ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC: Robin Cancels Out Chhetri Goal as Bengaluru, Hyderabad Draw

ATK currently lead the Indian Super League 2019-20 points table with 10 points from five games. Jamshedpur FC have the same points but their inferior goal difference keeps them on the second spot. Bengaluru FC sit third with nine points from five matches and are on the rise while Hyderabad FC reel at the botton of the pile with just three points from five games.

"Hyderabad need the points, so it's going to be a tough game for us. Especially after you lose a game in the manner that they did, you want to come back from it and be focused so they are going to be better than they were before,” Benglauru FC coach Carles Cuadrat said ahead of the game.

"We have the utmost respect for Bengaluru. They showed last season what they can do. The consistency of Bengaluru is something great. They are being able to pick the same consistently, the same strike force, but we have not been able to do that yet. We have to find ourselves, " Hyderabad FC coach Phil Brown said.

The national anthem had been sung and we can expect live action to begin in a few moments from now.

Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. While Bengaluru want a hat-trick of wins, Hyderabad would look to bounce back from a difficult loss against Chennaiyin FC.

2' - GOAL! And Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead! Horrible goalkeeping from Kamaljit. He receives a backpass and instead of collecting it, he slides and passes it back towards his defender under pressure. Even though Hyderabad collect the ball, Chhetri takes advantage of a sloppy pass and dribbles forward to find the back of the net.

9' - This is end-to-end stuff at the moment. Even Bengaluru FC's defence has had to scramble to make a few clearances while Udanta Singh was a menace on the right for Hyderabad but at the moment, it is the Chhetri goal that separates the two.

13' - Bengaluru FC have been denied a penalty! It seemed like a handball as the Hyderabad defender went down but the referee waives it off. Bengaluru header from the set piece is collected by Kamaljit.

19' - Hyderabad are hardly seeing the ball at the moment and this is one-way traffic. Bengaluru are all over Hyderabad with Chhetri, Udanta, Dimas and Augusto wrecking havoc with the home team's defence.

24' - Raphael Augusto shoots that wide! What a stunning build-up that was. Paartalu with a perfectly-weighed pass to Udanta on the right. Udanta then cut back to Chhetri in the middle, who back-heeled the ball to Augusto. The Brazilian took a couple of touches but sent the ball wide.

30' - The crowd in Hyderabad is trying to get behind their team but Bengaluru have complete control over the proceedings right now.

42' - Dimas Delgado's corner is laid off for Nishu Kumar and he smashes the ball for the goal but it's just wide.

HALF TIME! Sunil Chhetri's 2nd minute strike means Bengaluru FC have the 1-0 lead over Hyderabad FC after 45 minutes of play. Hyderabad will feel they still have a chance though as the visitors have not been able to make their innumerable chances count. Bengaluru are absolutely guilty of spurring their chances and will need to come out in the second half and convert one of those again. Hyderabad, on the other hand, look settled but are yet to gain any sort of control on the game.

48' - Hyderabad FC gets a free kick just outside the box and Marcelinho steps up with his free kick goal still fresh in everyone's mind but this time, he blasts it over.

53' - Bengaluru FC have begun making a few, little mistakes in the middle of the park and Hyderabad FC are beginning to find a bit of space in the middle. However, they need a goal to get back here.

55' - RED CARD! Sahil Panwar is sent off for bringing down Udanta Singh as the Flash ran for the goal. It was simply Udanta's speed that forced Sahil into making that silly error as he kicked Udanta outside the box. Hyderabad down to 10 men now!

60' - YELLOW CARD for Marcelinho! He is lucky to have escaped that one. It was a disgraceful challenge on Raphael Augusto's shin but he gets only a yellow card. Hyderabad could have been down to 9 men right there.

67' - Kamaljit is called into action there as he has to palm it away with Udanta putting immense pressure. Udanta has been impressive tonight as his constant pressing has put Hyderabad in trouble every now and then.

72' - Sunil Chhetri is released on the left and he waits and waits for support and then cuts back towards Ashique in the middle, whose shot is saved by Kamaljit. Hyderabad, however, are also attempting to get the equaliser.

79' - Bengaluru FC just cannot find that second goal! Udanta with a lovely dink for Augusto who does extremely well to cut inside and go for shot but that's parried forward by Kamaljit. The ball falls for Chhetri, who passes it close to Udanta but his shot is blocked.

83' - Chhetri releases Kean Lewis in middle who runs forward brilliantly and has a man on his right but just cannot deliver the pass. A wasted chance there! That was another chance for the visitors to kill the game.

86' - Robin Singh is shown a yellow card for a clumsy challenge on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. It was a follow through but he took down the goalkeeper by unnecessary following it up.

90+2' - GOAL! Robin Singh is the Super Sub, he has salvaged a draw for Hyderabad FC! Bengaluru FC might now rue not putting the game to bed and missing all those massive chances they had. This is scintillating from the 10-men home team. Gurpreet gets a soft wrist to a Hyderabad shot and it falls kindly for Robin, who slots it home.

FULL TIME! And there goes the final whistle! Hyderabad FC have salvaged a draw from the jaws of defeat, courtesy Robin Singh stoppage time equaliser. Sunil Chhetri had given Bengaluru the lead in the second minute of the match and then two minutes from time, Robin equalised. Bengaluru FC will surely rue missing all those chances and they absolutely dominated the game but their inability to find the back of the net for the second time cost them the three points. The defending champions fail to go top of the table and are on equal points with ATK and Jamshedpur FC. Hyderabad also remain on bottom with just four points from six games.

Hyderabad, who have scored just one goal from open play this season, are reliant on Marcelinho to produce the goods in front of goal. The likes of Bobo, Marko Stankovic and Robin Singh will be expected to step up and deliver with the team desperately looking for three points. Their only win this season came against Kerala Blasters at home and Brown needs the tables to be turned sooner rather than later.Bengaluru midfielder Dimas Delgado, after failing to make the desired impact in the first three games, has found his rhythm in the last two matches with two assists to his name. Skipper Sunil Chhetri, who started the season playing as a left-winger supporting Manuel Onwu, played centrally and scored a goal each in the last two games.