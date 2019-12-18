LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast

December 18, 2019, 8:45 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United FC lost to Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday. Here is the story of the match: Albert Serran and Sunil Chhetri scored in Bengaluru FC's win. Albert Serran headed in Bengaluru's second to seal the game for the visitors. Chhetri had put Bengaluru FC in the lead with a sweet penalty. Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty after Juanan's intended cross in the box hit Redeem Tlang's hand and Chhetri made no mistake at all. NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC remained goalless after 45 minutes of play. Udanta Singh came the closest to scoring when he had an open goal to head into but he rattled the crossbar instead. The defending champions looked shaky as they gave away the ball cheaply numerous times while NorthEast United pressed well, stretched out the Bengaluru defence well but lacked any clear cut chance at goal.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC went top of the table with 16 points from nine games while NorthEast United FC dropped a place down to sixth with 10 points from eight games. LIVE STREAMING
Dec 18, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Here are some of the match statistics from NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, which ended with the defending champions winning 2-0.

Dec 18, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Sunil Chhetri and Albert Serran scored as the defending champions Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Despite not being at their best, Bengaluru eked out a favourable result to go top of the ISL 2019-20 table. NorthEast United FC showed courage and flair for most part of the game but conceded a penalty and then Bengaluru FC were able to control the game.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)

90' - Sunil Chhetri does extremely well to hold off three NorthEast defenders in the box and plays a brilliant through pass on the right but Suresh Wangjam did not carry with his run and the chance was gone.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

81' - GOAL! Albert Serran scores the second for Bengaluru FC and that can surely seal the game for them. Paartalu does extremely well to just swipe the ball towards Serran, who is left unmarked, and he connects with the ball perfectly to head it home. NorthEast United have been hit hard here.

NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)

78' - Close from NorthEast United FC! He takes a turn around two defenders and fires it across the goal and the ball goes just wide. That was a close chance for the home team.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

70' - Federico Gallego makes his big comeback since the horrendous injury against Bengaluru FC in last year's semi-final.

77' - Ninthoi comes on for Redeem.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

68' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty after Juanan's intended pass in the box hit a NorthEast hand and no player contested the call. Chhetri steps up and slots it sweetly on the right to put the defending champions in the lead.

NorthEast United 0-1 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:23 pm (IST)

64' - Bengaluru FC have 60 per cent possession compared to just 40 for the home side but the visitors have not been able to convert that possession into a goal.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:12 pm (IST)

53' - It's been even so far in the second half, not much incisiveness. Both the teams will be desperate to break the deadlock. NorthEast continue to keep a good shape at the back.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)

The second half of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway with the scoreline reading 0-0. Bengaluru have made a substitution as Semboi Haokip replaces Ashique.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)

Here are a few statistics from the first half of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, which ended with a 0-0 draw.

Dec 18, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

HALF TIME! NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC remains goalless after 45 minutes of play. Udanta Singh came the closest to scoring when he had an open goal to head into but he rattled the crossbar instead. The defending champions have looked shaky so far as they have given away the ball cheaply numerous times while NorthEast United have pressed well and have stretched out the Bengaluru FC well but lack any clear cut chance at goal.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

39' - Rahul Bheke connects his head to the Bengaluru FC and the ball was goalbound but Subhasish saves it just outside the line. NorthEast survive there.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

33' - MISS OF THE SEASON? Udanta Singh's header from goalmouth clatters the crossbar. Ashique does extremely well on the left to win a physical battle and sends in a pinpoint cross for an unmarked Udanta on the far post. Udanta flungs himself at the ball instead of calmly going for the header and hits the crossbar. Bengaluru FC cannot believe that was not a goal.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

31' - Sunil Chhetri gets to the end of the Bengaluru FC corner but his shot is blocked extremely well by the hosts, who are keeping a very good shape at the back.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

25' - Mistake from Rahul Bheke and Chaves latches on to the ball on the left by outpacing Serran but Gurpreet makes himself big to stop the Chaves poke. Bengaluru survived over there!

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:23 pm (IST)

20' - Outstanding move from NorthEast! Good work from Lalengmawia in the middle and then Khawlrhing put in a fabulous through ball for Chaves, who did not go for goal but held the ball up and cut back to Khawlring, whose shot takes a deflection and goes out for corner.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

18' - The match so far has been balanced. Both Bengaluru and NorthEast are going forward but the visitors are making a number of small errors and giving the ball away cheaply.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

11' - Chhetri with another good move as he sets up Udanta Singh on the right. The winger takes a touch and turn and goes for shot but good defending from heerings thwarts the move.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)

2' - A mistake from the Bengaluru FC defence and Martin Chaves latches on to a misplaced pass and back passes to Lalengmawia, who makes a little space for himself and goes for goal from afar but the ball goes just over.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC

Dec 18, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.

Dec 18, 2019 5:59 pm (IST)

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Guwahati will begin from a few minutes from now.

Dec 18, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.

Dec 18, 2019 5:28 pm (IST)

FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.

Dec 18, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Semboi Haokip.

Dec 18, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC's starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.

Dec 18, 2019 5:15 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday as the defending champions look to take the top spot in the points table.

Sunil Chhetri scored Bengaluru FC's first against NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)

NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.



Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.
