ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Goa's Goal Rush vs Mumbai Continues With 4-2 Win

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- FC Goa Beat Mumbai City FC
- Carlos Pena Scores FC Goa's Fourth
- Forced Substitution for FC Goa
- Hugo Boumous Puts FC Goa in Lead Again
- Souvik Chakrabarti Equalises for Mumbai City FC
- Sarthak Golui Scores for Mumbai City FC
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time! Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa
- Ferran Corominas Scores FC Goa's Second
- Lenny Rodrigues Scores for FC Goa
- Match Underway
- FC Goa Starting Line-up
- Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC began their season with their first-ever win in Kochi but followed it up with a draw in Chennai and a thrashing loss at home and now, they were once again crushed at home by a free-flowing FC Goa. The visitors, on the other hand, had a dream start against Chennaiyin FC but got fighting-cum-lucky draws in the next two. Eager to return to their free-flowing football, Goa did just that and slotted in four in win over Mumbai. With the win, FC Goa are now top of the table with 8 points from four games, same as NorthEast United FC but a better goal difference of 5. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! FC Goa just cannot stop scoring against Mumbai City FC, they thrash them at the Mumbai Football Arena once again, registering a 4-2 win. Goa had four different goalscorers in Lenny Rodrigues, Ferran Corominas, Hugo Boumous and Carlos Pena as they went about their business in Mumbai. With the victory, FC Goa go top of the ISL table with eight points from four games. NorthEast United FC have the same points but FC Goa's goal difference of 5 is better than NorthEast's 2.
Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa
Full-time. Peep. Peep. Peeeep!!!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
4⃣ @FCGoaOfficial goals get them 3⃣ #HeroISL points against @MumbaiCityFC.
MCFC 2-4 FCG#MUMGOA #LetsFootball #TrueLove
88' - Some good skills from Edu Bedia on the right flank and a touch on his shirt by Pranjal and it's a free kick!
89' - GOAL! Bedia takes the free kick to the near post and Carlos Pena makes a perfect run up front and pokes the ball home. The entire Mumbai defence and Amrinder have been caught ball-watching.
Mumbai City FC 2-4 FC Goa
GOAAALLLLL!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Peña with a cheeky goal to hit the final nail in the coffin. His second of 2019-20 campaign! 😁#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 2-4 pic.twitter.com/hos7fGEjna
72' - Mumbai FC make their second change! Panjal comes in for Machado.
75' - Second substitution for FC Goa! Manvir Singh replaces Jackichand Singh. Manvir had scored Goa's stoppage time equaliser against NorthEast United FC. Can Manvir add to his tally today?
Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa
75' Substitution!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Jackichand Singh comes off for the visitors. Manvir Singh comes on.
MUM 2-3 GOA#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵
70' - Souvik Chakrabarti is booked for a two-feet challenge on Brandon Fernandes. Souvik has sort of escaped there, that was not a good challenge on the Goa midfielder.
Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa
70' Yellow Card.— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Souvik has been shown the yellow card after a tackle from behind.
MUM 2-3 GOA#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵
68' - First Change for Mumbai City FC! Surchandra Singh comes on for Bipin Singh. A change each for both sides has now been made as we move towards the last 20 minutes of the contest.
Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa
67' SUBSTITUTION!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Surchandra Singh comes in to replace Bipin Singh!
MUM 2-3 GOA#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵
59' - GOAL! That's straight out of the training ground. Ahmed Jahouh whips the free kick into the far corner and Mourtada Fall rises the highest to head the ball across and Hugo Boumous runs up and heads the ball in. He clatters the insides of his thigh into the post with momentum and falls straight near the netting. No celebration as Boumous has to tended to. But what a game this is turning out to be!
Mumbai City FC 2-3 FC Goa
GOAAALLLLL!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Hugo Boumous restores the lead with a glancing header. 😍
What a game this is turning out to be! 💥#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 2-3 pic.twitter.com/umjgzoNPNB
55' - GOAL! Just 10 minutes into the second half and Mumbai City FC have equalled it! Souvik Chakrabarti first-times that one so sweetly and Mohammad Nawaz had no chance with that one whatsoever. This game is all open now!
Mumbai City FC 2-2 FC Goa
56' STUNNERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!@souvik_23 scores a worldie from his right foot straight into the bottom corner!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
MUM 2-2 GOA#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵 pic.twitter.com/2rN4YrQJ4c
49' - GOAL! That was clearly a fault from the FC Goa defence. Mumbai City FC had been whipping the corner towards the far post but still no one marked Sarthak Golui there. Sarthak heads in the ball from the corner and Mumbai City FC are back in the game. And very early in the second half!
Mumbai City FC 1-2 FC Goa
49' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Sarthak Golui heads Larbi's deep corner into the net! BIG MOMENT!#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵 pic.twitter.com/ueI7IyyUGI
HALF TIME! Mumbai City FC began the match with high-pressing strategy and put in good intensity on the field but as time wounded on, FC Goa grew into the game and were able to force mistakes out of the Mumbai City FC defence. Lenny Rodrigues scored his first goal for FC Goa in the 27th minute before Ferran Corominas added another before half time. FC Goa have always loved playing against Mumbai City FC and today is turning out to be no different.
Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa
Half-time!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
Goals from Lenny and Coro ensure @FCGoaOfficial have a 2-goal cushion at the break.
MCFC 0-2 FCG#MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
45+2' - GOAL! Who else but Ferran Corominas increases FC Goa's lead before half time. Hugo Boumous with a brilliant through ball and Subhasish Bose went asleep there as Seriton Fernandes made the run behind him. Seriton crosses the ball low for Coro and he was never going to miss in that range. It took him just a touch to find the back of the net.
Mumbai City FC 0-2 FC Goa
45 +2' - CORRROOOO!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
The Spaniard doubles the lead with a composed finish! 😍#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/qrRLh6VNso
27' - GOAL! Lenny Rodrigues scores a brilliant goal to put FC Goa in the lead. The move started with a fabulous cross on the right for Jackichand, who passed to Boumous. Boumous took a touch or two and turned around to tee off Jacki but the ball was cleared for a corner.
Off the corner, Lenny takes a stunning first touch and volleys it home from in between three Mumbai defenders. Amrinder couldn't see a thing and got his fingertips to the ball but failed to keep it out.
Mumbai City FC 0-1 FC Goa
GOAAAALLLLLL!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Lenny opens the scoring for the Gaurs! 😁#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 0-1 pic.twitter.com/Opyhf42NLV
17' - SAVE! Ahmed Jahouh's long-ranger is kept out by Amrinder Singh. That was a good move from the visitors. Some slick passing by Jahouh, Boumous, Jackichand Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai and Ferran Corominas but in the end, it remains goalless in Mumbai.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
17' SAVED!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Amrinder dives to his left to deny Ahmed Jahouh.
MUM 0-0 GOA#MUMGOA #ApunKaTeam🔵
14' - Bipin Singh's delivery from the right is put out for corner by Carlos Pena. Mumbai were trying to hit on the counter with FC Goa looking quite tentative and losing the ball. This is quite unlike FC Goa.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 FC Goa
15' - Peña intercepts Bipin's cross which goes out for another corner. #BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 0-0— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. A win for Mumbai will propel them into top 5 while FC Goa have the chance of going top of the table with a victory here.
And we're off at the Mumbai Football Arena! 🧡— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Come on you, Gaurs! 😎#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/dGwXegvq1T
FC Goa's fans, who have travelled to Mumbai for the game, unveiled a huge Sergio Lobera banner and will surely be loud in response to the home crowd for Mumbai City FC.
"In Lobera we trust" 🤩#MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ps9kCUtoLJ— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
FC Goa have two contrasting memories of Mumbai Football Arena from last year. They thrashed Mumbai City FC 5-1 in the semi-finals but then went on to lose to Bengaluru FC in the final. Goa coach Sergio Lobera said he would prefer his team remember the semi-final.
“I prefer my players remember the semi-finals. It’s a good place because I think whenever we played in this stadium, we played well.” - Sergio Lobera, head coach @FCGoaOfficial.#MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/Qn3MzlbvBl— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
Sandesh Jhingan underwent a surgery on his injured knee. (Photo Credit: @SandeshJhingan) Sandesh Jhingan, India's No.1 centre defender, underwent a successful surgery on his knee injury and will now begin his journey for a comeback to the game.
Last year's finalists FC Goa are all set to take on Mumbai City FC and would be eager to register a win and also continue their unbeaten run. Goa have failed to show the free-flowing football they are known for after their season opener and would want to showcase their flair against an injury-weakened Mumbai City FC defence.
📽 | Have a glimpse of the final training session as the boys were in full swing for #MUMGOA! 🙌🏻#BeGoa #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/FBJBwppqBA— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Despite the injury troubles at Mumbai City FC, coach Jorge Costa is not ready to use it as an excuse and instead he wants to focus on finding the solutions and working his way around it.
"I will find solutions, not excuses whatever the result of the game."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
Jorge Costa wants all 3⃣ points against @FCGoaOfficial 👍#MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ifLHMPtQSP
FC Goa starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Jackichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Ferran Corominas.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Princeton Rebello, Manvir Singh.
Manvir, who scored a stoppage time winner for FC Goa against NorthEast United FC, starts on the bench again.
This is how we lineup tonight against the Islanders! 😎— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 7, 2019
Edu Bedia is back on the bench in an otherwise unchanged side. 🙌🏻#BeGoa #MUMGOA #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/Ji9i3iIexe
Mumbai City FC starting XI vs FC Goa: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado (C), Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Bipin Singh, Amine Chermiti.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Valpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Mohammed Asif, Pranjal Bhumij, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Asif is Mumbai's new signing after Anwar Ali left for France for a heart treatment.
🚨 THIS JUST IN! 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) November 7, 2019
Bipin starts, Souvik returns to the XI and Asif features on the bench as Jorge Costa names his side for #MUMGOA!#ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Tt2fnpSVoA
The Indian Super League 2019-20 table is currently led by NorthEast United FC with eight points from four games while Chennaiyin FC are the bottom-placed team with just a point after three matches. FC Goa, with five points from three games are fourth while Mumbai City City are just a place below with four points in three matches.
FC Goa registered a 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC are in for a stern test in the form of FC Goa and it could not have come in a worse time when they are plagued with injuries. Jorge Costa will miss the services of Mato Grgic once again in the defence and may have to field an all-Indian defence. Their star forward Modou Sougou has also not fully recovered with Rowllin Borges also joining the list with an injury during the Odisha loss. Mumbai will be eager to put behind the memories of their 5-1 semi-final loss against FC Goa at this very ground last season.
After back-to-back draws, @FCGoaOfficial will look to return to winning ways when they face @MumbaiCityFC tonight!#MUMGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/UarRE7x84e
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 7, 2019
FC Goa have not been able to produce the football they are known for in the last two games and have struggled to get the draws. On the other hand, they are returning to the ground for the first time since losing last season's final to Bengaluru FC in extra time. Goa, who are currently fourth with five points from three games, have the chance to go top if they beat Mumbai City FC.
-
06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 194/1045.2 overs 197/346.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 150/620.0 overs 151/318.3 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 180/720.0 overs 166/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by 14 runs
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India IND vs BAN 148/620.0 overs 154/319.3 oversBangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 107/515.0 overs 41/03.1 oversMatch Abandoned