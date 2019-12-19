ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC: Raynier Strike Helps Mumbai Beat Jamshedpur

Dec 19, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo said ahead of the match that he was not overly worried about his team's tendency to concede late goals as it was a general pattern in the league but admitted his team will have to learn to deal with that pressure.

"I think it (conceding late) is more about pressure. In the last minutes, you try to maintain the scoreline, if your team is winning. Then sometimes the team is struggling to keep up with the pressure. But it happens and we are not worried. It is happening not only to us but is a regular occurrence in the league. We have to learn to handle the pressure - not only us but all the teams. Experienced players come in handy during these situations."