ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Messi Bouli Brace Helps Kerala to 2-2 Draw With Jamshedpur

Dec 13, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Kerala Blasters made a good start to the match and showed great intensity going forward but they mellowed down as the match went on and the visitors Jamshedpur FC took control of the ball and the matters. Jamshedpur FC reaped the benefits of keeping the ball in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty that Piti buried with ease. Kerala had chances of their own but were unable to make the best of them. Kerala Blasters had a shoutout for penalty right before half time when Messi Bouli got down in the penalty box but the referee didn't award them the penalty.

Kerala Blasters 0-1 Jamshedpur FC