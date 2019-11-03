ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw

Nov 3, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC have been struggling to break through the defences in the first half despite creating a hoard of chances for themselves. This is their sixth straight match, where they have failed to score in the first half. It is the longest run of this kind for the defending champions!

The testimony to the visitors dominance in terms of creating chances is that Bengaluru FC have had six shots on target in the first half compared to just one for the home team.