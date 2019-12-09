LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Isaac Cancels Out Valskis Opener

News18.com | December 9, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC FC and Chennaiyin FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Nerijus Valskis gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 26th minute but it was Isaac Vanmalsawma who levelled for Jamshedpur FC in the 89th minute at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Chennaiyin are playing their first match under new head coach Owen Coyle after the Irishman took over the reins from John Gregory.

Gregory prefers operating in a narrow 4-4-2 formation, which suggests strikers Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis could be seen playing together once again. Valskis has been in decent form of late, scoring three in his last two outings. Coyle will be hoping that the Lithuanian continues his scoring form. He will, however, be asking for more contributions from his midfielders. The likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro will be expected to step up their game in the attacking third. Sergio Castel and Farukh Choudhary were once again impressive as an attacking pair, with the latter setting up the Spaniard for his fifth goal of the season in their last game. After scoring five times in their opening two matches, the club has managed to find the net on just three occasions in the last four. LIVE STREAM
Dec 9, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

Isaac Vanmalsawma cancels out Nerijus Valskis opener as Jamshedpur hold Chennaiyin. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 CHENNAIYIN FC 

Dec 9, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

GOAL!

Isaac Vanmalsawma levels it for Jamshedpur FC! 

One could sense a goal coming. The constant pressure from the home side finally bears fruit. 

Aniket Jadhav dribbles past a defender and passes it onto Farukh Choudhary, who Isaac on the right. He cuts back and takes a shot. A nasty deflect off Farukh's hand means that Vishal Kaith has no chance to get to that. 

The crowd don't care though...

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 CHENNAIYIN FC 

Dec 9, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

84' - Substitution

Chennaiyin's change number 3. Rafael Crivellaro is off and on comes Dragos Firtulescu.

Both teams have now made all their changes and the mangers can't influence the game any further. 

Dec 9, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

One man team?

Dec 9, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

78' - Substitution

Second change for Chennaiyin!

Andre Schembri is on for Thoi Singh. 

Earlier, Anirudh Thapa was brought down with a strong sliding tackle from Aitor Monroy. A foul is given but no cards are shown.

Dec 9, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

72' - Substitution

Chennaiyin make their first change of the game. 

Masih Saighani is off and in his place comes on Germanpreet Singh. Saighani was unable to continue after seeming to have some issue with his hamstring. 

Dec 9, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

69' - 

Vishal Kaith is doing his best to keep Chennaiyin's slender lead intact. He springs into action with a deep ball from Isaac Vanmalsawma but he palms it away from danger. 

Dec 9, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

63' - 

Chennaiyin trying to double their advantage! 

Rafael Crivellaro passes the ball onto Lallianzuala Chhangte, who decides to take a touch and forced it on to his let. He takes a shot but it goes straight to into the hands of the keeper.

Dec 9, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

62' - Substitution

Jamshedpur's final change!

CK Vineeth is brought off and in his place comes on Issac Vanmalsawma. 

The striker was not able to affect the game to his liking...

Dec 9, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

Meanwhile Farukh,

Dec 9, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

57' - 

The second half substitute Aniket Jadhav is eager to get involved in the game. His first touch was a volley that went just wide of the Chennaiyin goal. 

He sends in a through ball for CK Vineeth, who is flagged for being offside.

Dec 9, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

49' - Yellow card

Rafael Crivellaro is shown a yellow card for his challenge on Aitor Monroy is deemed to be unlawful by the referee.

Dec 9, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

2nd HALF!

The action resumes between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

The home side make a change as Mobashir Rahman is off and Aniket Jadhav comes on.

JAMSHEDPUR FC 0-1 CHENNAIYIN FC 

Dec 9, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

HALF TIME!

Nerijus Valskis is the difference between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC going into the break. 

Jamshedpur will feel that they have created enough chances but not taken advantage of them in the first half. 

Chennaiyin though will be the happier of the two teams. Owen Coyle's first game in charge is going to plan... at least for now. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 0-1 CHENNAIYIN FC 

Dec 9, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

38' - Chance!

What a chance for Jamshedpur to get back into the game! But is stopped... just.

Farukh Choudhary sends in a ball from the right and Sumeet Passi slides in. Vishal Kaith and Eli Sabia do too.

The ball is interrupted and half cleared by Sabia as Lucian Goian thumps it out of danger.

Dec 9, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' - Yellow Card and substitution

Masih Saighani is shown a yellow card for his tackle on Noe Acosta.

Acosta seems to have hurt his shoulder after the fall. He is brought off and on comes Jitendra Singh.

Dec 9, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

26' - GOAL!

Nerijus Valskis Gives Chennaiyin FC the lead!

Rafael Crivellaro swivels around, just outside the penalty box and dinked the ball through to Valskis.

Valskis scores the first goal of the match and what a finish that was. Right into the corner. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 0-1 CHENNAIYIN FC 

Dec 9, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

18' - 

Robin Gurung gets hit by Masih Saighani in his follow-through trying to clear the ball. He has steps off for some treatment. 

Dec 9, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

17' - 

Noe Acosta gets the ball from Mobashir Rahman and then crosses it for Farukh Choudhary, who tries to hit the first time. The shot though is blocked by Tondonba Singh

Dec 9, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

13' -

Another smart pass from Aitor Monroy, this time to CK Vineeth with a chip on the left flank. Vineeth brings it down but his cross is not accurate and it goes out.

Dec 9, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

10' -

Brilliant from Lallianzuala Chhangte. He sips past a player and is off on a run down the left. He tries a fizzing cross but it too close to the keeper and Subrata Paul gathers it comfortaly. 

Dec 9, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

9' - 

Jamshedpur returning the favour from the early pressure as they slowly grow into the game.

A long ball from Aitor Monroy sets Farukh Choudhary on a run down the centre but Vishal Kaith is quick off his lines and his penalty box to kung fu kick it out of harm's way.

Dec 9, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

4' - Early pressure! 

Chennaiyin with the early pressure. First from a long throw into the box and then from a corner. Subrata Paul unperturbed though.

Dec 9, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF! And we are off here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex! Jamshedpur FC take on Chennaiyin FC. 

Owen Coyle will be hoping to win his first game as Chennaiyin boss. 

Jamshedpur,on the other hand, have the chance to go to the top of the points table with a win!

Dec 9, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Mobashir Rahman, Memo Moura, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth.

Bench - Rafique Ali (GK), Keegan Pereira, Jitendra Singh, Augustin Fernandes, Bikash Jairu, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav.

Dec 9, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

Chennaiyin FC Starting XI - Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian (C), Masih Saighani, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Nerijus Valskis.

Bench - Karanjit Singh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Rahim Ali, Andre Schembri, Germanpreet Singh, Dragos Firtulescu.

The reign of Owen Coyle starts after the Irishman took over the reins from John Gregory.

First up, Chennaiyin FC face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. 

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Isaac Cancels Out Valskis Opener
Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Speaking at his first-ever press conference as the Chennaiyin boss, Coyle outlined his vision and initial observations of the club. He said, "I think there's no doubt that the club has a very good standing, former champions as you know. After being champions, it was a disappointing campaign last season. And then, they made a relatively slow start this term given the club's standing. That being said, I think there's certainly enough time to change that."

Illustrating his impressions on the ISL, he added, "I've always been an admirer of the league for many years because a lot of colleagues and friends of mine have worked in the league. When you are a football lover, you take stock of all the leagues in the world, particularly the emerging leagues which the ISL is."

The 53-year-old revealed that he was already aware of the quality of the squad he inherited and stated, "So, having watched the league and having looked at the players, I think the club has a good squad. And this season there has been a lot of draws. It shows that if you can gain momentum and get a few wins back to back, it can put you back up the league table. We have a lot of work to do, but it is possible that we can make the semis. That's why I am here. I truly believe that we can make the charge to get to the semis. And once you make it, you are capable of being champions. The first aim is to start winning games and trying to do it consistently. And by doing that, move up the league."



Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo though feels he isn't sure how his opponents will setup and at the pre-match press conference said, "We always look forward to having a good match and get a victory. We are not sure about how the other team is going to play now that they have a new head coach. I hope that we will be to manage well and get a victory."

Iriondo also confirmed that star striker Sergio Castel won't be involved against Chennaiyin as he was still recovering from the knock which forced him off the field in their last match against NorthEast United FC. "Castel will not be available against Chennaiyin. We have other players who can play as a striker. Whoever performs the best in training will get a chance to play. We will make the decision before the match."

He, however, had a more positive update on Spanish midfielder Piti, who has been missing due to an injury since the international break. "Piti is back in training and is well. But it is a matter of fitness and we will have to see before the match," he revealed.
