ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Super-sub Manvir Helps Goa Beat Hyderabad

News18.com | December 8, 2019, 10:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC lose to FC Goa 1-0 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Here is the story of the match: Super-sub Manvir Singh broke the deadlock in the 68th minute, just six minutes after coming on for Doungel as he connected brilliantly with a perfect Brandon Fernandes corner and headed the ball home. Since the start of the second half, FC Goa were the more attacking and creative team and they reaped benefits of the same. After the first 45 minutes of play, Marcelinho had come closest to opening the scoring for Hyderabad FC while even Rafael Lopez Gomez had a chance early on for the home team but none were capitalised on. FC Goa looked wasteful up front even though they did create a couple of good moves and opportunities in the Hyderabad half. While Hyderabad FC did show promise in the first half, the second 45 minutes were all about FC Goa and had the visitors been a bit more clinical, they could have won more comfortably. While Manvir was the goalscorer, Brandon was definitely Goa's best player on the night.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. FC Goa have risen to the third spot in the points table with 12 points from seven games. Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, remain rooted at the bottom with only four points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 8, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Here are some of the full-time statistics from Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, which ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors.

Dec 8, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Manvir Singh's 68th minute header proves to the difference as FC Goa beat home team Hyderabad FC 1-0 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Despite the fact that Hyderabad showed promise in the first half, the second half was all about FC Goa and had the visitors been a bit more clinical, they might have won more comfortably. While Manvir was the goalscorer, Brandon Fernandes was undoubtedly their best player on the night.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

89' - SUBSTITUTION FOR GOA! Jackichand Singh comes on for a tired Brandon Fernandes. Brandon had a very good game today and if his team would have been more clinical with his passes, FC Goa might have had a couple of more goals to show.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

87' - Boumous spoils the counter-attack with a poor pass for Brandon. The pass was too close to the defender and Asish was easily able to fend off Brandon to clear the ball away.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

81' - SAVE! Manvir Singh receives a pass from Brandon, runs on the right and cuts back in and goes for the shot but it is saved by Kamaljit and the rebound falls to the Hyderabad defence. That's an escape for the home team.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

76' - Marcelinho takes a stunning free kick bound for goal but Nawaz parries it away. However, he is booked for taking the set piece before the referee blew the whistle. Marcelinho will miss the next game as this was his fourth booking of the season.

77' - Adil Khan comes close but a poor header from him on the far post from the free kick means Hyderabad FC lose the chance to score.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

68' - GOAL! Six minutes after coming on as a Doungel replacement, super-sub Manvir Singh finds the back of the net. Brandon puts in an inch-perfect corner kick and Manvir rises to head the ball to the ground towards the goal. Manvir has got his second goal of the season.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

65' - Brandon Fernandes brought down in the penalty box but the decision goes against him. Ashish Rai does not get the ball at all and instead gets Brandon as he tries to challenge him inside the box. FC Goa have been denied a penalty.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

56' - Boumous is being greedy there! He holds on to the ball for far too long on the left and looks to go for a shot himself and Kamaljit makes the save. Brandon, however, is shining for FC Goa right now.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

50' - SAVE! Brandon does excellent work to pass the ball to Boumous at goalmouth slightly on the left but Kamaljit Singh makes himself big and collects the ball from Boumous' touch.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad with the scoreline reading 0-0. Home team defender Adil Khan, who went down before half time, is good to continue.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Here are some statistics from Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa after 45 minutes of play, where the scoreline stands at 0-0.

Dec 8, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! The scoreline at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad is tied at 0-0. Marcelinho has come closest to opening the scoring for Hyderabad FC while even Rafael Lopez Gomez had a chance early on for the home team but none have been capitalised on. FC Goa have looked wasteful up front even though they have created a couple of good moves and opportunities in the Hyderabad half. Both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will need to be more clinical in the second half to get something out of this game.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

This season 33 per cent of FC Goa's goals have been scored from set pieces. However, today against Hyderabad FC, Sergio Lobera's team has been found wanting and is actually quite wasteful.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

40' - Adil Khan went down clutching his hamstring and it looked troublesome for Hyderabad FC but after some treatment, the India defender is back on his feet, ready to come on.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - Hyderabad FC are troubling the FC Goa backline every now and then. Marcelinho has looked extremely threatening on the left but the home team has not been able to find the back of the net. Will they go on to rue these missed chances?

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

27' - SAVE! Nawaz makes an error as he clears the ball and shoots it straight towards his opponents. Hyderabad FC weave their way back in the FC Goa box quickly and Marcelinho goes for a thunderous shot from the left but Nawaz gets his fingertips to it. Big, Big Save!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

22' - Seiminlen Doungel takes forth an FC Goa counter attack but feels that he doesn't have enough space to go for a pass across the pitch to Boumous and goes for a shot himself. He, however, shoots straight at the keeper.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

19' - FC Goa have found their stride and are playing the ball around by spreading the play well. However, they are yet to come out with something extremely decisive and they would want it soon.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

12' - Another good move from FC Goa! Some good work up front from Brandon and Boumous and the ball falls for Jahouh outside the box and he goes for a sweet long-ranger but it is just wide.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)

10' - A good move from FC Goa off a free kick, from the training ground! Jahouh flicks the ball towards the far post searching for Carlos Pena but his free kick had just a tad bit extra pace on it. Hyderabad FC defence was caught ball watching there.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

6' - FORCED SUBSTITUTION FOR HYDERABAD FC! It just looks like Stankovic pulled his hamstring and instantly goes to the ground. That's a big blow for Hyderabad as he was a key player in their starting line-up. Giles Barnes comes on as replacement.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

2' - Stankovic with the shot on goal but Jahouh sticks his leg out and the ball goes for a corner. First corner of the game and it's the home team.

3' - CHANCE! That was an opportunity of a free header for Hyderabad FC but the attempt is off the target. The marking from FC Goa was extremely shoddy there. Lively start from the home team.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 FC Goa

Dec 8, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

And there goes the whistle! Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad as both the team look for a much-needed victory.

Dec 8, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad and the live action from Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa will begin in a few moments from now.

Dec 8, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Adil Khan is back in the starting line-up for Hyderabad FC after spending time off due to injury on international duty. The home team will surely be bolstered by his presence.

Dec 8, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

FC Goa will surely get a big away support in Hyderabad as they vie for an important victory. They will aim for a spot in the Top 4 of the ISL table.

Dec 8, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Both Hyderabad FC and FC Goa are desperate for a victory. While FC Goa have scored at least two goals in all their games, Hyderabad FC have found it tough to score and way too easy to concede.

Dec 8, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

FC Goa starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Seiminlen Doungel, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues.

Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Saviour Gama, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Jackichand Singh, Princeton Rebello, Manvir Singh.

Dec 8, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Marko Stankovic, Laldanmawia Ralte, Nikhil Poojary, Bobo, Marcelo Pereira.

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Gani Ahmed Nigam, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh.

FC Goa rose to the 3rd spot in the ISL table. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad FC's midfield has looked disjointed at times, both in terms of stopping the opposition's attacks or being creative themselves. The good news for Brown is that he has had nine days to prepare his team for the FC Goa challenge. Striker Giles Barnes has improved his fitness and could possibly be handed a start alongside Marcelinho. Adil Khan too has joined training after recovering from the knock he suffered while on international duty. Defenders Sahil Panwar and Gurtej Singh, however, will miss the tie owing to suspensions. Brown could deploy Nikhil Poojary as a left-back with Ashish Rai on the opposite flank.



Sergio Lobera has been boosted by the return of some key players. He now has the option to select Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel who return from their suspensions. Star striker Ferran Corominas hasn't started their last two outings and it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will recover to be fit for the game on Sunday. However, FC Goa will be hampered by the absence of the suspended centre-back Mourtada Fall. The Goan team has been guilty of not being able to dominate games like it did in the previous two editions.
