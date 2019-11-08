Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala, Odisha Play Out Goalless Draw

News18.com | November 8, 2019, 9:53 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC played out a 0-0 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Thursday. Here's the story of the match: It was an injury-plagued first half with Kerala's captain Jairo Rodrigues pulling up in the third minute and then head injuries forcing Messi Bouli and Aridane Santana out. Sahal Abdul Samad was denied a clear-cut penalty after going on a brilliant mazy run that led Schattorie to having a word with the referee after the half time whistle. The second half saw the play swinging one end to the other even though the home team showed much better play with the ball but none of it came out in chances or shots. Rahul KP was denied by Dorronsoro in the 85th minute and despite Ogbeche being brought on for the last 10 minutes, the net on either side remained undisturbed.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters will feel that they should have got more from the game considering Sahal's penaltys shoutout and Rahul KP forcing a save but Odisha FC, who were playing their fourth straight away match, will be happy with a point away from home. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 8, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC in Kochi, which ended in  0-0 draw.

CRITERIA KERALA BLASTERS ODISHA FC
Possession 50% 50%
Passing Accuracy 70% 73%
Goals 0 0
Shots on Target 1 1
Shots Off Target 3 5
Yellow Cards 0 0
Nov 8, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC play out a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi after Sahal Abdul Samad was denied a penalty in the first half and Dorronsoro pulled off a massive save to keep out Rahul KP's shot. Both sides could have won this one but given that Sahal's penalty shoutout was a clear-cut opportunity, the home team should have got more out of this game. Odisha, who weren't at the best, will be happy to take a point from their fourth straight away game.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

90+1' - Prasanth being lively once again on the right flank and despite being challenge, manages to keep the ball in play and tried to cross in the middle but a deflection takes it straight to Dorronsoro and the Odisha keeper catches it with ease.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

85' - SAVE! Dorronsoro makes a massive save to deny Rahul KP. A brilliant ball is floated in the middle from the left and Ogbeche heads it towards Rahul, who takes a touch and goes for a shot but it is put out for corner by the Odisha FC keeper.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

78' - Substitution from Kerala Blasters! Last roll of dice from Eelco Schattorie? Bartholomew Ogbeche comes on for Mohammed Rafi, who was brought on as substitute in the first half.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)

74' - Both Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have a tendency of conceding late goals. Who will blink tonight with the scoreline standing at 0-0 currently?

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

68' - Carneiro takes the corner for Kerala Blasters but it is easily cleared away. There was simply no spice in the corner kick.

69' - Prasanth and Sahal with some good combination play but Dorronsoro clears the danger just in time.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

62' - Prasanth makes a run up on the right with the ball and then cuts in with pace and goes for a shot but it's way over. Schattorie applauds his effort but he has got to keep the shot down!

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

58'- CHANCE! What a brilliant cross to the far post from Jerry and Nandha connects with the ball but in unable to fully control it and hits the side-netting. That should have on target at least!

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

52' - Another injury scare for Kerala Blasters? Mohammed Rafi goes down trying to challenge for a long ball with Diagne and has to be treated on the sidelines. However, he is okay to continue. Kerala are treading scary paths right now with injuries just piling up for them.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

The second half of Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC kicks off!

46' - Perez Guedes comes on in place of Marcos Tebar. Odisha are now done with all their three substitutions.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Kerala Blasters are tied at 0-0 Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play. There have been three injuries in the first half to Kerala Blasters' Jairo Rodrigues and Messi Bouli and Odisha FC's Aridane Santana. Sahal Abdul Samad was also denied a clear-cut penalty after a brilliant, mazy run. Kerala coach Schattorie was seen having a word with the referee after the half time whistle. A scrappy half with a few unsavoury incidents but Kerala have clearly played a better game than Odisha in terms of holding the ball and initiating the play.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

45' - Substitution for Odisha FC! Forward Daniel Lalhlimpuia replaces defender Rana Gharami. Strange change just before half time but Gombau seems to be wanting to take the initiative back as Kerala are playing expansive and creating a lot of chances today.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

44' - CHANCE! Rahul KP misses a glorious chance to put Kerala Blasters ahead. He gets to a brilliant pass in the middle from the right but tries a scissor kick and blasts the ball over.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

36' - Sahal Abdul Samad goes for a mazy run up the pitch and works his way around four Odisha FC defenders before being brought down in the box. However, the penalty is not given! That was a clear-cut penalty!

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

28' - Carlos Delgado comes on for Aridane.

30' - Messi Bouli, who started in place of Ogbeche, is replaced by Mohammed Rafi.

Kerala have already had two forced substitutions and with a whole half to yet to be played, Schattorie has got some thinking to do.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

23' - Head injury! Both the strikers hurt their head while trying to attack the ball from a corner and this does not look good for either of them.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

21' - The match has hardly seen any big moments yet. The match is mostly going on in the midfield with both sides struggling to create any clear-cut chances. However, the Kerala defence has kept Jerry quiet so far and have even managed to keep Odisha's passing play in check.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

12' - Kerala Blasters are pressing Odisha FC players well at the moment but the visitors are doing well holding up at the moment, waiting for opportunities to arrive for them.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

3' - Kerala Blasters captain Jairo Rodrigues has pulled up his muscle while making a darting run and is now being helped outside to the bench. This is terrible for Kerala, they already have a big injury list.

4' - Abdul Hakku replaces Jairo.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both teams are eager for a win here but Schattorie has rolled a massive dice by not starting his striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Odisha FC

Nov 8, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

With the players of both Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC out on the field and the national anthem sung, we are just minutes away from the start of action at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Nov 8, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Aridane Santana is one of the top scorers of the ISL 2019-20 season so far. Will a shaky Kerala Blasters defence be able to show their grit today and hold him off?

Nov 8, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, a four-team tournament for U-17 women is being organised in Kalyani, West Bengal by the ISL organisers ahead of the U-17 Women's World Cup next year.

Nov 8, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie and Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau come into the match with contrasting mentalities. While Schattorie is happy to survive with just a draw as well considering their injury list, Gombau wants his team to play well and win the game. Here is what the two men say:

“I am happy to survive this game with three points or maybe one and get to the break”: Schattorie

“We come with a strong mentality. We will try to play a good game and win”: Gombau

Nov 8, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Here is Odisha FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana, Xisco Hernandez, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Narayan Das, Nandhakumar Sekar, Rana Gharami.

Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Martin Guedes, Romeo Fernandes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Nov 8, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

Here is Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Odisha FC: TP Rehenesh (GK); Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jairo Rodrigues, Jessel Carneiro; Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP; Messi Bouli.

Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammed Rafi.

Nov 8, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Eelco Schattorie has been taking a lot of question on India's exciting attacking midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad and why he is not a regular in the starting line-up for Kerala Blasters. Here's the coach making his points in big, bold letters.

Nov 8, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

The Indian Super League points table is currently led by FC Goa after their Thursday night win over Mumbai City FC. Goa lead the table with 8 points from four games while Chennaiyin FC sit at the bottom with just a point from three matches. Hosts Kerala Blasters are third from the bottom with three points from three games and even though Odisha FC have the same points, they are sixth due to better goal difference.

Nov 8, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters take on Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday. The hosts are desperate for a win after losing their last two games while Odisha would want to pile on Kerala's misery ahead of the international break.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC: Kerala, Odisha Play Out Goalless Draw
Kerala Blasters FC host Odisha FC in Kochi. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Kerala Blasters are struggling with injuries and are unlikely to have Mario Arques and Gianni Zuiverloon. They already don't have Sandesh Jhingan, who had a successful knee surgery on Thursday. Kerala haven't been able to create many goal-scoring opportunities for star striker Bartholomew Ogbeche and have been extremely edgy at the back.



Odisha FC's defence would be a bit of a worry as they have conceded six goals in three games and also tend to leak goals in the final 10 minutes. However, their midfield and forward line was fluid in their previous game. Xisco Hernandez's partnership with Aridane Santana and Jerry Mawihmingthanga looks promising and adding the pace of Nandhakumar Sekar to the mix, Kerala's defence could be in for trouble.
  • 08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    106/8
    20.0 overs
    		 109/0
    11.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    241/3
    20.0 overs
    		 165/10
    16.5 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 76 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    BAN vs IND
    153/6
    20.0 overs
    		 154/2
    15.4 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    194/10
    45.2 overs
    		 197/3
    46.3 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    150/6
    20.0 overs
    		 151/3
    18.3 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram