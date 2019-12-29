ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Sougou Brace Takes Mumbai Into Top 4

Event Highlights
- Full Time Stats
- Full Time! Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC
- Bobo Scores for Hyderabad FC
- Modou Sougou Gets His Second
- Sarthak Golui Sent Off
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time Stats
- Half Time! Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
- Modou Sougou Puts Mumbai City FC in the Lead
- Match Underway
- Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC Form Guide
- Hyderabad FC Starting Line-up
- Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
- Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table-toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC are now fourth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC remained rock bottom with just five points from 10 matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Modou Sougou double took Mumbai City FC to an edgy 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC and they record their first home win of the season. Bobo got one back in the last 10 minutes to revive some hope for Hyderabad FC but despite various attempts and giving their all, Mumbai showed immense grit to eke out the win despite being a man down. Sarthak Golui got a second yellow as Mumbai went 10 men down and after that Hyderabad put all the pressure on Mumbai to get the goal back. However, with 10-man down, Sougou managed Mumbai's second goal, which ended up being the winner.
Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC
The Islanders hold on to claim their first 3⃣ home points of the season 👍#MCFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1WKNq2jCqF— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
81' - GOAL! Bobo connects to the ball at goalmouth and directs it towards the goal and the ball takes a touch off Pratik's chest and goes in with Amrinder unsighted. Are they back in this one?
Mumbai City FC 2-1 Hyderabad FC
81' The deficit is halved immediately 👊— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
Asish's cross is touched on by Bobo, and it goes in off @pratikch89. It's game 🔛 again in Mumbai!
MCFC 2-1 HFC#MCFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball
78' - GOAL! Modou Sougou does a double! An exquisite ball over the top from Bidyananda Singh towards Sougou, who looks up and knows Kamaljit was off his line and just puts it over the keeper into the back of the net.
Mumbai City FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC
78' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
1 man down but 2 goals up as Sougou lobs the ball over the keeper for a fantastic finish.
MCFC 2-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/1bSXO6ngn2
68' - RED CARD! Marcelinho is brought down by Sarthak Golui and the youngster gets his second yellow of the night and gets sent off. This can be a huge turning point in the match with Hyderabad already putting Mumbai under pressure.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
67' Red Card.— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
We go a man down as Sarthak Golui is sent off.
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
66' - OFF THE POST! Marcelinho with a brilliant run into the box and he goes for goal and hits the post. Terrible defending from Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad are very much into this one if Mumbai do not seal this one.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
67' Post.— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
Marcelinho's shot cannons off the post and the score remains in our favour.
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
52' - What an escape for Mumbai! A brilliant free kick from Hyderabad but the header is not on target and then Mumbai somehow survive the melee. Hyderabad should have found the back of the net here.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
52' ESCAPE!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
Scrappy play in the box after Pratik's acrobatic clearance becomes vital for us.
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
HALF TIME! Modou Sougou's sixth-minute strike is the difference between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC after 45 minutes of play at the Mumbai Football Arena. While Hyderabad's Bobo did have a couple of header chances to equalise, Mumbai created much clearer chances and actually could have been leading by a bigger margin. Asish Rai made two on-the-line clearances to keep Hyderabad in the game. Diego Carlos and Serge Kevyn also had a couple of chances to increase Mumbai's lead. Mumbai look on the way to get their first win at home, can Hyderabad pull off an upset here?
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
As it stands, the Islanders are on course to register their 1⃣st home win of the season 💪#MCFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/hDA9dYH0na— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
42' - An absolute melee in front of the Hyderabad goal. Asish Rai makes two off-the-line saves to deny Mumbai. It was Grgic who got the first head and then Sougou's attempt was also thwarted. Incredible stuff there.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
42' WHAT JUST HAPPENED!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
It's all happening out there at the Arena as a couple of goal-line clearances from Hyderabad prevent us from doubling the lead!
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
23' - CHANCE! A brilliant ball in the middle for Bobo but he heads it over. It was a free header and that should have been Hyderabad's equaliser.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
23' Close shave for us as Bobo's header flies over the bar!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵
19' - Diego Carlos does well to get a free kick and Larbi delivers the free kick behind outside the box towards a completely unmarked Diego Carlos but the Mumbai players strikes it wide. He is frustrated with himself for missing that, terrible defending from Hyderabad.
21' - Amrinder does well to punch the ball out as the cross comes towards his goal for Bobo and as Kevyn runs forward, Gurtej brings him down and Sougou had the chance to run up with the ball but the referee decides to stop the play for the foul.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
6' - GOAL! Modou Sougou scores his first goal of the season and it has taken him 10 games! Mumbai City FC are leading at home early on! A fabulous team goal that! Subhasish Bose puts in a good ball on the left flank for Diego Carlos, who gets in behind the defenders to collect the ball and run up the pitch. He cuts is and Gurtej just loses the ball as Carlos passes it in the centre to Sougou, who had made a run from all the way back. Sougou calmly slots it home with all defenders between the left and centre of the goal. Last season's top scorer for Mumbai has found his first.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
6' GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
Modou Sougou scores after Diego Carlos' pin-point cross from the wing found him.
13th different scorer for us!
MCFC 1-0 HFC#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/SOoJkANRUT
1' - CHANCE for Mumbai! Diego Carlos with some good work on the left and goes for a swerving shot at goal but it was a little too close to Kamaljit, who got a strong palm to it.
2' - Bobo receives an excellent ball in the box and from the left, he takes a shot that Mumbai get a foot too and the ball goes out. This should have been a corner but the referee did not award it. Bobo is livid with the decision.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC
Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. While the home team is looking for their first win at home, Hyderabad are looking to grab their first away point.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #MCFCHFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
The final #HeroISL match of 2019 is underway! What's in store for us tonight?#LetsFootball
Mumbai City FC have won their last two matches while they drew three prior to that. They have scored 15 goals in total and have kept two clean sheet with Amine Chermiti (4 goals) being their top scorer.
Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, drew two and lost three of their last five games. They have scored only nine goals so far and have not kept a single clean sheet. Bobo is their top scorer with three goals.
Last 5⃣ matches 👇— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
Jorge Costa's @MumbaiCityFC 👉 9⃣ points
Phil Brown's @HydFCOfficial 👉 2⃣ points
With 3⃣ points on offer tonight, which team will claim them? 🤔#MCFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/WLEG2aFUmI
Hyderabad FC starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nestor, Jesus Benitez, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelo Pereira, Giles Barnes, Bobo.
Substitutes: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Mohammed Yasir, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sahil Panwar, Marko Stankovic, Shankar Sampingraj, Robin Singh.
Mumbai City FC starting XI vs Hyderabad FC: Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Serge Kevyn, Modou Sougou.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK); Valpuia, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Amine Chermiti.
📢 MUMBAI! 📢— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 29, 2019
Here's how #TheIslanders line-up for our final game of 2019! 📇#MCFCHFC #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/TYDXn5JAls
Mumbai City FC host Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena, with an eye on their first home win. Mumbai are on a five-match unbeaten run and Amine Chermiti is their top scorer with four goals.
Winless in the last 6⃣ home matches: @MumbaiCityFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
No away points in the #HeroISL: @HydFCOfficial
Stats which both the teams are desperate to turn around in #MCFCHFC 💪
#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1SU9XUSznY
Mumbai City FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Jorge Costa's team are on a five-match unbeaten run and Amine Chermiti is their top scorer with four goals to his name and as many as 11 different players have scored a goal. What would concern Costa is that his side struggles to keep clean-sheets, something which they haven't managed in the last seven games. He will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury.
Winless in the last 6⃣ home matches: @MumbaiCityFC
No away points in the #HeroISL: @HydFCOfficial
Stats which both the teams are desperate to turn around in #MCFCHFC 💪
#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/1SU9XUSznY
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 29, 2019
Coach Phil Brown's Hyderabad FC have not kept a clean sheet and have been the weakest defence conceding 19 goals from nine matches. The good news for Brown is that star striker Bobo has found his scoring boots as he has three goals to his name. Also, Nestor Gordillo has returned from suspension and looked good in his first-ever ISL game. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention after recovering from an injury.
-
