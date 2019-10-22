ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: 10-man Down Jamshedpur Up 2-1

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters qill be expecting an attacking philosophy at the club.



Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.







Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.



Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.