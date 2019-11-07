Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Goa's Goal Rush vs Mumbai Continues With 4-2 Win

News18.com | November 7, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa get back to winning ways with a 4-2 thrashing of Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. This is a second straight 4-2 loss for Mumbai as they lost to Odisha FC with the same scoreline. Here's the story of the match: Despite a good start from Mumbai City FC, the visitors grew into the game and forced mistakes at the back from Mumbai, whose defending kept losing the sheen as the clock wore on. Lenny Rodrigues put FC Goa in the lead in the 27th minute, scoring a brilliant volley from the corner kick after which, Ferran Corominas finished off a Seriton pass just before half time to give FC Goa a two-goal cushion. Mumbai City FC came with renewed vigour in the second half and within 10 minutes, Sarthak Golui and Souvik Chakrabarti had brought them on level terms. However, they lost concentration after drawing level and Hugo Boumous headed in Mourtada Fall's header across the goal to put Goa back in the lead. Mumbai tried to get back in the game but to no avail and in the 89th minute, Carlos Pena poked in an Edu Bedia's free kick to give Goa an emphatic win.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC began their season with their first-ever win in Kochi but followed it up with a draw in Chennai and a thrashing loss at home and now, they were once again crushed at home by a free-flowing FC Goa. The visitors, on the other hand, had a dream start against Chennaiyin FC but got fighting-cum-lucky draws in the next two. Eager to return to their free-flowing football, Goa did just that and slotted in four in win over Mumbai. With the win, FC Goa are now top of the table with 8 points from four games, same as NorthEast United FC but a better goal difference of 5. LIVE STREAMING
Nov 7, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from the exciting game between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, which ended with the latter winning 4-2.

CRITERIA MUMBAI CITY FC FC GOA
Possession 36% 64%
Passing Accuracy 64% 79%
Goals 2 4
Shots on Target 4 5
Shots Off Target 5 7
Yellow Cards 1 1
Nov 7, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! FC Goa just cannot stop scoring against Mumbai City FC, they thrash them at the Mumbai Football Arena once again, registering a 4-2 win. Goa had four different goalscorers in Lenny Rodrigues, Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous and Carlos Pena as they went about their business in Mumbai. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the ISL table with eight points from four games. NorthEast United FC have the same points but FC Goa's goal difference of 5 is better than NorthEast's 2.

Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)

88' - Some good skills from Edu Bedia on the right flank and a touch on his shirt by Pranjal and it's a free kick!

89' - GOAL! Bedia takes the free kick to the near post and Carlos Pena makes a perfect run up front and pokes the ball home. The entire Mumbai defence and Amrinder have been caught ball-watching.

Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)

72' - Mumbai FC make their second change! Panjal comes in for Machado.

75' - Second substitution for FC Goa! Manvir Singh replaces Jackichand Singh. Manvir had scored Goa's stoppage time equaliser against NorthEast United FC. Can Manvir add to his tally today?

Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)

70' - Souvik Chakrabarti is booked for a two-feet challenge on Brandon Fernandes. Souvik has sort of escaped there, that was not a good challenge on the Goa midfielder.

Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

68' - First Change for Mumbai City FC! Surchandra Singh comes on for Bipin Singh. A change each for both sides has now been made as we move towards the last 20 minutes of the contest.

Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

63' - Hugo Boumous has to be stretchered off following the injury he incurred just as he scored and Edu Bedia replaces him. Boumous has the ice pack on his leg immediately on the bench and is smiling.

Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

59' - GOAL! That's straight out of the training ground. Ahmed Jahouh whips the free kick into the far corner and Mourtada Fall rises the highest to head the ball across and Hugo Boumous runs up and heads the ball in. He clatters the insides of his thigh into the post with momentum and falls straight near the netting. No celebration as Boumous has to tended to. But what a game this is turning out to be!

Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

55' - GOAL! Just 10 minutes into the second half and Mumbai City FC have equalled it! Souvik Chakrabarti first-times that one so sweetly and Mohammad Nawaz had no chance with that one whatsoever. This game is all open now!

Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

49' - GOAL! That was clearly a fault from the FC Goa defence. Mumbai City FC had been whipping the corner towards the far post but still no one marked Sarthak Golui there. Sarthak heads in the ball from the corner and Mumbai City FC are back in the game. And very early in the second half!

Mumbai City FC 1-2 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

The second half of Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa gets underway with the visitors in 2-0 lead following goals from Lenny Rodrigues and Ferran Corominas. Can Mumbai City FC launch a fightback here?

Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! Mumbai City FC began the match with high-pressing strategy and put in good intensity on the field but as time wounded on, FC Goa grew into the game and were able to force mistakes out of the Mumbai City FC defence. Lenny Rodrigues scored his first goal for FC Goa in the 27th minute before Ferran Corominas added another before half time. FC Goa have always loved playing against Mumbai City FC and today is turning out to be no different.

Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

45+2' - GOAL! Who else but Ferran Corominas increases FC Goa's lead before half time. Hugo Boumous with a brilliant through ball and Subhasish Bose went asleep there as Seriton Fernandes made the run behind him. Seriton crosses the ball low for Coro and he was never going to miss in that range. It took him just a touch to find the back of the net.

Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

44' - Good interchange from FC Goa. Coro finds Brandon on the right with a slick pass who lays the ball off for Boumous in the middle but his pass is a little too heavy and is put out for corner before Boumous can reach it.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

37' - FC Goa are now able to put the Mumbai defence under pressure. FC Goa has been able to weave it around the defence and with their silky touches and excellent passing play, they are making it increasingly difficult for Mumbai to deal with their attacks.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

28' - What a chance for Mumbai to equalise right away! Bipin Singh with a brilliant lob towards the far post, where Subhasish Bose headed it across the goal. Missed by the Goa defenders, the ball falls for Diego Carlos but his shot misses the target.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

27' - GOAL! Lenny Rodrigues scores a brilliant goal to put FC Goa in the lead. The move started with a fabulous cross on the right for Jackichand, who passed to Boumous. Boumous took a touch or two and turned around to tee off Jacki but the ball was cleared for a corner.

Off the corner, Lenny takes a stunning first touch and volleys it home from in between three Mumbai defenders. Amrinder couldn't see a thing and got his fingertips to the ball but failed to keep it out.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

17' - SAVE! Ahmed Jahouh's long-ranger is kept out by Amrinder Singh. That was a good move from the visitors. Some slick passing by Jahouh, Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Ferran Corominas but in the end, it remains goalless in Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa 

Nov 7, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

14' - Bipin Singh's delivery from the right is put out for corner by Carlos Pena. Mumbai were trying to hit on the counter with FC Goa looking quite tentative and losing the ball. This is quite unlike FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 7:40 pm (IST)

8' - Lenny Rodrigues concedes a free kick close to the box bringing down Mohammed Larbi. Amine Chermiti takes the free kick and goes for a curling strike in the top left corner but the ball goes just over.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

3' - A dangerous ball on the left by Mohamed Larbi towards Bipin Singh, who passes it in the middle. Mourtada Fall makes a run in to put it out for a corner. That could have been very dangerous for FC Goa but they survived that one.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 7, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. A win for Mumbai will propel them into top 5 while FC Goa have the chance of going top of the table with a victory here.

Nov 7, 2019 7:26 pm (IST)

FC Goa's fans, who have travelled to Mumbai for the game, unveiled a huge Sergio Lobera banner and will surely be loud in response to the home crowd for Mumbai City FC.

Nov 7, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)

FC Goa have two contrasting memories of Mumbai Football Arena from last year. They thrashed Mumbai City FC 5-1 in the semi-finals but then went on to lose to Bengaluru FC in the final. Goa coach Sergio Lobera said he would prefer his team remember the semi-final.

Nov 7, 2019 7:05 pm (IST)
Nov 7, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Last year's finalists FC Goa are all set to take on Mumbai City FC and would be eager to register a win and also continue their unbeaten run. Goa have failed to show the free-flowing football they are known for after their season opener and would want to showcase their flair against an injury-weakened Mumbai City FC defence.

Nov 7, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Despite the injury troubles at Mumbai City FC, coach Jorge Costa is not ready to use it as an excuse and instead he wants to focus on finding the solutions and working his way around it.

Nov 7, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

FC Goa starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas.

Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Manvir Singh.

Manvir, who scored a stoppage time winner for FC Goa against NorthEast United FC, starts on the bench again.

Nov 7, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado (C), Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Amine Chermiti.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Mohammed Asif, Pranjal Bhumij, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Asif is Mumbai's new signing after Anwar Ali left for France for a heart treatment.

Nov 7, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

The Indian Super League 2019-20 table is currently led by NorthEast United FC with eight points from four games while Chennaiyin FC are the bottom-placed team with just a point after three matches. FC Goa, with five points from three games are fourth while Mumbai City City are just a place below with four points in three matches.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Goa's Goal Rush vs Mumbai Continues With 4-2 Win
FC Goa registered a 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai City FC are in for a stern test in the form of FC Goa and it could not have come in a worse time when they are plagued with injuries. Jorge Costa will miss the services of Mato Grgic once again in the defence and may have to field an all-Indian defence. Their star forward Modou Sougou has also not fully recovered with Rowllin Borges also joining the list with an injury during the Odisha loss. Mumbai will be eager to put behind the memories of their 5-1 semi-final loss against FC Goa at this very ground last season.



FC Goa have not been able to produce the football they are known for in the last two games and have struggled to get the draws. On the other hand, they are returning to the ground for the first time since losing last season's final to Bengaluru FC in extra time. Goa, who are currently fourth with five points from three games, have the chance to go top if they beat Mumbai City FC.
