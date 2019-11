ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Barreiro Penalty Helps NorthEast Beat Hyderabad

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Hyderabad FC, who registered their first win of the season at home in their previous encounter against Kerala Blasters, lost 1-0 as NorthEast United FC side remained unbeaten at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday. It took an 86th minute penalty from Maximiliano Barreiro to give the win to the visitors and take them top of the table with 8 points from four games. Hyderabad FC looked high on confidence and showed the flair to trouble NorthEast United FC in the first half. The visitors also had a couple of chances in the first 45 minutes but neither teams could find the back of the net as the scoreline read 0-0. The visitors came back much better in the second half but Hyderabad held on till Shankar's handball gave NorthEast the big opportunity to score. Barreiro made no mistake and took the visitors to a big win.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC are still one of the four teams still unbeaten after the playing four games as they beat Hyderabad FC 1-0.On the other hand, Hyderabad FC rode on a Marcelinho free kick against Kerala Blasters to win at home after being outplayed in their first two fixtures and put up a good display against the Highlanders but one penalty downed them to the loss. LIVE STREAMING