ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Marcelinho, Stankovic Give Hyderabad 2-1 Win

Hyderabad FC will be looking for their first points in ISL and have not won a game yet in their inaugural season, losing their first match 5-0 against ATK before going down 3-1 to Jamshedpur FC in their next. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC will look to put their defeat against Mumbai City FC behind them. The Kochi-based club won their first match at home against ATK before a late strike from Mumbai City FC's Amine Chermiti condemned them to a defeat in their next game. LIVE STREAM
88' - Substitution
Robin Singhcomes off after pulling his hamstring and in comes Tarif Akhand.
88' Time for another change!@HydFCOfficial 👇🏻— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 2, 2019
⬅️ Robin Singh
➡️ Tarif Akhand
HFC 2-1 KBFC#HYDKER #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
57' - Substitution!
Sahal Abdul Samad is brought off and in his place comes Raphael Eric Messi Bouli!
56' | SUBSTITUTION— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 2, 2019
➡️Messi Bouli
⬅️Sahal#HYDKER #YennumYellow
48' - Miss!
What a chance for Robin Singh to get Hyderabad back in this game. Marcelinho doing all the hard work on the left flank and then sending in a delicious ball. Robin creeps up at the far post and with only to put the ball in the back of the net, gets his feet mixed and the chance goes begging!
Looks who is here!
Look who's in the house for #HYDKER! 🤩@RanaDaggubati#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/QIld8uhkZN— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 2, 2019
34' - GOAL!
Rahul KP gives Kerala the lead! Sahal Abdul Samad with the assist. what a paocher's goal fro mthe 19-year-old Rahul.
TP Rehenesh clubbed it up the pitch and after the contested header, the ball falls at the feet of Sahal Abdul Samad. He lifts the ball over the defense and as Kamaljit Singh came out to intercept the ball, is a tad bit late. That is time enough for Rahul to put the ball into the back of the net.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters FC
13 ' - Substitution!
Gianni Zuiverloon is forced off and in comes Raju Gaikwad!
10' | An unfortunate blow early on as Zuiverloon pulls his hamstring and is stretchered off.— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 2, 2019
Raju Gaikwad comes in to replace the Dutchman. #HYDKER #YennumYellow
10' - Injury!
Kerala's TP Rehenesh, who is playing hi 50th ISL game tonight, and Hyderabad's Kamaljit Singh haven't had much to do so far in the game with both teams have been wayward wit their effort.
Meanwhile, Kerala's Gianni Zuiverloon has seemingly pulled up his hamstring and he is stretchered away.
As newcomers Hyderabad FC are waiting to start their first match at home, fellow debutantes Odisha FC are the Kalinga Stadium cheering on the Indian women's hockey team as they play USA in their 2020 Tokyo Olympic Qualifier. The men's will take on Russia in their qualifier later in the night. You can follow all the action from Bhubaneshwar in this live blog here
Odisha FC are at the #KalingaStadium to support and cheer on the National Women's Team against USA at the @FIH_Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 2, 2019
⚽🇮🇳🏑#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #OdishaForHockey #RoadToTokyo #Tokyo2020 #INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/UKLVM7fpTe
We are but 10 minutes away from kick-off here at the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad!
🖤 or 💛#HeroISL fans, what's your colour for the night? 🤔#HYDKER #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/MUA6Ug7RAc— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 2, 2019
Kerala Blasters are also without key personnel after injuries sidelined influential midfielder Mario Arques.
"Hyderabad have a lot of injuries. It is never easy when you don't have your strongest possible set up. We are not that worse, but I am also not playing with my strongest possible unit. All my foreign players are not fully fit. But you have to work," said Kerala Blasters Head Coach Eelco Schattorie.
Blasters have brought in TP Rehenesh, Rahul KP and Sahal Abdul Samad in the place of Bilal Khan, Halicharan Narzary and Jeakson Singh.
Hyderabad haven't exactly had the best of starts in the ISL, after suffering two consecutive defeats, against ATK and Jamshedpur FC.
With injuries and suspension piling up, coach Phil Brown has a task on his hands.
"We are working hard and are putting our bodies on the line. We have been travelling since the start and finally, after reaching Hyderabad, we unpacked our bags and relaxed. Let's see how these two home games go," Brown said.
He made two changes to his team, Sahil Panwar and Adil Khan are out and in come Shankar Sampingraj and Abhishek Halder.
Here's how @HydFCOfficial and @KeralaBlasters line up for their third #HeroISL match of the season! 📜#HYDKER #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/bAjYMmEJ9T— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 2, 2019
Hyderabad FC Starting XI -
Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Marko Stankovic, Robin Singh, Abhishek Halder, Marcelo Pereira.
#Hyderabad F.C. is ready to welcome the visitors @KeralaBlasters in style!— Hyderabad F.C. (@HydFCOfficial) November 2, 2019
Come on over to the Gachibowli Athletic Stadium to witness the first-ever #HEROISL game! Tonight, 7:20 pm onwards.🤘 #HyderabadFC #HYDKER #GachibowliStadium#LetsFootball #IndianSuperLeague #ISL2019 pic.twitter.com/jlKoZhSteS
Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI -
TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Jessel Carneiro, Gianni Zuiverloon, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Mouhamadou Gning, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).
The Yellow Sea, @kbfc_manjappada , making their way into the stadium! 😍— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 2, 2019
Just over 1️⃣ hour to go for #HYDKER ⏳#YennumYellow #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/tcpUnrGAhZ
Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Hyderabad FC's head coach Phil Brown, plagued with injuries, will face a task when choosing his starting XI. Hyderabad will have to make some drastic changes in defense, after conceding eight goals in two matches. Moreover, with Bobo, Giles Barnes, Nestor Benitez and Rafael Lopez, all injured or unavailable, Hyderabad are left with just three foreigners. Sahil Panwar is also set to miss out with injury.
As for their attack, Hyderabad need Marcelo Pereira and Robin Singh to click soon if they want to make more of an impact. Hyderabad have scored only one goal so far (Marcelo Pereira).
Kerala Blasters return to action after a week and they will hope to take advantage of their long break. After their loss against Mumbai City FC, Kerala will be hoping for a win against Hyderabad. Kerala Blasters' captain Bartholomew Ogbeche will be key to his side, as he has found the back of the net twice this season.
Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie will also be hoping for a much-improved defensive display from his team, especially from set-pieces. Their weakness from set-pieces was repeatedly exposed in their game against ATK in the season opener. The creativity of Marcelo Pereira will also need to be contained by the likes of Jairo Rodrigues and Gianni Zuiverloon, who have mostly looked solid at the back for Kerala so far.
