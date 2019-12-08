ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa: Super-sub Manvir Helps Goa Beat Hyderabad

HALF TIME! The scoreline at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad is tied at 0-0. Marcelinho has come closest to opening the scoring for Hyderabad FC while even Rafael Lopez Gomez had a chance early on for the home team but none have been capitalised on. FC Goa have looked wasteful up front even though they have created a couple of good moves and opportunities in the Hyderabad half. Both FC Goa and Hyderabad FC will need to be more clinical in the second half to get something out of this game.

FULL TIME! Manvir Singh's 68th minute header proves to the difference as FC Goa beat home team Hyderabad FC 1-0 at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Despite the fact that Hyderabad showed promise in the first half, the second half was all about FC Goa and had the visitors been a bit more clinical, they might have won more comfortably. While Manvir was the goalscorer, Brandon Fernandes was undoubtedly their best player on the night.

Hyderabad FC's midfield has looked disjointed at times, both in terms of stopping the opposition's attacks or being creative themselves. The good news for Brown is that he has had nine days to prepare his team for the FC Goa challenge. Striker Giles Barnes has improved his fitness and could possibly be handed a start alongside Marcelinho. Adil Khan too has joined training after recovering from the knock he suffered while on international duty. Defenders Sahil Panwar and Gurtej Singh, however, will miss the tie owing to suspensions. Brown could deploy Nikhil Poojary as a left-back with Ashish Rai on the opposite flank.Sergio Lobera has been boosted by the return of some key players. He now has the option to select Hugo Boumous and Seiminlen Doungel who return from their suspensions. Star striker Ferran Corominas hasn't started their last two outings and it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will recover to be fit for the game on Sunday. However, FC Goa will be hampered by the absence of the suspended centre-back Mourtada Fall. The Goan team has been guilty of not being able to dominate games like it did in the previous two editions.