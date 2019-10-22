ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: 10-man Down Jamshedpur Up 2-1

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
News18.com | October 22, 2019, 9:59 PM IST
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Sergio Castel won the game after Arindine Santana had blasted Odisha back into the contest with thunderous strike and cancel out Farukh Choudhary opener. Jamshedpur's Bikash Jairu was sent off for ahis takle on Jerry as he was the last man. Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC are leel at 1-1 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the third contest of the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. Jamshedpur FC are playing their third ISL season, while Odisha FC are playing their first game of the tournament.

There is a Spanish flavour to this matchup. Not only is it the battle between two Spanish tacticians but there is also a marked Spanish influence in the foreign contingent of both teams. With the likes of Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana in the team, Odisha have five Spaniards in their team, just like Jamshedpur. With a strong Spanish flavour dominating both the teams, the fans can look forward to some possession-focused, quick pass and move style of play on either end. LIVE STREAM
Oct 22, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

That's that! It ends Jamshedpur 2-1 Odisha. 

Sergio Castel's late goal gives Jamshedpur a 2-1 win after Arindine had cancelled Farukh Choudhary's opener.

Oct 22, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

86' - GOAL! Sergio Castel with a beautiful dink over the keeper! what a strike from the Jamshedpur striker to give the ide with fewer men the lead in the dying minutes of thw match. And what a goal it was, the perfect clip.

JAMSHEDPUR FC 2-1 ODISHA FC 

Oct 22, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

83' - Substitution 

Mangku Kuki comes on in place of Nandhakumar Sekar.

Oct 22, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

77 - WHAT A MISS! 

Looks like Jamshedpur don't want the lead, Sergio Castel releases Farukh Choudhary, who had only the keeper to beat. He tries to square the ball past Francisco Dorronsoro and back to Castel. Rana Gharami has the time to intercept and the chance goes begging. 

Oct 22, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

72- Chance! 

Sergio Castel's header from the Piti corner is long and is well retireved by Memo Moura, who puts in another cross. Sumeet Passi is there to meet the ball but his strike wide too!

Oct 22, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

67- Chance! 

Martin Guedes runs down the byline and sends in a deliery to find Bikramjit Singh, who fires his shot but only to be saved by Subrata Paul. 

Oct 22, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

64' - Close! 

What an interception from Shubham Sarangi! Farukh Choudhary beats two Odisha defenders and sends in a delicious cross from the right flank. Sergio Castel was almost waiting for the ball to put it into the back of the net, only for Shubham Sarangi to stop their advances. 

Oct 22, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

65' - Substitution

Odisha make their second change as Perez Guedes comes on for Xisco Hernandez.

Oct 22, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

60' - Substitutions

Both teams finding the need for change at the hour-mark.

Aniket Jhadav gives way to Sumeet Passi for Jamshedpur.

Bikramjit Singh comes on for Vinit Rai for Odisha.

Meanwhile, Keegan Pereira is shown a yellow card!  

Oct 22, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

56' -  Odisha on the up.

Odisha look far more confident going up the pitch, stringing together nice passes. The fact that Jamshedpur are one man down is definitely helping the visitors in their attacks.

Meanwhile, debutant Aniket Jadhav has picked up a yellow card.

Oct 22, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

46' - Substitution

Jamshedpur forced to make changes. Memo Moura comes on for Noe Acosta to make for the Bikash Jairu-sized loss.

Oct 22, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

2nd Half! - Another half of exciting football awaits.

Both teams have had time to reflect on the first half and would be eager to let correct mistakes from it. 

Oct 22, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

What a half of football here at The Furnace! It had everything - chances, goals, red cards...

But in the end it is level at the break, as Arindine Santana's thunderous strike canceled out Farukh Choudhary's opener.  Bikash Jairu was sent off for ahis takle on Jerry as he was the last man.

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 ODISHA FC

Oct 22, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

40' - GOAL

What a strike from Arindine Santana! Odisha are back in this.

Jerry Mawhmingthanga races dow nthe right with the ball at his feat and puts in a cross that finds its way to Aridane. The striker blats the ball ntp th roof of the net. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-1 ODISHA FC

Oct 22, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)

35' - RED CARD

The clerance from the free-kick set a race for Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Bikash Jairu. Jerry won that race and in a last ditch attempt to salvage himself, Jairu let in a slide with downed Jerry. 

The referee had no option but to bring out the red card! 

