ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Late Triadis Equaliser Cancels Out Castel Opener

Sergio Castel (Photo Credit: ISL)



Despite the 1-0 away victory over Goa, Jamshedpur were under pressure as the Gaurs enjoyed superior ball possession in the contest. With Iriondo having stated in the past that keeping the ball is very much in the DNA of his philosophy, the Spaniard, at the pre-match press conference, was asked the reason behind diverging from his regular style in the last outing. "It's difficult to play against a team which has had the same squad for almost three seasons, have worked together for a long time. They have the same philosophy as us. It will take time for us to do the things we want our team to do. We struggled to keep possession of the ball against Goa but when you play against strong teams like Goa, you have to find their weakness and play smartly," he responded.



"Having ball possession is not the objective but a tool. The objective is to score goals and win matches. Sometimes when you can't keep the ball, you have to play in counter-attacks. We had to adjust our way of playing through counter-attacks and we were more dangerous. I am happy with the performance and the way we played against Goa," he further explained.







NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We always come to any match to win. This is a team which has a very good balance between defence and attack. For me, they are the best team in India at the moment. I know it is a difficult match for us, but we will prepare to the best of our abilities and try to win."



Addressing NorthEast United's unbeaten run, the head coach said, "It's still difficult to say what will happen in the future but we will give our everything. It's impossible to win all the games but we will give our best."



Analysing their opponents, the Croatian noted, "I cannot really see any weak point really. They are a very good team. Antonio (Iriondo) is doing a very good job. I have seen three or four matches of Jamshedpur, and like I said, it's the best team in the Hero ISL."