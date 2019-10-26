ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: Asamoah Gyan Leads NEUFC to 2-1 Win

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. NorthEast United FC, who grabbed a point away from home by holding the defending champions Bengaluru FC to a goalless draw, got their first win on the board in front of their home fans. Odisha FC, on the other hand, were looking for their first points after losing 2-1 to a 10-man Jamshedpur FC in their opener but failed in the dying moments once more. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Asamoah Gyan's first Indian Super League goal clinched the match 2-1 for NorthEast United FC against the travelling Odisha FC. What a turnaround in the last five minutes as the home team gets off to a winning start at home. Redeem Tlang's second minute goal was cancelled out by Xisco Hernandez in the 71st minute but a red card to Delgado reduced Odisha to just 10 men and in the 85th minute, Gyan's header won it for NorthEast United FC.
NorthEast United FC go top of the ISL table! NorthEast United FC 2-1 Odisha FC
A valiant effort put on by the boys but we fell short. We will be back!
85' - Asamoah Gyan has scored his first ISL goal and the big foreign import has delivered! Puitea deliveres a perfect corner kick in the middle and poor defending from Odisha as Gyan is unmarked and gets a free header. He was never going to miss that! Has he just scored the decisive goal for NorthEast United FC?
NorthEast United FC 2-1 Odisha FC
83' GOAL. A wonderful header by Asamoah Gyan. 2-1
71' - Delgado is shown a straight red card for getting his boot to the knee of Maximiliano Barreiro, who was the last man up front for NorthEast United FC. Odisha FC players complain but the decision has been made and Odisha are now down to 10 men!
NorthEast United FC 1-1 Odisha FC
72' @OdishaFC are down to 10 men! 🔴— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 26, 2019
Carlos Delgado is sent off for a last-man tackle on Maximiliano Barreiro, right after the visitors had levelled the scores.#NEUODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
71' - Dianwandou Diagne plays in a brilliant cross right in the centre of the NorthEast box and Xisco Hernandez gets a brilliant first touch to slot the ball home and Odisha are back into this one.
NorthEast United FC 1-1 Odisha FC
70' Goal. Xisco equalises for Odisha FC.
67' - Offside! Chaves works around with the ball just outside the box but it takes a touch from Odisha defender and falls for Redeem Tlang, who is flagged offside.
68' - Vaz takes out Tebar right outside the box but the referee plays advantage and the shot is collected by Subhasish. The referee shows Vaz the yellow card later.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
Subhasish flies to @NEUtdFC's rescue! ✈
A stunning save to deny @OdishaFC's @carlosdelgado90.
A stunning save to deny @OdishaFC's @carlosdelgado90.
47' - Vinit Rai with a big clear! Redeem Tlang gets going on the right flank and whips in a cross into the box but Vinit Rai makes a timely interception to avert the danger.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
47' Fantastic defending by Vinit.
Redeem Tlang scored in the second minute of the match and courtesy that early goal, NorthEast United FC have a 1-0 lead against Odisha FC at half time. NorthEast began the game at break-neck speed but struggled to maintain it through the course of the half, where Odisha FC started creating chances. While Panagiotis Triadis has been the most impressive for NorthEast so far, Jerry Mawhmingthanga has been the livewire for Odisha FC.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
HALF-TIME 👉🏻 NEUFC 1-0 OFC
Redeem Tlang's second successive home goal has the Highlanders in front at the halfway mark.
Redeem Tlang's second successive home goal has the Highlanders in front at the halfway mark.#NEUODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/iXp1PftKx4
34' - Chances are falling thick and fast for both teams. After Arshdeep fended off Chaves, Jerry receives a delightful ball on the right from Vinit Rai and takes a fabulous first touch to get his shot across that Subhasish saves.
35' - Subhasish with another brilliant save as he gets his palm to a venomous header from Delgado and it hits the crossbar and bounces out.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
34' Another incredible fingertip save by Subhasish who tips the ball over the crossbar.
25' - Jerry races up on the right flank and plays the ball across to Marcos Tebar who whips in the ball in the middle but it's a routine collect for Subhasish Roy.
26' - Beautiful move from the back by NorthEast United where Asamoah Gyan runs on the right flank with the ball and tries to put in a ball in the middle but the move is intercepted before the ball can reach Chaves in the middle.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
21' - Triadis whips in a good free kick into the box but it is cleared away with ease. However, Odisha cannot hold on to the ball and NorthEast play it up front once again to earn a corner.
22' - Triadis takes the corner to the near post and the ball comes back to him. He throws in a cross towards the far post and an onrushing Wayne Vaz connects the header but it goes agonisingly wide.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
13' - Subhasish collects the ball safely after Jerry Mawhmingthanga puts in a good ball in the centre and NorthEast are able to avert the danger.
18' - The match is currently being played at an extremely high tempo with both teams playing the ball up and ahead with absolute decisiveness and with intent.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
14' Brilliant link-up between Xisco and Jerry. Aridane is off-side.
2' - Redeem Tlang scores early on for NorthEast United FC as the home side take a lead against Odisha FC. Martin Chaves makes a run down the left flank and cuts in a little to pass in the centre just outside the box. Triadis is at the receiving end of the pass and takes a couple of touches to pass to Redeem Tlang, who finishes the move with a clean strike.
NorthEast United FC 1-0 Odisha FC
GOAL! Not even 2 mins in! Come on Redeem!
Indian Super League has announced the Team of the Week based on the player ratings and FC Goa, after their fiery start to the campaign, dominate the list.
Here is the Team of the Week: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC); Seriton Fernandes (FC Goa), Heerings Kai (NorthEast United FC), Carlos Pena (FC Goa), Carl McHugh (ATK); Piti (Jamshedpur FC), Seiminlen Doungel (FC Goa), Sergio Castel (Jamshedour FC); Ferran Corominas (FC Goa), Aridane Santana (Odisha FC); Bartholomew Ogbeche (Kerala Blasters)
The #HeroISL 2019-20 season is off to a 💥 start!
Presenting to you the Team of the Week 🔢
Presenting to you the Team of the Week 🔢#LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/O1OOolihEm
Here is Odisha FC’s starting XI vs NorthEast United FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Rana Gharami, Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Vinit Rai, Martin Guedes, Xisco Hernandez, Marcos Tebar (C), Aridane Santana
Tonight's away team @OdishaFC have arrived for #NEUODI! 🏟
Here is NorthEast United FC’s starting XI vs Odisha FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo (C), Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves
Here's how we line up for the first home game of the Season! 💪🏻
Triadis starts while Wayne Vaz makes his NEUFC debut! 🙌🏻
Triadis starts while Wayne Vaz makes his NEUFC debut! 🙌🏻#StrongerAsOne #NEUODI pic.twitter.com/L0dSVvdNJD
Currently NorthEast United FC are placed seventh in the Indian Super League table while Odisha FC are placed just a place below them. Here is the full table so far.
|POS.
|CLUB
|MATCHES
|WINS
|DRAWS
|LOSS
|GD
|POINTS
|1
|ATK
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|FC Goa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Jamshedpur FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Mumbai City FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Kerala Blasters FC
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Bengaluru FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|NorthEast United FC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Odisha FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|9
|Chennaiyin FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|10
|Hyderabad FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
NorthEast United FC coach Robert Jarni was happy with his side's performance against Bengaluru but wants them to go a step ahead now: “I am happy with the point (against Bengaluru FC). The team worked hard against the defending champions. Now at home, we will look to play more attacking football. We are ready for that kind of football as well”
🗣 | "The full squad is ready and available. I'm happy because now I can choose."
Will @NEUtdFC head coach Robert Jarni field his strongest starting XI in #NEUODI?
Will @NEUtdFC head coach Robert Jarni field his strongest starting XI in #NEUODI? #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/OcKwnuAgD4
10-man Jamshedpur FC snatched a 2-1 win against Odisha FC in their season opener and Odisha would want to correct the mistakes they made against Jamshedpur. Odisha, which a rebranded Delhi Dynamos side, would want to get their campaign running.
🗣| "We need to learn from the mistakes that we made."
Can Josep Gombau's young @OdishaFC squad hit the ground running against @NEUtdFC tonight?
Can Josep Gombau's young @OdishaFC squad hit the ground running against @NEUtdFC tonight?#NEUODI #HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/laukuhGZjW
NorthEast United FC play their first home match of the season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati as they take on Odisha FC. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season.
The Highlanders have arrived at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium! 🚌
NorthEast United FC beat Odisha FC 2-1. (Photo Credit: ISL)
NorthEast United FC showed great grit and determination as they registered a point for themselves in their opener and coach Robert Jarni would have been pleased with the display of his team. However, at home, the coach has said the team would look to play more attacking football and for that, he would need star striker Asamoah Gyan and Uruguayan attacking midfielder Martin Chaves to be a lot more clinical.
For Odisha, the game will be all about making their opportunities count. They were caught out on the counter numerous times against Jamshedpur in the previous game despite playing against 10 men. Given that the Josep Gombau advocates a possession-based philosophy, Odisha must make the most of their chances while remaining cautious against counter-attacks.
