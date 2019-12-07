ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs ATK: Roy Krishna Brace Gives ATK 3-0 Win Over NEUFC

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! NorthEast United FC 0-3 ATK
- Roy Krishna Gets His Second
- Second Half Underway
- Half Time Stats
- Half Time! NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK
- Roy Krishna Doubles ATK's Lead
- David Williams Scores for ATK
- Gyan Substituted Early On
- Match Underway
- ATK Starting Line-up
- NorthEast United FC Starting Line-up
- ISL Points Table
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. ATK overtake Bengaluru FC to go back to the top of the league table with 14 points from seven games. NorthEast United FC remain on the fourth spot with 10 points from as many matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! ATK came up with a brilliant and compact performance at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati to defeat NorthEast United FC 3-0 to go top of the points table. David Williams and Roy Krishna scored in the first half to give ATK a 2-0 lead at half time. In the second half, Krishna had a stunning chance to make it 3-0 but he made perhaps the miss of the season. NorthEast United FC pushed hard in order to at least get a draw but hardly showed the fizz that was required to beat ATK. Krishna found his second of the night in a classic-counter-attacking move to sum up the night for the visitors.
NorthEast United 0-3 ATK
FULL TIME!!!!— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
3⃣ GOALS!!!!
1⃣ CLEAN SHEET!!!
Back to the 🔝 of the table!!!
Did we exceed expectation?😝#NEUFC 0-2 #ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/AeRGQ2L2HO
90+4' - GOAL! A perfect counter-attacking goal that from ATK! Jobby Justin serves up a through pass towards Roy Krishna, who stays onside and times his run to perfection. With only the keeper to beat, Krishna holds and dinks it over Subhasish with ease.
NorthEast United 0-3 ATK
90+4'@RoyKrishna21 seals the game for us in Guwahati.— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
A brilliant pass from @Joby_JR22 finds @RoyKrishna21 in one to one position and he easily chipped it in to the goal.#NEUFC 0-3 #ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/EiH950PBSb
HALF TIME! The A-League duo of David Williams and Roy Krishna score once again as ATK lead NorthEast United FC 2-0 after 45 minutes of play at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. NorthEast United had an early chance through Asamoah Gyan but soon after the Baby Jet was forced substituted due to injury. A couple of minutes after Gyan's substitution, Prabir Das made a lung-bursting run on the right to set up Williams, who headed the ball in to put ATK in the lead. The game evened out from there but ATK found their second of the night through Roy Krishna, when he wonderfully finished a brilliant through pass from Williams. Triadis forced one save out of Arindam on the ATK goal but that's how much he has been troubled.
NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK
HALF TIME!!!!! @willo_15 and @RoyKrishna21' s goals have given us a two goal lead in the first 4⃣5⃣ minutes as we will be looking to maintain the gap in the second half.#NEUFC 0-2 #ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/tgRcGE3s8Y— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
36' - GOAL! Roy Krishna is on the scoresheet! ATK find the second goal before half time and will be relieved by that. David Williams puts in a stunning defence-splitting pass for Krishna, who runs forth, takes a turn to dodge his marker and then slots it into the goal.
NorthEast United FC 0-2 ATK
35'— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!
It's @RoyKrishna21!!!!!!!!@willo_15 passes it to @RoyKrishna21 who dribbles past one defender and calmly places it into the far post.#NEUFC 0-2 #ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/bpSHyQA53z
11' - GOAL! David Williams puts ATK in the lead in Guwahati. Just minutes after Asamoah Gyan's forced substitution, NorthEast United's defence seemed to have switched off and ATK punish them for that. Edu Garcia plays a lovely long ball on the right and Prabir Das runs with all his might to somehow put the ball in the middle. Williams, who is left unmarked, makes no mistake and heads it in.
NorthEast United FC 0-1 ATK
11'— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
Prabir Das one more time with his golden right foot crosses it to @willo_15 and he takes his goal tally to 4⃣ with a strong header.#NEUFC 0-1 #ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/Fiw8fxL4dZ
8' - Gyan is down! He had stretched for that first chance in the fourth minute and had been feeling the effect of the same. That does not look very good for the home team. He is immediately replaced by Maximiliano Barreiro.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 ATK
9' | We're forced into an early substitution as Gyan picks up a knock and is replaced by Maxi#NEUATK #StrongerAsOne— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 7, 2019
4' - CHANCE! A brilliant lob is played on towards Asamoah Gyan, who stays onside and runs in between the two central defenders to get to the ball. He stretches to connect with the ball and his poke goes straight into the legs of Arindam. ATK have survived and Gyan would be disappointed by that. He knows he should have scored there.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 ATK
NorthEast United FC vs ATK gets underway in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium as both the teams go for the top spot of the Indian Super League 2019-20 table.
KICK-OFF ➡️ #NEUATK— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
The visitors get the ball rolling and we're underway in Guwahati ⚽️#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
Asamoah Gyan has been doing the best at home matches. Will he treat the home fans with another goal tonight as NorthEast United FC look for a big win over ATK?
3⃣ goals in 3⃣ home matches for @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 🏟— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
Will the Baby Jet extend that streak tonight?#NEUATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/QogwKOVgMQ
Javi Hernandez believes that ATK can come away with all 3 points against NorthEast United FC. Hear him to know what else he said before the game.
🗣 | @javih89 believes that @ATKFC can come away with all 3⃣ points against @NEUtdFC 👌— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
Watch what else the Spanish midfielder had to say 👇
#NEUATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/XUm6N9R8Qd
"I think it is going to be a special game": NorthEast United FC’s Kai Heerings said ahead of the match. Here is what else he had to say before the game
🗣 | "I think it is going to be a special game."— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
@NEUtdFC defender Kai Heerings is pumped for the visit of @ATKFC 💪
#NEUATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/lb43PnZkeb
NorthEast United FC are one of the only two sides who are still unbeaten in ISL 2019-20. ATK have not lost in their last five games but are coming on the back of two draws. In their last three trips to Guwahati, ATK are unbeaten. Who will prevail tonight?
Both head coaches have not tasted defeat in their last 5⃣ #HeroISL matches!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
Are we in for a blockbuster tonight? 😍#NEUATK #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/zcKkrnw1N6
ATK starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharja (GK), Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Salam Singh, Agustin Iniguez (C), Javier Hernandez, Sehnaj Singh, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna, Edu Garcia, David Williams.
Substitutes: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Anas Edathodika, Sumit Rathi, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal.
We will be looking for our 6⃣th win over @NEUtdFC as the boys will take the battlefield later this evening.— ATK (@ATKFC) December 7, 2019
P.S.:- We haven't lost in our last 3⃣ trips in Guwahati. 😝#ATK#NEUATK#AamarBukeyATK#BanglaBrigade pic.twitter.com/yOnKswjzpi
NorthEast United FC starting XI vs ATK: Subhasish Roy (GK), Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Asamoah Gyan.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee, Lalengmawia, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam, Maximiliano Barreiro.
The calm before the storm. #NEUATK 🔜 pic.twitter.com/c2UaUIRhHr— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 7, 2019
Bengaluru FC currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 13 points from seven games while Hyderabad FC sit at the bottom of the pile with just four points from six matches. ATK, who currently sit second in the ISL table, will look to take back the top spot. NorthEast United FC have the chance to go level with Bengaluru FC and if they manage a better goal difference, they can go top too.
NorthEast United FC host ATK. (Photo Credit: ISL)
With the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves and Panagiotis Triadis playing well, the frontline has looked deadly but they have been guilty of conceding cheap goals at the back. In what should come as a huge relief for NorthEast United FC, Dutch centre-back Kai Heerings is back in contention after serving a suspension.
With the 🔝 spot up for grabs, red-hot @ATKFC travel to Guwahati to face unbeaten @NEUtdFC 👊
#NEUATK #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/rMrcLEdobk
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 7, 2019
Antonio Habas' ATK are unbeaten for five games now, but are coming into this match after a couple of draws against Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC. While a win is paramount, expect the Spaniard to set up his team in an organised manner and allow very little space for NorthEast's talented attackers.
