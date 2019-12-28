ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC: Kerala, NorthEast Play Out 1-1 Draw

Kerala Blasters hold a 5-3 advantage over NorthEast United FC in their head-to-head record, having played 10 matches in the ISL history. The two have played out two draws. Kerala have scored 11 goals in this fixture compared to six from NorthEast.

🗞 | “You can’t deny that when you play against your old club, it gives a certain dynamic." @ESchattorie states that he has no emotions as his @KeralaBlasters prepare to face his former side! #KBFCNEU #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/Rt3MxKKYvr

Kerala Blasters current coach Eelco Schattorie is up against his former side on Saturday. Schattorie guided NorthEast United FC to the playoffs last year but he has not overseen a similar success down South. However on Saturday, he would be eager to do one up against NorthEast.

The national anthem has been sung and we are just moments away from the start of the live action between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both Kerala and NorthEast cannot afford to slip-up at this stage of the league, more so the home team.

6' - Rakip with a beautiful through ball up front for Ogbeche but Subhasish comes off his line to collect the ball. Lively start from the home team but this has been the case with them also every game and it is about whether they convert it.

8' - A ball is sent towards Ogbeche in the middle, who heads it in the path of Prashanth, who goes for a first time volley but Subhasish palms it out for corner.

11' - Triadis gets a free kick on the left outside the box after Rakip pulls his shrit from behind and he delivers a wonderful ball in the middle, where Asamoah Gyan rises the highest but heads it just wide.

20' - Asamoah Gyan is released and he races up with the ball but absolutely skies that one. He has hands on his head after that, he knows he should have scored that one.

19' - Kerala Blasters are constantly trying to put the ball in the middle of the centre back and the right back position in order to split the space for Ogbeche to exploit with his runs.

33' - Kerala Blasters get a free kick at a dangerous position outside the box and Mario Arques takes the kick at the goal but Subhasish flies to his left and palmed it away. His third save of the half so far.

34' - CHANCE! Gning rises high to connect with that corner but heads it wide. He was left unmarked in the box with Heerings realising it a bit too late. A better direction from Gning would have got Kerala in the lead.

36' - KERALA SURVIVE! Asamoah Gyan is released with a brilliant through ball on the left and he controls the box extremely well to give it a sublime finish, only for the offside flag to go up.

39' - Sahal had got the start today but he did not make the best of it and was nowhere involved in the proceedings and Schattorie replaces him with Messi Bouli.

41' - Ogbeche goes for the ball in the box and gets a toe to it as Subhasish comes off his line to deal with it but is unable to and Ogbeche falls under contact with him. It's a Penalty!

HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play in Kochi, Kerala Blasters lead NorthEast United FC 1-0, courtesy a 43rd minute penalty from Bartholomew Ogbeche. Kerala Blasters are in desperate need of a win here if they want to have even an outside chance to make it to the playoffs and so far, they would be pleased with the result even though NorthEast had more chances. Asamoah Gyan would be disappointed with himself as he failed to bury three chances he got to put NorthEast in the lead and in the end, his team had to suffer for it.

The second half of Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC gets underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with the home team leading 1-0. Bartholomew Ogbeche penalty is the difference so far even as Asamoah Gyan had three chances to put the visitors in the lead.

58' - MISS! Asamoah Gyan with a brilliant through pass for Redeem Tlang, who made a brilliant run with the ball up but with Rehenesh closing down, his shot went just wide. Triadis was also behind him and he could have tried to lay it off for him.

60' - A brilliant one-two between Ogbeche and Messi and the former delivered a fabulous ball for Messi on the far post but good defending from NorthEast sees them hold it off.

64' - Triadis receives a pass on the left and races up the pitch with the ball and Rakip keeps up with him and then slides to put the ball out. Triadis was through on goal there and could have scored as well.

68' - Puitea controls the ball on his toes to give it a flight and goes for a clean volley but Rehenesh dives well on his left to make the save. This is end-to-end stuff at the moment in Kochi.

83' - This game has bellowed down in the last 10 minutes or so. A few substitutions but neither teams have been able to get the winner so far here.

FULL TIME! Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC play out a 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi with Bartholomew Ogbeche (Kerala) and Asamoah Gyan (NorthEast) scoring a penalty each. After Kerala ending the first half with a 1-0 lead, NorthEast got off to a dream start in the second half with a Gyan penalty in the 50th minute. The penalty was given for a handball even though it seemed the ball hit the head. Post the restoration of parity, NorthEast had the better chances with Triadis and Redeem coming close but none found the back of the net as the spoils were shared.

Kerala Blasters are on an eight-game winless streak with their last win coming against ATK in the season opener. Kerala have been poor at home as well, despite enjoying a strong fan support. Despite injury struggles, Bartholomew Ogbeche is Kerala's most potent threat up front, along with Messi Bouli. Kerala's defence has not been performing any better. Sahal Abdul Samad, a creative outlet in midfield, has surprisingly been restricted to substitute appearances.NorthEast United have also floundered after making a good start to the campaign. A winless run of four games has left them on the seventh spot. Their attack has suffered in the absence of star striker Asamoah Gyan who had been injured for a while. The return to fitness of Federico Gallego should help them create more chances in front of goal, should he feature in the game. They have also conceded eight goals in the last four matches in comparison to just three in their first four games.