ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala, Odisha Play Out Goalless Draw

Nov 8, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie and Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau come into the match with contrasting mentalities. While Schattorie is happy to survive with just a draw as well considering their injury list, Gombau wants his team to play well and win the game. Here is what the two men say:

“I am happy to survive this game with three points or maybe one and get to the break”: Schattorie

“We come with a strong mentality. We will try to play a good game and win”: Gombau