ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Goa Salvage 2-2 Draw vs NorthEast in Pulsating Encounter

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United and FC Goa are both unbeaten are two games each and after this clash, both sides continue that run. NorthEast United, playing their second home match, drew 2-2 with FC Goa 1-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. This was a game full of chances for both teams and Hugo Boumous' 31st minute goal gave FC Goa 1-0 lead at half time. However, Asamoah Gyan scored the equaliser in the 54th minute to bring the home team back in reckoning. Local lad Redeem Tlang found the back of the net in the 74th minute and it looked like the home team was headed for a win before super sub Manvir Singh popped in a header in stoppage time to salvage a point for FC Goa. The match served up some cracking football, where both teams put their heart out on the pitch.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are both at five points from three games with the visitors a place above on the table at third due to a better goal difference of three compared to one for NorthEast United FC. For their next game, FC Goa will not have Len Doungel available after he was sent off in stoppage time for kicking Martin Chaves from behind, which even led to an ugly scuffle between the players of both the teams. LIVE STREAMING