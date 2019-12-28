LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Kerala, NorthEast Play Out 1-1 Draw

News18.com | December 28, 2019, 9:40 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0 at half time at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday. Here is the story of the match so far: Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC play out a draw in Kochi with Bartholomew Ogbeche (Kerala) and Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast) scoring a penalty each. After Kerala ending the first half with a 1-0 lead, NorthEast got off to a dream start in the second half with a Gyan penalty in the 50th minute. The penalty was given for a handball even though it seemed the ball hit the head. Post the restoration of parity, NorthEast had the better chances with Triadis and Redeem coming close but none found the back of the net as the spoils were shared. After 45 minutes of play in Kochi, Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0, courtesy a 43rd minute penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche. While Kerala had the lead then, NorthEast had more chances in the first half. Asamoah Gyan failed to bury three chances he got to put NorthEast in the lead but he made up for it in the second half.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Kerala Blasters remained ninth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with just eight points from 10 games while NorthEast United FC stayed on seventh with 11 points from 9 matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 28, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dec 28, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC play out a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with Bartholomew Ogbeche (Kerala) and Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast) scoring a penalty each. After Kerala ending the first half with a 1-0 lead, NorthEast got off to a dream start in the second half with a Gyan penalty in the 50th minute. The penalty was given for a handball even though it seemed the ball hit the head. Post the restoration of parity, NorthEast had the better chances with Triadis and Redeem coming close but none found the back of the net as the spoils were shared.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

83' - This game has bellowed down in the last 10 minutes or so. A few substitutions but neither teams have been able to get the winner so far here.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

68' - Puitea controls the ball on his toes to give it a flight and goes for a clean volley but Rehenesh dives well on his left to make the save. This is end-to-end stuff at the moment in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

64' - Triadis receives a pass on the left and races up the pitch with the ball and Rakip keeps up with him and then slides to put the ball out. Triadis was through on goal there and could have scored as well.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

60' - A brilliant one-two between Ogbeche and Messi and the former delivered a fabulous ball for Messi on the far post but good defending from NorthEast sees them hold it off.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

58' - MISS! Asamoah Gyan with a brilliant through pass for Redeem Tlang, who made a brilliant run with the ball up but with Rehenesh closing down, his shot went just wide. Triadis was also behind him and he could have tried to lay it off for him.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)

Dec 28, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

49' - NorthEast United FC get a penalty for handball after Rakesh Pradhan's cross. Replays show the ball had hit the head, not the hand.

50' - GOAL! Asamoah Gyan finally gets the goal and restores parity for NorthEast United FC! A beautifully-taken penalty from the Ghanian legend and we are back to being level.

Kerala Blasters 1-1 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)

The second half of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with the home team leading 1-0. Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty is the difference so far even as Asamoah Gyan had three chances to put the visitors in the lead.

Dec 28, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics at half time of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC, at the end of which the home team leads 1-0.

Dec 28, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play in Kochi, Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0, courtesy a 43rd minute penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche. Kerala Blasters are in desperate need of a win here if they want to have even an outside chance to make it to the playoffs and so far, they would be pleased with the result even though NorthEast had more chances. Asamoah Gyan would be disappointed with himself as he failed to bury three chances he got to put NorthEast in the lead and in the end, his team had to suffer for it.

Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

45+3' - A second change for Kerala Blasters before half time as an injured Raju Gaikwad is replaced by Jeakson Singh.

Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

41' - Ogbeche goes for the ball in the box and gets a toe to it as Subhasish comes off his line to deal with it but is unable to and Ogbeche falls under contact with him. It's a Penalty!

43' - GOAL! Bartholomew Ogbeche makes no mistake from the spot. Subhasish guessed it right but Ogbeche's powerful shot on the keeper's left flashed in a moment earlier.

Kerala Blasters 1-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Dec 28, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

39' - Sahal had got the start today but he did not make the best of it and was nowhere involved in the proceedings and Schattorie replaces him with Messi Bouli.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

36' - KERALA SURVIVE! Asamoah Gyan is released with a brilliant through ball on the left and he controls the box extremely well to give it a sublime finish, only for the offside flag to go up.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:07 pm (IST)

34' - CHANCE! Gning rises high to connect with that corner but heads it wide. He was left unmarked in the box with Heerings realising it a bit too late. A better direction from Gning would have got Kerala in the lead.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

33' - Kerala Blasters get a free kick at a dangerous position outside the box and Mario Arques takes the kick at the goal but Subhasish flies to his left and palmed it away. His third save of the half so far.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

19' - Kerala Blasters are constantly trying to put the ball in the middle of the centre back and the right back position in order to split the space for Ogbeche to exploit with his runs.

20' - Asamoah Gyan is released and he races up with the ball but absolutely skies that one. He has hands on his head after that, he knows he should have scored that one.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

11' - Triadis gets a free kick on the left outside the box after Rakip pulls his shrit from behind and he delivers a wonderful ball in the middle, where Asamoah Gyan rises the highest but heads it just wide.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

8' - A ball is sent towards Ogbeche in the middle, who heads it in the path of Prashanth, who goes for a first time volley but Subhasish palms it out for corner.

9' - Kerala take a corner kick directly towards the near post and Gyan missed the ball and almost blinded Subhasish but the keeper managed to put the ball out.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

6' - Rakip with a beautiful through ball up front for Ogbeche but Subhasish comes off his line to collect the ball. Lively start from the home team but this has been the case with them also every game and it is about whether they convert it.

Kerala Blasters 0-0 NorthEast United FC

Dec 28, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both Kerala and NorthEast cannot afford to slip-up at this stage of the league, more so the home team.

Dec 28, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and we are just moments away from the start of the live action between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Dec 28, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

Since last season, Kerala have only 14 points from 14 home matches and the last three of them have finished in draws.

Dec 28, 2019 6:55 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters current coach Eelco Schattorie is up against his former side on Saturday. Schattorie guided NorthEast United FC to the playoffs last year but he has not overseen a similar success down South. However on Saturday, he would be eager to do one up against NorthEast.

Dec 28, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters hold a 5-3 advantage over NorthEast United FC in their head-to-head record, having played 10 matches in the ISL history. The two have played out two draws. Kerala have scored 11 goals in this fixture compared to six from NorthEast.

Dec 28, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan (C).

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK); Wayne Vaz, Jose Leudo, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.

Dec 28, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).

Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK); Gianni Zuiverloon, Lalruatthara, Jeakson Singh, Rahul KP, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Messi Bouli.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Kerala, NorthEast Play Out 1-1 Draw
Kerala Blasters. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Kerala Blasters are on an eight-game winless streak with their last win coming against ATK in the season opener. Kerala have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying a strong fan support. Despite injury struggles, Bartholomew Ogbeche is Kerala's most potent threat up front, along with Messi Bouli. Kerala's defence has not been performing any better. Sahal Abdul Samad, a creative outlet in midfield, has surprisingly been restricted to substitute appearances.



NorthEast United have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them on the seventh spot. Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while. The return to fitness of Federico Gallego should help them create more chances in front of goal, should he feature in the game. They have also conceded eight goals in the last four matches in comparison to just three in their first four games.
