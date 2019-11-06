Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Barreiro Penalty Helps NorthEast Beat Hyderabad

News18.com | November 6, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC, who registered their first win of the season at home in their previous encounter against Kerala Blasters, lost 1-0 as NorthEast United FC side remained unbeaten at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. It took an 86th minute penalty from Maximiliano Barreiro to give the win to the visitors and take them top of the table with 8 points from four games. Hyderabad FC looked high on confidence and showed the flair to trouble NorthEast United FC in the first half. The visitors also had a couple of chances in the first 45 minutes but neither teams could find the back of the net as the scoreline read 0-0. The visitors came back much better in the second half but Hyderabad held on till Shankar's handball gave NorthEast the big opportunity to score. Barreiro made no mistake and took the visitors to a big win.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC are still one of the four teams still unbeaten after the playing four games as they beat Hyderabad FC 1-0.On the other hand, Hyderabad FC rode on a Marcelinho free kick against Kerala Blasters to win at home after being outplayed in their first two fixtures and put up a good display against the Highlanders but one penalty downed them to the loss. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 6, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, which ended with the visitors winning 1-0.

CRITERIA HYDERABAD FC NORTHEAST UNITED FC
Possession 53% 47%
Passing Accuracy 65% 58%
Goals 0 1
Shots on Target 4 3
Shots Off Target 7 3
Yellow Cards 5 3
Nov 6, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! NorthEast United FC register a fighting 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Shankar's handball in the 84th minute led to a penalty that Maximiliano Barreiro calmly slotted home two minutes later. While Hyderabad FC troubled NorthEast United FC a lot in the first half, the Highlanders came with a revised strategy in the second and created a number of chances but it took a penalty to get the big win.

The win takes NorthEast United FC to the top of the points table with eight points from four games and the Highlanders remain unbeaten. They have now kept clean sheets in their last eight away games.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

86' - GOAL! Maximiliano Barreiro converts the penalty with absolute ease. Sends Kamaljit the wrong way and shoots it into the back of the net on the left to give NorthEast United FC a crucial lead. What a devastating moment for the home side.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

84' - PENALTY FOR NORTHEAST UNITED FC! Excellent work from Chaves on the right to pass the ball to Leudo who goes for a shot at goal and as Shankar tries to head the ball down, it hits his hand.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

82' - Last eight minutes left in the match and this is getting tricky for both teams. It's either last-ditch tackles or wayward passes that is stopping both the teams.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

63' - Stankovic is brought down in a challenge but he is absolutely livid with his teammates for losing the ball. This is turning out to be a very interesting end to the match. Under half an hour left!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

51' - Panagiotis Triadis comes on for Asamoah Gyan. It looks like he suffered a groin injury. He tried to continue but was unable to. This would be a big blow for the team.

NorthEast earlier got in Vaz and Maximiliano Barreiro for Komorski and Nikhil, respectively.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC second half gets underway! With no goals in the match so far, the second half promises to be fiery with both teams looking for a win.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! NorthEast United FC have looked fragile at the back so far in the first half. With Marcelinho at the heart, Hyderabad FC have been incisive and have been able to trouble the Highlanders' defence. However, a couple of chances have also fallen NorthEast United FC's way but neither of the teams have been able to make their chances count. An exciting second half awaits.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

42' - The tempo of the match has been quite high so far and the better chances have fallen Hyderabad FC's way. NorthEast United FC have had once clear chance at goal.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - A fabulous ball in the box and Asamoah Gyan rises up for the head but the ball falls for Martin Chaves. Completely unmarked he chests the ball down and goes for a shot but it's wide. These are the kind of chances NorthEast United have to take the benefit of.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 Northeast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

32' - What a chance for Hyderabad! An excellent lob comes to Gani Ahmed Nigam but with Subhasish trying to close down, Gani panics and tries to go for an extravagant chip instead of a simple shot in the far corner and the ball goes over.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

28' - Mohammad Yasir's effort on goal is saved by Subhasish as the NorthEast keeper collects the ball well. Subhasish has been busy so far with Hyderabad dictating play at the moment.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

26' - CHANCE! A fabulous lay off for Stankovic and he goes for a beautiful chip over the defenders but the ball goes just wide. What a moment in the game and the home team is creating the better chances here.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

19' - Marcelinho is sparkling! The ball falls for him after deflection and he runs up without support. He sidesteps exceptionally well and fools his marker to get the ball in the middle but it doesn't find the back of the net.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

16' - Redeem Tlang is brought down and NorthEast have a free kick in a dangerous position outside the box. The free kick is played in well but nothing comes out of it.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

13' - Gurtej has been booked early on for a challenge on Martin Chaves. He collided and hit Chaves on the leg from the back and that was a sureshot booking. Phil Brown is not happy!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

9' - NorthEast United FC are now trying to use their speed up front to hit the shaky Hyderabad defence and it's been working even though they haven't opened the scoring. Hyderbad's centre backs are having to be extremely sharp and focussed at the moment.

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - SAVE! First moment in the game for the home team and who else but Marcelinho was the man! The Brazilian oversteps and shows his magic on the right and gets his shot at the goal from the acute angle but Subhasish manages to get him palm to it. That shot was surely going in!

Hyderabad FC 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Nov 6, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Hyderabad are looking for a statement win against one of the strongest teams of this year's ISL.

Nov 6, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

We are just a couple of minutes away from the start of Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC. While the latter will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record so far, the home team will be desperate for their second win.

Nov 6, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Marcelinho was the star for Hyderabad FC in their previous win over Kerala Blasters and the home team would want their big man to step up once more against NorthEast United FC.

Nov 6, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

With the attacking prowess like NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC will have to show a lot of discipline at the back and the midfield. So far Hyderabad have conceded nine goals, including five in one game, and if they give that amount of space to NorthEast United FC, they will surely be punished.

Nov 6, 2019 6:42 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni will not be taking Hyderabad FC lightly. He feels Hyderabad showed in their previous match that they can spring surprises and his team needs to be wary of that.

Nov 6, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.

Substitutes: Shouvik Ghosh, Provat Lakra, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Pawan Kumar (GK).

Nov 6, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK) (C), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Rohit Kumar, Shankar Sampingraj, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Marcelo Pereira.

Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Tarif Akhand, Sahil Panwar, Asish Rai, Sahil Tavora, Deependra Negi, Abhash Thapa.

Nov 6, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC had been thrashed in the first two games against ATK and Jamshedpur FC but eked out a fighting victory in their third match and their first at home to welcome top-flight football to Hyderabad in style. Will Hyderabad be able to make their home ground a tough place to travel to?

Nov 6, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC in their second home match of the season on Wednesday as they search for their second straight win. NorthEast, on the other hand, are unbeaten so far and will look for a second win of the season.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Barreiro Penalty Helps NorthEast Beat Hyderabad
Hyderabad FC host NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Hyderabad FC, despite their encouraging 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters, will still miss key players due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez and Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban. The bright spot for Hyderabad FC will be the form of Marcelinho, whose free kick took them to victory in their first home match.



NorthEast United FC's potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves, will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defence which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast's attack. NorthEast have only one win but their two draws have come against strong sides in Bengaluru FC and FC Goa.
  • 06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    194/10
    45.2 overs
    		 197/3
    46.3 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    150/6
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    18.3 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    180/7
    20.0 overs
    		 166/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    IND vs BAN
    148/6
    20.0 overs
    		 154/3
    19.3 overs
    Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    107/5
    15.0 overs
    		 41/0
    3.1 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram