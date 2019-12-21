LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs ATK: Krishna, Bobo Get Brace, ATK 2-2 Hyderabad

News18.com | December 21, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC and ATK played out a 2-2 draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Saturday. Here is the story of the match: Late drama in Hyderabad as ATK and Hyderabad FC had to settle for a draw with Roy Krishna scoring a 90th minute goal to rescue a point for the visitors, after a massive mistake from the home team's keeper Kamaljit Singh. It looked like Hyderabad were in for their second win of the season when Bobo scored his second of the night as he headed in a beautiful ball from Marcelinho in the 85th minute but a calamitous error from Kamaljit made the home team settle for a draw. It was double trouble from both Krishna and Bobo as they scored two each in either halves of the match. Hyderabad FC and ATK stood at 1-1 draw after 45 minutes of play, even though the home team should have been leading by a 1-0 margin given that the penalty awarded to ATK was a wrong one. The game had a high tempo in the first five minutes but gradually slowed down as both teams cancelled out each other. It was in the 13th minute that the referee gave a penalty to ATK for handball even though the ball had hit Asish Rai's chest and Roy Krishna stepped up to score his seventh goal of the season in the 15th minute. After that the contest turned back to being a drab one before a gorgeous ball by Nestor Gordillo from the right was met by Bobo with a beautiful header to bring Hyderabad back on level terms.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hyderabad FC remained rock-bottom in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just five points from nine games while ATK move up to the second spot with 15 points from nine matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 21, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from Hyderabad FC vs ATK, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Dec 21, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Late drama in Hyderabad as ATK and Hyderabad FC play out a 2-2 draw with Roy Krishna scoring a 90th minute goal to rescue a point for the visitors after a massive mistake from the home team's keeper Kamaljit Singh. It looked like Hyderabad were in for their second win of the season when Bobo scored his second of the night as he headed in a beautiful ball from Marcelinho but a calamitous error from Kamaljit made the home team settle for a draw. It was double trouble from both Krishna and Bobo as both of them scored two each in either halves in the draw.

Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90' - GOAL! Roy Krishna levels it for ATK! What a calamity from Kamaljit Singh, he has possibly ruined this for his team! All he had to do there for launch the ball into the ATK half but he tries to be too clever and kicks the ball up in the air. The ball falls for Roy Krishna right in front of the goal and realising his error, Kamaljit closes down and Krishna just dinks it over him. Adil Khan is fuming with Kamaljit, an on-field spat from the teammates ensued and they had to pulled apart.

Hyderabad FC 2-2 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

85' - GOAL! Bobo scores his second goal and a second header of the night and has he scored the possible winner for the home team? Marcelinho with a gorgeous ball in the middle from the edge of the box and Bobo heads it in. Massive celebration and Hyderabad may just get their second victory of the season.

Hyderabad FC 2-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

82' - ATK have bee uncharacteristic today. The have struggled to show their usual flair and have not been able to find gaps in the Hyderabad defence. The home team has done a good job of keeping the shape at the back.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

69' - As it stands, ATK will move up to the second spot in the ISL table while Hyderabad FC will stay rooted at the bottom. The result should be alright for ATK but for Hyderabad's season, it will be disastrous.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

58' - Adil Khan is putting up a shift out there today. He has been covering a lot of ground - from getting to the end of set pieces in the attacking half to making big tackles in his own half - this is some performance from the India international.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

51' - Adil Khan with a massive sliding tackle to stop ATK from taking the lead. Roy Krishna's shot from the right is blocked but it falls almost in the path of David Williams in the centre but Adil slides to tackle him and clears the ball away.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

48' - CHANCE! A brilliant ATK free kick and Jobby Justin gets a free header on it but the ball goes just over the bar. What a big, big chance for the visitors there! They need to assert their authority early on here.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

The second half of Hyderabad FC vs ATK gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium with the scoreline reading 1-1. Right after the restart, ATK had a golden chance as a brilliant cross was played towards Roy Krishna on the right of the goal but the A-League star just could not get the desired contact on it.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first half between Hyderabad FC and ATK at the end of which, the score stands at 1-1.

Dec 21, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Hyderabad FC and ATK stand at 1-1 draw after 45 minutes of play, even though the home team should have been leading by a 1-0 margin given that the penalty awarded to ATK was a wrong one. The game had a high tempo in the first five minutes but gradually slowed down as both teams cancelled out each other. It was in the 13th minute that the referee gave a penalty to ATK even though the ball had hit Asish Rai's chest and Roy Krishna stepped up to score his seventh goal of the season in the 15th minute. After that the contest turned back to being a drab one before a gorgeous ball by Nestor Gordillo from the right was met by Bobo with a beautiful header to bring Hyderabad back on level terms. Chances otherwise were far and few for both teams as the scoreline remained level.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

39' - GOAL! Bobo brings Hyderabad FC back into this one and a solid header that one! Adil Khan got a free kick and he took a quick one and passed to his right to Nestor. From close to the sideline, Nestor chipped in an inch-perfect pass in the middle that Bobo rose to and headed in. The ball hit the inside of the post and the back of the net.

Hyderabad FC 1-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

32' - The match has been pretty docile after the early action. None of the teams have been able to take the match by the scruff of the neck and create a massive impact.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

23' - A shout out for a free kick near the box on the right as Marcelinho's free kick hits the arm of an ATK man. But the referee does not give a decision in favour of the hosts.

24' - Immediately after, Adil Khan, in the centre of the box, has a glorious chance to equalise with him totally unmarked, but he cannot make the best of the chance and passes it to the right instead. Marcelinho arrives and takes a shot but the deflection takes the ball out.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

22' - Hyderabad have got to put the incident behind them and go for a goal here but they look pretty much clueless. They are going forward but there is no real idea and intent behind it. Their game is scattered at the moment.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

15' - GOAL! Roy Krishna puts ATK in the lead with a cool, calm and collected penalty. Another horrendous decision from the referee as he gives a penalty for handball against Asish Rai, even though the Javier Hernandez ball hit him on the chest. However, Krishna steps up for the penalty and sweeps the ball into the bottom left side with Kamaljit diving the wrong way.

Hydeabad FC 0-1 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

6' - ATK have shown some early spark here even though Hyderabad had the first chance of the match.

8' - CHANCE! Nestor Gordillo goes for a shot but it hits the side-netting. Early in the action is the back who is back.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 ATK

Dec 21, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC vs ATK gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. ATK are eyeing the top spot in the league table while Hyderabad are in desperate need of a win here.

Dec 21, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

The Indian national anthem has been sung and now, the live action of Hyderabad FC vs ATK from Hyderabad will begin in a few moments from now. Hyderabad are in dire need of a victory while ATK's incentive is the top spot in the table.

Dec 21, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

While we wait for Hyderabad FC vs ATK to begin, for those who missed it, in yesterday's (Friday) Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters game, a goal was overturned without the presence of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the ISL.

READ THE FULL STORY --> https://www.news18.com/news/football/in-a-first-chennaiyin-fc-goal-in-isl-match-overturned-after-kerala-blasters-protest-against-wrong-free-kick-2431343.html

Dec 21, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

After a one-match suspension, Marcelinho is back in the line-up against ATK and will want to make his impact known.

Dec 21, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC have Nestor Gordillo back in the line-up after spending time away with suspension and coach Phil Brown is hopeful that can turn their fortunes around. "If you consider the league table it is a concern where we are. But we are hoping that in the second half of the season we will do something about it. And that is probably one of the main reasons Nestor (Gordillo) is being put in front and is available for his first game of the season. Now that I have my best players available, hopefully in the second half of the season, we will get more positive results," said a hopeful Brown.

Dec 21, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

ATK are not taking Hyderabad FC lightly! "Three points against Hyderabad is very important. The Goa game is in the past for me. The match will be very very difficult. Hyderabad have good players and a good coach. They are waiting for this game for nine days. In this league, all matches are very competitive. A small decision or a small mistake will turn the scoreline," said coach Antonio Habas.

Dec 21, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC would look to bury the ghosts of their disastrous meet with ATK earlier this season, where they were thrashed 5-0. "I think if we look at the first game, we were humiliated that day. As a coach, I will never want that to happen again. That day we weren't good enough with and without the ball. But now with eight or nine games down the line, we are a different team. We have a different thought process," said coach Phil Brown.

Dec 21, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

ATK starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Mandi, David Williams, Agustin Iniguez, Javier Hernandez, Pritam Kotal (C), Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin, Salam Singh, Sehnaj Singh.

Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Ricky Lallawmawma, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj.

Dec 21, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC starting XI vs ATK: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Adil Khan, Matthew Kilgallon, Giles Barnes, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira (C), Gurtej Singh, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai.

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Mohammed Yasir, Sahil Panwar, Laldanmawia Ralte, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Robin Singh.

Dec 21, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC has not won a single match in their last five games and in fact, they have lost four of them. ATK, on the other hand, have won two, drawn a couple and lost one in their last five encounters. Hyderabad have scored only seven goals compared to ATK's 16 in 8 games while they haven't kept a single clean sheet. Hyderabad's top scorer Marcelinho has just two goals to his name while ATK boast of the league's top scorer with Roy Krishna accounting for six goals.

Dec 21, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while today's hosts Hyderabad FC are rock-bottom with just four points from eight games. ATK, on the other hand, will be eyeing the top spot today as they are at 14 points from eight matches.

Dec 21, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC host ATK at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium for the reverse fixture of ISL 2019-20 as contrasting fortunes and performances take highlight. Hyderabad know that time is slipping away from them and will desperately want the win to have any sort of chance to make it to the playoffs.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs ATK: Krishna, Bobo Get Brace, ATK 2-2 Hyderabad
Roy Krishna (L) and Bobo got a brace each in the draw between Hyderabad FC and ATK. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad have the worst defence this season - conceding 17 goals from eight games - while ATK have the best attack which has pumped in 16 goals. Hyderabad's attack has also contributed just seven goals - the worst record in the league so far - and they have scored just three goals at home. Hyderabad, who have just one win so far, need to put behind the demons from their clash earlier this season when ATK thumped them 5-0.



ATK, on the other hand, have been scoring at will. Habas' side, which is very organised, can wreak havoc in the opposition ranks with their counter-attacks. The pace of Roy Krishna, Williams, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das will come in handy, but more importantly, they have creativity in midfield with the likes of Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia impressing.
