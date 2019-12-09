ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Isaac Cancels Out Valskis Opener

Event Highlights
Gregory prefers operating in a narrow 4-4-2 formation, which suggests strikers Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis could be seen playing together once again. Valskis has been in decent form of late, scoring three in his last two outings. Coyle will be hoping that the Lithuanian continues his scoring form. He will, however, be asking for more contributions from his midfielders. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro will be expected to step up their game in the attacking third. Sergio Castel and Farukh Choudhary were once again impressive as an attacking pair, with the latter setting up the Spaniard for his fifth goal of the season in their last game. After scoring five times in their opening two matches, the club has managed to find the net on just three occasions in the last four. LIVE STREAM
GOAL!
Isaac Vanmalsawma levels it for Jamshedpur FC!
One could sense a goal coming. The constant pressure from the home side finally bears fruit.
Aniket Jadhav dribbles past a defender and passes it onto Farukh Choudhary, who Isaac on the right. He cuts back and takes a shot. A nasty deflect off Farukh's hand means that Vishal Kaith has no chance to get to that.
The crowd don't care though...
JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 CHENNAIYIN FC
One man team?
.@JamshedpurFC with @sergiocastel8:
5⃣.5⃣ shots per game in the first half
Jamshedpur FC without Sergio Castel today:
1⃣ shot in the first half#JFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/lYbbz7P2gk
Meanwhile Farukh,
Too Fast, Too Farukh 😎
Watch #JFCCFC LIVE on @hotstartweets -https://t.co/evUk2CWCjp and JioTV. #ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/oX7zmFeL18
HALF TIME!
Nerijus Valskis is the difference between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC going into the break.
Jamshedpur will feel that they have created enough chances but not taken advantage of them in the first half.
Chennaiyin though will be the happier of the two teams. Owen Coyle's first game in charge is going to plan... at least for now.
JAMSHEDPUR FC 0-1 CHENNAIYIN FC
Siiii 💙
He does it again!#JFCCFC #AattamReloaded @NValskis pic.twitter.com/pdfzHInANL
Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Memo Moura, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.
Bench - Rafique Ali (GK), Keegan Pereira, Jitendra Singh, Augustin Fernandes, Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav.
We are here! We are ready!
Here's how our line-up looks like for tonight's clash against @ChennaiyinFC.#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/wYrauT6WCb
Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.
Bench - Karanjit Singh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.
The new boss opts to field an unchanged starting eleven in his first game in charge!
Speaking at his first-ever press conference as the Chennaiyin boss, Coyle outlined his vision and initial observations of the club. He said, "I think there's no doubt that the club has a very good standing, former champions as you know. After being champions, it was a disappointing campaign last season. And then, they made a relatively slow start this term given the club's standing. That being said, I think there's certainly enough time to change that."
Illustrating his impressions on the ISL, he added, "I've always been an admirer of the league for many years because a lot of colleagues and friends of mine have worked in the league. When you are a football lover, you take stock of all the leagues in the world, particularly the emerging leagues which the ISL is."
The 53-year-old revealed that he was already aware of the quality of the squad he inherited and stated, "So, having watched the league and having looked at the players, I think the club has a good squad. And this season there has been a lot of draws. It shows that if you can gain momentum and get a few wins back to back, it can put you back up the league table. We have a lot of work to do, but it is possible that we can make the semis. That's why I am here. I truly believe that we can make the charge to get to the semis. And once you make it, you are capable of being champions. The first aim is to start winning games and trying to do it consistently. And by doing that, move up the league."
Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo though feels he isn't sure how his opponents will setup and at the pre-match press conference said, "We always look forward to having a good match and get a victory. We are not sure about how the other team is going to play now that they have a new head coach. I hope that we will be to manage well and get a victory."
Iriondo also confirmed that star striker Sergio Castel won't be involved against Chennaiyin as he was still recovering from the knock which forced him off the field in their last match against NorthEast United FC. "Castel will not be available against Chennaiyin. We have other players who can play as a striker. Whoever performs the best in training will get a chance to play. We will make the decision before the match."
He, however, had a more positive update on Spanish midfielder Piti, who has been missing due to an injury since the international break. "Piti is back in training and is well. But it is a matter of fitness and we will have to see before the match," he revealed.
