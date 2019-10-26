ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Asamoah Gyan Leads NEUFC to 2-1 Win

Oct 26, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)

FULL TIME! Asamoah Gyan's first Indian Super League goal clinched the match 2-1 for NorthEast United FC against the travelling Odisha FC. What a turnaround in the last five minutes as the home team gets off to a winning start at home. Redeem Tlang's second minute goal was cancelled out by Xisco Hernandez in the 71st minute but a red card to Delgado reduced Odisha to just 10 men and in the 85th minute, Gyan's header won it for NorthEast United FC.

NorthEast United FC go top of the ISL table! NorthEast United FC 2-1 Odisha FC