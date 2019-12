ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Messi, Chermiti Score as Kerala, Mumbai Draw

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters through News18 Sports' live blog. Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters play out a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday, with the home team unable to complete a double over their opponents.After 45 minutes of play, there were no goals at the Mumbai Football Arena even though there was plenty of action. Kerala Blasters started on the forefront and Messi Bouli forced a spectacular save from Amrinder Singh against his stupendous overhead kick before Mumbai City FC grew into the game and forced TP Rehenesh to come to action. Both teams had ample chances throughout the match with Amrinder Singh and TP Rehenesh putting up a good show between the sticks. The deadlock was finally broken by Messi Bouli in the 75th minute but just two minutes later, Amine Chermiti pulled it back to level for the home team and that is how the game ended.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Hosts Mumbai City FC jump up a spot to the seventh spot in the ISL 2019-20 table with seven points from seven games while Kerala Blasters remain on 8th with six points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING