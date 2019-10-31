ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Mumbai Overwhelmed by Odisha 4-2 at Home

Oct 31, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)

90+5' - GOAL! An uncharacteristic errors from Dorronsoro! Bipin Singh works up the ball on the left flank and goes for a weak shot. Dorronsoro, in an attempt to catch the ball, spills it into the net. However, it came a little too late for Mumbai City FC!

FULL TIME! Odisha FC beat Mumbai City FC 4-2 at the Mumbai Football Arena to register their first win of the season. With the loss, Mumbai's two-game unbeaten run comes to an end in front of a vociferous home support. Aridane Santana scored a brace while Xisco Hernandez and Jerry Mawhmingthanga scored one each in Odisha's victory. For Mumbai, Mohamed Larbi and Bipin scored in the losing cause.

Odisha take the sixth spot in the league table with three points from three games while Mumbai stay on fifth with four points from three games.