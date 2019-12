ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Messi Bouli Brace Helps Kerala to 2-2 Draw With Jamshedpur

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC played out an exciting 2-2 draw, which was laced with another late drama, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Friday.Messi Bouli scored twice in the last 15 minutes of the match to help Kerala Blasters hold Jamshedpur FC to a draw. Kerala Blasters were awarded a penalty in the 87th minute after Seityasen Singh was brought down in the box by Robin Gurung and Messi stepped up for a kick and scored a rocket to equalise for the home team. The equaliser came 12 minutes after Messi brought Kerala Blasters back into the match as he headed in a wonderful delivery from Sahal. Three minutes before Messi's first, CK Vineeth had doubled Jamshedpur FC's lead when he gave a beautiful finish to a wonderful through pass from Farukh Choudhary. Kerala Blasters had made a good start to the match and showed great intensity going forward but they mellowed down as the match went on and the visitors Jamshedpur FC took control of the ball and the matters. Jamshedpur FC reaped the benefits of keeping the ball in the 38th minute when they were awarded a penalty that Piti buried with ease. Kerala had chances of their own but were unable to make the best of them. Kerala Blasters had a shoutout for penalty right before half time when Messi Bouli got down in the penalty box but the referee didn't award them the penalty.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hosts Kerala Blasters are now placed at the seventh spot in the ISL 2019-20 table with seven points from eight games. Jamshedpur FC, who have now drawn their last three games, are third with 13 points from eight matches. LIVE STREAMING