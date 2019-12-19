ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Raynier Strike Helps Mumbai Beat Jamshedpur

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
- Raynier Fernandes Scores Mumbai City FC's Second
- Second Half Underway
- First Half Stats
- Half Time! Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
- Tiri Equalises for Jamshedpur FC
- Paulo Machado Gives Mumbai City FC the Lead
- Match Underway
- Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City FC Form Guide
- Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Head-to-Head
- Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up
- Jamshedpur FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Jamshedpur FC remain fourth in the league table with 13 points from nine games on better goal difference than Mumbai City FC, who also now have 13 points from 9 matches but remain on fifth. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! There goes the final whistle and Mumbai City FC have condemned Jamshedpur FC to a 2-1 defeat at home and registered their second straight win. Jamshedpur FC remain on the fourth spot due to this loss while the visitors also stay on fifth in the league table. Raynier Fernandes' brilliant volley from outside the box in the 56th minute proved to be the difference between the two teams as Jamshedpur FC failed to find a way back after Piti had to be substituted. Farukh was bright throughout the game but Jamshedpur's inability to find the back of the net in the absence of Sergio Castel was highlighted once again. Mumbai City FC are slowly grinding out victories and creating a good place for themselves.
Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
STILL UNBEATEN ON THE ROAD! 🔥 #JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/xgbwDmNNs0— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
84' - Narender with a good cross towards the far post but the ball is behind Farukh and he makes an acrobatic effort but the ball just loops over. He tries to go for a header but Amrinder comes out to punch the ball away. The ball is let loose and Mobashir Rahman final shot is blocked. The whistle was blown, however, against Farukh for a foul on Amrinder.
Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
83' OH. SO. CLOSE. 😥— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 19, 2019
Farurkh's touch inside the box is cleared by Amrinder which falls to Mobashir who goes for a shot but yet again, it goes for a miss.
JFC 1-2 MCFC#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/kS1tjVW3qu
58' - Piti is booked after he gets back into the field but is unable to continue as he is replaced by Aniket Jadhav. Jamshedpur FC are going all out here, there's no holding back.
Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
58' Substitution!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 19, 2019
Piti makes way for Aniket after he faces a harsh tackle by Subhasish.
JFC 1-2 MCFC#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/g2J3GlndQ4
56' - GOAL! Raynier Fernandes with a brilliant strike and he puts Mumbai City FC into the lead once again. Tiri tries to do too much with the ball and ends up losing it to Paulo Machado and turns around and passes it to Raynier. The Indian drops his shoulder to make space for himself and rifles it into the back of the net from just outside the box.
Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
56' GOALLLLL!!!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
Mumbai cha chhaava kon? RAYNIER RAYNIER!#JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/RY2kDu5FDp
51' - Subhasish gets Piti's shin and that's a major concern for Jamshedpur FC! He may have to be substituted but for now, the medical treatment is going on on the field.
55' - The stretcher comes out for Piti but he walks to the sidelines and is looking to walk off the injury.
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play at the Furnace, the scoreline in Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC stands at 1-1 with Paulo Machado and Tiri being the goalscorers. Jamshedpur FC started bright and looked more threatening but it were the visitors who drew the first blood. After Robin Gurung gave away a free kick due to handball on the left of the box, Machado stepped up and curled the ball into the back of the net. Subrata Paul had got his fintertips to the ball but it wasn't enough to stop it. Machado's goal was followed by a stunned silence in the stadium as people couldn't believe the manner in which the goal was conceded. Jamshedpur then kept looking for a reply and it finally came in the 37th minute when Tiri headed in a Piti corner. Towards the end of the first half, Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi collided as they both lept for a header and the former had to be substituted.
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
HALF-TIME!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
All even at the break but our thoughts go out to Chermiti! Come back stronger!#JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Strbobxs9l
45' - A lot of time goes by after Amine Chermiti and Sumeet Passi's head collision as they both go for the ball. After the physios check, Chermiti has to be substituted with Diego Carlos.
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
SUBSTITUTION!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
Amine Chermiti is stretchered off and Diego Carlos will replace him!#JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
37' - GOAL! Tiri heads it in from a Piti corner to equalise for the home team and the Jamshedpur FC erupt in joy. Rowllin Borges, who was marking Tiri, left out his man and Tiri leaped to connect with the corner kick and made it count.
Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
37' EL CAPITANOOOOOO ON THE HOUSE PEOPLE!!!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 19, 2019
That was a sublime goal by Tiri.
JFC 1-1 MCFC#JamKeKhelo #JFCMCFC
15' - GOAL! Paulo Machado puts Mumbai City FC in the lead and there is absolute silence at The Furnace, even the music starts late. Everyone's stunned. Robin Gurung gives away a free kick on the left of the box as Bipin's intended cross his his arm. Machado steps up for it and goes for goal. Two Jamshedpur defenders miss the ball while Subrata gets his fingertips to it but the ball finds the back of the net.
Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Mumbai City FC
GOAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
Paulo Machado scores a delightful free-kick and you know the celebration! #JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ieEVmcaE2b
6' - SAVE! Fabulous cross from Piti for Farukh on the right, who took a good touch and passed the ball in the middle. Amrinder is unable to catch the ball and Vineeth takes a good touch and goes for shot but this time the keeper catches hold of the ball.
Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Mumbai City FC
6' SAVED!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
Amrinder stands strong and makes a save to deny Vineeth an opening goal!#JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as the hosts look to join table toppers Bengaluru FC on 16 points while Mumbai City FC eye entering the top four.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #JFCMCFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019
The Furnace awaits a blockbuster of a clash as @MumbaiCityFC get us underway!#HeroISL #LetsFootball
Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match that he was not overly worried about his team's tendency to concede late goals as it was a general pattern in the league but admitted his team will have to learn to deal with that pressure.
"I think it (conceding late) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline, if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried. It is happening not only to us but is a regular occurrence in the league. We have to learn to handle the pressure - not only us but all the teams. Experienced players come in handy during these situations."
The @JamshedpurFC team arrive to a resounding reception at The Furnace 🥁🔥#JFCMCFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/apbByurnFY— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019
Jamshedpur FC: Antonio Iriondo's team has one of their last five matches and has scored 11 goals. They have kept only two clean sheets and their top scorer is Sergio Castel, who is out injured.
Mumbai City FC: Jorge Costa's team won their previous match after three straight draws and a loss before that. They have scored 13 goals and have kept two clean sheets. Thier top scorer is Amine Chermiti with four goals.
Unbeaten at home 🆚 Unbeaten away 😯@JamshedpurFC ⚔ @MumbaiCityFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019
What happens next? 🤔#JFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/xDHVv5LE8Q
Jamshedpur FC have never lost an ISL match against Mumbai City FC. In their four games so far, Jamshedpur have won three and one has ended in a draw. In their encounters, Jamshedpur have scored seven goals while Mumbai have found the back of the net three times.
.@JamshedpurFC have never lost to @MumbaiCityFC in the #HeroISL! 🤯— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019
Will the Islanders break this jinx and continue their unbeaten away run this season? 🤔#JFCMCFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/yOiCkPYbVy
Mumbai City FC starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Bipin Singh, Paulo Machado, Rowllin Borges, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Saurvik Chakrabarti, Diego Carlos, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das.
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 19, 2019
Jorge Costa names an unchanged line-up to face @JamshedpurFC tonight! 💙
Let's go, Islanders! 💪#JFCMCFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/fVr83MQG3F
Jamshedpur FC starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Subrata Paul (GK), Robin Gurung, Tiri, Narender Gahlot, Memo Moura, Piti, Aitor Monroy, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, Sumeet Passi.
Substitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Augustin Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav.
Bengaluru FC lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from nine games while Hyderabad FC are bottom of the pile with four points from eight matches. Today's hosts Jamshedpur FC are fourth with 13 points from eight games while Mumbai City FC are just a place below with 10 points from as many matches.
Raynier Fernandes scored Mumbai City FC's winner. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Jamshedpur FC suffered a huge setback when Sergio Castel and Piti were ruled out of action. Piti returned to action in the team's 2-2 draw against Kerala Blasters in Kochi last week, but Castel continues to be sidelined. Moreover, midfielder Noe Acosta will also miss a few games after being injured. Jamshedpur have conceded late goals from winning positions twice in the last three games.
Both teams are on a 4⃣-match unbeaten streak!
To know which of them has an upper hand tonight, read our #JFCMCFC preview 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootballhttps://t.co/bJ5MEN7abv
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2019
Mumbai City FC have managed to be a force to be reckoned with from wide areas with Diego Carlos starting to find his feet on the flanks. Last season's star Modou Sougou is yet to find form but new signing Amine Chermiti has hit the ground running in front of goal. The team has conceded 15 goals from their last six games this season after starting off with two clean sheets.
-
