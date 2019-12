ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Super-sub Manvir Helps Goa Beat Hyderabad

Marcelinho

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC lose to FC Goa 1-0 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.Super-sub Manvir Singh broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, just six minutes after coming on for Doungel as he connected brilliantly with a perfect Brandon Fernandes corner and headed the ball home. Since the start of the second half, FC Goa were the more attacking and creative team and they reaped benefits of the same. After the first 45 minutes of play,had come closest to opening the scoring for Hyderabad FC while even Rafael Lopez Gomez had a chance early on for the home team but none wereon. FC Goa looked wasteful up front even though they did create a couple of good moves and opportunities in the Hyderabad half. While Hyderabad FC did show promise in the first half, the second 45 minutes were all about FC Goa and had the visitors been a bit more clinical, they could have won more comfortably. While Manvir was the goalscorer, Brandon was definitely Goa's best player on the night.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa have risen to the third spot in the points table with 12 points from seven games. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, remain rooted at the bottom with only four points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING