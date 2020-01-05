ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC: Ogbeche Scores Double as Kerala Thrash Hyderabad 5-1

Event Highlights
Kerala Blasters FC have been winless in nine matches and will be desperate to break the trend and the prospect of facing off against bottom-placed team Hyderabad at home does provide them with the perfect opportunity to hopefully notch up a win - their first since the opening match of the competition back in October. Hyderabad also have been able to register just a single win this campaign but interestingly, their only triumph this season came against the Men in Yellow in the reverse fixture. In the match, Phil Brown's men went a goal down early but fought back resolutely to earn a 2-1 victory. LIVE STREAM
A 🖐🌟 performance from @KeralaBlasters 💛#KBFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/2t2WmY5Mbq— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020
81' Messi Bouli almost gets his second!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020
A lovely leaping header which sails over the crossbar.
KBFC 5-1 HFC#KBFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
75 ' GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche makes it 5 for Kerala Blasters FC! This is the first time in their history that they have scored five goals!
Messi Bouli does all the hard work and Ogbeche gets the goal. Messi climbs in the air to beat Adil Khan and takes a few steps into the box to play Ogbeche in. who slots it home.
KERALA BLASTERS FC 5-1 HYDERABAD FC
2nd HALF!
Can Hyderabad FC make a comeback against Kerala Blasters FC?
KERALA BLASTERS FC 3-1 HYDERABAD FC
3⃣- This is the most number of goals @KeralaBlasters have scored this season in a match.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020
...and it's only the first half! 💪#KBFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/Z7BziifBEa
Half-Time!
What a half of football between Kerala and Hyderbad. Who would say that these are tow bottom-placed teams in the league?
Bobo had thought that he gave Hyderabad the advantage but it was the trio of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Vlatko Drobarov and Messi Bouli, who made it count when the opportunity presented themselves!
KERALA BLASTERS FC 3-1 HYDERABAD FC
45 ' - GOAL! The third one in the back of the net! Messi Bouli makes it 3 for Kerala Blasters FC!
A long ball directed at Messi is brought down comfortably, and he passes it onto to Halicharan Narzary and gets it back after a quick one-two. Messi finishes the move with a perfect finish.
KERALA BLASTERS FC 3-1 HYDERABAD FC
39 ' - GOAL!
Vlatko Drobarov gives Kerala Blasters FC the lead!
That came straight from the training session. Jessel Carneiro lays off the free-kick to Jeakson Singh, who in turn squares it to Mouhamadou Gning. Then the ball is moved onto Seityasen Singh inside the box and dinks the ball at the far post,m where Drobarov climbs to head it in.
KERALA BLASTERS FC 2-1 HYDERABAD FC
5⃣ goals in 4⃣ matches for Bobo.#KBFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/NABYYWRdSW— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020
14' - GOAL! Bobo gives Hyderabad FC the lead with an easy tap in!
It is Bobo who won the ball and then st off Abhishek Halder, who passes it onto Marcelinho. He dribbles past a few players and squares it back in the middle for Bobo to tap it in for one of the easiest goals of the career.
KERALA BLASTERS FC 0-1 HYDERABAD FC
Hyderabad FC are currently at the bottom of the points table with just five points from 10 outings while Kerala Blasters FC are just one spot above them having secured eight from as many matches. FULL TABLE
📰 A host of changes for both the teams. 📰— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 5, 2020
Here's how they line up for #KBFCHFC ⤵#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/J92H9kyuRI
Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)
At the pre-match press conference, the Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie was asked about the morale of the team, given their current circumstances. "From experience, I think the morale of a team only goes down when the players don't believe in what the coach is doing. I believe that is not the case here. If things are not going your way, it's the job of the coach to come up with the tactics or a plan. If a coach doesn't have these answers, I am sure the players will have less belief and will give less intensity in games. But it's not the case," Schattorie responded.
"If you see from the beginning, we have had issues in the 10 games and there's been a problems in creating consistency and getting results. When you have four-five players out, it's difficult to win but you are expected to. Yes, and that's what we try to do every time. We have played 10 matches so far and there were two or three occasions where we could have gotten three points but didn't. If we had these points, we would have had a little more confidence and would have been in a flow," he added, summing up Kerala's season so far.
Phil Brown's men are rooted at the bottom of the table, although their recent performances suggest they've been rather unlucky. The Hyderabad coach pointed to that fact while speaking at his pre-match press conference and said, "We out passed, out played and had more possession than Mumbai (in the last match). Having said that, Mumbai had two or three better chances in the first half than we did. After we got our first goal, we had five or six opportunities to get away with something from the game. I thought there were a lot of positives from the game, but the opposition scored more goals than us."
"And we still haven't got the clean sheet that we are working towards. So, that really as a coach is the only negative that I was looking at after the game. That's the most important part for me. The most important part for me is not conceding. We have a strike force that is capable of scoring goals. The clean sheet mentality is important and we haven't got that at this moment in time. Again, it's something that we have been working towards," Brown added.
