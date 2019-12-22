ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FC Goa Strolled Past Odisha FC 3-0

Dec 22, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - Jackichand Singh goes down at the edge of the box. Good bit of play between Boumous and Coro and Brandon with a clever dummy also played his part in the move. FC Goa have a free kick at a promising position - at the edge of the box on the right.

7' - Brandon takes a good free kick in the middle but it is cleared. However, Goa find another good chance with Boumous running on the left of the box but a timely clearance saves Odisha.

FC Goa 0-0 Odisha FC