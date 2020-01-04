ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs ATK: Halder, Soosairaj Give ATK 2-0 Win

Event Highlights
Currently, on a six-match unbeaten run, the Islanders are in the midst of a purple patch and arguably, are the most in-form team and Jorge Costa's men also haven't lost against the two-time champions in their last four ISL encounters. As for ATK's free-scoring attack, led by the lethal duo of Roy Krishna and David Williams, has scored 19 goals already - the second-best tally in the division. Mumbai's defence, meanwhile, isn't the best and should give the likes of Krishna, Williams and Javier Hernandez enough encouragement. MATCH REPORT
.@MumbaiCityFC came out all guns blazing in the 2nd half but just couldn't make their superiority count! #MCFCATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/zbhI6dUNQQ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 4, 2020
Meanwhile Rafique has replaced Raynier for our last change of the night.#MCFCATK #ApunKaTeam 🔵— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2020
73' - CHANCE after CHANCE for @MumbaiCityFC @Chermiti9N, @pratikch89 and then @10MohamedLarbi all have opportunities to score but somehow @ATKFC manage to prevent the ball from going inside the net!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 4, 2020
MCFC 0-2 ATK#MCFCATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball
HALF-TIME!
Pronay Halder and then his substitute Michael Soosairaj score to help ATK with the advantage at the break.
The game has gotten much more physical in the closing phases. The home side's Diego Carlos and then Armando Sosa Pena going into the book. Mumbai need to be careful.
MUMBAI CITY FC 0-2 ATK
Terrible diving! Yellow card is flashed.
37’— ATK (@ATKFC) January 4, 2020
Diego Carlos gets the first yellow of the game for a rash tackle on Prabir just outside his own penalty box.#MCFC 0-1 #ATK#MCFCATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade
14' - WHAT A SAVE from @Amrinder_1 @javih89's dipping free-kick is tipped over by the @MumbaiCityFC custodian!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 4, 2020
MCFC 0-0 ATK #MCFCATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball
KICK-OFF!
It's 3 vs 4 as Mumbai City FC host ATK at the Mumbai Football Arena!
Should be a cracker of a game.
The away side's Victor Mongil makes his debut in the ISL as Pronay Halder makes a return after injury. Hosts Mumbai though make three changes from their last game - Sauvik Chakraborty, Rowllin Borges and Armine Chermiti come in for Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das and Serge Kevyn.
ATK FC Starting XI - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Sumit Rathi, Victor Mongil, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal (C), Armando Sosa Pena, Pronay Halder, Javier Hernandez, David Williams, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna.
🗒️ TEAM SHEET 🗒️@Victor4Mongil makes his #HeroISL debut for @ATKFC while @RowllinB and @PronayHalder25 return for their respective sides!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 4, 2020
Follow #MCFCATK LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/6IXvvSSjsr#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/jQxkJIxt8S
Mumbai City FC Starting XI - Amrinder Singh (C/GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Modou Sougou, Amine Chermiti.
⚠ TEAM NEWS! ⚠— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) January 4, 2020
Here's our first XI of 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ as the #Boss rings in 3⃣ changes for #MCFCATK! 💙#ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ouq8GreJJ5
ATK (Photo Credit: ISL)
ATK head coach Antonio Lopez Habas, who feels his side will have their work cut out against the Islanders. While speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said, "Mumbai is a very dangerous opponent because they have a style of play. We have a big problem in defence because they have good strikers, good wingers and are also solid in defence. It is difficult against all teams in the league because they are dangerous in attack and hard in defence. But I think we will have our chances and we have to use them. I think that Mumbai is one of the more important teams in the league."
Continuing on the same note, Habas added, "I think the result is possibly going to be decided only by a collective effort. It is very important to control the small details and the individual characteristics of the players. I think both teams have players with the possibility to break the balance between the match. We need to have maximum intensity, maximum concentration and maximum attitude in the match."
Mumbai head coach, Jorge Costa reflected on the previous meeting against ATK at the pre-match press conference, and stated, "We played a wonderful game in Kolkata. We could have won the game. We are ready. We know what to do according to their qualities. If they will play three at the back, we know what to do. If they play with four, we know what to do. It will be a different game compared to Kolkata. But we cannot forget we did. We stopped ATK from playing with a good organization. We had more chances to score. I don't know if we will see the same game (in Mumbai)."
The Portuguese coach then claimed his players will be prepared to go up against any formation that the former champions might utilize, stating, "It's not the first time that we play against them. It's true that it is different when the opponent team have a different system. Not all the games they play with three at the back. Sometimes they play with four. So, we must be prepared for both situations and we are."
