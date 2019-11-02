ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Marcelinho, Stankovic Give Hyderabad 2-1 Win

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Hyderabad FC's head coach Phil Brown, plagued with injuries, will face a task when choosing his starting XI. Hyderabad will have to make some drastic changes in defense, after conceding eight goals in two matches. Moreover, with Bobo, Giles Barnes, Nestor Benitez and Rafael Lopez, all injured or unavailable, Hyderabad are left with just three foreigners. Sahil Panwar is also set to miss out with injury.



As for their attack, Hyderabad need Marcelo Pereira and Robin Singh to click soon if they want to make more of an impact. Hyderabad have scored only one goal so far (Marcelo Pereira).







Kerala Blasters return to action after a week and they will hope to take advantage of their long break. After their loss against Mumbai City FC, Kerala will be hoping for a win against Hyderabad. Kerala Blasters' captain Bartholomew Ogbeche will be key to his side, as he has found the back of the net twice this season.



Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie will also be hoping for a much-improved defensive display from his team, especially from set-pieces. Their weakness from set-pieces was repeatedly exposed in their game against ATK in the season opener. The creativity of Marcelo Pereira will also need to be contained by the likes of Jairo Rodrigues and Gianni Zuiverloon, who have mostly looked solid at the back for Kerala so far.