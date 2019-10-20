ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs ATK in Kochi: Kerala Beat ATK 2-1 in Season Opener

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League begins with a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. New-look Kerala Blasters and ATK teams began the season in Kochi with a rivalry that dates back to the first season in 2014, when ATK beat Kerala Blasters to win the inaugural title. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters start their season 6 campaign with a 2-1 victory over ATK in front of their home fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and their fans are on the feet cheering. ATK will rue the plenty of chances they missed and Kerala Blasters were just more clinical with the few chances they created. However, the refereeing would remain a talking, controversial point after David Williams was flagged offside when he was through and Michael Soosairaj was denied a penalty for ATK while Kerala Blasters were awarded one.
Nonetheless, an exciting start to the new season even though the intensity of the match dropped completely in the second half.
FT: Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
First Goal of Season 6 | Irish defender Carl McHugh scored the first goal of ISL Season 6 and opened the scoring for ATK against Kerala Blasters. Here's a video of his sixth minute strike.
81' - National team player 18-year-old Sahal Abdul Samad comes on for India's only World Cup goalscorer Jeakson Singh as a Kerala Blasters substitution and a huge cheer comes from the crowd. The youngster is already a fan favourite.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
79' - Halicharan Narzary absolutely skies that one! A good corner to the far post and the ball is laid off to Narzary, who has all the time on the ball but choses not to take it and instead shoots the ball into the stands.
80' - Ogbeche on the dance once again but his shot is wayward. This is not what Kerala Blasters would want from their striker.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
68' - Prabir Das with a brilliant run on the right flank for ATK lays off a splitting pass for Roy Krishna, who stays onside but his first touch lets him down. A slightly heavy first touch allows Jairo the time to go for the tackle and the chance is lost once again. ATK are missing these big chances that they might end up ruing.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
63' - MISS! Mouhamadou Gning misses a good chance to head the ball in. Ogbeche turned around and moved away from the ATK defenders brilliantly at the edge of the box to pass the ball to Prasanth on the right, who waited and held the ball till Rakip arrived for support. He passed the ball to Rakip, who gave a delicious cross in the middle for Gning whose header went way wide.
66' - Roy Krishna misses another chance to find the back of the net. But the game is now being played largely in the midfield.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
47' - MISS! How does that not go in? A complete melee at the goalmouth but Roy Krishna is unable to poke the ball home. That is a big, big miss, will ATK end up ruing these missed opportunities?
48' - Prasanth sets off in the right flank for Kerala once again but the final shot is way over the bar. Kerala have settled into this one in front of a packed stadium and look determined to get off to a good start in the season.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
This has been a half of exhilirating action and open play! Both teams have gone for attack and Kerala Blasters proved to be more clinical in the end with Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring twice to give them a 2-1 lead over ATK at the break.
ATK have had the better chances but have failed to make it count with Roy Krishna in the centre of all those chances. ATK even had a case for penalty when Michael Soosairaj was brought down but the decision was given against them and everything turned around from there.
Jairo Rodrigues was brought down by Pranoy Halder in the ATK box and Ogbeche stepped up to equalise for Kerala through the penalty. After that as Kerala grew into the match, Ogbeche found the back of the net once again right at the stroke of half time.
The second half will start in about 10 minutes and is expected to be a cracker!
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
45' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche has given Kerala Blasters the lead right at the stroke of half time and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is in a frenzy. ATK do not deal with the ball well in the box and when it falls to Ogbeche, there is only one place it's going to go in. He connects with it first time and fires it right at the back of the net. What a turnaround this has been for Kerala, from trailing in the sixth minute to lead by 45th.
Kerala Blasters 2-1 ATK
39' - It's been an extremely open game so far and ATK have been using the right channel to good effect. Mohamad Rakip and Jairo Ridrigues have been put under constant pressure by Michael Soosairaj and Roy Krishna.
40' - Rakip wins the ball and runs down the flank with Prasanth beside him but the delivery in the middle is not good enough.
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ATK
30' - After much drama of penalty being denied for ATK, the assistant referee signals for penalty as Jairo goes down in the ATK box after a slight tuck in the shirt by Pranoy Halder. Bartholomew Ogbeche steps up to take the spot kick for Kerala Blasters and despite Arindam going the right way, he cannot stop that. Ogbeche does not miss those and Kerala Blasters are back into this one. But this is likely to court controversy.
