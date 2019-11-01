ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Goa Salvage 2-2 Draw vs NorthEast in Pulsating Encounter

Event Highlights
- Match Stats
- Full Time! NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa
- Manvir Singh Equalises for FC Goa
- Len Doungel Sent Off
- Double Substitution for FC Goa
- Asamoah Gyan Substituted
- Redeem Tlang Gives NorthEast United FC the Lead
- Forced Substitution for NorthEast United FC
- Asamoah Gyan Equalises for NorthEast United FC
- Second Half Underway
- Hugo Scores for FC Goa
- Match Underway
- FC Goa Starting Line-up
- NorthEast United FC Starting Line-up
- NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head
- NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are both at five points from three games with the visitors a place above on the table at third due to a better goal difference of three compared to one for NorthEast United FC. For their next game, FC Goa will not have Len Doungel available after he was sent off in stoppage time for kicking Martin Chaves from behind, which even led to an ugly scuffle between the players of both the teams. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! What scenes right in the end! FC Goa have snatched a point from this one and it is the India international Manvir Singh who salvages a point for the visitors. NorthEast United FC looked like they were headed for a win after Redeem Tlang scored their second but following an ugly scuffle in the stoppage time, Manvir made the best of a lapse of concentration from the home team's defence to score his first of the season and get a point for his team.
Courtesy this draw, both teams maintain their unbeaten run but none go top of the table. FC Goa remain third with five points from three games and NorthEast remain fourth with same points but inferior goal difference.
NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa
FULL-TIME— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
A last-gasp equaliser from 10-men @FCGoaOfficial denies @NEUtdFC a comeback win in a thrilling game.
NEUFC 2-2 FCG#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
90+5' - GOAL! Just when the ugly scenes on the pitch had taken over and that the home team was off for a win, Manvir Singh pops in a head to salvage a point for FC Goa. A lapse of concentration from the NorthEast defence after the scuffle and Mourtada Fall gets his head to a long ball from Jahouh on the left. Manvir leaps up and heads in the ball. Super Sub!
NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa
YESSSSSSSSSSSSS— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Manvir levels it! #BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 2-2 pic.twitter.com/t3l6fe6Eg7
90+2' - A big save from Mohammad Nawaz! Jose Leudo take a brilliant free kick and shoots it with full power but Nawaz parries it away.
90+3' - Barreiro with another chance to score NorthEast's third but he hits the side netting. Nawaz did well to cover his near post there.
NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa
88' - Brandon goes for a shot from distance after he wins the ball in the middle of the park following an attempt to go deep on the left from Saviour. FC Goa would be desperate for an equaliser here or their unbeaten run will come to an end while the same will continue for the home team.
NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa
82' - Ghanian legend Asamoah Gyan makes way for Maximiliano Barreiro.
With under eight minutes left on the clock, will NorthEast United FC go for a big win or hold on to this scoreline?
NorthEast United 2-1 FC Goa
82' | Substitution 🔁— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Gyan ⬅️
Maxi ➡️#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
80' - CLOSE! Mandar sends in a curler for Corominas in the middle and FC Goa's top scorer shoots it at the post. That was FC Goa's big chance to equalise.
NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa
80' - Coro's left-footed strike hits the post.#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 1-2— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
74' - GOAL! What a strike from Redeem Tlang! Martin Chaves does extremely well to balance after losing his footing against Seriton Fernandez but manages to cut in back to Redeem in the middle. Redeem connects with the ball first time to send in a rocket. The local boy is on fire!
NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa
74' WHAT A FINISH 🔥— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Redeem Tlang runs onto Martin Chaves' cut-back, and absolutely rifles it into the net to give @NEUtdFC the lead!
NEUFC 2-1 FCG#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/tVtmQaouBG
67' - HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN? Subhasish Roy saves NorthEast United FC! Jackichand Singh races up on the right and takes a shot at the goal but Subhasish gets his hands to it. The ball falls for Corominas amidst a host of defenders in front of him but he takes a neat shot that is stopped by an outstretched leg of Subhasish. That is a massive, massive moment.
NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa
66' | Superman Subashish comes up a fantastic double save!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
NEUFC 1-1 FCGoa#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
54' - GOAL! Asamoah Gyan gets his second of the season and brings his team back into this one. A brilliant, clinical finish from the Ghanian legend and Nawaz was never going to get his hands to it. A brilliant finish from Ghana's all-time top scorer from a tight angle on the left.
NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa
53' | GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!!!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Baby Jet equalizes in style! 😎#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/Op6YMh80XV
46' - Mourtada Fall with a good block as he heads out Milan Singh's shot from outside the box.
51' - Good collect from Subhasish. Jackichand Singh is released on the right and runs up with the ball but Subhasish dives in the right moment to catch hold of the ball.
NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa
48' | The Highlanders have started on a positive note at the start of the second half.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
NEUFC 0-1 FC Goa#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
Half Time! NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
HALF TIME! What a half this has been, end-to-end stuff and some really exciting football on display. Hugo Boumous' 31st minute strike is the difference between the two sides right now but considering the number of chances falling to either sides, an equally exciting second half can be expected.
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
HALF-TIME 👉 NEUFC 0-1 FCG— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
That first half flew by! Hugo Boumous' goal is the difference in a game full of chances.#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
41' - Oh what a stunning challenge from Mourtada Fall! Asamoah Gyan connects with a brilliant cross on the right and heads the ball towards the goal but Nawaz manages to get his hand to it but it falls for Redeem Tlang on the left, whose shot flies over after a last-ditch challenge from Fall.
