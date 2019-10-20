ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs ATK in Kochi: Kerala Beat ATK 2-1 in Season Opener

11' - MISS! What a big, big miss from Javier Hernandez, that was ATK's chance to really put Kerala Blasters on the backfoot. ISL newbie Bilal Khan comes completely off his line to thwart Javier Hernandez but the midfielder gets away and has the entirety of the goal to aim for but Gianni Zuiverloon get his leg to the shot and Bilal catches the ball. That was catastrophic from Bilal and he is asked by his defender to calm down and stay on his line.

30' - After much drama of penalty being denied for ATK, the assistant referee signals for penalty as Jairo goes down in the ATK box after a slight tuck in the shirt by Pranoy Halder. Bartholomew Ogbeche steps up to take the spot kick for Kerala Blasters and despite Arindam going the right way, he cannot stop that. Ogbeche does not miss those and Kerala Blasters are back into this one. But this is likely to court controversy.

45' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche has given Kerala Blasters the lead right at the stroke of half time and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is in a frenzy. ATK do not deal with the ball well in the box and when it falls to Ogbeche, there is only one place it's going to go in. He connects with it first time and fires it right at the back of the net. What a turnaround this has been for Kerala, from trailing in the sixth minute to lead by 45th.

FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters start their season 6 campaign with a 2-1 victory over ATK in front of their home fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and their fans are on the feet cheering. ATK will rue the plenty of chances they missed and Kerala Blasters were just more clinical with the few chances they created. However, the refereeing would remain a talking, controversial point after David Williams was flagged offside when he was through and Michael Soosairaj was denied a penalty for ATK while Kerala Blasters were awarded one.

Kerala Blasters will be eager to begin their season a good note under their new head coach Eelco Schattorie but are up against ATK, who have one of the strongest squads on paper this year. Blasters last reached the play-offs in 2016 and will be eyeing a much-better campaign. Kerala Blasters have revamped their entire foreign contingent, bringing in some established names like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques and the likes apart from a few promising players like Raphaël Messi Bouli. They also have a few young Indian stars like Sahal Abdul Samad. But the absence of Sandesh Jhingan will be a huge blow for them even as they have brought in a replacement in Raju Gaikwad.On the other hand, all eyes are focused on ATK this season. With a squad that has plenty of big names and head turners, they are expected to pose a big threat to other teams. They have brought in a host of new faces, including A-League 2018-19 Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna and his former Wellington Phoenix strike partner David Williams. The duo accounted for 29 goals for the 'nixes' last season and are almost nailed on to start with Krishna taking up a central position and Williams operating from out wide. Former Jamshedpur FC sensation Michael Soosairaj is likely to take up the other flank, with Edu Garcia operating in the playmaker's role in the hole, making for a devastating top four. Pronay Halder and Sehnaj Singh may make up the two-man defensive cover in midfield.