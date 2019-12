ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs ATK: Krishna, Bobo Get Brace, ATK 2-2 Hyderabad

ATK

90th

Kamaljit

Bobo

Marcelinho

Kamaljit

Bobo

ATK

ATK

cancelled

13th

ATK

Asish

Rai's

15th

Gordillo

Bobo

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC and ATK played out a 2-2 draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.Late drama in Hyderabad asand Hyderabad FC had to settle for a draw with Roy Krishna scoring aminute goal to rescue a point for the visitors, after a massive mistake from the home team's keeperSingh. It looked like Hyderabad were in for their second win of the season whenscored his second of the night as he headed in a beautiful ball fromin the 85th minute but a calamitous error frommade the home team settle for a draw. It was double trouble from both Krishna andas they scored two each in either halves of the match. Hyderabad FC andstood at 1-1 draw after 45 minutes of play, even though the home team should have been leading by a 1-0 margin given that the penalty awarded towas a wrong one. The game had a high tempo in the first five minutes but gradually slowed down as both teamsout each other. It was in theminute that the referee gave a penalty tofor handball even though the ball had hitchest and Roy Krishna stepped up to score his seventh goal of the season in theminute. After that the contest turned back to being a drab one before a gorgeous ball by Nestorfrom the right was met bywith a beautiful header to bring Hyderabad back on level terms.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hyderabad FC remained rock-bottom in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just five points from nine games while ATK move up to the second spot with 15 points from nine matches. LIVE STREAMING