC for the Indian Super League 2019-20 semi-final second leg at the Fatorda stadium and will look to forge an incredible comeback in front of their home fans as they eye the final. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have one foot in the final and will look to seal their place in the final on March 14.
FC Goa-Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL Media)
"We have to win to overcome the deficit, but that does not mean we go all out from minute one. It's 90 minutes and more and whatever football that I know, it is not decided in the first 10 to 15 minutes. It will be till the final whistle and we will take it minute-by-minute," FC Goa coach Clifford Miranda said ahead of the match.
"When you have any sort of advantage, it's good to have that. That being said, we know that we have a very dangerous match. Over the course of the 18 games in the league, they have been the best team. I have so much respect for FC Goa and that won't change (but) we have to make sure that we see our advantage through, not that it won't present its own challenges," said Owen Coyle.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Enjoy Holi Bash, Watch Videos
- Mumbai Had 1,675 Vehicles Per Kilometre in 2018-2019, Vehicle Density Up 35 Per Cent
- Hardik Pandya Set to Make Comeback Against South Africa
- YES Bank Moratorium Will Hit UPI: PhonePe, Flipkart, Swiggy, PVR and More Use YES Bank UPI
- MarQ by Flipkart TurboStream Review: Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Genuine Competition