ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC: Barreiro Penalty Helps NorthEast Beat Hyderabad

Nov 6, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! NorthEast United FC register a fighting 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. Shankar's handball in the 84th minute led to a penalty that Maximiliano Barreiro calmly slotted home two minutes later. While Hyderabad FC troubled NorthEast United FC a lot in the first half, the Highlanders came with a revised strategy in the second and created a number of chances but it took a penalty to get the big win.

The win takes NorthEast United FC to the top of the points table with eight points from four games and the Highlanders remain unbeaten. They have now kept clean sheets in their last eight away games.

Hyderabad FC 0-1 NorthEast United FC