ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Goa's Goal Rush vs Mumbai Continues With 4-2 Win

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. FC Goa get back to winning ways with a 4-2 thrashing of Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. This is a second straight 4-2 loss for Mumbai as they lost to Odisha FC with the same scoreline.Despite a good start from Mumbai City FC, the visitors grew into the game and forced mistakes at the back from Mumbai, whose defending kept losing the sheen as the clock wore on. Lenny Rodrigues put FC Goa in the lead in the 27th minute, scoring a brilliant volley from the corner kick after which, Ferran Corominas finished off a Seriton pass just before half time to give FC Goa a two-goal cushion. Mumbai City FC came with renewed vigour in the second half and within 10 minutes, Sarthak Golui and Souvik Chakrabarti had brought them on level terms. However, they lost concentration after drawing level and Hugo Boumous headed in Mourtada Fall's header across the goal to put Goa back in the lead. Mumbai tried to get back in the game but to no avail and in the 89th minute, Carlos Pena poked in an Edu Bedia's free kick to give Goa an emphatic win.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC began their season with their first-ever win in Kochi but followed it up with a draw in Chennai and a thrashing loss at home and now, they were once again crushed at home by a free-flowing FC Goa. The visitors, on the other hand, had a dream start against Chennaiyin FC but got fighting-cum-lucky draws in the next two. Eager to return to their free-flowing football, Goa did just that and slotted in four in win over Mumbai. With the win, FC Goa are now top of the table with 8 points from four games, same as NorthEast United FC but a better goal difference of 5. LIVE STREAMING