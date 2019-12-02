ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC: Late Triadis Equaliser Cancels Out Castel Opener

Event Highlights
The Highlanders are yet to concede on the road this campaign and fans can rest assured that keeping a clean sheet will be their primary objective against Jamshedpur. Robert Jarni's men have taken four points from the six available on their travels so far and will back themselves to add to that tally. Antonio Iriondo's Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have looked impressive this season and will be confident after coming away with a deserved win against Goa. They are unbeaten at home so far having taken seven points from a possible nine and will fancy their chances.
Lighting up 'The Furnace' 👏🙌#JFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/eoYd4otlkQ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2019
75' |— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 2, 2019
Into the final 15 still chasing the equalizer. Come on you Highlanders!
JFC 1-0 NEUFC#JFCNEU #StrongerAsOne
The flags have been unfurled at the Furnace tonight 🚩#JamKeKhelo #JFCNEU pic.twitter.com/rwALpoU6EV— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 2, 2019
A beautiful team goal, and a beautiful team celebration, as Piti joins in from the stands! 🤗— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 2, 2019
Watch #JFCNEU LIVE on @hotstartweets -https://t.co/UErSc2xoBv#ISLMoments #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7yPqJpnI5A
HALF TIME!
Sergio Castel's goal is the difference between the two teams at the break.
The attackers for the home side have been in good form and they are continuing that tonight here. The visitors though will have to work harder to force their way back in the game and will have to find a way to get their talisman Asamoah Gyan a bit more involved in the game.
JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 NORTHEAST UNITED FC
43' | Martin finds Pana in space but the winger fails to hit the ball on the sweet spot and it's a regulation save for the keeper.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 2, 2019
JFC 1-0 NEUFC #JFCNEU #StrongerAsOne
29'| The response is almost immediate on the other end but Redeem's cross is cut short by Subrata.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 2, 2019
JFC 1-0 NEUFC#JFCNEU #StrongerAsOne
28' - GOAL!
Sergio Castel scores again!
Jamshedpur FC get the goal! Farukh Choudhary gets the ball with a delightful ball from Aitor Monroy off just the the right flank. The Indian striker passes onto Sergio Castel, who chests it down and one swift movement, blasts it int othe bakc of the net. Subhasish Roy had no chance there!
JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 NORTHEAST UNITED FC
18'| Castel's dangerous low ball crucially cleared by Wayne Vaz!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 2, 2019
JFC 0-0 NEUFC#JFCNEU #StrongerAsOne
Sergio Castel (Photo Credit: ISL)
Despite the 1-0 away victory over Goa, Jamshedpur were under pressure as the Gaurs enjoyed superior ball possession in the contest. With Iriondo having stated in the past that keeping the ball is very much in the DNA of his philosophy, the Spaniard, at the pre-match press conference, was asked the reason behind diverging from his regular style in the last outing. "It's difficult to play against a team which has had the same squad for almost three seasons, have worked together for a long time. They have the same philosophy as us. It will take time for us to do the things we want our team to do. We struggled to keep possession of the ball against Goa but when you play against strong teams like Goa, you have to find their weakness and play smartly," he responded.
"Having ball possession is not the objective but a tool. The objective is to score goals and win matches. Sometimes when you can't keep the ball, you have to play in counter-attacks. We had to adjust our way of playing through counter-attacks and we were more dangerous. I am happy with the performance and the way we played against Goa," he further explained.
NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "We always come to any match to win. This is a team which has a very good balance between defence and attack. For me, they are the best team in India at the moment. I know it is a difficult match for us, but we will prepare to the best of our abilities and try to win."
Addressing NorthEast United's unbeaten run, the head coach said, "It's still difficult to say what will happen in the future but we will give our everything. It's impossible to win all the games but we will give our best."
Analysing their opponents, the Croatian noted, "I cannot really see any weak point really. They are a very good team. Antonio (Iriondo) is doing a very good job. I have seen three or four matches of Jamshedpur, and like I said, it's the best team in the Hero ISL."
-
29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia AUS vs PAK 589/3127.0 overs 302/1094.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
-
27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 187/1068.3 overs 277/1083.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 106/1030.3 overs 347/989.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
-
21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 240/1086.2 overs 580/10157.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
-
21 - 25 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 353/10124.0 overs 615/9201.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs