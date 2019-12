ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Raynier Strike Helps Mumbai Beat Jamshedpur

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC lose 2-1 to Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday in a bid to go top of the table.Mumbai City FC condemn Jamshedpur FC to a defeat at home and registered their second straight win. Jamshedpur FC remain on the fourth spot due to this loss while the visitors also stay on fifth in the league table. Raynier Fernandes' brilliant volley from outside the box in the 56th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Jamshedpur FC failed to find a way back after Piti had to be substituted. Farukh was bright throughout the game but Jamshedpur's inability to find the back of the net in the absence of Sergio Castel was highlighted once again. Mumbai City FC are slowly grinding out victories and creating a good place for themselves. The scoreline was 1-1 after 45 minutes of play at the Furnace with Paulo Machado and Tiri being the goalscorers. Jamshedpur FC had started bright and looked more threatening but it were the visitors who drew the first blood. After Robin Gurung gave away a free kick due to handball on the left of the box, Machado stepped up and curled the ball into the back of the net. Subrata Paul had got his fingertips to the ball but it wasn't enough to stop it. Machado's goal was followed by a stunned silence in the stadium as people couldn't believe the manner in which the goal was conceded. Jamshedpur then kept looking for a reply and it finally came in the 37th minute when Tiri headed in a Piti corner. Towards the end of the first half, Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi collided as they both lept for a header and the former had to be substituted.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Jamshedpur FC remain fourth in the league table with 13 points from nine games on better goal difference than Mumbai City FC, who also now have 13 points from 9 matches but remain on fifth.