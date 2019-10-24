ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Chermiti Goal, Amrinder Save Gives Win to Mumbai

Oct 24, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

61' - YELLOW CARD! Sarthak Golui goes in the referee's books for bringing down Rahul KP just outside the box. But the resulting free kick is shot straight into the wall and out for corner.

Meanwhile, the referee shows a yellow card to a Mumbai City FC staff member.

63' - Jessel Carneiro unleashes a long-ranger that goes just over the bar.

64' - Jairo Rodrigues is shown a yellow card for dissent. It's been frantic in the second half so far but no goals.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC