ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United FC lost to Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.Albert Serran and Sunil Chhetri scored in Bengaluru FC's win. Albert Serran headed in Bengaluru's second to seal the game for the visitors. Chhetri had put Bengaluru FC in the lead with a sweet penalty. Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty after Juanan's intended cross in the box hit Redeem Tlang's hand and Chhetri made no mistake at all. NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC remained goalless after 45 minutes of play. Udanta Singh came the closest to scoring when he had an open goal to head into but he rattled the crossbar instead. The defending champions looked shaky as they gave away the ball cheaply numerous times while NorthEast United pressed well, stretched out the Bengaluru defence well but lacked any clear cut chance at goal.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Bengaluru FC went top of the table with 16 points from nine games while NorthEast United FC dropped a place down to sixth with 10 points from eight games. LIVE STREAMING