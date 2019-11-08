ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala, Odisha Play Out Goalless Draw

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time! Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
- Forced Substitutions for Kerala and Odisha
- Forced Early Substitution for Kerala Blasters
- Match Underway
- Odisha FC Starting Line-up
- Kerala Blasters Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
- Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters will feel that they should have got more from the game considering Sahal's penaltys shoutout and Rahul KP forcing a save but Odisha FC, who were playing their fourth straight away match, will be happy with a point away from home. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC play out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi after Sahal Abdul Samad was denied a penalty in the first half and Dorronsoro pulled off a massive save to keep out Rahul KP's shot. Both sides could have won this one but given that Sahal's penalty shoutout was a clear-cut opportunity, the home team should have got more out of this game. Odisha, who weren't at the best, will be happy to take a point from their fourth straight away game.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
Individual brilliance from @sahal_samad! 👌— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
Watch #KERODI LIVE on @hotstartweets - https://t.co/uiisG0kJzV
JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app.#ISLMoments #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/1qDUeHKFKh
85' - SAVE! Dorronsoro makes a massive save to deny Rahul KP. A brilliant ball is floated in the middle from the left and Ogbeche heads it towards Rahul, who takes a touch and goes for a shot but it is put out for corner by the Odisha FC keeper.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
85' Dorronsoro pulls off an amazing save.— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 8, 2019
⚽️🏆🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #KERODI
58'- CHANCE! What a brilliant cross to the far post from Jerry and Nandha connects with the ball but in unable to fully control it and hits the side-netting. That should have on target at least!
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
57' Jerry whips in a fantastic cross but Nandha puts it wide.— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 8, 2019
⚽️🏆🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #KERODI
52' - Another injury scare for Kerala Blasters? Mohammed Rafi goes down trying to challenge for a long ball with Diagne and has to be treated on the sidelines. However, he is okay to continue. Kerala are treading scary paths right now with injuries just piling up for them.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
HALF TIME! Kerala Blasters are tied at 0-0 Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play. There have been three injuries in the first half to Kerala Blasters' Jairo Rodrigues and Messi Bouli and Odisha FC's Aridane Santana. Sahal Abdul Samad was also denied a clear-cut penalty after a brilliant, mazy run. Kerala coach Schattorie was seen having a word with the referee after the half time whistle. A scrappy half with a few unsavoury incidents but Kerala have clearly played a better game than Odisha in terms of holding the ball and initiating the play.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
HALF-TIME 👉 KBFC 0-0 OFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
An injury-plagued first half ends with both sides yet to trouble the scoring charts.#KERODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
45' - Substitution for Odisha FC! Forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia replaces defender Rana Gharami. Strange change just before half time but Gombau seems to be wanting to take the initiative back as Kerala are playing expansive and creating a lot of chances today.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
44' Rana comes off as Daniel makes his way onto the pitch.— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 8, 2019
⚽️🏆🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #KERODI
28' - Carlos Delgado comes on for Aridane.
30' - Messi Bouli, who started in place of Ogbeche, is replaced by Mohammed Rafi.
Kerala have already had two forced substitutions and with a whole half to yet to be played, Schattorie has got some thinking to do.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
27' The 🚑 has been summoned, and both players have been stretchered off! 😓— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
Wishing them a speedy recovery!
KBFC 0-0 OFC#KERODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
21' - The match has hardly seen any big moments yet. The match is mostly going on in the midfield with both sides struggling to create any clear-cut chances. However, the Kerala defence has kept Jerry quiet so far and have even managed to keep Odisha's passing play in check.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
3' - Kerala Blasters captain Jairo Rodrigues has pulled up his muscle while making a darting run and is now being helped outside to the bench. This is terrible for Kerala, they already have a big injury list.
4' - Abdul Hakku replaces Jairo.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC
3' | An unfortunate injury as Jairo goes down holding his thigh 🤕😫#KERODI #YennumYellow— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) November 8, 2019
Aridane Santana is one of the top scorers of the ISL 2019-20 season so far. Will a shaky Kerala Blasters defence be able to show their grit today and hold him off?
Striving for glory ! Aridane has been in top form this season and we would love to see him score more goals in the upcoming matches.— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) November 8, 2019
.
⚽🏆🔥
.#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/igFXRYnXDU
Meanwhile, a four-team tournament for U-17 women is being organised in Kalyani, West Bengal by the ISL organisers ahead of the U-17 Women's World Cup next year.
Gender does not matter on a football field! ⚽— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
It's time to say this loud and clear: #GroundsKnowNoGender.
Watch the Hero U-17 Women's Championship from November 11 onwards, LIVE on Star Sports.#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/0hgA3nzQWb
Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie and Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau come into the match with contrasting mentalities. While Schattorie is happy to survive with just a draw as well considering their injury list, Gombau wants his team to play well and win the game. Here is what the two men say:
“I am happy to survive this game with three points or maybe one and get to the break”: Schattorie
“We come with a strong mentality. We will try to play a good game and win”: Gombau
Here is Odisha FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rana Gharami.
Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Martin Guedes, Romeo Fernandes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
📽|@OdishaFC's man in form, Jerry Mawihmingthanga shares his thoughts ahead of #KERODI#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/7qKfxmbN3T— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
Here is Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Odisha FC: TP Rehenesh (GK); Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jairo Rodrigues, Jessel Carneiro; Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP; Messi Bouli.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammed Rafi.
📽| Watch Rahul KP talk about his first #HeroISL goal, his partnership with @sahal_samad and more 👇#KERODI #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ho8jshwxlC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
Eelco Schattorie has been taking a lot of question on India's exciting attacking midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad and why he is not a regular in the starting line-up for Kerala Blasters. Here's the coach making his points in big, bold letters.
🗣| "I EMPHASISE, in big capital letters, that I am very very happy to have him in my team."@ESchattorie on Sahal Samad, injuries, and @KeralaBlasters' defence ahead of #KERODI 👇#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove https://t.co/n7CUkSF5m1— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
The Indian Super League points table is currently led by FC Goa after their Thursday night win over Mumbai City FC. Goa lead the table with 8 points from four games while Chennaiyin FC sit at the bottom with just a point from three matches. Hosts Kerala Blasters are third from the bottom with three points from three games and even though Odisha FC have the same points, they are sixth due to better goal difference.
Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. The hosts are desperate for a win after losing their last two games while Odisha would want to pile on Kerala's misery ahead of the international break.
.@KeralaBlasters form: W L L@OdishaFC form: L L W— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
WiLL the Blasters turn things around at home against Odisha FC tonight? #KERODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/tePVAz7sqI
Kerala Blasters FC host Odisha FC in Kochi. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kerala Blasters are struggling with injuries and are unlikely to have Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon. They already don't have Sandesh Jhingan, who had a successful knee surgery on Thursday. Kerala haven't been able to create many goal-scoring opportunities for star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and have been extremely edgy at the back.
.@KeralaBlasters form: W L L@OdishaFC form: L L W
WiLL the Blasters turn things around at home against Odisha FC tonight? #KERODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/tePVAz7sqI
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 8, 2019
Odisha FC's defence would be a bit of a worry as they have conceded six goals in three games and also tend to leak goals in the final 10 minutes. However, their midfield and forward line was fluid in their previous game. Xisco Hernandez's partnership with Aridane Santana and Jerry Mawihmingthanga looks promising and adding the pace of Nandhakumar Sekar to the mix, Kerala's defence could be in for trouble.
-
08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 106/820.0 overs 109/011.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
-
08 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 241/320.0 overs 165/1016.5 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 76 runs
-
07 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 153/620.0 overs 154/215.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 194/1045.2 overs 197/346.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 150/620.0 overs 151/318.3 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets