ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Jahouh Sees Red after Castel Gives Jamshedpur 1-0 Win

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergio Castel scored in the 17th minutes as with a clean low finish at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as Jamshedpur FC beat FC Goa 1-0. FC Goa were handed their first defeat of the season as Castel climbed to the top of the goalscoring chart and Jamshedpur climbed to the second spot on the table with 10 points after five matches. Goa slipped to fourth and have eight points.
Goa were reduced to 10 men towards the end of the second half when Ahmed Jahouh, who had picked up a yellow card in the fifth minute and was on a thin rope throughout the game, slid in late on Noe Acosta. The central midfielder was shown a second yellow, dealing a body blow for Sergio Lobera's men. MATCH REPORT
Nov 26, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
FULL TIME!
Sergio Castel's 1st half strike is the difference as Jamshedpur FC hand FC Goa their first loss this The hero of the match though was Subrata Paul, with his numerous saves. FC Goa's Ahmed Jahouh getting a red card was also a turning point of the match as the home side dialed down their aggression. season.
FC GOA 0-1 JAMSHEDPUR FC
Nov 26, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)
87' - Subsitution!
Final change for Jamshedpur! Joyner Lourenco comes in place of Robin Gurung.
Goa are not nearly doing enough. The red card has inhibited their defence and willingness to go forward. The away side are more than happy to still sit back and try to hit the opposition on the break.
Nov 26, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
80' -
We have a hold up in play as a dog is on the field! Looks it wants to play too!
Meanwhile, Goa make their first change, Mandar Rao Desai makes way for Princeton Rebello
Nov 26, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
72' - RED CARD!
FC Goa's Ahmed Jahouh gets his marching orders for a second bookable offence. He takled Noe Acosta from behind. The referee has no option but to give him his marching orders.
Jamshedpur are happy to sit back and defend in numbers as Goa keep committing players on the attack. Castel and Monroy have managed to hold off the ball in the home side's defensive third and draw fouls.
Goa a goal down and a man down too!
Nov 26, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)
63' - Substitution!
Another change for Jamshedpur, as Vineeth Mohammad makes way for Mobashir Rahman.
Nov 26, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)
51' -
FC Goa are pilling bodies forward with almost everyone having a go at the Jamshedpur goal. The defence stans resolute and the keeper vigilant as ever.
Nov 26, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
46' - Substitution!
Jamshedpur have made a change with Farukh Choudhary coming off and Sumeet Passi coming on in his place.
Nov 26, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Second half underway... Can Jamshedpur keep this record intact?
Sergio Castel's goal in the 17th minute is the difference going into the break between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.
Subrata Paul has been a star for Jamshedpur so far even though Sergio Castel scored the goal. If not for the Indian keeper, Goa must have had scored at least a few goals from their dozen chances.
FC GOA 0-1 JAMSHEDPUR FC
Nov 26, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)
30' - Level best!
FC Goa are trying their level best to get back into the game as soon as possible. Their effort though so ar have been handled well by the Jamshedpur defence and goalkeeper Subrata Paul in particular.
Half an hour of football already up in Goa!
Nov 26, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
17' - GOAL!
Sergio Castel scores for Jamshedpur FC! Farukh Choudhary dinks it forward from the right to Sergio Castel, who bring down the ball with a beautiful first touch amd takei ti way from the defender. Castel has space and he swivels to let a shot which finds the back of the net. Mohammad Nawaz had no chance there.
FC GOA 0-1 JAMSHEDPUR FC
Nov 26, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
9' - Yellow cards!
FC Goa's Ahmed Jahouh gets the first yellow card of the match for his tackle on Farukh Choudhary with an ill-timed sliding tackle.
Minutes later ISL debutant Jitendra Singh of Jamshedpur also goes into the book for his challenge on Edu Bedia.
Nov 26, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
1' - Early pressure!
Early pressure from Jamshedpur with Robin Gurung from the right flank puts in a cross into the box but Goa keeper Mohammad Nawaz commands his area.
Nov 26, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
We are off here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium! in Goa. Can Jamshedpur FC inflict their first loss this season for FC Goa?
Nov 26, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)
Nov 26, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Memo Moura, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.
Jamshedpur FC Bench: Rafique Ali (GK), Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Joyner Lourenco, Aniket Jadhav, Sumeet Passi.
FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Manvir Singh.
Sergio Lobera, speaking at the pre-match press conference, made his happiness with his players' performances so far clear. "I am very happy with my players. Every match is a different situation. We are unbeaten so far and it is difficult to maintain such a record for four matches. I am very happy with the game against Chennaiyin. In NorthEast, it was different because I felt we lost two points. The best match was against Mumbai where we scored a lot of goals and got the three points against a very good team," Lobera said.
"I think we are a strong team. The (upcoming) game against Jamshedpur is an opportunity for us to show our quality as a team. It is difficult for us, but we are building a strong and confident team. Both teams have had a long break. We tried to work and are prepared for the upcoming clash," he added.
Antonio Iriondo feels Jamshedpur have done reasonably well so far this season and wasn't reading too much into their last two results. "We have played against two of the teams that are supposed to be at the top of the league at the end of the season, like Kolkata (ATK) and Bengaluru," said the Spaniard at his pre-match press conference. "So, we are happy with the results. We are in the process of working on our game to get better."
Adding FC Goa to that bracket of top teams, Iriondo claimed, "Goa, Kolkata and Bengaluru for me, are the top three teams at this moment. So, I'm not going to tell you how we are going to try and beat (Goa). They are a great team, and let's see."