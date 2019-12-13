ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Messi Bouli Brace Helps Kerala to 2-2 Draw With Jamshedpur

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! Kerala Blasters 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
- Messi Bouli Equalises for Kerala Blasters
- Messi Bouli Scores for Kerala Blasters
- CK Vineeth Doubles Jamshedpur FC's Lead
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time! Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC
- Piti Scores for Jamshedpur FC
- Match Underway
- ISL Points Table
- Jamshedpur FC Starting Line-up
- Kerala Blasters Starting Line-up
- Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head
- Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hosts Kerala Blasters are now placed at the seventh spot in the ISL 2019-20 table with seven points from eight games. Jamshedpur FC, who have now drawn their last three games, are third with 13 points from eight matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Sahal Abdul Samad's introduction to the game changed the complexion for Kerala Blasters in the second half as a beautiful delivery from him for Messi Bouli's first started the resurgence for the home team. Jamshedpur FC had scored through a Piti penalty to lead 1-0 after the first 45 minutes. CK Vineeth scored to double their lead but it all felt for the visitors after that. In the last 20 minutes, Messi scored twice, the first one a header and the second a stunning penalty kick, as they held the visitors to a draw.
Kerala Blasters 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
87' - GOAL! Messi Bouli strikes a rocket into the top right corner from the spot to equalise for Kerala Blasters. Seityasen Singh was brought down in the box by Robin Gurung and the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Messi, with a calm head, scored a stunning penalty to bring Kerala back into this one and give themselves a chance to go for their second win of the season.
Kerala Blasters 2-2 Jamshedpur FC
87' | MESSI AT THE DOUBLE! #KBFCJFC #YennumKerala pic.twitter.com/GqOh9whBkC— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 13, 2019
75' - GOAL! Messi Bouli finds the back of the net for Kerala Blasters! The game is on! Messi receives a beautiful delivery from Sahal on the far post and heads it into the back of the net to score Kerala's first on the night.
Kerala Blasters 1-2 Jamshedpur FC
75' | GOAL! Messi Bouli heads in from Sahal's cross.— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 13, 2019
COME ON BLASTERS! #KBFCJFC #YennumKerala pic.twitter.com/cvg7UwTM62
72' - GOAL! CK Vineeth scores Jamshedpur FC's second of the night. He takes the ball on the left of the box and passes to Farukh in the middle, who lobs a brilliant ball back towards Vineeth on the left of the goal post and the striker buries it into the back of the net.
Kerala Blasters 0-2 Jamshedpur FC
The second half of Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, with the visitors leading 1-0 courtesy a Piti penalty.
SECOND HALF ➡️ #KBFCJFC@KeralaBlasters get the ball rolling in the 2nd period. Will they equalise?— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
KBFC 0-1 JFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/5Lt0fXdmcq
HALF TIME! Kerala Blasters made a good start to the match and showed great intensity going forward but they mellowed down as the match went on and the visitors Jamshedpur FC took control of the ball and the matters. Jamshedpur FC reaped the benefits of keeping the ball in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty that Piti buried with ease. Kerala had chances of their own but were unable to make the best of them. Kerala Blasters had a shoutout for penalty right before half time when Messi Bouli got down in the penalty box but the referee didn't award them the penalty.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC
.@KeralaBlasters have had more chances, but @JamshedpurFC have made the most of their 1⃣ shot on target.#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/OFuIDVb1YA— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
48' - Kerala Blasters do not get the penalty! Controversial call there! Messi Bouli made a great run to get at the end of a good cross in the middle but goes to the ground. There looked to be a little tuck at his back but the referee chooses not to award the penalty.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC
38' - GOAL! Piti makes no error from that penalty kick. Such calmness from the midfielder. He takes a good run towards the ball and waits for Rehenesh to dive on one side and easily dinks the ball in the centre to put Jamshedpur FC in the lead.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC
37' PITTTTIIIIIIII!!!!!!— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2019
Piti makes a solid comeback, converts the penalty with a left-footed shot to the centre of the goal.
