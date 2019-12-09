ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Isaac Cancels Out Valskis Opener

Chennaiyin FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Speaking at his first-ever press conference as the Chennaiyin boss, Coyle outlined his vision and initial observations of the club. He said, "I think there's no doubt that the club has a very good standing, former champions as you know. After being champions, it was a disappointing campaign last season. And then, they made a relatively slow start this term given the club's standing. That being said, I think there's certainly enough time to change that."



Illustrating his impressions on the ISL, he added, "I've always been an admirer of the league for many years because a lot of colleagues and friends of mine have worked in the league. When you are a football lover, you take stock of all the leagues in the world, particularly the emerging leagues which the ISL is."



The 53-year-old revealed that he was already aware of the quality of the squad he inherited and stated, "So, having watched the league and having looked at the players, I think the club has a good squad. And this season there has been a lot of draws. It shows that if you can gain momentum and get a few wins back to back, it can put you back up the league table. We have a lot of work to do, but it is possible that we can make the semis. That's why I am here. I truly believe that we can make the charge to get to the semis. And once you make it, you are capable of being champions. The first aim is to start winning games and trying to do it consistently. And by doing that, move up the league."







Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo though feels he isn't sure how his opponents will setup and at the pre-match press conference said, "We always look forward to having a good match and get a victory. We are not sure about how the other team is going to play now that they have a new head coach. I hope that we will be to manage well and get a victory."



Iriondo also confirmed that star striker Sergio Castel won't be involved against Chennaiyin as he was still recovering from the knock which forced him off the field in their last match against NorthEast United FC. "Castel will not be available against Chennaiyin. We have other players who can play as a striker. Whoever performs the best in training will get a chance to play. We will make the decision before the match."



He, however, had a more positive update on Spanish midfielder Piti, who has been missing due to an injury since the international break. "Piti is back in training and is well. But it is a matter of fitness and we will have to see before the match," he revealed.