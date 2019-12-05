LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Messi, Chermiti Score as Kerala, Mumbai Draw

News18.com | December 5, 2019, 10:15 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters through News18 Sports' live blog. Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters play out a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday, with the home team unable to complete a double over their opponents. Here is the story of the match: After 45 minutes of play, there were no goals at the Mumbai Football Arena even though there was plenty of action. Kerala Blasters started on the forefront and Messi Bouli forced a spectacular save from Amrinder Singh against his stupendous overhead kick before Mumbai City FC grew into the game and forced TP Rehenesh to come to action. Both teams had ample chances throughout the match with Amrinder Singh and TP Rehenesh putting up a good show between the sticks. The deadlock was finally broken by Messi Bouli in the 75th minute but just two minutes later, Amine Chermiti pulled it back to level for the home team and that is how the game ended.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hosts Mumbai City FC jump up a spot to the seventh spot in the ISL 2019-20 table with seven points from seven games while Kerala Blasters remain on 8th with six points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 5, 2019 9:31 pm (IST)

Here are some of the statistics from Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Dec 5, 2019 9:25 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! As the final whistle blows, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters ends in a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena. Mumbai could not do the double over Kerala after getting their only win of the season against them in Kochi early on. Both teams had chances throughout the match with Amrinder Singh and TP Rehenesh putting up a good show between the sticks. The deadlock was finally broken by Messi Bouli in the 75th minute but just two minutes later, Amine Chermiti pulled it back to level for the home team and that is how the game ended.

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 9:21 pm (IST)

93' - Serge Kevyn blazes forth with the ball on the left but Gaikwad makes a game-saving tackle to not let the Mumbai man make a pass in the middle, which was crucial for the home team.

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

88' - Halicharan Narzary goes for a shot at goal but his powerful strike is collected by Amrinder Singh. We are getting close to the end of the match here. Will another stoppage time goal be scored tonight?

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

77' - GOAL! Kerala Blasters did not even fully celebrate their goal and Amine Chermiti has equalised for the home team. Sarthak Golui whips in a fantastic cross in the middle which is headed into Chermiti's path. His first touch takes the ball to Rehenesh who is unable to hold on to it and Chermiti makes sure to poke it home.

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 9:07 pm (IST)

75' - GOAL! Messi Bouli has finally found the back of the net for the visitors. Jeakson Singh plays a neat one-two in the box and forces Amrinder to make a big save. The ball falls for Jessel Carneiro on the left, who sends an inch-perfect pass to Messi in the middle, who strikes it home.

Mumbai City FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

73' - It's back to being even now. Kerala Blasters weathered the storm from Mumbai City FC and now with less than 20 minutes to go, both teams look like having an equal chance of finding a winners, or not!

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

62' - SWEEPER KEEPER! TP Rehenesh coming off his line and making big clearances every now and then. Kerala Blasters are playing a high line but Gaikwad and Rehenesh are keeping it tight here.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

60' - Raju Gaikwad is having some game here. He makes two match saving clearances with Sougou unmarked behind him. But Larbi latches on to the clearance and goes for a long-ranger that is just over. Mumbai City FC are turning on the screws!

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

56' - TP Rehenesh comes way off his line and clears the danger but the ball falls straight into the feet of Jeakson Singh, who goes for a lob over the keeper's head. Rehenesh had reached back at his position anyway but the ball also went over.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

The second half of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena with the scoreline reading 0-0.

Dec 5, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! After 45 minutes of play, there have been no goals at the Mumbai Football Arena even though there was plenty of action. Kerala Blasters started on the forefront and Messi Bouli forced a spectacular save from Amrinder Singh against his stupendous overhead kick before Mumbai City FC grew into the game and forced TP Rehenesh to come to action.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

40' - In the last five to seven minutes, Mumbai City FC have taken control of the proceedings and are asking a lot of questions.

41' - Modou Sougou is through on goal and TP Rehenesh has been called to action once again.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

34' - Sougou receives a fabulous through ball on the right and he runs forward with the ball and passes it just in time in the middle but TP Rehenesh gets a big hand to that. That was Mumbai's best move so far.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)

33' - Gaikwad with a good long throw-in in the middle but Mumbai clear their lines only for a delicious ball to arrive once again in the box but Seityasen Singh just cannot get a touch on the ball and Amrinder manages to sneak it away. Huge chance for KBFC!

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

26' - SAVE! Amrinder Singh makes a big save. A brilliant cross comes in the middle for Messi Bouli. With his back to the goal, he takes one touch to give some flight to the ball and then goes for a sensational overhead kick. The ball was going in but Amrinder dives to put the ball away to safety.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

24' - Mumbai City FC have slowly grown into the match and are beginning to keep the ball a lot more.

Raynier Fernandes (MCFC) and Vlatko Drobarov (KBFC) have been shown a yellow card each so far.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

10' - So far Kerala Blasters have caused Mumbai City FC a few problems. Schattorie has set up his team well and Mumbai have not been able to press high and make the Kerala backline panic at any point.

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Kerala Blasters

Dec 5, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters gets underway at the Mumbai Football Arena. MCFC, who defeated KBFC in their first game of the season in Kochi, will look for their first-ever double over Kerala.

Dec 5, 2019 7:27 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from Mumbai Football Arena between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will begin in a few minutes from now.

Dec 5, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

Both Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters have not won any of their last five matches. Kerala Blasters had defeated ATK in the season opener while Mumbai City FC beat Kerala Blasters in their first game.

Dec 5, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Kerala Blasters’ starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Seityasen Singh, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Messi Bouli.

Substitutes: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara, Pritam Singh.

Dec 5, 2019 6:54 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC’s starting XI vs Kerala Blasters: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Pratik Chaudhari, Mato Grgic, Sarthak Golui; Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado; Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.

Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Serge Kevyn, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Valpuia.

Dec 5, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC had thrashed Kerala Blasters the last time this fixture took place in Mumbai on December 16 last year. Modou Sougou had scored four goals in the match as MCFC left KBFC gasping. Will the visitors see the same fate today?

Dec 5, 2019 6:28 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC currently lead the points table with 13 points from seven games with ATK and Jamshedpur FC occupying a close second and third spot. Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six games. Today's hosts Mumbai City FC are seventh in the table with six points from six games while their opponents of today Kerala Blasters stand just a place below with five points from six matches.

Dec 5, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the second leg of this fixture in the 2019-20 season. MCFC had travelled to Kerala for their first game of the season and had come out with a 1-0 win. Can they do the double or will KBFC take their revenge.

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Messi, Chermiti Score as Kerala, Mumbai Draw
Mumbai City FC host Kerala Blasters at the Mumbai Football Arena. (Photo Credit: ISL)

Mumbai City FC have now gone five matches without a win and their only win came against Kerala Blasters in Kochi in their first match of the season. While the performances have offered promise, the Islanders have lacked killer instinct in games and have not been able to see off matches. Mumbai's all-Indian backline will need to improve as they have been caught out far too many times in recent matches.



Kerala Blasters have done better in away games rather than in front of their home crowd in the last few years and coach Eelco Schattorie will be hoping the fortunes will favour the visitors in Mumbai. Raphael Messi Bouli and Bartholomew Ogbeche played together upfront for the team against Goa and the coach will expect the duo to combine effectively against the Mumbai defence that has been known to leak goals. The team could continue without the services of Gianni Zuiverloon in defence, Mario Arques and Moustapha Gning in midfield.