42' - A fabulous cross in from Tlang and Gyan wins the head but it's just over. NorthEast are now teasing in, their chances are increasing. This is such an open game right now!
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
40' | OHHHH!!— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Gyan's header is stopped by the keeper and Redeem hits the rebound over the bar.#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
31' - GOAL! Hugo Boumous scores on his first start for FC Goa this season and the visitors have the lead in Guwahati. Brandon Fernandes puts up a a brilliant through pass towards Hugo on the left. Poor defending from the home side and Subhasish Roy comes off his line, leaving Hugo with just running up with the ball and keeping a calm head to slot the ball home.
NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa
Brandon releases a brilliant through ball to Hugo who goes around the goalkeeper and puts it in the back of the net. 💓#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/w2Lxn78lDw— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
12' - Ahmed Jahouh tries his luck from afar but his shots sails over the bar.
17' - Brilliant counter-attack from FC Goa and Hugo Boumous is released on the left side. He blazes up with the ball and after sidestepping to get a yard for himself, he unleashes a powerful shot that comes off the bar.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
17' - ALMOST! 😱— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Hugo hits the post with a venomous left-footed shot from inside the box. #BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL | 0-0 pic.twitter.com/WhL6vpLmHA
5' - It's quite end-to-end right now as NorthEast United FC have also started to pile some pressure on FC Goa and the visitors are looking a bit shaky at the back.
9' - NorthEast United press extremely well once again and Asamoah Gyan goes for a shot at the goal but Mohammad Nawaz collects it comfortably.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
9' | Gyan gets close with a left footed shot at goal.— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
NEUFC 0-0 FC Goa#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne
NorthEast United vs FC Goa gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and straightaway it's pressure from the visitors.
NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa
KICK-OFF!— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Here we go. Come on you, Gaurs! 🧡⚽#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/VnJLKmQMuN
NorthEast United FC's big name is Asamoah Gyan, who scored his first goal in the ISL, in their 2-1 win over Odisha FC and it was his winner that got NEUFC the victory. He will be extremely important once again as NorthEast United look to beat FC Goa. For the visitors, Ferran Corominas, as usual, will be their most potent threat up front and he will have to be at his best to get Goa the win today, a place where they haven't won since Sergio Lobera took over in 2017.
FC Goa will have some support far away from home. A few fans have made the long journey to Guwahati.
Uzzzooo! 💥#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL https://t.co/1v4DXfYX5z— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni is well aware of the threat FC Goa possess with their attacking prowess and he says he has a plan in place.
"We must be mentally strong, give 100 per cent concentration for 90 minutes and be very smart on the pitch." - Robert Jarni#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ZsrhLixQcF— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Here is FC Goa’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.
Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh
Hugo is set to make his first appearance of the campaign while Jacki gets the nod over Len at the right flank! 🧡💪🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 1, 2019
Gaurs, are you ready? 😎#BeGoa #NEUGOA #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/D9WgFmKzd2
Here is NorthEast United FC’s starting XI vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.
Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat Lakra, Shouvik Ghosh, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Panagiotis Triadis, Maximiliano Barreiro.
Mislav Komorski and Nikhil Kadam return to the Starting XI as we take on FC GOA! 🙌🏻— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 1, 2019
Come on you Highlanders 🔴⚫⚪#NEUGOA #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/a9LnNzyApD
NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have played 10 games in the ISL history and the visitors of today hold a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head record. The two have also played out four draws. In their match-ups, NorthEast United FC have scored 13 goals while FC Goa have found the back of the net 20 times.
The 👍🏻 and 👎🏻 for @NEUtdFC going into #NEUGOA 👇🏻— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Unbeaten in their last 8 home matches ✅
Conceded the most #HeroISL goals vs @FCGoaOfficial ❌#LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/HpYceFQeMg
NorthEast United FC host FC Goa in Guwahati for a third match of the season for both of them. Both the teams are unbeaten after the two games so far with a win and a draw each. Will both maintain their unbeaten run or will one edge the other?
Both @NEUtdFC and @FCGoaOfficial are unbeaten this season! 💪🏻— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
Will either team's streak be snapped tonight? 🤔#NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ckfICC4sLk
NorthEast United FC were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa. (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC have shown a tendency to tailor their game to situations. Their cautious approach got them a point against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium and then showed more control against Odisha FC. However, like the second half against Odisha showed, NorthEast United FC can be put under pressure with quick passing football, something that FC GOa are good at. That is the litmus test NorthEast United FC are facing.
Both @NEUtdFC and @FCGoaOfficial are unbeaten this season!
Will either team's streak be snapped tonight? #NEUGOA #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/ckfICC4sLk
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2019
FC Goa, on the other hand, would want to get back to their exciting, flowing football after a struggling match against Bengaluru FC, that saw them just about managing a draw. FC Goa would look back no far than their season opener where their players showed excellent creativity and zing to thrash Chennaiyin FC.
-
01 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier PNG vs NAM 130/520.0 overs 112/520.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
-
01 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier NED vs IRE 158/420.0 overs 137/920.0 oversNetherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
-
01 Nov, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Australia SL vs AUS 142/620.0 overs 145/317.4 oversAustralia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
01 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 153/520.0 overs 154/318.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
-
30 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier OMA vs HK 134/720.0 overs /oversOman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs