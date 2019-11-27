ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Gyan, Triadis Cancel Out Chermiti Double

NorthEast United FC (Photo Credit: ISL)



The Highlanders have picked up eight points from their first four fixtures but assistant coach Khalid Jamil advised caution ahead of the tie. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Khalid Jamil said, "We have to think only one thing. This is a new game. You have to give your best. We must not take this team lightly at all and give our best. We must think positive. They have good, quality Indian players and also quality foreign players. So, we should not take them lightly. They are a good side."



The 42-year-old then, claimed that the international break was useful for everyone in the league. "The break was useful for everyone. It was useful for us as well. Everyone got a rest. So, we will start fresh now."







The Islanders will be hoping to secure maximum points against the Highlanders to get their season back on track. Mumbai's head coach Jorge Costa, though, sounded confident heading into the encounter, while also comparing their start this season to that of last year. "Our start is exactly like last year. Last year after four games we had four points and this year after four games, we have four points. It's not what we wanted, we started the league well but then had some physical problems and were not at our best. But anyway, I still have full confidence in my players. They know what they have to do, and I know what I have to do. We have a difficult game against NorthEast United and it's a game that we want three points from," he told reporters at the pre-match press conference.



The 48-year-old coach insisted that the climate in Guwahati could work in his players' favour. "If there's a difference in the temperature here, then I feel it will be good for us and better for my players to play. The conditions in Mumbai are that it's very hot and there's a lot of humidity. We must be prepared to play in all conditions, but I prefer to play in this kind of weather as opposed to when it's too hot and humid," Costa said.