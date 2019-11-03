Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw

News18.com | November 3, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC settled for a 0-0 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday. Jamshedpur FC, who were playing their third straight match at home, go on top of the league table with seven points from three games while defending champions Bengaluru FC's search for their first victory of the season continues. Subrata Paul came up with nine saves and a few stunning ones to deny Bengaluru FC. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was not far behind as he was also up to the mark and made a couple of brilliant saves to keep out the home team.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Jamshedpur FC are the only team to have a positive head-to-head record against Bengaluru FC with two wins to Bengaluru FC and the statistics remained after this draw. This was the second draw played between the two sides. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 3, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, which ended in a 0-0 draw at the Furnace.

CRITERIA JAMSHEDPUR FC BENGALURU FC
Possession 53% 47%
Passing Accuracy 71% 69%
Goals 0 0
Shots on Target 3 9
Shots Off Target 2 5
Yellow Cards 1 0
Nov 3, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Bengaluru FC settle for their third straight draw as their match against Jamshedpur FC ends in a goalless draw. End-to-end action in Jamshedpur and exciting football on display but Subrata Paul and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu rose to the challenge to deny goals to both teams and end up sharing the spoils. Subrata, especially, made nine saves and a few stunning ones to deny Bengaluru FC a win. Jamshedpur remain unbeaten after three games while Bengaluru are yet to bag a win.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

90+3' - Referee blows the whistle against Sergio Castel for a foul in the Bengaluru FC. Castel was looking to chest down a good cross from the left to go for goal but is unable to. He doesn't agree with the referee, it was a soft challenge.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

88' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU FC! Kean Lewis replaces Raphael Augusto. Bengaluru FC are throwing everything in there to get a win. This has been an extremely exciting game but no goals to show for it.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

83' - SUBSTITUTION FOR JAMSHEDPUR FC! Noe Acosta comes on for Piti. This one's a straightforward change from the coach, getting fresh legs on the pitch for the final push.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

80' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BENGALURU! Suresh Wangjam gets his debut for Bengaluru FC as he replaces the No.9 Manuel Onwu. Sunil Chhetri will move to the central position now that Onwu is off the field.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

76' - Is anything going to pass by Subrata Paul tonight? Ashique makes a blazing run on the left and nobody from the entire Jamshedpur defence closes him him down but Subrata stretches his arm to Ashique's shot and manages to keep it out.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

72' - Tackles are flying in now and Bengaluru FC have begun dominating the posession once more. However, Jamshedpur are not without their chances as the high-tempo action continues at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

66' - This is end-to-end stuff from both teams and none are ready to settle here. After being overwhelmed in the first half by Bengaluru FC, hosts Jamshedpur FC have increased their tempo and have been able to get behind the visitor's defence time and again to create chances.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

57' - DENIED! Farukh Choudhary has been denied again! Stunning stuff! What a save from Gurpreet once more! Farukh makes a great effort at goal with a bicycle kick from Piti's cross, only for Gurpreet to push the ball away. Is this the night of goalkeepers?

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

54' - A fabulous free kick from Piti but Jamshedpur miss a big chance to score. Piti's free kick is chested down for Farukh Choudhary, who goes for power and Gurpreet sticks out a leg to deny him.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

50' - ANOTHER BIG SAVE! Subrata Paul is at his best today but that was weak from Manuel Onwu. A brilliant lob over the Jamshedpur defence from Ashique and Onwu had it on the plate. Subrata puts his body in the line as Onwu goes for power. All Onwu had to do there was chip it over the keeper. Will Bengaluru end up ruing this missed opportunity?

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

The second half of Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. There are no goals to show so far but the match has been speedy and full of action and a host of chances for the defending champions.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

Subrata Paul has been brilliant in the first half for Jamshedpur FC. He has rescued his team on a few occasions so far and the home team's defence needs to do better to shield their keeper, who has been called to action far too many times.

Nov 3, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC have been struggling to break through the defences in the first half despite creating a hoard of chances for themselves. This is their sixth straight match, where they have failed to score in the first half. It is the longest run of this kind for the defending champions!

The testimony to the visitors dominance in terms of creating chances is that Bengaluru FC have had six shots on target in the first half compared to just one for the home team.

Nov 3, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! That was a pacy half in Jamshedpur! The defending champions had a flurry of chances throughout the first 45 minutes of play but were unable to find the back of the net as Jamshedpur FC survives, courtesy some crucial interventions from their goalkeeper Subrata Paul. Also, Bengaluru FC had to deal with a blow early on in the first half with Albert Serran getting injured and Ashique Kuruniyan replacing him but the Indian has added to the spark in the visitor's attacks. No goals to show yet though!

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

45+1' - WHAT A CHANCE for Bengaluru FC! It is just not going in for the defending champions. Raphael Augusto goes for a shot at goal but Subrata gets his palm to it. The rebound falls for Onwu but he is unable to get a good contact on the ball and Subrata collects it with ease.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

39' - A corner kick innovation from Jamshedpur FC as well. Piti shows excellent skill in front of the goal to work his way around two defenders and cut on the right to go for a cross to the far post from a very tight angle but nothing at the end of it.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' - Good work from Ashique on the right and he passes the ball to Augusto. The Brazilian takes on two defenders and turns away on his right, sees a half chance from outside the box and goes for goal but that's an easy save for Subrata Paul.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

33' - Bengaluru FC are playing a good pressing game at the moment and are hurrying the Jamshedpur defenders and midfielders on the ball. This is enabling them to stay up the pitch and launch more and more attacks.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)

26' - Albert Serran, who replaced Ashique Kuruniyan is out injured. The Indian international is back on the pitch early on. He was dropped to the bench at the start of this game after conceding a late penalty in Bengaluru's previous game against FC Goa.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

20' - SAVE! Incredible save from Subrata Paul. Brilliant corner move straight out of the training pitch from Bengaluru FC. A swerving corner kick from Dimas is played to the far post by an onrushing Juanan. Khabra gets to the end of it and tucks in towards the goal but Subrata comes up with a stunning instinct save!

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

14' - WHAT A CHANCE! Raphael Augusto hits his header just wide. Big defensive let off from Jamshedpur as Rahul Bheke's cross reaches Augusto. Bengaluru have had a good passage of play but nothing to show for in the goals section.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

12' - Corner for Bengaluru FC! Subrata punches down the corner but it doesn't get away. The ball comes back into the Jamshedpur box and Juanan gets his header on target but Subrata just about catches hold of it. The keeper almost cost his team there before saving it himself.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

7' - SAVE! Subrata Paul gets into action. Some slick work on the ball by Raphael Augusto and he passes across to an onrushing Sunil Chhetri on his left. The No.11 goes for the shot in the far right corner but Subrata manages to keep it out.

7' - OFF THE POST! Seconds after the Bengaluru chance, Jamshedpur get a big chance and who else but Sergio Castel. His shot hits the post and both teams have survived this minute.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

5' - Shocking defending from Bengaluru FC! They have left Farukh Choudhary all open to target the goal but smart keeping from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu that he collected the ball in time to avert the danger.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Nov 3, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as the home team eyes a hat-trick of wins in front of their home fans before hitting the road.

Nov 3, 2019 7:21 pm (IST)

We are just a few minutes away from the start of play at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. The home team are looking to make it three in three while the defending champions are in desperate need of a victory.

Nov 3, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC are in a precarious situation right now. If they win today, they will be one point behind the top spot but if they loss, they will go seven points farther from the first place. The defending champions will be desperate for a victory tonight.

Nov 3, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC is the only team to have a positive win-loss record against Bengaluru FC and they have started their season with back-to-back wins at home against Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC. Here's their coach Antonio Irionda describing the mantra behind their good form.

Load More
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC: Subrata Paul Masterclass Holds Bengaluru to 0-0 Draw
Jamshedpur FC host Bengaluru FC in their third home match. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Coach Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur FC have played an attacking brand of football and have taken the game to the opposition. Key to their performances have been midfielder Piti and striker Sergio Castel. While Piti controls the proceedings and has shown an eye for defence-splitting passes, Castel has two goals to his name already. Jamshedpur Indian players Farukh Choudhary, Aniket Jadhav and Mobashir Rahman have also been impressive.



Bengaluru FC have so far looked cagey and have been guilty of not converting their chances - something that especially cost them against FC Goa, where they drew after a late penalty for Ferran Corominas. Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri and Manuel Onwu need to start being a bit more sharp with Raphael Augusto already shining in the midfield.
  • 03 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    IND vs BAN
    148/6
    20.0 overs
    		 154/3
    19.3 overs
    Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    107/5
    15.0 overs
    		 41/0
    3.1 overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    176/8
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.5 overs
    New Zealand beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    PNG vs NED
    128/8
    20.0 overs
    		 134/3
    19.0 overs
    Netherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    IRE vs NAM
    135/10
    19.1 overs
    		 108/10
    18.2 overs
    Ireland beat Namibia by 27 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram