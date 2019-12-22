ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FC Goa Strolled Past Odisha FC 3-0

Event Highlights
- Full-time Stats
- Full Time! FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC
- Ferran Corominas Scores His Second
- Brandon Fernandes Doubles FC Goa's Lead
- Second Half Underway
- First-half Stats
- Half Time! FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
- Ferran Corominas Scores for FC Goa
- Match Underway
- Coro vs Santana
- Odisha FC Starting Line-up
- FC Goa Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
- FC Goa vs Odisha FC
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa went top of the ISL 2019-20 points table with 18 points from nine games while Odisha FC remain seventh with nine points from nine matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Ferran Corominas brace and a Brandon Fernandes goal takes FC Goa to a comfortable victory against Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the table with 18 points from nine games. FC Goa dominated the first half by keeping the ball with them very well and their constant attack yielded a goal in the 19th minute when Coro gave a clean finish to a smart cutback by Hugo Boumous. The second half also started in a similar manner with Goa being on top of the proceedings. Odisha did have a couple of glorious chances to equalise through Aridane Santana but they failed to capitalise and were punished in the last five minutes of the match. In the 85th minute, Brandon scored his first goal of the season after Arshdeep let slip his shot from distance and then Coro closed the game down with a perfect penalty after he was brought down by Arshdeep in the box.
FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC
Christmas came early at the Fatorda as @FCGoaOfficial cruised past @OdishaFC 💫#FCGOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/s3Q6CkHInu— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
89' - GOAL! Ferran Corominas makes no mistake from the spot and FC Goa now have a flattering scoreline. Another error from Arshdeep where he fails to collect a simple ball from the corner and as Coro tries to latch on to the loose ball, he brings him down. From the spot, Coro is never going to let up and he gets a brace on the night.
FC Goa 3-0 Odisha FC
89' - SCORO! 3-0— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 22, 2019
Game. Set. Match. Goa! 💥#BeGoa #FCGOFC #HeroISL | 3-0 pic.twitter.com/AGYCerwnK3
85' - GOAL! Brandon Fernandes' shot from distance finds its way into the goal, courtesy Arshdeep. It's the basic passing play from FC Goa and Brandon receives the ball outside the box on the left side and goes for the shot and Arshdeep lets it slip through his hands and legs. A howler from the Odisha keeper!
FC Goa 2-0 Odisha FC
85' - GOAAAAAALLLLLL!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 22, 2019
Brandon doubles the lead with a powerful shot from outside the box. #BeGoa #FCGOFC #HeroISL | 2-0 pic.twitter.com/msZmW6iXl3
58' - SAVE! Mohammad Nawaz makes a big save to keep FC Goa's lead intact. The home team lost its concentration for just a moment and Santana also got the equaliser. Gombau is happy with the movement as he claps for his players.
FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
58' - Wonderful save from Nawaz to keep out Aridane's header.#BeGoa #FCGOFC #HeroISL | 1-0— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 22, 2019
51' - Brilliant movement from Boumous on the right once again and he surprises Coro with a cut back from between the defenders. Coro was not ready for the pass and it hit him to go out. The Spaniard is disappointed, that was a golden opportunity for FC Goa to double their lead.
FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
46' @OdishaFC have made a double change 👇— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
Off go @DanielLhpa and Diagne
On come @xiscohm31 and Bora
FCG 1-0 OFC#FCGOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
HALF TIME! FC Goa take a 1-0 lead against Odisha FC into the break with Ferran Corominas getting on the scoreline for the home team. Despite a couple of chances for Odisha FC, the half has largely been dominated by FC Goa, who have stitched passes extremely well and have threatened the visitors on a number of occasions. Coro and Boumous are a constant threat for the Odisha defence and their combination paid dividends in the 19th minute to make the home crowd at Fatorda happy. Jackichand Singh had to be substituted due to injury while Odisha's Diagne also looked in discomfort with his shoulder in the stoppage time of the first half. FC Goa have dominated the proceedings and have hardly given Odisha the chance to keep the ball.
FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
It's advantage @FCGoaOfficial in Fatorda at the break!#FCGOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Ya4gi0F30h— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
25' - Arshdeep misplaces a pass right outside his box and Coro latches on it to play on the right for Lenny Rodrigues. The Indian runs up on the right and has Boumous in the middle but he doesn't see a way through and goes for goal but Arshdeep blocks it to make up for his mistake.
FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
19' - GOAL! You just cannot keep Ferran Corominas away from the scoresheet, he puts FC Goa in the lead! Jerry lost the ball in the middle of the park to Coro, who passed it on the right to Boumous. He ran up the flank with the ball and then cut it back in the middle for an onrushing Coro, who tapped it home. A sweet, sweet goal!
FC Goa 1-0 Odisha FC
Hugo plays Coro with an inch-perfect low cross and the Spanish Marksman calmly slots it home to break the deadlock.#BeGoa #FCGOFC #HeroISL | 1-0— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 22, 2019
5' - Jackichand Singh goes down at the edge of the box. Good bit of play between Boumous and Coro and Brandon with a clever dummy also played his part in the move. FC Goa have a free kick at a promising position - at the edge of the box on the right.
7' - Brandon takes a good free kick in the middle but it is cleared. However, Goa find another good chance with Boumous running on the left of the box but a timely clearance saves Odisha.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
2' - CHANCE! A fabulous lob is collected by Mandar on the left and he whips the ball towards Coro in the centre but the Spaniard is unable to reach the ball and it goes out for a corner.
3' - The corner is cleared on the first time but it falls for Hugo Boumous who takes a shot, which is goalbound, but it goes just wide with a deflection.
FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC
FC Goa vs Odisha FC gets underway at the Fatorda Stadium as the hosts look to take the top spot in the ISL 2019-20 points table. Odisha will be looking to cause the upset and enter the top 6.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #FCGOFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
Goa hosts it's last #HeroISL match of 2019, and it promises to be a cracker!#LetsFootball
Sergio Lobera wants his team FC Goa to keep possession, "I think it is important to keep possession and have the ball as much as possible. We did not have the ball too much in the last few matches."
Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau wants his team to stop the hosts from getting exactly that. "It is important to have the ball against Goa. They like to have the ball and if they do not have it, they will suffer more. It is also important that we make not many mistakes as they have the quality to punish us. We have a gameplan. We have worked well."
FC Goa vs Odisha FC will also be the battle between the top strikers of the teams, Ferran Corominas and Aridane Santana, respectively. In the five appearances so far, Coro has scored five goals while Santana has netted four times in eight appearances. The shot accuracy between the two is in completely opposite spectrum with Coro pulling off 89% of his shots accurately while Santana has managed only 33%.
They're hungry for goals 🔥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
Coro 🆚 Santana, which striker will grab the headlines 🗞 tonight?#FCGOFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/cVuP6KwWh1
Odisha FC’s starting XI vs FC Goa: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Martin Guedes, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Aridane Santana.
Substitutes: Francisco Dorronsoro, Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Rana Gharami, Bikramjit Singh, Xisco Hernandez, Romeo Fernandes.
An interesting move from coach Josep Gombau as Xisco starts on the bench while Daniel gets a rare start. He wants early pressure on FC Goa here.
All set for tonight!— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 22, 2019
⚽🏆🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TheKalingaWarriors #FCGOFC pic.twitter.com/0qiasiSrPu
FC Goa’s starting XI vs Odisha FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh.
Coach @SergioLobera1 names an unchanged team against @OdishaFC. 💪🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 22, 2019
Let's win this, boys! 🧡#BeGoa #FCGOFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/li0tmCQhA0
Bengaluru FC currently hold the top spot in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom with five points in nine matches. Today's hosts FC Goa are third with 15 points in eight games while Odisha FC are placed seventh with nine points from eight matches.
FC Goa host Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in a battle between the two teams who love to have all the possession. While FC Goa have a chance to go top of the table, Odisha FC can move a place up if they win today.
The Gaurs, just a point off the 🔝 of the table, face @OdishaFC, who are fresh from a 10-day break!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 22, 2019
Which team will triumph in #FCGOFC?
#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/FDPjiWH8Ff
FC Goa take on Odisha FC at home. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Goa have the second-best attacking record this season (15 goals). More interestingly, nine of those goals came from set-pieces and Odisha are very susceptible in dealing with them. Gombau's side have conceded five goals from dead-ball situations. Also, FC Goa have scored as many as five goals in the final quarter of matches while Odisha have a tendency to concede late.
Odisha FC will miss the services of midfielder Vinit Rai due to suspension. Bikramjit Singh is likely to be deputised alongside Marcos Tebar in the middle of the park as they look to take on the likes of Brandon Fernandes and Ahmed Jahouh. FC Goa's preference for possession-based attacking football leaves them vulnerable to being repeatedly caught with too many players committed in attack, something that Gombau will hope his pacy wingers can take advantage of.
