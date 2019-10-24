ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC: Chermiti Goal, Amrinder Save Gives Win to Mumbai

Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters won their season opener against arch-rivals ATK in front of a vociferous crowd albeit in controversial circumstances. Kerala, once more had a brilliant crowd behind their back, but Mumbai City FC snuck out with a well-deserved victory. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Mumbai City FC get their first-ever win in Kochi as they beat Kerala Blasters 1-0, courtesy a goal from Amine Chermiti and a stunning last-minute save from Amrinder Singh. Sahal does extremely well to control the ball with three defenders on his shouder and passes it to Ogbeche who gets a fantastic first touch and shoots it for goal from 5 yards out but Amrinder somwhow gets his hand to it. And with a massive save against his counterpart, Amrinder leads Mumbai City FC to a big win.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Mumbai City FC
84' - SHOCKING MISS! Serge Kevyn with a big, big miss for Mumbai as Kerala keeper Bilal Khan and central defender Jairo Rodrigues completely lose communication. Bilal comes off his line and Jairo, in an attempt to block the ball, they both collide and Kevyn gets his foot to the ball while falling down but the ball trickles away in front of the goal.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Mumbai City FC
83' - GOAL! Amine Chermiti makes it count for Mumbai City FC and give them a big 1-0 lead over Kerala Blasters. Poor defending from Kerala as a ball is played into the box and two Kerala defenders are unable to close it down and as the ball falls for Chermiti, he gives it a perfect finish.
Kerala Blasters 0-1 Mumbai City FC
68' - Forward Messi Bouli comes on for midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and Eelco Schattorie has rolled an attacking dice, he wants his team to score here and grind another victory.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
61' - YELLOW CARD! Sarthak Golui goes in the referee's books for bringing down Rahul KP just outside the box. But the resulting free kick is shot straight into the wall and out for corner.
Meanwhile, the referee shows a yellow card to a Mumbai City FC staff member.
63' - Jessel Carneiro unleashes a long-ranger that goes just over the bar.
64' - Jairo Rodrigues is shown a yellow card for dissent. It's been frantic in the second half so far but no goals.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
RahuL KP comes on for Halicharan Narzary, who looked far from his best tonight.
54' - MISS! Diego Carlos showcases his beautiful skills again and passes the ball to Larbi who puts it in the middle but Sougou scuffs the chance. Surely, that should have been on target.
It remains goalless as Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City FC head back into the tunnel after 45 minutes of play. Mumbai City FC created a number of chances in the first 35 minutes but had to make two changes with Sougou and Pratik coming in and from there, Kerala were probing trying to find a goal.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
44' - Good set play from Kerala and good keeping for Mumbai City FC by Amrinder Singh. Cindoncha delivers a fabulous free kick to the far post for a waiting Jairo, who heads it straight to the ground at Amrinder who just well to push it for corner.
45' - YELLOW CARD! The corner is delivered straight in the middle and Jairo heads it down to the far corner where Gning tries to poke it in but gets his hand in the way. He is given a yellow card for the infringement.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
40' - Mato Grgic goes for a high tackle on Halicharan Narzary. Dangerous play from him and he gets punished, receiving the first booking of the match. Going for that challenge, Grgic even got a niggle and he makes way for Pratik Chaudhari. Also, forward Modou Sougou comes on for midfielder Machado, attacking change from Jorge Costa.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
36' - Excellent defending by Gianni Zuiverloon. Diego Costa sends Narzary sliding as he stops with the ball and then sends a good cross towards Chermiti at the far post. Zuiverloon gets his head to the ball in the nick of time.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
23' - Machado delivers an excellent free kick at the far post but Chermiti is flagged offside. Kerala are completely at defence right now.
25' - Sergio Cidoncha takes the free kick for Kerala Blasters and very similar to Mumbai City FC, he delivers it to the far post but Ogbeche is unable to connect with the ball properly.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
19' - Carlos does a jiggy on the right and takes a powerful shot at the near post but Bilal makes a good save to help Kerala stay level.
20 minutes down, Mumbai City FC have 51 per cent possession in the match. Kerala coach Eelco Schattorie is very unhappy and is barking orders from the sideline.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
17' - After the early intense exchanges, both the teams have now settled down and most of the game is being played in the midfield and if the teams are sending a ball up, it's either a waste or is being handled by the defence. Mumbai still look the more assured team.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
9' - A beautiful ball in the middle from the right from Sourvik Chakrabarti but it is parried away.
10' - Diego Carlos shows good skill with his feet towards the right of the Kerala goal and whips in a cross at the far post that Larbi meet but his header is just wide. Mumbai City FC are applying good pressure on the home team early on but this is exactly what ATK did too. Mumbai will want to make it count.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
4' - A huge penalty appeal from Mumbai City FC but the referee was having none of it! Amine Chermiti was looked to have been nudged by Jairo Rodrigues when he was through on goal but the referee ruled in favour of Kerala. This is the second straight matchday that Kerala have had a controversial penalty decision in their favour.
Kerala Blasters 0-0 Mumbai City FC
Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with both teams set to go hard for a victory.
Rowllin Borges was one of the key members of NorthEast United FC under Eelco Scattorie last season. The two are now in Kochi but in different colours.
Kerala coach Schattorie has left promising Indian player Sahal on the bench once again. He had said in his pre-match conference that he does not believe in making too many changes and hence, his starting XI tonight is exactly the one that began the opener against ATK.
Here is Mumbai City FC’s starting XI against Kerala Blasters: Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Sarthal Golui, Mato Grgic, Souvik Chakrabarti; Rowlin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado; Mohamed Larbi, Diego Carlos, Amine Chermiti.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar, Pratik Chaudhari, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh, Modou Sougou.
Here is Kerala Blasters starting XI against Mumbai City FC: Bilal Husain Khan; Mohamad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jessel Carneiro; Mouhamadou Gning, Jeakson Singh; Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche.
Substitutes: Shibinraj Kunniyil, Raju Gaikwad, Pritam Singh, Rahul KP, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Messi Bouli.
Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie felt Mumbai City FC have the advantage of having seen them play against ATK while the Islanders are playing their opener in Kochi. “The playing style of Mumbai (City) is clear for me. How the positions are filled and which players is always a question mark when you don't see their games. If you already saw your opponent play one time, it makes a difference. (But) it is another challenge that we have to face,” he said ahead of the clash.
Mumbai City FC host a slight 3-2 advantage over Kerala Blasters in their head-to-head record. The two teams have played 10 matches in the ISL history with five of them ending in a draw. The last time these two met, Mumbai gave Kerala a 6-1 drubbing. However, that was a very different Kerala side.
Kerala Blasters are hosting their second match of the season in what is also their second game. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, are beginning their new campaign away from home in front of the vociferous Kochi crowd.
Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters to win their first ISL 2019-20 game. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kerala Blasters gave a good account of themselves against ATK but they have a cause for concern as their influential midfielder Mario Arques was taken off injured in the last game. However, Bartholomew Ogbeche would once again be the centre of attraction as after a quick start to the season, he would be expected to add to his goal tally.
Mumbai will look towards the likes of Paulo Machado and Modou Sougou, key figures behind the team's run to the play-offs last season, to drive the team. They have several key Indian midfielders in Rowllin Borges and Raynier Fernandes who will be expected to set the tempo for the team from the middle of the park. The Islanders will also bank on the firepower they have with new recruits Serge Kevyn and Amine Chermiti boosting their attacking arsenal.