Kerala Blasters 1-1 ATK
27' - PENALTY DENIED! Michael Soosairaj makes a darting run into the box post some excellent left channel play by ATK and Jairo is all over Soosairaj and brings him down but the referee waves it off.
29' - Arindam makes a mess off the Kerala corner and fails to collect the ball, it falls for Jairo, who goes down and it's a penalty given!
24' - Roy Krishna makes a splitting pass to David Williams on the right but the Australian is flagged offside. Williams doesn't agree with the call and waves his finger signalling he wasn't offside.
There is absolutely free-flowing football right now but ATK look far more dangerous right now, Kerala are surely missing Sandesh Jhingan at the back.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK
20' - Prasanth Karuthadathkuni speeds up on the wing and gets a curler towards the goal that is punched away by Arindam. That could have been extremely dangerous for ATK.
21' - MISS! Roy Krishna has missed a glorious chance. He receives the pass and turns around, dropping his markers twice and has the goal to aim for but he chooses to pass as he is challenged at the last moment but Javier Hernandez is not there at the spot to poke it in. Krishna is not happy!
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK
18' - Kerala Blasters managed to go on a break after thwarting an ATK run but they slowed down the attack and ATK were able to get the shape again. Jairo gets the second booking of the match for his foul on ATK's Roy Krishna.
19' - Kerala backline looks extremely susceptible as ATK are ramping up the pressure.
11' - MISS! What a big, big miss from Javier Hernandez, that was ATK's chance to really put Kerala Blasters on the backfoot. ISL newbie Bilal Khan comes completely off his line to thwart Javier Hernandez but the midfielder gets away and has the entirety of the goal to aim for but Gianni Zuiverloon get his leg to the shot and Bilal catches the ball. That was catastrophic from Bilal and he is asked by his defender to calm down and stay on his line.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK
6' - GOAL! That's a stunning strike from the centre-back Carl McHugh to get ATK the lead against Kerala Blasters early on. It's a free kick given away by Jeakson Singh from which Javier Hernandez makes the delivery into the box. Centre-back Agustin Iniguez jumps high and fends off his marker to get his head towards McHugh, who scores the volley first time.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 ATK
Kerala Blasters kickstart the sixth season of the ISL and straightaway, there's an attack from Kerala with Ogbeche looking to break through in between the centre backs. McHugh and Iniguez, the ATK centre-backs have their work cut out for the night.
Both the teams are on the field and we are about to kickstart the sixth season of the Indian Super League!
Bartholomew Ogbeche is leading the line for Kerala Blasters as he has followed his former NorthEast United coach Eelco Schattorie down South. ATK's primary job will be to keep him quiet - a player who scored 12 goals last season.
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff danced on their Bollywood hits in the opening ceremony of the season 6 of Indian Super League, that kicks off with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Antonio Habas, who led ATK to their first ISL title, is back as ATK head coach and said ahead of the match, "I think my last time here is in the past. I have a special connection with the Kolkata city and ATK. For that, I am here. I have the maximum respect for the supporters, the fans and the club."
Nita Ambani, chairperson of ISL, comes on the stage with the ISL trophy and declares season 6 open. She wishes good luck to both Kerala Blasters and ATK for the first game and gives a 'Let's Football' shoutout.
Bartholomew Ogbeche scored twice to help Kerala Blasters beat ATK. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kerala Blasters will be eager to begin their season a good note under their new head coach Eelco Schattorie but are up against ATK, who have one of the strongest squads on paper this year. Blasters last reached the play-offs in 2016 and will be eyeing a much-better campaign. Kerala Blasters have revamped their entire foreign contingent, bringing in some established names like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques and the likes apart from a few promising players like Raphaël Messi Bouli. They also have a few young Indian stars like Sahal Abdul Samad. But the absence of Sandesh Jhingan will be a huge blow for them even as they have brought in a replacement in Raju Gaikwad.
The battle lines ⚔️ are drawn!
On the other hand, all eyes are focused on ATK this season. With a squad that has plenty of big names and head turners, they are expected to pose a big threat to other teams. They have brought in a host of new faces, including A-League 2018-19 Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna and his former Wellington Phoenix strike partner David Williams. The duo accounted for 29 goals for the 'nixes' last season and are almost nailed on to start with Krishna taking up a central position and Williams operating from out wide. Former Jamshedpur FC sensation Michael Soosairaj is likely to take up the other flank, with Edu Garcia operating in the playmaker's role in the hole, making for a devastating top four. Pronay Halder and Sehnaj Singh may make up the two-man defensive cover in midfield.
