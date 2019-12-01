LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Lenny Rodrigues Equalises in Stoppage Time

News18.com | December 1, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. Lenny Rodrigues scored in stoppage time after Raphael Messi Bouli seemed to give the home side a win. Earlier, Mourtada Fall equalised for FC Goa and then got sent off after Sergio Cidoncha scored in the 2nd minute of the match to get Kerala Blasters the lead from almost kick-off in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. The Gaurs, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from the loss in their last match against Jamshedpur FC - their first slip up of the season.

Following their defeat to Jamshedpur in their last match, Goa will be eager to bounce right back and their recent results against Kerala are bound to instil a lot of confidence in the team. As for Kerala, since their victory over ATK on the opening day of the season, Eelco Schattorie's men have been able to pick up just a single point in their subsequent four matches. What perhaps is, even more, worrying for the yellow brigade is the fact that the team has scored just a single goal and conceded four following their win in the season opener. LIVE STREAM
Dec 1, 2019 9:43 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

Late equaliser from Lenny Rodrigues helps FC Goa hold Kerala Blasters!

Eelco Schattorie storms off at the final whistle and he is right to be angry with his boys. This was a game they should have won!

KERALA BLASTERS FC 2-2 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90+2' - GOAL!

That as not in the script! Lenny Rodrigues equalises for FC Goa that too in stoppage time! 

The fans in the stands are stunned into silence. 

Manvir Singh takes a shot from inside the box that is parried away by Mohamed Nawaz. It falls to Lenny, who does not make a mistake.

KERALA BLASTERS FC 2-2 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

88' - Off-side!

Bartholomew Ogbeche slots it into the back of the net from a brilliant pass of Messi Bouli. The crowd erupts with joy but the smiles go away after the linesman pulls up his flag for off-side.

Dec 1, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

86' - Substitutions! 

Kerala also make a change with Vlatko Drobarov coming off and Abdul Hakku coming on.

Back-to-back changes for FC Goa as Princeton Rebello replaces Edu Bedia and minute later Jackichand Singh comes off and in his place, Kingslee Fernandes is brought on.

Dec 1, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

80' - 

Kerala Blasters are in full control of the game. They have the number advantage... on the field and on the scoreboard as well.

FC Goa's task here tonight seems to be getting harder and harder by every passing minute. 

Dec 1, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

68' - Save!

What a strike from Seityasen Singh! That was curling in but Mohammad Nawaz makes a spectacular dive at his near post and saves it. 

Meanwhile, Cido is shown a yellow card!

Dec 1, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

67' - Miss!

What a miss! Bartholomew Ogbeche could have and should have put the contest to bed. He is unmarked inside the box and cross finds his head but he can direct towards the target.

Dec 1, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)

64' - Substitution! 

FC Goa are making the first change and understandably so. Saviour Gama is brought off and in his place comes on Mohamed Ali. 

Meanwhile, Edu Bedia is shown a yellow card just two minutes ago.

Dec 1, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

GOAL!

59' - Goal! 

Messi Bouli gives Kerala Blasters the lead back with a beautiful strike! Prasanth Karuthadathkuni with a delightful ball into the middle and Messi does the rest.

The Kochi crowd's joy knows no bounds!

KERALA BLASTERS FC 2-1 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)

52' - Red card!

The hero of the first half for FC Goa, Mourtada Fall is shown a red card! His challenge on Bartholomew Ogbeche is deemed by the referee to be worthy of a direct sent-off. 

The resulting free-kick is just over the ball.

Dec 1, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

2nd HALF!

If the 1st half was anything to go by... we have a cracker of a second-half waiting for us. 

Kerala Blasters and FC Goa kick-off in Kochi!

KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-1 FC GOA

Dec 1, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

HALF-TIME!​

What a strike in the closing moments of the match from Bartholomew Ogbeche! But it is well saved by Mohammad Nawaz

The second half should be interesting gives the quality of football we have witnessed in the first.

It is though Mourtada Fall who canceled out Sergio Cidoncha's opener!

KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-1 FC GOA

Dec 1, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

41' - GOAL!!

Mourtada Fall gets FC Goa back in this against Kerala Blasters! 

A body check in a dangerous area from Kerala's Vlatko Drobarov on Manvir Singh. A challenge was not needed really. The FC Goa striker was going nowhere. Drobarov is shown a yellow card.

Edu Bedia takes the free-kick and it hits the post but the ball back in the box finds the head of Mourtada Fall.

KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-1 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' -

FC Goa are finding it hard to unlock the Kerala defence and the frustration is showing. Some mistimed tackles and tugs at opposition shirts are disrupting the game.

Meanwhile, the home side are just happy to slow down the pace of the game and let the action unfold. They don't need to force the issue her at all. 

Dec 1, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

27' - 

It is not only the home side Kerala spraying their shots. Brandon Fernandes receives the ball from Saviour Gama on the left. The Indian mid-fielder tries as shot from distance and it is a miscue.

Dec 1, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

22' - Off target

The Kerala pressure is relentless! Jessel Carneiro tries his luck from far but his shot doesn't have the power needed and it goes harmlessly bouncing wide. 

A minute later Mohamad Rakip and Messi Bouli combine dwell on the left side but the later's shot again is off-target.

Dec 1, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

16' - Oh!

FC Goa's Saviour Gama sends in a delicious cross and Edu Bedia is the fastest to react but he fails to get a connection on his shot with much conviction. 

Dec 1, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

13' - 

Mountain to climb for the away side.

FC Goa have their work cut out. Especially after such a start. They are playing with 8 Indian players and they have already conceded in the first 61 seconds of the game!

Dec 1, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

5' - Offside

It is time for FC Goa to attack now. Brandon Fernandes releases Manvir Singh with a lovely through ball but the referee deems it to be off side. Replays suggest it could have been touch and go.

Dec 1, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - Goal!

That takes barely a minute! Sergio Cidoncha gets the Kerala Blasters host off to a blazing start! FC Goa are shell-shocked!

The home team gets a throw-in from the left and they put it straight into the box. Mourtada Fall heads it clear but it goes only as far as Cidoncha just outside the box. Cido takes a shot and the keeper loses the ball in a sea of bodies and it advantage Kerala! 

KERALA BLASTERS FC 1-0 FC GOA 

Dec 1, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Kick-off!

Vital points up for grabs as Kerala Blasters host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. 

Dec 1, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)
Dec 1, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI - TP Rehenesh (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Mohamad Rakip, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Messi Bouli.

Dec 1, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

FC Goa Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh.

Dec 1, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

In an all-important clash of the Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters FC host FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa: Lenny Rodrigues Equalises in Stoppage Time
Sergio Cidoncha (Photo Credit: ISL)

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kerala head coach Eelco Schattorie promised that his side will be looking to play on the front foot despite facing an attacking side like Goa. "It's a home game, so I don't think they will catch me sitting back. In the last game also, the first-half we tried to press Bengaluru and we will try to do the same to Goa. With Vlatko (Drobarov) coming in, we have a little more quality at the back to build up. These small extras make a difference but, in the end, I try to win and be progressive."

"My young players are making progress like Jeakson (Singh) and Rahul (KP), all of them have made progress. And it takes time. When the senior players join in you can see a lift in the training sessions. But like I said, I'm not a coach who will sit back. I will, if I have to, if certain situations demand it. But we will try to take the game to them," he added.



FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera, on the oher hand, declared that his team isn't dwelling on their last loss and said, "Our mentality is always positive. The last match is in the past and we need to focus on the future. Your focus always needs to be on the next match, which is against Kerala."

Speaking about their opponents, the Spaniard praised Kerala's recruitment for the season. "Kerala are a very good team. They have made a big effort to sign good players. For example, Bartholomew Ogbeche was the best player at NorthEast United FC last season and he signed for Kerala. Gianni Zuiverloon, similarly, was the best player for Delhi Dynamos FC. Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques were the best players in Jamshedpur last season. They have built a good team to try and win the league."

Kerala, however, are winless in their last four matches. Providing his take on the matter, Lobera stated, "Now, the situation for them is difficult. Maybe they are feeling pressure. But for me, the most important thing is my team plays well and tries to get the three points."
