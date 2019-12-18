ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC went top of the table with 16 points from nine games while NorthEast United FC dropped a place down to sixth with 10 points from eight games. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Sunil Chhetri and Albert Serran scored as the defending champions Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Despite not being at their best, Bengaluru eked out a favourable result to go top of the ISL 2019-20 table. NorthEast United FC showed courage and flair for most part of the game but conceded a penalty and then Bengaluru FC were able to control the game.
NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC
81' - GOAL! Albert Serran scores the second for Bengaluru FC and that can surely seal the game for them. Paartalu does extremely well to just swipe the ball towards Serran, who is left unmarked, and he connects with the ball perfectly to head it home. NorthEast United have been hit hard here.
NorthEast United FC 0-2 Bengaluru FC
68' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty after Juanan's intended pass in the box hit a NorthEast hand and no player contested the call. Chhetri steps up and slots it sweetly on the right to put the defending champions in the lead.
NorthEast United 0-1 Bengaluru FC
The second half of NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway with the scoreline reading 0-0. Bengaluru have made a substitution as Semboi Haokip replaces Ashique.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
HALF TIME! NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC remains goalless after 45 minutes of play. Udanta Singh came the closest to scoring when he had an open goal to head into but he rattled the crossbar instead. The defending champions have looked shaky so far as they have given away the ball cheaply numerous times while NorthEast United have pressed well and have stretched out the Bengaluru FC well but lack any clear cut chance at goal.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
33' - MISS OF THE SEASON? Udanta Singh's header from goalmouth clatters the crossbar. Ashique does extremely well on the left to win a physical battle and sends in a pinpoint cross for an unmarked Udanta on the far post. Udanta flungs himself at the ball instead of calmly going for the header and hits the crossbar. Bengaluru FC cannot believe that was not a goal.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
25' - Mistake from Rahul Bheke and Chaves latches on to the ball on the left by outpacing Serran but Gurpreet makes himself big to stop the Chaves poke. Bengaluru survived over there!
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
20' - Outstanding move from NorthEast! Good work from Lalengmawia in the middle and then Khawlrhing put in a fabulous through ball for Chaves, who did not go for goal but held the ball up and cut back to Khawlring, whose shot takes a deflection and goes out for corner.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.
NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.
FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.
Bengaluru FC’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartalu, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Gursimrat Singh Gill, Rino Anto, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Suresh Wangjam, Semboi Haokip.
NorthEast United FC's starting XI vs Bengaluru FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Jose Leudo (C), Martin Chaves.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam.
NorthEast United FC host Bengaluru FC in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Wednesday as the defending champions look to take the top spot in the points table.
Sunil Chhetri scored Bengaluru FC's first against NorthEast United FC. (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.
Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.
-
