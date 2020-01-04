ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs ATK: Halder, Soosairaj Give ATK 2-0 Win

ATK (Photo Credit: ISL)



ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who feels his side will have their work cut out against the Islanders. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said, "Mumbai is a very dangerous opponent because they have a style of play. We have a big problem in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and are also solid in defence. It is difficult against all teams in the league because they are dangerous in attack and hard in defence. But I think we will have our chances and we have to use them. I think that Mumbai is one of the more important teams in the league."



Continuing on the same note, Habas added, "I think the result is possibly going to be decided only by a collective effort. It is very important to control the small details and the individual characteristics of the players. I think both teams have players with the possibility to break the balance between the match. We need to have maximum intensity, maximum concentration and maximum attitude in the match."







Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on the previous meeting against ATK at the pre-match press conference, and stated, "We played a wonderful game in Kolkata. We could have won the game. We are ready. We know what to do according to their qualities. If they will play three at the back, we know what to do. If they play with four, we know what to do. It will be a different game compared to Kolkata. But we cannot forget we did. We stopped ATK from playing with a good organization. We had more chances to score. I don't know if we will see the same game (in Mumbai)."



The Portuguese coach then claimed his players will be prepared to go up against any formation that the former champions might utilize, stating, "It's not the first time that we play against them. It's true that it is different when the opponent team have a different system. Not all the games they play with three at the back. Sometimes they play with four. So, we must be prepared for both situations and we are."