LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Raynier Strike Helps Mumbai Beat Jamshedpur

News18.com | December 19, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Jamshedpur FC lose 2-1 to Mumbai City FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday in a bid to go top of the table. Here is the story of the match: Mumbai City FC condemn Jamshedpur FC to a defeat at home and registered their second straight win. Jamshedpur FC remain on the fourth spot due to this loss while the visitors also stay on fifth in the league table. Raynier Fernandes' brilliant volley from outside the box in the 56th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Jamshedpur FC failed to find a way back after Piti had to be substituted. Farukh was bright throughout the game but Jamshedpur's inability to find the back of the net in the absence of Sergio Castel was highlighted once again. Mumbai City FC are slowly grinding out victories and creating a good place for themselves. The scoreline was 1-1 after 45 minutes of play at the Furnace with Paulo Machado and Tiri being the goalscorers. Jamshedpur FC had started bright and looked more threatening but it were the visitors who drew the first blood. After Robin Gurung gave away a free kick due to handball on the left of the box, Machado stepped up and curled the ball into the back of the net. Subrata Paul had got his fingertips to the ball but it wasn't enough to stop it. Machado's goal was followed by a stunned silence in the stadium as people couldn't believe the manner in which the goal was conceded. Jamshedpur then kept looking for a reply and it finally came in the 37th minute when Tiri headed in a Piti corner. Towards the end of the first half, Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi collided as they both lept for a header and the former had to be substituted.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Jamshedpur FC remain fourth in the league table with 13 points from nine games on better goal difference than Mumbai City FC, who also now have 13 points from 9 matches but remain on fifth. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Dec 19, 2019 9:37 pm (IST)

Here are a few final statistics from Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, which ended with the visitors winning 2-1.

Dec 19, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! There goes the final whistle and Mumbai City FC have condemned Jamshedpur FC to a 2-1 defeat at home and registered their second straight win. Jamshedpur FC remain on the fourth spot due to this loss while the visitors also stay on fifth in the league table. Raynier Fernandes' brilliant volley from outside the box in the 56th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Jamshedpur FC failed to find a way back after Piti had to be substituted. Farukh was bright throughout the game but Jamshedpur's inability to find the back of the net in the absence of Sergio Castel was highlighted once again. Mumbai City FC are slowly grinding out victories and creating a good place for themselves.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

84' - Narender with a good cross towards the far post but the ball is behind Farukh and he makes an acrobatic effort but the ball just loops over. He tries to go for a header but Amrinder comes out to punch the ball away. The ball is let loose and Mobashir Rahman final shot is blocked. The whistle was blown, however, against Farukh for a foul on Amrinder.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

79' - Jamshedpur FC are in desperate need of a goal here. After three straight draws, they cannot afford to have a loss. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will push Jamshedpur down and take the fourth place if the scoreline remains this way.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

68' - Isaac attempts a cross in the middle but it has just a little bit more weight than required and Mumbai City FC manage to clear it away.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

62' - SAVE! A fabulous lay off from Farukh to CK Vineeth, who goes for goal but Amrinder somehow manages to his body in the line and makes the save. That should have been the equaliser for Jamshedpur FC!

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

58' - Piti is booked after he gets back into the field but is unable to continue as he is replaced by Aniket Jadhav. Jamshedpur FC are going all out here, there's no holding back.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

56' - GOAL! Raynier Fernandes with a brilliant strike and he puts Mumbai City FC into the lead once again. Tiri tries to do too much with the ball and ends up losing it to Paulo Machado and turns around and passes it to Raynier. The Indian drops his shoulder to make space for himself and rifles it into the back of the net from just outside the box.

Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

51' - Subhasish gets Piti's shin and that's a major concern for Jamshedpur FC! He may have to be substituted but for now, the medical treatment is going on on the field.

55' - The stretcher comes out for Piti but he walks to the sidelines and is looking to walk off the injury.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)

48' - Oh what a chance for Jamshedpur FC! They get a free kick and the Piti set piece is misjudged by Amrinder but it hits his arm and saves Mumbai City FC from conceding again.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

The second half of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway and the hosts immediately try to take control of the game and amp up the pace of the game.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first half of Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, which ended with the teams tied at 1-1.

Dec 19, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play at the Furnace, the scoreline in Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC stands at 1-1 with Paulo Machado and Tiri being the goalscorers. Jamshedpur FC started bright and looked more threatening but it were the visitors who drew the first blood. After Robin Gurung gave away a free kick due to handball on the left of the box, Machado stepped up and curled the ball into the back of the net. Subrata Paul had got his fintertips to the ball but it wasn't enough to stop it. Machado's goal was followed by a stunned silence in the stadium as people couldn't believe the manner in which the goal was conceded. Jamshedpur then kept looking for a reply and it finally came in the 37th minute when Tiri headed in a Piti corner. Towards the end of the first half, Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi collided as they both lept for a header and the former had to be substituted.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

45' - A lot of time goes by after Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi's head collision as they both go for the ball. After the physios check, Chermiti has to be substituted with Diego Carlos.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

37' - GOAL! Tiri heads it in from a Piti corner to equalise for the home team and the Jamshedpur FC erupt in joy. Rowllin Borges, who was marking Tiri, left out his man and Tiri leaped to connect with the corner kick and made it count.

Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

36' - Piti with excellent work on the right as he plays a little dummy to leave two defenders behind and then swishes the ball up in the middle but Sarthak is alert to the danger as he sends the ball out for a corner.

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

32' - Tiri with a stunning through pass to Farukh, who goes for a shot from his weeker left-foot and is unable to get a perfect connection as the ball goes agonisingly wide for Jamshedpur FC.

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

24' - Piti takes the free kick away from the goal and Memo just couldn't connect well with the ball to score an equaliser.

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

20' - Jamshedpur FC are trying to press and go forward, looking to put up a good response to the Mumbai City FC goal that left them shell-shocked.

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

15' - GOAL! Paulo Machado puts Mumbai City FC in the lead and there is absolute silence at The Furnace, even the music starts late. Everyone's stunned. Robin Gurung gives away a free kick on the left of the box as Bipin's intended cross his his arm. Machado steps up for it and goes for goal. Two Jamshedpur defenders miss the ball while Subrata gets his fingertips to it but the ball finds the back of the net.

Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

6' - SAVE! Fabulous cross from Piti for Farukh on the right, who took a good touch and passed the ball in the middle. Amrinder is unable to catch the ball and Vineeth takes a good touch and goes for shot but this time the keeper catches hold of the ball.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

3' - CHANCE! A brilliant opportunity for Mumbai City FC. He gets an absolutely brilliant looping cross in the middle and all Bipin Singh had to do was get a decent contact on it but Subrata caught the ball.

Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC

Dec 19, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as the hosts look to join table toppers Bengaluru FC on 16 points while Mumbai City FC eye entering the top four.

Dec 19, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC will begin in a few moments from now.

Dec 19, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match that he was not overly worried about his team's tendency to concede late goals as it was a general pattern in the league but admitted his team will have to learn to deal with that pressure.

"I think it (conceding late) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline, if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried. It is happening not only to us but is a regular occurrence in the league. We have to learn to handle the pressure - not only us but all the teams. Experienced players come in handy during these situations."

Dec 19, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo's team has one of their last five matches and has scored 11 goals. They have kept only two clean sheets and their top scorer is Sergio Castel, who is out injured.

Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa's team won their previous match after three straight draws and a loss before that. They have scored 13 goals and have kept two clean sheets. Thier top scorer is Amine Chermiti with four goals.

Dec 19, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC have never lost an ISL match against Mumbai City FC. In their four games so far, Jamshedpur have won three and one has ended in a draw. In their encounters, Jamshedpur have scored seven goals while Mumbai have found the back of the net three times.

Dec 19, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Bipin Singh, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Saurvik Chakrabarti, Diego Carlos, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das.

Dec 19, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Robin Gurung, Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Memo Moura, Piti, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi.

Substitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Augustin Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav.

Dec 19, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are bottom of the pile with four points from eight matches. Today's hosts Jamshedpur FC are fourth with 13 points from eight games while Mumbai City FC are just a place below with 10 points from as many matches.

Load More
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Raynier Strike Helps Mumbai Beat Jamshedpur
Raynier Fernandes scored Mumbai City FC's winner. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Jamshedpur FC suffered a huge setback when Sergio Castel and Piti were ruled out of action. Piti returned to action in the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week, but Castel continues to be sidelined. Moreover, midfielder Noe Acosta will also miss a few games after being injured. Jamshedpur have conceded late goals from winning positions twice in the last three games.



Mumbai City FC have managed to be a force to be reckoned with from wide areas with Diego Carlos starting to find his feet on the flanks. Last season's star Modou Sougou is yet to find form but new signing Amine Chermiti has hit the ground running in front of goal. The team has conceded 15 goals from their last six games this season after starting off with two clean sheets.
  • 18 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    387/5
    50.0 overs
    		 280/10
    43.3 overs
    India beat West Indies by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    287/8
    50.0 overs
    		 291/2
    47.5 overs
    West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Trans-Tasman Trophy
    AUS vs NZ
    416/10
    146.2 overs
    		 166/10
    55.2 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 296 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 Dec, 2019 | West Indies in India
    IND vs WI
    240/3
    20.0 overs
    		 173/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat West Indies by 67 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 11 - 15 Dec, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Pakistan
    SL vs PAK
    308/6
    97.0 overs
    		 252/2
    70.0 overs
    Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram