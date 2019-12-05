ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Messi, Chermiti Score as Kerala, Mumbai Draw

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters
- Amine Chermiti Equalises for Mumbai City FC
- Messi Bouli Gives Kerala Blasters the Lead
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time! Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters
- Match Underway
- Kerala Blasters Starting Line-up
- Mumbai City FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
- Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hosts Mumbai City FC jump up a spot to the seventh spot in the ISL 2019-20 table with seven points from seven games while Kerala Blasters remain on 8th with six points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! As the final whistle blows, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ends in a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai could not do the double over Kerala after getting their only win of the season against them in Kochi early on. Both teams had chances throughout the match with Amrinder Singh and TP Rehenesh putting up a good show between the sticks. The deadlock was finally broken by Messi Bouli in the 75th minute but just two minutes later, Amine Chermiti pulled it back to level for the home team and that is how the game ended.
Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters
FULL-TIME!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
Nothing to separate the two sides at the Arena!
MCFC 1-1 KBFC#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
77' - GOAL! Kerala Blasters did not even fully celebrate their goal and Amine Chermiti has equalised for the home team. Sarthak Golui whips in a fantastic cross in the middle which is headed into Chermiti's path. His first touch takes the ball to Rehenesh who is unable to hold on to it and Chermiti makes sure to poke it home.
Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters
He scored his 4th goal of the campaign!#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵 @Chermiti9N— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
75' - GOAL! Messi Bouli has finally found the back of the net for the visitors. Jeakson Singh plays a neat one-two in the box and forces Amrinder to make a big save. The ball falls for Jessel Carneiro on the left, who sends an inch-perfect pass to Messi in the middle, who strikes it home.
Mumbai City FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters
75 '| GOOOAAALLLLL!!— Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 5, 2019
Messi slots one in with a first-time finish from a low Jessel cross! 🔥#MCFCKBFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/B9ZUWWsGiE
60' - Raju Gaikwad is having some game here. He makes two match saving clearances with Sougou unmarked behind him. But Larbi latches on to the clearance and goes for a long-ranger that is just over. Mumbai City FC are turning on the screws!
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters
61' Larbi unleashes a screamer but the ball flies over the bar. We're getting there!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
MCFC 0-0 KBFC#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play, there have been no goals at the Mumbai Football Arena even though there was plenty of action. Kerala Blasters started on the forefront and Messi Bouli forced a spectacular save from Amrinder Singh against his stupendous overhead kick before Mumbai City FC grew into the game and forced TP Rehenesh to come to action.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters
HALF-TIME! ⏰— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
Just one clear-cut chance so far for #TheIslanders as Sougou went the closest!
MCFC 0-0 KBFC#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
26' - SAVE! Amrinder Singh makes a big save. A brilliant cross comes in the middle for Messi Bouli. With his back to the goal, he takes one touch to give some flight to the ball and then goes for a sensational overhead kick. The ball was going in but Amrinder dives to put the ball away to safety.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters
26' A stunning one handed diving save from @Amrinder_1 to deny Messi Bouli an acrobatic finish!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
MCFC 0-0 KBFC#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
10' - So far Kerala Blasters have caused Mumbai City FC a few problems. Schattorie has set up his team well and Mumbai have not been able to press high and make the Kerala backline panic at any point.
Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters
7' Early possession for the Blasters as the game is mostly being played in the midfield.— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
MCFC 0-0 KBFC#MCFCKBFC #ApunKaTeam🔵
Both Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have not won any of their last five matches. Kerala Blasters had defeated ATK in the season opener while Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters in their first game.
No wins in their last 5⃣ matches for both @MumbaiCityFC and @KeralaBlasters 🤕— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2019
Can one of them get that elusive win tonight? 🤔#MCFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/zmclD1JBMA
Kerala Blasters’ starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Messi Bouli.
Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Pritam Singh.
Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado; Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Serge Kevyn, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Valpuia.
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 5, 2019
History in the making as @Amrinder_1 becomes the first Indian to make 5⃣0⃣ appearances for #TheIslanders! 💙👏🏻#MCFCKBFC #Amrinder50 #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/EjSiFmMKTp
Mumbai City FC had thrashed Kerala Blasters the last time this fixture took place in Mumbai on December 16 last year. Modou Sougou had scored four goals in the match as MCFC left KBFC gasping. Will the visitors see the same fate today?
The last time @KeralaBlasters came to face @MumbaiCityFC, @papesougou smashed ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ in a 6⃣-1⃣ win! 😲— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2019
Relive the full action on our YouTube page ➡️ https://t.co/1M33yojk0z#MCFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/p2lhmgcdr7
Bengaluru FC currently lead the points table with 13 points from seven games with ATK and Jamshedpur FC occupying a close second and third spot. Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six games. Today's hosts Mumbai City FC are seventh in the table with six points from six games while their opponents of today Kerala Blasters stand just a place below with five points from six matches.
Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the second leg of this fixture in the 2019-20 season. MCFC had travelled to Kerala for their first game of the season and had come out with a 1-0 win. Can they do the double or will KBFC take their revenge.
Having already beaten them once, @MumbaiCityFC eye their first-ever double over @KeralaBlasters in the #HeroISL 💪— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2019
More in our #MCFCKBFC preview 👇#LetsFootball #TrueLovehttps://t.co/aY232XlUFV
Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC have now gone five matches without a win and their only win came against Kerala Blasters in Kochi in their first match of the season. While the performances have offered promise, the Islanders have lacked killer instinct in games and have not been able to see off matches. Mumbai's all-Indian backline will need to improve as they have been caught out far too many times in recent matches.
The last time @KeralaBlasters came to face @MumbaiCityFC, @papesougou smashed ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ in a 6⃣-1⃣ win! 😲
Relive the full action on our YouTube page ➡️ https://t.co/1M33yojk0z#MCFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/p2lhmgcdr7
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 5, 2019
Kerala Blasters have done better in away games rather than in front of their home crowd in the last few years and coach Eelco Schattorie will be hoping the fortunes will favour the visitors in Mumbai. Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche played together upfront for the team against Goa and the coach will expect the duo to combine effectively against the Mumbai defence that has been known to leak goals. The team could continue without the services of Gianni Zuiverloon in defence, Mario Arques and Moustapha Gning in midfield.
-
29 Nov - 02 Dec, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia AUS vs PAK 589/3127.0 overs 302/1094.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
-
29 Nov - 03 Dec, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 375/10129.1 overs 476/10162.5 oversNew Zealand drew with England
-
27 - 29 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 187/1068.3 overs 277/1083.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 106/1030.3 overs 347/989.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
-
21 - 24 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 240/1086.2 overs 580/10157.4 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs