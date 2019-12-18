ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Serran and Chhetri Score, Bengaluru Beat NorthEast

Both @NEUtdFC and @bengalurufc come into #NEUBFC on the back of a defeat in their previous #HeroISL match! Read our preview to know what to expect tonight! 👇 #LetsFootball https://t.co/pYRFryEq2B

FC Goa currently lead the ISL 2019-20 points table with 15 points from eight games while Hyderabad FC reel at the bottom with just four points from as many games. Today's hosts NorthEast United FC are fifth in the table with 10 points from seven games while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third with 13 from eight matches.

NorthEast have beaten Bengaluru just once in seven meetings between the two and the visitors will look to further improve that record. The two sides played out a goalless draw last time in the opening week of the current season. In their encouters, Bengaluru have scored 10 goals while the hosts have scored five.

The national anthem has been sung and the live action from NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC in Guwahati will begin from a few minutes from now.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Bengaluru FC are looking to go top of the table while NorthEast would eye a top four spot.

2' - A mistake from the Bengaluru FC defence and Martin Chaves latches on to a misplaced pass and back passes to Lalengmawia, who makes a little space for himself and goes for goal from afar but the ball goes just over.

4' CHANCE! Ashique is fed inside the box by Chhetri and the winger tries to fizz it back in for the skipper, but it's saved by Subhasish. 0-0.

4' - SAVE! Sunil Chhetri puts in a good through pass for an onrushing Ashique Kuruniyan on the left but the Indian's shot is saved by Subhasish, who went down early to collect the ball.

11' - Chhetri with another good move as he sets up Udanta Singh on the right. The winger takes a touch and turn and goes for shot but good defending from heerings thwarts the move.

18' - The match so far has been balanced. Both Bengaluru and NorthEast are going forward but the visitors are making a number of small errors and giving the ball away cheaply.

20' - Outstanding move from NorthEast! Good work from Lalengmawia in the middle and then Khawlrhing put in a fabulous through ball for Chaves, who did not go for goal but held the ball up and cut back to Khawlring, whose shot takes a deflection and goes out for corner.

25' - Mistake from Rahul Bheke and Chaves latches on to the ball on the left by outpacing Serran but Gurpreet makes himself big to stop the Chaves poke. Bengaluru survived over there!

31' - Sunil Chhetri gets to the end of the Bengaluru FC corner but his shot is blocked extremely well by the hosts, who are keeping a very good shape at the back.

33' DENIED BY THE WOODWORK! Ashique stands strong under pressure from Heerings in the box and leaves the Dutchman in the dust before whipping a cross that Udanta heads, but it cannons back into play off the crossbar. 0-0.

33' - MISS OF THE SEASON? Udanta Singh's header from goalmouth clatters the crossbar. Ashique does extremely well on the left to win a physical battle and sends in a pinpoint cross for an unmarked Udanta on the far post. Udanta flungs himself at the ball instead of calmly going for the header and hits the crossbar. Bengaluru FC cannot believe that was not a goal.

All square at the break, and all to play for in the second half here at the IG Stadium in Guwahati. #NEUBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/BP3IosQaY2

HALF TIME! NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC remains goalless after 45 minutes of play. Udanta Singh came the closest to scoring when he had an open goal to head into but he rattled the crossbar instead. The defending champions have looked shaky so far as they have given away the ball cheaply numerous times while NorthEast United have pressed well and have stretched out the Bengaluru FC well but lack any clear cut chance at goal.

53' - It's been even so far in the second half, not much incisiveness. Both the teams will be desperate to break the deadlock. NorthEast continue to keep a good shape at the back.

64' - Bengaluru FC have 60 per cent possession compared to just 40 for the home side but the visitors have not been able to convert that possession into a goal.

68' GOOAAAL! Chhetri sends Subhasish the wrong way and slots home to make it 0-1 to the Blues. That's the skipper's fifth goal of the season.

68' - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts Bengaluru FC in the lead. Bengaluru FC were awarded a penalty after Juanan's intended pass in the box hit a NorthEast hand and no player contested the call. Chhetri steps up and slots it sweetly on the right to put the defending champions in the lead.

78' - Close from NorthEast United FC! He takes a turn around two defenders and fires it across the goal and the ball goes just wide. That was a close chance for the home team.

80' GOAAAALL!!! Erik picks up the pieces of an attack in the box and swings in a delightful ball with his left, that Serran thumps home with a header to make it 0-2. It's been a long time coming for the Spaniard.

81' - GOAL! Albert Serran scores the second for Bengaluru FC and that can surely seal the game for them. Paartalu does extremely well to just swipe the ball towards Serran, who is left unmarked, and he connects with the ball perfectly to head it home. NorthEast United have been hit hard here.

90' - Sunil Chhetri does extremely well to hold off three NorthEast defenders in the box and plays a brilliant through pass on the right but Suresh Wangjam did not carry with his run and the chance was gone.

FULL TIME! Sunil Chhetri and Albert Serran scored as the defending champions Bengaluru FC 2-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. Despite not being at their best, Bengaluru eked out a favourable result to go top of the ISL 2019-20 table. NorthEast United FC showed courage and flair for most part of the game but conceded a penalty and then Bengaluru FC were able to control the game.



NorthEast United FC will again be without the prolific Ghanaian on Wednesday against Bengaluru. The return of Uruguayan attacking midfielder Federico Gallego in place of Maximiliano Barreiro helps boost the Highlanders' attack. Gallego, who contributed 4 goals and as many assists last season, makes his ISL return after suffering a leg break coincidentally against Bengaluru FC last season. NorthEast's defence has not been in great form of late, conceding six goals in three matches. The defence, led by Kai Heerings, need to step up to the task.Bengaluru have conceded only five goals so far this season and are the best defensive unit in the ISL by far. It is the attack that should worry Carles Cuadrat though. Apart from Sunil Chhetri, none of the attackers seems to be in form. Ashique Kuruniyan is yet to open his account for the season and has put in some below-par performances so far.