ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Mumbai Overwhelmed by Odisha 4-2 at Home

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Mumbai City FC, who took four points from their two away games to begin the season, were completely overwhelmed by a speedy Odisha side. Odisha FC, on the other hand, had lost two close matches to begin the season but played excellent football to take an away win in Mumbai. LIVE STREAMING
90+5' - GOAL! An uncharacteristic errors from Dorronsoro! Bipin Singh works up the ball on the left flank and goes for a weak shot. Dorronsoro, in an attempt to catch the ball, spills it into the net. However, it came a little too late for Mumbai City FC!
FULL TIME! Odisha FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 at the Mumbai Football Arena to register their first win of the season. With the loss, Mumbai's two-game unbeaten run comes to an end in front of a vociferous home support. Aridane Santana scored a brace while Xisco Hernandez and Jerry Mawhmingthanga scored one each in Odisha's victory. For Mumbai, Mohamed Larbi and Bipin scored in the losing cause.
Odisha take the sixth spot in the league table with three points from three games while Mumbai stay on fifth with four points from three games.
A 4⃣-midable night for @OdishaFC. A 4⃣-gettable night for @MumbaiCityFC.
72' - GOAL! That is simply sensational! Odisha have completely ripped apart Mumbai City today. Jerry sends in a brilliant cross from the right to Santana, who rises high and heads that in. That's almost definitely won Odisha the match!
Mumbai City FC 1-4 Odisha FC
72' Goal.
Aridane Santana heads home for Odisha FC's fourth goal!
MUM 1-4 ODI
The Mumbai crowd is right behind their team and Mohamed Larbi's goal was celebrated well.
Mumbai City FC 1-3 Odisha FC
Scenes in the stands after Larbi's goal!
51' - GOAL! Mohamed Larbi scores the penalty to get Mumbai back in the game. Serge Kevyn looks to get to the end of a long ball into the Odisha box and Dorronsoro comes off his line to get the ball but brings him down. Mumbai convert the penalty and are now back into the game.
Mumbai City FC 1-3 Odisha FC
51' GOALLL!!!
Larbi converts the penalty and scores our 100th #HeroISL goal!
MUM 1-3 ODI
The second half of Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC gets underway! The home team is trailing by three goals but the crowd is still very much cheering on. Can Mumbai pull off the unthinkable? No team in the ISL has ever come back from a three-goal deficit.
Subhasish Bose, who had his ankle injured in the first half but continued, has been replaced by Valpuia.
Mumbai City FC 0-3 Odisha FC
45' SECOND HALF BEGINS!
Substitution for us as Valpuia replaces Subhasish Bose!
MUM 0-3 ODI
HALF TIME! What a brilliant half of football this has been from Odisha FC. Three different goalscorers in Xisco Hernandez, Aridane Santana and Jerry Mawhmingthanga have given them a 3-0 lead over the home team Mumbai City FC after 45 minutes of play. Mumbai City FC have had a couple of chances to find their way back but Odisha have kept them under the ropes, constantly posing an attacking threat. Mumbai City's defending has been shoddy so far while Odisha's players have been able to put Mumbai under pressure with their fast gameplay.
Mumbai City FC 0-3 Odisha FC
A half to savour for @OdishaFC. A half to forget for @MumbaiCityFC.
40' - That is sensational from Odisha FC! Jerry Mawhmingthanga makes it three goals for Odisha FC before half time. Nandhakumar once again surges up on the left and takes a shot. Amrinder gets his hand to it and it bounces off the crossbar back in front. Nobody from the Mumbai defence reacts but Jerry was right there to give it a clinical finish.
Mumbai City FC 0-3 Odisha FC
40' GOALLLL ⚽️⚽️⚽️— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 31, 2019
Amrinder tips Nandhakumar's shot onto the bar, but the ball falls nicely for Jerry to lash it home.
MCFC 0-3 OFC#MUMODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
35' - Amrinder gets himself a needless yellow card. Arindane Santana brings down Subhasish Bose and is set to get a yellow card but Amrinder just marches up to the referee to protest and gets himself booked along with Santana.
37' - Subhasish has been taken off the field on a stretcher. This is not good news for Mumbai City FC!
39' - Subhasish is back on the field. That's positive!
Mumbai City FC 0-2 Odisha FC
32' - Oh what a chance for Mumbai City FC! Serge Kevyn blows that one! Diego Carlos with some brilliant work on the left and put in a pass for Kevyn in the centre, who turns but slips and is unable to get a clean touch on the ball and it flies over.
Mumbai City FC 0-2 Odisha FC
32' CLOSE!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 31, 2019
Serge Kevyn turns and shoots from inside the box, but his effort flies over the crossbar.😶
MUM 0-2 ODI#MUMODI #ApunKaTeam🔵
21' - GOAL! Aridane Santana scores Odisha FC's second. What a beautiful build-up that was from Odisha FC! This has been seen time and again from Delhi Dynamos previously. When they get going, they are beautiful to watch. Shubham Sarangi put up a fabulous through ball for Jerry on the right. Jerry holds the ball, nobody from Mumbai closes him down, and he waits and cuts back for Santana, who shot it straight home.
Mumbai City FC 0-2 Odisha FC
21' Exquisite build-up, beautiful finish! 👌🏻
Sarangi ➡️ Jerry ➡️ Santana ➡️ GOAL!
MCFC 0-2 OFC
Sarangi ➡️ Jerry ➡️ Santana ➡️ GOAL!
MCFC 0-2 OFC#MUMODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
8' - That could have easily been an equaliser for Mumbai City FC. Mohammed Rafique sends a good long ball into the box and Serge Kevyn hits it across the goal. Amine Chermiti stretches to get the connection but is unable to get a perfect connection and the ball goes over.
10' - Dangerous move from Odisha. They hit the crossbar there! Mumbai can breathe a sigh of relief there. Narayan runs down the left and cuts it back for Xisco who tees up Aridane Santana. Santana's shot takes a deflection and hits the bar.
11' - Vinit Rai takes a yellow card for the team! Vinit grabbed the jersey of Diego Carlos who was through for a Mumbai City FC counter-attack.
Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC
11' Yellow Card!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 31, 2019
Vinit Rai is booked down as he stops a counter-attack initiated by Diego Carlos!
MUM 0-1 ODI#MUMODI #ApunKaTeam🔵
6' - GOAL! Xisco Hernandez has got Odisha FC to a dream start at the Mumbai Football Arena. Odisha were piling on the early pressure and Xisco made it count. He was through on the right and ran forward with the ball, left his marker with a turn to the left, picked his spot and found the back of the net with a clinical finish.
Mumbai City FC 0-1 Odisha FC
6' Goal!
Xisco Hernandez scores for the visitors!
MUM 0-1 ODI
Xisco Hernandez scores for the visitors!
MUM 0-1 ODI#MUMODI #ApunKaTeam🔵
Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC gets underway and the visitors kick off the match. Mumbai City are unbeaten in the league so far while Odisha are without a win.
KICK-OFF 👉🏻 #MUMODI
The Mumbai Football Arena is ready for this season's #HeroISL ⚽️
The Mumbai Football Arena is ready for this season's #HeroISL ⚽️
LIVE updates ➡️ https://t.co/IgtJHjqx0w#LetsFootball #TrueLove
Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC is an ideological battle. While Mumbai coach Jorge Costa likes his team to sit back, absorb pressure and hit on counter, for Odisha FC's Josep Gombau, it is all about possession.
👕⚽❤
Mumbai is all geared up to welcome back the Indian Super League action as their team face Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. From paintings to singing fans, Mumbai will have it all.
💙💙💙
Pratik Chaudhari, a local lad, is set to make his home debut for Mumbai City FC as they take on Odisha FC at the Mumbai Football Arena.
A home debut could be in line for our homeboy @pratikch89 later tonight, and he can't wait! 💙
Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau feels his team has lost matches due to small mistakes but they have been playing good quality football: “I think the team is doing well and we don't deserve to get zero points. I am confident that the team will do well tomorrow.”
🗣 | "@MumbaiCityFC have a very good squad and an excellent coach (Jorge Costa). You can see, the whole team is very balanced." @OdishaFC head coach @GombauJosep knows what to expect in tonight's #MUMODI✌
Mumbai City FC coach Jorge Costa is not taking Odisha FC lightly: “Odisha FC, earlier Delhi Dynamos FC, played pretty well last season and created a lot of opportunities too. We must respect them and I know that it won't be easy.”
🗣 | "The most important thing is not going into the clash expecting an easy game because they've been playing well, and we must respect them."
@MumbaiCityFC head coach Jorge Costa is wary of @OdishaFC's potential 💯
Odisha FC’s Starting XI vs Mumbai City FC: Francisco Dorronsoro (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Rana Gharami, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Bikramjit Singh, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana.
Substitutes: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Gaurav Bora, Mohammad Dhot, Martin Guedes, Romeo Fernandes, Vinit Rai, Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
JUST IN: Here's how the boys will be lining up tonight !
⚽🏆🔥
⚽🏆🔥#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #MUMODI pic.twitter.com/wj7WBLiSCr
Mumbai City FC’s Starting XI vs Odisha FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Mohammed Rafique, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Paulo Machado (C), Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti.
Substitutes: Ravi Kumar (GK), Valpuia, Bipin Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Serge Kevyn, Surchandra Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
📋 TEAM NEWS FROM THE ARENA! 😍
Here's how #ApunKaTeam lines up for our first home game against @OdishaFC ! 🔵
Here's how #ApunKaTeam lines up for our first home game against @OdishaFC ! 🔵#MUMODI pic.twitter.com/mw0mYsK0Ng
Odisha FC beat Mumbai FC for their first win of the season. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Mumbai City FC will be high on confidence after a win and a draw in their first two away games and now look towards the home comfort as they take on Odisha FC. Mumbai have managed to eke out results in the two matches so far and their coach Jorge Costa has said that his side needs to work on a few things. Mumbai will miss the services of defender Mato Grgic. They would hope that Paulo Machado is fit to start while striker Modou Sougou, recovering from the knock he suffered in the last game, is doubtful.
There's going to be a fight tonight !
There's going to be a fight tonight !
⚽🏆🔥
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) October 31, 2019
Odisha FC has had a lot of possession to show in the first two games but no wins. They have been guilty of conceding winners in the final 10 minutes in both their matches so far, something which coach Josep Gombau will make his team work upon. Their defence has also looked quite shaky and the tasak will be no easier after Carlos Delgado saw a red card against NorthEast United FC and will be missing from action against Mumbai City FC.
-
