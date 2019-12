ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Sougou Brace Takes Mumbai Into Top 4

Sougou's

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Mumbai City FC beat bottom-placed Hyderabad FC 2-1 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.Modou Sougou double took Mumbai City FC to an edgy 2-1 win over Hyderabad FC and they record their first home win of the season. Bobo got one back in the last 10 minutes to revive some hope for Hyderabad FC but despite various attempts and giving their all, Mumbai showed immense grit to eke out the win despite being a man down. Sarthak Golui got a second yellow as Mumbai went 10 men down and after that Hyderabad put all the pressure on Mumbai to get the goal back. However, with 10-man down, Sougou managed Mumbai's second goal, which ended up being the winner.sixth-minute strike was the difference between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC after 45 minutes of play. While Hyderabad'sdid have a couple of header chances to, Mumbai created much clearer chances and actually could have been leading by a bigger margin.made two on-the-line clearances to keep Hyderabad in the game. Diego Carlos and Sergealso had a couple of chances to increase Mumbai's lead.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table-toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC are now fourth in the ISL 2019-20 points table with 16 points from 10 games while Hyderabad FC remained rock bottom with just five points from 10 matches. LIVE STREAMING