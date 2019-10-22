ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: 10-man Down Jamshedpur Up 2-1

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergio Castel won the game after Arindine Santana had blasted Odisha back into the contest with thunderous strike and cancel out Farukh Choudhary opener. Jamshedpur's Bikash Jairu was sent off for ahis takle on Jerry as he was the last man. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC are leel at 1-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the third contest of the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Jamshedpur FC are playing their third ISL season, while Odisha FC are playing their first game of the tournament.
There is a Spanish flavour to this matchup. Not only is it the battle between two Spanish tacticians but there is also a marked Spanish influence in the foreign contingent of both teams. With the likes of Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana in the team, Odisha have five Spaniards in their team, just like Jamshedpur. With a strong Spanish flavour dominating both the teams, the fans can look forward to some possession-focused, quick pass and move style of play on either end. LIVE STREAM
Oct 22, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
That's that! It ends Jamshedpur 2-1 Odisha.
Sergio Castel's late goal gives Jamshedpur a 2-1 win after Arindine had cancelled Farukh Choudhary's opener.
Full-time at The Furnace!
86' - GOAL! Sergio Castel with a beautiful dink over the keeper! what a strike from the Jamshedpur striker to give the ide with fewer men the lead in the dying minutes of thw match. And what a goal it was, the perfect clip.
JAMSHEDPUR FC 2-1 ODISHA FC
Oct 22, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
83' - Substitution
Mangku Kuki comes on in place of Nandhakumar Sekar.
Oct 22, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)
77 - WHAT A MISS!
Looks like Jamshedpur don't want the lead, Sergio Castel releases Farukh Choudhary, who had only the keeper to beat. He tries to square the ball past Francisco Dorronsoro and back to Castel. Rana Gharami has the time to intercept and the chance goes begging.
Oct 22, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
72- Chance!
Sergio Castel's header from the Piti corner is long and is well retireved by Memo Moura, who puts in another cross. Sumeet Passi is there to meet the ball but his strike wide too!
Oct 22, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
67- Chance!
Martin Guedes runs down the byline and sends in a deliery to find Bikramjit Singh, who fires his shot but only to be saved by Subrata Paul.
Oct 22, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)
64' - Close!
What an interception from Shubham Sarangi! Farukh Choudhary beats two Odisha defenders and sends in a delicious cross from the right flank. Sergio Castel was almost waiting for the ball to put it into the back of the net, only for Shubham Sarangi to stop their advances.
Oct 22, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)
65' - Substitution
Odisha make their second change as Perez Guedes comes on for Xisco Hernandez.
Oct 22, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
60' - Substitutions
Both teams finding the need for change at the hour-mark.
Aniket Jhadav gives way to Sumeet Passi for Jamshedpur.
Bikramjit Singh comes on for Vinit Rai for Odisha.
Meanwhile, Keegan Pereira is shown a yellow card!
Oct 22, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
56' - Odisha on the up.
Odisha look far more confident going up the pitch, stringing together nice passes. The fact that Jamshedpur are one man down is definitely helping the visitors in their attacks.
Meanwhile, debutant Aniket Jadhav has picked up a yellow card.
Oct 22, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)
46' - Substitution
Jamshedpur forced to make changes. Memo Moura comes on for Noe Acosta to make for the Bikash Jairu-sized loss.
Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC bear a lot of similarities, with two Spanish head coaches - Antonio Iriondo (Jamshedpur FC) and Josep Gombau (Odisha FC) at the helm and a host of their key players - Tiri, Piti, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, being Spanish by origin.
Oct 22, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)
The Eastern India Derby?
Just over 350 kilometers separating Jamshedpur from the city of Bhubaneswar, the tie may just be the initiation of another great rivalry between teams from Eastern India.
Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters qill be expecting an attacking philosophy at the club.
Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.
Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.
Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.