ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Goa Salvage 2-2 Draw vs NorthEast in Pulsating Encounter

Nov 1, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! What scenes right in the end! FC Goa have snatched a point from this one and it is the India international Manvir Singh who salvages a point for the visitors. NorthEast United FC looked like they were headed for a win after Redeem Tlang scored their second but following an ugly scuffle in the stoppage time, Manvir made the best of a lapse of concentration from the home team's defence to score his first of the season and get a point for his team.

Courtesy this draw, both teams maintain their unbeaten run but none go top of the table. FC Goa remain third with five points from three games and NorthEast remain fourth with same points but inferior goal difference.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa