LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Late Triadis Equaliser Cancels Out Castel Opener

News18.com | December 2, 2019, 10:07 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC FC and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Panagiotis Triadis scored in added time for NorthEast United to cancel out Sergio Castel's 28th-minute strike which gave Jamshedpur FC the lead at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Both teams have made good starts to their respective campaigns with Jamshedpur taking 10 points from five matches, while NorthEast have managed one point less having played the same number of games. However, despite being below Jamshedpur in the standings, NorthEast are unbeaten in ISL 2019-20.

The Highlanders are yet to concede on the road this campaign and fans can rest assured that keeping a clean sheet will be their primary objective against Jamshedpur. Robert Jarni's men have taken four points from the six available on their travels so far and will back themselves to add to that tally. Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have looked impressive this season and will be confident after coming away with a deserved win against Goa. They are unbeaten at home so far having taken seven points from a possible nine and will fancy their chances.
Read More
Dec 2, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

Another draw then! Panagiotis Triadis scored late to cancel out Sergio Castel's opener!

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Dec 2, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

GOAL!

We have late drama in this game too! Panagiotis Triadis with the most timely equaliser! The Jamhdpur playesrs and the home fans are heartbroken.

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Dec 2, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

87' - 

NorthEast United are putting in tackles left, right and center! The game is becoming more and more physical with every passing minute. 

But it is Jamshedpur's Robin Gurung who is shown a yellow card for what appeared to be time-wasting. 

Dec 2, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

78' - Ouch!

Reagan Singh's tackle (a few minutes ago) must have had left a mark on Sergio Castel. The goal scorer has to come off and in his place comes on Aniket Jadhav. 

Dec 2, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)

70' - Substitution!

Back-to-back changes!

NorthEast United's Jose Leudo is brought off and in comes Maxi Barreiro. The visitors make another change with Redeem Tlang coming off and Milan Singh is brought on.

Dec 2, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

66' - Chance!

Asamoah Gyan steals the ball from the feet of Memo Moura but near the penalty box, he loses the ball in his own feet with Memo snapping at his heels. Gyan passes the ball to Lalthathanga Khawlhring, who chips it in for Panagiotis Triadis but he too fails to capitalise. 

Dec 2, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

60' - Substitution

Jamshedpur make the first change of the game, CK Vineeth is brought off and in his place comes on Sumeet Passi.

Dec 2, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

57' - 

What a chance for the visitors to get back in this! Panagiotis Triadis threads a beautiful through ball for Asamoah Gyan but Subrata Paul is out in a flash from his goal and scoops up the ball. 

Dec 2, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

52' -

Jose Leudo brings down Noe Acosta in a dangerous area and from the resulting free-kick, Acosta finds the head of young Narender Gahlot. The Indian tries to loop his header over the keeper and into the goal but his effort is just over.

Dec 2, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

50' - 

The NorthEast United players are showing some signs of frustration creeping in their game. They have hardly affected play and have started to put in a few unwanted tackles.

Dec 2, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

2nd Half!

We are back with live action from Jamshedpur! Can NorthEast United stage a comeback or with Jamshedpur have this in the bag?

Dec 2, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

HALF TIME!

Sergio Castel's goal is the difference between the two teams at the break.

The attackers for the home side have been in good form and they are continuing that tonight here. The visitors though will have to work harder to force their way back in the game and will have to find a way to get their talisman Asamoah Gyan a bit more involved in the game.

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Dec 2, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

39' - 

Good move from Jamshedpur as the goal scorer Sergio Castel releases Farukh Choudhary, who in turn passes it on to his right, finding Noe Acosta. Ge shoots but Reagan Singh is there to deflect it out for a corner.

Dec 2, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

32' - Oh!

Jamshedpur FC could have been 2-0 up there. 

Memo Moura looks to head the free kick on into the middle but his header hits his own player. He tries again with his feet and finds Sergio Castel, who in turn pokes towards goal but it is just wide. 

Dec 2, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)

28' - GOAL!

Sergio Castel scores again!

Jamshedpur FC get the goal! Farukh Choudhary gets the ball with a delightful ball from Aitor Monroy off just the the right flank. The Indian striker passes onto Sergio Castel, who chests it down and one swift movement, blasts it int othe bakc of the net. Subhasish Roy had no chance there!

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Dec 2, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

22' - Yellow card!

Martin Chaves with a poor tackle on Tiri. He is shown a yellow card for his challenge.

Jamshedpur's Aitor Monroy is not able to make much out of the free-kick though. 

Dec 2, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

13' - Just over! 

NorthEast United are trying to get into the game. Asamoah Gyan is on occasion dropping down into midfield to affect the play more. 

Lalthathanga Khawlhring takes a shot on the volley but his effort is over the bar. 

Dec 2, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

6' - Close!

What a try from Farukh Choudhary!

Jamshedpur FC advance down the pitch with Noe Acosta on the left flank, who dinks the ball into the box and Farukh on the far post connects with an overhead kick. 

That effort from the Indian forward deserved a goal but it goes over the bar. 

Dec 2, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

4' - Chance!

Early pressure from the home side and Rakesh Pradhan brings tackles Farukh Choudhary. Jamshedpur FC get a free-kick on the edge of the penalty box. 

It is headed away though and NorthEast United survive the first attack of the game. 

Dec 2, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Kick-off!

And we are off here in Jamshedpur! Should be a riveting clash with the top spot being up for grabs...

Dec 2, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)
Dec 2, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC Starting XI - Subhasish Roy (GK), Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan.

Dec 2, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI - Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Noe Acosta, Memo Moura, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel.

Load More
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Late Triadis Equaliser Cancels Out Castel Opener
Sergio Castel (Photo Credit: ISL)

Despite the 1-0 away victory over Goa, Jamshedpur were under pressure as the Gaurs enjoyed superior ball possession in the contest. With Iriondo having stated in the past that keeping the ball is very much in the DNA of his philosophy, the Spaniard, at the pre-match press conference, was asked the reason behind diverging from his regular style in the last outing. "It's difficult to play against a team which has had the same squad for almost three seasons, have worked together for a long time. They have the same philosophy as us. It will take time for us to do the things we want our team to do. We struggled to keep possession of the ball against Goa but when you play against strong teams like Goa, you have to find their weakness and play smartly," he responded.

"Having ball possession is not the objective but a tool. The objective is to score goals and win matches. Sometimes when you can't keep the ball, you have to play in counter-attacks. We had to adjust our way of playing through counter-attacks and we were more dangerous. I am happy with the performance and the way we played against Goa," he further explained.



NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We always come to any match to win. This is a team which has a very good balance between defence and attack. For me, they are the best team in India at the moment. I know it is a difficult match for us, but we will prepare to the best of our abilities and try to win."

Addressing NorthEast United's unbeaten run, the head coach said, "It's still difficult to say what will happen in the future but we will give our everything. It's impossible to win all the games but we will give our best."

Analysing their opponents, the Croatian noted, "I cannot really see any weak point really. They are a very good team. Antonio (Iriondo) is doing a very good job. I have seen three or four matches of Jamshedpur, and like I said, it's the best team in the Hero ISL."
  • 29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    AUS vs PAK
    589/3
    127.0 overs
    		 302/10
    94.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    187/10
    68.3 overs
    		 277/10
    83.3 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    106/10
    30.3 overs
    		 347/9
    89.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    240/10
    86.2 overs
    		 580/10
    157.4 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    353/10
    124.0 overs
    		 615/9
    201.0 overs
    New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram