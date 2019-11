ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala, Odisha Play Out Goalless Draw

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday.It was an injury-plagued first half with Kerala's captain Jairo Rodrigues pulling up in the third minute and then head injuries forcing Messi Bouli and Aridane Santana out. Sahal Abdul Samad was denied a clear-cut penalty after going on a brilliant mazy run that led Schattorie to having a word with the referee after the half time whistle. The second half saw the play swinging one end to the other even though the home team showed much better play with the ball but none of it came out in chances or shots. Rahul KP was denied by Dorronsoro in the 85th minute and despite Ogbeche being brought on for the last 10 minutes, the net on either side remained undisturbed.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters will feel that they should have got more from the game considering Sahal's penaltys shoutout and Rahul KP forcing a save but Odisha FC, who were playing their fourth straight away match, will be happy with a point away from home. LIVE STREAMING