ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Robin Cancels Out Chhetri Goal as Bengaluru, Hyderabad Draw

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC hold defending champions Bengaluru FC to 1-1 draw at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.Kamaljit made a massive error in the second minute of the match when he chose to pass the ball to his defender under pressure instead of collecting it and then a loose pass among the defenders let Chhetri take advantage and shoot the ball home. For the almost the entire match, Bengaluru FC were on top and controlled the game. They created chances after chances but failed to bury any of them - sometimes due to their own inaccuracy and sometimes due to last-ditch clearances from the Hyderabad defence and Kamaljit. In the 55th minute, Sahil Panwar was shown a red for bringing down Udanta Singh and just five minutes later, Marcelinho escaped with just a yellow for a disgraceful challenge on Raphael Augusto. But despite being 10 men down, Hyderabad pressed extremely well to put Bengaluru under pressure and reaped the benefit in the end. Just two minutes from time, Robin Singh popped up in front of the goal and netted the rebound to help Hyderabad equalise.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC, who were looking to go top of table, move up to second with 10 points from 6 games, same as ATK on top and Jamshedpur FC on third. Hyderabad remain at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six matches. LIVE STREAMING