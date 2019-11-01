Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Goa Salvage 2-2 Draw vs NorthEast in Pulsating Encounter

News18.com | November 1, 2019, 10:11 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa through News18 Sports' live blog. NorthEast United and FC Goa are both unbeaten are two games each and after this clash, both sides continue that run. NorthEast United, playing their second home match, drew 2-2 with FC Goa 1-0 at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. This was a game full of chances for both teams and Hugo Boumous' 31st minute goal gave FC Goa 1-0 lead at half time. However, Asamoah Gyan scored the equaliser in the 54th minute to bring the home team back in reckoning. Local lad Redeem Tlang found the back of the net in the 74th minute and it looked like the home team was headed for a win before super sub Manvir Singh popped in a header in stoppage time to salvage a point for FC Goa. The match served up some cracking football, where both teams put their heart out on the pitch.

Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC and FC Goa are both at five points from three games with the visitors a place above on the table at third due to a better goal difference of three compared to one for NorthEast United FC. For their next game, FC Goa will not have Len Doungel available after he was sent off in stoppage time for kicking Martin Chaves from behind, which even led to an ugly scuffle between the players of both the teams. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Nov 1, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Here are all the match statistics from NorthEast United vs FC Goa, which ended in a 2-2 draw in Guwahati.

CRITERIA NORTHEAST UNITED FC FC GOA
Possession 41% 59%
Passing Accuracy 59% 74%
Goals 2 2
Shots on Target 7 11
Shots Off Target 3 6
Yellow Cards 3 0
Red Cards 0 1
Nov 1, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! What scenes right in the end! FC Goa have snatched a point from this one and it is the India international Manvir Singh who salvages a point for the visitors. NorthEast United FC looked like they were headed for a win after Redeem Tlang scored their second but following an ugly scuffle in the stoppage time, Manvir made the best of a lapse of concentration from the home team's defence to score his first of the season and get a point for his team.

Courtesy this draw, both teams maintain their unbeaten run but none go top of the table. FC Goa remain third with five points from three games and NorthEast remain fourth with same points but inferior goal difference.

NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)

90+5' - GOAL! Just when the ugly scenes on the pitch had taken over and that the home team was off for a win, Manvir Singh pops in a head to salvage a point for FC Goa. A lapse of concentration from the NorthEast defence after the scuffle and Mourtada Fall gets his head to a long ball from Jahouh on the left. Manvir leaps up and heads in the ball. Super Sub!

NorthEast United FC 2-2 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

90+3' - Len Doungel is shown a red card after an ugly scuffle between the teams and staff of both the teams. Doungel had kicked Martin Chaves from behind and got sent off for the same.

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)

90+2' - A big save from Mohammad Nawaz! Jose Leudo take a brilliant free kick and shoots it with full power but Nawaz parries it away.

90+3' - Barreiro with another chance to score NorthEast's third but he hits the side netting. Nawaz did well to cover his near post there.

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

88' - Brandon goes for a shot from distance after he wins the ball in the middle of the park following an attempt to go deep on the left from Saviour. FC Goa would be desperate for an equaliser here or their unbeaten run will come to an end while the same will continue for the home team.

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:14 pm (IST)

85' - Saviour Gama replaces captain Mandar Rao Dessai while Carlos Pena makes way for Manvir Singh. That changes FC Goa's formation as they go for a three-man defence and put in an extra man up front.

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)

82' - Ghanian legend Asamoah Gyan makes way for Maximiliano Barreiro.

With under eight minutes left on the clock, will NorthEast United FC go for a big win or hold on to this scoreline?

NorthEast United 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)

80' - CLOSE! Mandar sends in a curler for Corominas in the middle and FC Goa's top scorer shoots it at the post. That was FC Goa's big chance to equalise.

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

74' - GOAL! What a strike from Redeem Tlang! Martin Chaves does extremely well to balance after losing his footing against Seriton Fernandez but manages to cut in back to Redeem in the middle. Redeem connects with the ball first time to send in a rocket. The local boy is on fire!

NorthEast United FC 2-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

68' - Substitution for NorthEast United FC! Nikhil Kadam makes way for Puitea.

70' - Kai Heerings of NorthEast is currently down. He is replaced by Shouvik in the 72nd minute.

NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)

67' - HOW DID THAT NOT GO IN? Subhasish Roy saves NorthEast United FC! Jackichand Singh races up on the right and takes a shot at the goal but Subhasish gets his hands to it. The ball falls for Corominas amidst a host of defenders in front of him but he takes a neat shot that is stopped by an outstretched leg of Subhasish. That is a massive, massive moment.

NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

59' - Gyan looks super energised right now. He takes a brilliant turn looking to go past Ahmed Jahouh but the FC Goa man pulls his shirt to hold him back. Jahouh escapes a booking there.

NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)

54' - GOAL! Asamoah Gyan gets his second of the season and brings his team back into this one. A brilliant, clinical finish from the Ghanian legend and Nawaz was never going to get his hands to it. A brilliant finish from Ghana's all-time top scorer from a tight angle on the left.

NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

46' - Mourtada Fall with a good block as he heads out Milan Singh's shot from outside the box.

51' - Good collect from Subhasish. Jackichand Singh is released on the right and runs up with the ball but Subhasish dives in the right moment to catch hold of the ball.

NorthEast United 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

The second half of NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa gets underway with the visitors leading 1-0. The game has been extremely open so far and an exiciting second half is expected.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Half Time! NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

HALF TIME! What a half this has been, end-to-end stuff and some really exciting football on display. Hugo Boumous' 31st minute strike is the difference between the two sides right now but considering the number of chances falling to either sides, an equally exciting second half can be expected.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

41' - Oh what a stunning challenge from Mourtada Fall! Asamoah Gyan connects with a brilliant cross on the right and heads the ball towards the goal but Nawaz manages to get his hand to it but it falls for Redeem Tlang on the left, whose shot flies over after a last-ditch challenge from Fall.

42' - A fabulous cross in from Tlang and Gyan wins the head but it's just over. NorthEast are now teasing in, their chances are increasing. This is such an open game right now!

NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

35' - SAVE! Subhasish Roy with a big, big save to keep FC Goa at bay! Once again FC Goa bring that incisive passing into play and their main man Ferran Corominas goes for the shot, only for Subhasish to put it away.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

31' - GOAL! Hugo Boumous scores on his first start for FC Goa this season and the visitors have the lead in Guwahati. Brandon Fernandes puts up a a brilliant through pass towards Hugo on the left. Poor defending from the home side and Subhasish Roy comes off his line, leaving Hugo with just running up with the ball and keeping a calm head to slot the ball home.

NorthEast United FC 0-1 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 7:50 pm (IST)

12' - Ahmed Jahouh tries his luck from afar but his shots sails over the bar.

17' - Brilliant counter-attack from FC Goa and Hugo Boumous is released on the left side. He blazes up with the ball and after sidestepping to get a yard for himself, he unleashes a powerful shot that comes off the bar.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)

5' - It's quite end-to-end right now as NorthEast United FC have also started to pile some pressure on FC Goa and the visitors are looking a bit shaky at the back.

9' - NorthEast United press extremely well once again and Asamoah Gyan goes for a shot at the goal but Mohammad Nawaz collects it comfortably.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

NorthEast United vs FC Goa gets underway at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati and straightaway it's pressure from the visitors.

NorthEast United FC 0-0 FC Goa

Nov 1, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC's big name is Asamoah Gyan, who scored his first goal in the ISL, in their 2-1 win over Odisha FC and it was his winner that got NEUFC the victory. He will be extremely important once again as NorthEast United look to beat FC Goa. For the visitors, Ferran Corominas, as usual, will be their most potent threat up front and he will have to be at his best to get Goa the win today, a place where they haven't won since Sergio Lobera took over in 2017.

Nov 1, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

FC Goa will have some support far away from home. A few fans have made the long journey to Guwahati.

Nov 1, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni is well aware of the threat FC Goa possess with their attacking prowess and he says he has a plan in place.

Nov 1, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Here is FC Goa’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Carlos Pena, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai (C), Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Ferran Corominas.

Substitutes: Naveen Kumar (GK), Amey Ranawade, Chinglensana Singh, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Manvir Singh

Nov 1, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

Here is NorthEast United FC’s starting XI vs FC Goa: Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Nikhil Kadam, Redeem Tlang, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves.

Substitutes: Pawan Kumar (GK), Provat Lakra, Shouvik Ghosh, Lalengmawia, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Panagiotis Triadis, Maximiliano Barreiro.

Nov 1, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have played 10 games in the ISL history and the visitors of today hold a 4-2 advantage in their head-to-head record. The two have also played out four draws. In their match-ups, NorthEast United FC have scored 13 goals while FC Goa have found the back of the net 20 times.

Nov 1, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)

NorthEast United FC host FC Goa in Guwahati for a third match of the season for both of them. Both the teams are unbeaten after the two games so far with a win and a draw each. Will both maintain their unbeaten run or will one edge the other?

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Goa Salvage 2-2 Draw vs NorthEast in Pulsating Encounter
NorthEast United FC were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Goa. (Photo Credit: ISL)

NorthEast United FC have shown a tendency to tailor their game to situations. Their cautious approach got them a point against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium and then showed more control against Odisha FC. However, like the second half against Odisha showed, NorthEast United FC can be put under pressure with quick passing football, something that FC GOa are good at. That is the litmus test NorthEast United FC are facing.



FC Goa, on the other hand, would want to get back to their exciting, flowing football after a struggling match against Bengaluru FC, that saw them just about managing a draw. FC Goa would look back no far than their season opener where their players showed excellent creativity and zing to thrash Chennaiyin FC.
  • 01 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    PNG vs NAM
    130/5
    20.0 overs
    		 112/5
    20.0 overs
    Papua New Guinea beat Namibia by 18 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    NED vs IRE
    158/4
    20.0 overs
    		 137/9
    20.0 overs
    Netherlands beat Ireland by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2019 | Sri Lanka in Australia
    SL vs AUS
    142/6
    20.0 overs
    		 145/3
    17.4 overs
    Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    153/5
    20.0 overs
    		 154/3
    18.3 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Oct, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier
    OMA vs HK
    134/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Oman beat Hong Kong by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram