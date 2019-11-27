ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Gyan, Triadis Cancel Out Chermiti Double

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Asamoah Gyan equalised for NorthEast United after Amine Chermiti scored two goals for Mumbai City FC in the 23rd and 32nd minute, and Panagiotis Triadis gave NorthEast United FC the lead early in the 9th minute at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. In the ninth minute, Sauvik Chakrabarti failed to clear a Rakesh Pradhan throw-in and gifted the ball to Triadis, who unleashed a powerful shot from the edge of the box which left goalkeeper Amrinder Singh with no chance.
Mumbai upped the ante and started creating a few chances after going behind. The increased tempo paid off in the 23rd minute. Mohammed Larbi released Modou Sougou down the right flank and the striker's accurate cross into the box was tapped into the net from six yards by Amine Chermiti. The visitors soon scored another, taking advantage of lacklustre defending. Paulo Machado's free-kick from the deep fell to Nim Dorjee inside the box who struggled to clear the ball, thereby allowing Chermiti to pull off a scissor-kick and send the ball into the net. The contest remained action-packed before Gyan equalised for NorthEast United just at the stroke of half-time. From a quick counter, Martin Chaves played Gyan through and the Ghanaian World Cupper slotted past Amrinder to make it 2-2. MATCH REPORT
Nov 27, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)
FULL TIME!
The game ends with NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC locked on 2 goals apiece!
Either have created a few chances to score and put this game to bed but so far have failed in their attempts. The defenders have straightened up and have done a much better job in the second half. The managers must have been in their ears for the kind of goal they conceded in the first.
NorthEast United FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 9:20 pm (IST)
90' - Substitution!
NorthEast make their third and final change of the night. Redeem Tlang comes off and in his place steps up Nikhil Kadam.
3 minutes have been added on for stoppages.
Nov 27, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
83' - Substitution!
Mumbai City make another change as they bring on Bipin Singh in place for Modou Sougou.
Meanwhile, Mumbai City's Subhasish Bose gets a yellow card for his tackle near the touchline!
Nov 27, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
75' - Substitution!
Mumbai City make their first change of the night. Paulo Machado is brought off and Serge Kevyn is brought on.
Nov 27, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
71' - Straight!
How close can Asamoah Gyan come without scoring! He gets the ball inside the box but his strike is straight at the keeper. Amrinder Singh collects it safely.
Nov 27, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
69' - Penalty shout!
Is that a penalty for Mumbai City? The referee does not think so. Diego Carlos goes down inside the box while tussling with Nim Dorjee.
Nov 27, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
65' - Substitution!
NorthEast changing a few things! A double substitution for the home side as Martin Chaves and Milan Singh come off for Maxi Barreiro and Lalthathanga Khawlhring respectively.
Nov 27, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
57' FOUL!
Rakesh Pradhan with a poor tackle on @papesougou, but the referee surprisingly does not brandish a yellow card.
Things are hotting up in Guwahati as Amine Chermiti and Rakesh Pradhan get into an argument over an on-the-ball tussle, which turns into a scuffle involving players from both sides.
Chermiti and Sougou from Mumbai City are shown yellow cards by the referee!
Nov 27, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
The game between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC resumes!
Beautifull football from either side but frailties in defence clearly showing for both.
The goalkeepers (Amrinder Singh of Mumbai and Subhasish Roy of NorthEast) will not be happy to have conceded the goals they have so far in the game.
Nov 27, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
HALF-TIME!
It is all square at the break as Asamoah Gyan and Panagiotis Triadis scored for the Highlanders and Amine Chermiti netted two for the Islanders!
NorthEast United FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
42' - GOAL!
Asamoah Gyan level's it for NorthEast! Cometh the hour, cometh the man. what a strike again from the big man.
NorthEast United FC 2-2 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
30' -
The home team have all the work to do now. NorthEast's star striker Asamoah Gyan has managed to come close a few times but has not been threatening till now.
Nov 27, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
32' - GOAL!
It's that man again! That too with a bicycle kick! Amine Chermiti gets Mumbai City FC in the lead now!
Paulo Machado sends in a delicious free-kick in the middle and Nim Dorjee tries to clear but his swing at the ball misses. Chermiti is at the right place at the right time again and he has the time to bicycle kick the ball past Subhasish Roy to gift Mumbai the lead.
NorthEast United FC 1-2 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
23' - GOAL!
Amine Chermiti equalise for Mumbai City FC!
Constant pressure from the away side finally yields a result - a goal!
Mohamed Larbi passes it onto Modou Sougou on the right, who in turn picks out Chermiti making a darting run at goal. The strker had little to do but oblidge his teamamte with a simple tap in.
NorthEast United FC 1-1 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)
19' - Brick wall!
Mumbai City are trying their level best to come back into the game, with strides down the channels. The NorthEast defene though has been astutely set and disciplined.
Nov 27, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
9 - GOAL!
What a strike from Panagiotis Triadis! NorthEast United FC take the lead!
Amrinder Singh or as a matter of fact not many keepers in the world would have been able to save that strike! Triadis gets the ball from a throw in from Rakesh Pradhan on the left flank. Mumbai City defender Sauvik Chakrabarti failed to deal with the ball it found it's way to Triadis, who made sure the visitors paid the price.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Mumbai City FC
Nov 27, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
4' - Crunch!
A late from Subhasish Bose on Redeem Tlang. The Mumbai City defenders goes through the NorthEast United players. The referee runs to spot and calms things down, and warns Subhasish.
Nov 27, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
We are off here in Guwahati! It is the Highlanders taking on the Islanders!
Nov 27, 2019 7:09 pm (IST)
Nov 27, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)
Mumbai City FC Starting XI - Amrinder Singh (GK/C), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Rowllin Borges, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Paulo Machado, Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou.
NorthEast United FC Starting XI - Subhasish Roy (GK), Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo (C), Milan Singh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan.
The Highlanders have picked up eight points from their first four fixtures but assistant coach Khalid Jamil advised caution ahead of the tie. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Khalid Jamil said, "We have to think only one thing. This is a new game. You have to give your best. We must not take this team lightly at all and give our best. We must think positive. They have good, quality Indian players and also quality foreign players. So, we should not take them lightly. They are a good side."
The 42-year-old then, claimed that the international break was useful for everyone in the league. "The break was useful for everyone. It was useful for us as well. Everyone got a rest. So, we will start fresh now."
The Islanders will be hoping to secure maximum points against the Highlanders to get their season back on track. Mumbai's head coach Jorge Costa, though, sounded confident heading into the encounter, while also comparing their start this season to that of last year. "Our start is exactly like last year. Last year after four games we had four points and this year after four games, we have four points. It's not what we wanted, we started the league well but then had some physical problems and were not at our best. But anyway, I still have full confidence in my players. They know what they have to do, and I know what I have to do. We have a difficult game against NorthEast United and it's a game that we want three points from," he told reporters at the pre-match press conference.
The 48-year-old coach insisted that the climate in Guwahati could work in his players' favour. "If there's a difference in the temperature here, then I feel it will be good for us and better for my players to play. The conditions in Mumbai are that it's very hot and there's a lot of humidity. We must be prepared to play in all conditions, but I prefer to play in this kind of weather as opposed to when it's too hot and humid," Costa said.