ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Barreiro Penalty Helps NorthEast Beat Hyderabad

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC are still one of the four teams still unbeaten after the playing four games as they beat Hyderabad FC 1-0.On the other hand, Hyderabad FC rode on a Marcelinho free kick against Kerala Blasters to win at home after being outplayed in their first two fixtures and put up a good display against the Highlanders but one penalty downed them to the loss. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! NorthEast United FC register a fighting 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Shankar's handball in the 84th minute led to a penalty that Maximiliano Barreiro calmly slotted home two minutes later. While Hyderabad FC troubled NorthEast United FC a lot in the first half, the Highlanders came with a revised strategy in the second and created a number of chances but it took a penalty to get the big win.
The win takes NorthEast United FC to the top of the points table with eight points from four games and the Highlanders remain unbeaten. They have now kept clean sheets in their last eight away games.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC
86' - GOAL! Maximiliano Barreiro converts the penalty with absolute ease. Sends Kamaljit the wrong way and shoots it into the back of the net on the left to give NorthEast United FC a crucial lead. What a devastating moment for the home side.
Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC
84' - PENALTY FOR NORTHEAST UNITED FC! Excellent work from Chaves on the right to pass the ball to Leudo who goes for a shot at goal and as Shankar tries to head the ball down, it hits his hand.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
51' - Panagiotis Triadis comes on for Asamoah Gyan. It looks like he suffered a groin injury. He tried to continue but was unable to. This would be a big blow for the team.
NorthEast earlier got in Vaz and Maximiliano Barreiro for Komorski and Nikhil, respectively.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
HALF TIME! NorthEast United FC have looked fragile at the back so far in the first half. With Marcelinho at the heart, Hyderabad FC have been incisive and have been able to trouble the Highlanders' defence. However, a couple of chances have also fallen NorthEast United FC's way but neither of the teams have been able to make their chances count. An exciting second half awaits.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
36' - A fabulous ball in the box and Asamoah Gyan rises up for the head but the ball falls for Martin Chaves. Completely unmarked he chests the ball down and goes for a shot but it's wide. These are the kind of chances NorthEast United have to take the benefit of.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 Northeast United FC
32' - What a chance for Hyderabad! An excellent lob comes to Gani Ahmed Nigam but with Subhasish trying to close down, Gani panics and tries to go for an extravagant chip instead of a simple shot in the far corner and the ball goes over.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
26' - CHANCE! A fabulous lay off for Stankovic and he goes for a beautiful chip over the defenders but the ball goes just wide. What a moment in the game and the home team is creating the better chances here.
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
5' - SAVE! First moment in the game for the home team and who else but Marcelinho was the man! The Brazilian oversteps and shows his magic on the right and gets his shot at the goal from the acute angle but Subhasish manages to get him palm to it. That shot was surely going in!
Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC
Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad are looking for a statement win against one of the strongest teams of this year's ISL.
Marcelinho was the star for Hyderabad FC in their previous win over Kerala Blasters and the home team would want their big man to step up once more against NorthEast United FC.
With the attacking prowess like NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC will have to show a lot of discipline at the back and the midfield. So far Hyderabad have conceded nine goals, including five in one game, and if they give that amount of space to NorthEast United FC, they will surely be punished.
NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni will not be taking Hyderabad FC lightly. He feels Hyderabad showed in their previous match that they can spring surprises and his team needs to be wary of that.
NorthEast United FC starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.
Substitutes: Shouvik Ghosh, Provat Lakra, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Pawan Kumar (GK).
Hyderabad FC starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK) (C), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Marcelo Pereira.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Tarif Akhand, Sahil Panwar, Asish Rai, Sahil Tavora, Deependra Negi, Abhash Thapa.
Hyderabad FC had been thrashed in the first two games against ATK and Jamshedpur FC but eked out a fighting victory in their third match and their first at home to welcome top-flight football to Hyderabad in style. Will Hyderabad be able to make their home ground a tough place to travel to?
Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC in their second home match of the season on Wednesday as they search for their second straight win. NorthEast, on the other hand, are unbeaten so far and will look for a second win of the season.
Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Hyderabad FC, despite their encouraging 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters, will still miss key players due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez and Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban. The bright spot for Hyderabad FC will be the form of Marcelinho, whose free kick took them to victory in their first home match.
NorthEast United FC's potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves, will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast's attack. NorthEast have only one win but their two draws have come against strong sides in Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
-
