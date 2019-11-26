ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Jahouh Sees Red after Castel Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Win

Sergio Castel (Photo Credit: ISL)



Sergio Lobera, speaking at the pre-match press conference, made his happiness with his players' performances so far clear. "I am very happy with my players. Every match is a different situation. We are unbeaten so far and it is difficult to maintain such a record for four matches. I am very happy with the game against Chennaiyin. In NorthEast, it was different because I felt we lost two points. The best match was against Mumbai where we scored a lot of goals and got the three points against a very good team," Lobera said.



"I think we are a strong team. The (upcoming) game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for us to show our quality as a team. It is difficult for us, but we are building a strong and confident team. Both teams have had a long break. We tried to work and are prepared for the upcoming clash," he added.







Antonio Iriondo feels Jamshedpur have done reasonably well so far this season and wasn't reading too much into their last two results. "We have played against two of the teams that are supposed to be at the top of the league at the end of the season, like Kolkata (ATK) and Bengaluru," said the Spaniard at his pre-match press conference. "So, we are happy with the results. We are in the process of working on our game to get better."



Adding FC Goa to that bracket of top teams, Iriondo claimed, "Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru for me, are the top three teams at this moment. So, I'm not going to tell you how we are going to try and beat (Goa). They are a great team, and let's see."