Oct 22, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

31' - Chances for Sergio Castel

Jamshedpur FC's Sergio Castel is having fun on the left side, two back-to-back chance falling to Spanish striker. He fired across goal in the first and overran the second. 

Oct 22, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

26' - Jamshedpur on the attack

Jamshedpur FC have clearly been the dominant side so far in the match, with Odisha FC looking yet to find their feet, especially in attack.

Oct 22, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

16' - GOAL!

Rana Gharami turns it into his own goal! But Farukh Choudhary is credited with the strike!

Noe Acosta threaded the ball on the right flank for Farukh, who whipped in a low cross. Unfortunately Rana Gharami thried to get it cleared with dive and his miscue goes into the back of his own net. 

JAMSHEDPUR FC 1-0 ODISHA FC

Oct 22, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

11' - Off the bar!

Jerry Mawhmingthanga hits the upright! What a chance for the away team.

Xisco Hernandez played a beautiful through-ball for Jerry , who tured smartly and blasted a shot only for it to hoit the bar.

Oct 22, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - Chance!

Some slick passing from Jamshedpur, even in their own half to ease out of pressure.

Odisha, on the contrary, have been far less comfortable on the ball, losing possession on many occasions. 

What a chance for Arindine Santana to give his side the lead. The ball is floated in by Jerry Mawhmingthanga from the far corner but his header is rather weak and off target!

Oct 22, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

4' - It has been a cagey start for both teams, with Jamshedpur making the early forays into the Odisha half. The visitors have been able to deal with the threats so far. 

Piti releases Bikash Jairu down the left flank, only to be stopped by the defense.

Oct 22, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

A new team and the promise of great things. Jamshedpur It is time for FC vs Odisha FC at The Furnace...

Jamshedpur are lining up in 3-5-2 formation, as the visitors Odisha will be playing in a 4-2-3-1!.

This promises to be a cracker! 

Oct 22, 2019 7:24 pm (IST)

Aniket Jadhav, one of the stars of the Indian football team at the 2017 Under-17 FIFA World Cup, will be making his ISL debut tonight. 

From being a ball boy in the initial seasons to starting at the Furnace... Aniket has come a long way! 

Oct 22, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)

Both Jamshedpur FC and Odisha FC bear a lot of similarities, with two Spanish head coaches - Antonio Iriondo (Jamshedpur FC) and Josep Gombau (Odisha FC) at the helm and a host of their key players - Tiri, Piti, Noe Acosta, Aitor Monroy, Sergio Castel, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar, Aridane Santana, being Spanish by origin.

Oct 22, 2019 7:00 pm (IST)

The Eastern India Derby?

Just over 350 kilometers separating Jamshedpur from the city of Bhubaneswar, the tie may just be the initiation of another great rivalry between teams from Eastern India.

Oct 22, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI -

Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Aitor Monroy, Piti, Sergio Castel, Aniket Jadhav, Noe Acosta, Joyner Lourenco, Farukh Choudhary, Keegan Pereira, Bikash Jairu.

Substitutes: Rafique Ali, Karan Amin, Robin Gurung, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mobashir Rahman, Sumeet Passi.

Oct 22, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Odisha FC Starting XI -

Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Carlos Delgado, Rana Gharami.

Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Dhot, Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.

Oct 22, 2019 6:31 pm (IST)

Jamshedpur FC take on Odisha FC in their opening match of the Indian Super League 2019-20 campaign at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur. 

Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC (Photo Credit: ISL)

Jamshedpur have had two head coaches in the last two seasons and both of them employed their own style of play at the club. Now as Spaniard Antonio Iriondo takes over, supporters qill be expecting an attacking philosophy at the club.

Jamshedpur also had departures to deal with as Spanish duo Mario Arques and Sergio Cidoncha joined Kerala Blasters FC. However, they have boosted their strike force with CK Vineeth, who is the third-highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL. They have also replaced the outgoing foreigners with Francisco 'Piti' Luna and Noe Acosta while managing to retain star players Memo and Tiri.



Josep Gombau's Delhi Dynamos only managed an eighth-placed finish but his team had a certain vigour and excitement packed into the football they played. Delhi Dynamos have now moved to Bhubaneshwar and have rebranded themselves as Odisha FC. Gombau will be looking to continue his project with the young squad at his disposal to deliver better results on the pitch.

Delhi's star winger Lallianzuala Chhangte has left for Chennaiyin FC but the presence of Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawhmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar in the forward line will help Odisha pose a threat on the break.