KBFC 0-1 JFC #JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC pic.twitter.com/x77h9TuLff
23' - CHANCE! What an opportunity that for Jamshedpur FC. Brilliant work Narender Gahlot on the left to pass a delicious ball at the goalmouth for Farukh Choudhary. But there was just a little bit more zing behind the ball and Farukh just could not connect with the ball. Just a toe at the ball there would have seen it at the back of the net.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Jamshedpur FC
23'— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2019
Plenty of action from both the teams but the audience is yet to see a goal. Who will break the deadlock in the first half?
KBFC 0-0 JFC #JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC
Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. While Jamshedpur are looking to go top of the table, Kerala are aiming for their second win of the season.
KICK-OFF 👉 #KBFCJFC @KeralaBlasters have never beaten @JamshedpurFC in the #HeroISL.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
Will they snap their 6-match winless streak by claiming all 3⃣ points tonight?#LetsFootball
Jamshedpur FC coach Antonio Iriondo admitted that the team was missing the presence of Sergio Castel and Piti. "Maybe Sergio and Piti were important for the team. Maybe if they were in the team, it would be different. We are missing them a bit now."
#DidYouKnow❓— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 13, 2019
2⃣4⃣ - No Indian 🇮🇳 player has made more tackles than @RobinGurung_16 in our current squad this @Indsuperleague season! 🤯#JamKeKhelo #KBFCJFC pic.twitter.com/KfKDrA0EFK
Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie spoke about the late goals conceded by Kerala Blasters, "That (conceding late goals) has to do with the quality that you have in the team. One of the first things in team meetings at my previous clubs, one thing I keep repeating is that there has to be a mindset to have double alertness."
ATK currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 14 points from seven games while Bengaluru FC are a close second with 13 points from as many games. Hyderabad FC are rooted to the bottom with just four points from eight games. Today's hosts Kerala Blasters are eighth with six points from seven matches and just a win to show. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are fourth with 12 points from seven games and have a chance to go top of the table if they win today.
Jamshedpur FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Subrata Paul (GK), Tiri (C), Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Jitendra Singh, Aitor Monroy, Memo Moura, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Piti, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary.
Substitutes: Rafique Ali (GK), Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Bikash Jairu, Mobashir Rahman, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth.
.@JamshedpurFC 👉 🤳 😁#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/SU39Qz0MuB— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
Kerala Blasters starting XI vs Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mario Arques, Seityasen Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Andul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Darren Caldeira, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia.
Jamshedpur FC have a slender 1-0 advantage over Kerala Blasters in the head-to-head record between the two teams. The two have played four times so far in the history of ISL and three of them have been draws. In their matches, Jamshedpur have scored five goals while Kerala have found the back of the net four times.
Can @KeralaBlasters claim their first win over @JamshedpurFC or will Antonio Iriondo's side claim the three points to go 🔝 of the #HeroISL standings?— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
#KBFCJFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/S7xNad52OV
Kerala Blasters, who have drawn three and lost two of their last five games, host Jamshedpur FC, who have drawn their last two games, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
Battle-ready ⚔️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 13, 2019
@ckvineeth returns to Kochi while Sergio Cidoncha prepares to face his former side!
#KBFCJFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/jsnUkiCyZ9
Kerala Blasters held Jamshedpur FC to a 2-2 draw. (Photo Credit: ISL)
The concentration in the latter part of matches have let Kerala Blasters down. Though Raphael Bouli has shone in attack of late, the absence of Bartholomew Ogbeche will weaken their frontline which has not exactly been on fire. The Men in Yellow have scored just six goals which is the second-lowest in the league. But the return of influential midfielder Mario Arques will be a relief for Schattorie, though it is unsure if he will be fit enough to start.
Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have shown fighting spirit and tactical flexibility in plenty so far. They love having the ball but are equally deadly on the counter, thanks to the pace they have on the wings. The likes of Farukh Chowdhury, CK Vineeth and Aniket Jadhav have all impressed down the wings. However, the absence of star striker Sergio Castel and midfielder Piti is bound to affect the team's gameplan and come as a relief of sorts to Kerala.
