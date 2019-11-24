ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs ATK: Odisha, ATK Play Out Goalless Draw

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs ATK: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and ATK through News18 Sports' live blog. ATK and Odisha FC played out a goalless draw in an Indian Super League clash. Both sides had numerous chances to break the deadlock but a goal eluded them. The result saw ATK maintain their top spot in the table with 10 points from five games while Odisha are now fifth with five points from as many matches.
The game got off to an energetic start with ATK looking to go forward quickly. However, Odisha slowly started to put ATK's defence under pressure and had two chances to take the lead after 15 minutes. Nandhakumar Sekar headed over from close range after Martin Guedes' corner evaded ATK custodian Arindam Bhattacharja. Then, Daniel Lalhlimpuia displayed silky skills to embark on a mazy run, evading three ATK defenders with ease, but he lost his footing and could only direct a tame effort at Arindam. MATCH REPORT
Nov 24, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
FULL TIME!
The match ends as it started as neither Odisha FC nor ATK managed to score. What started off a fast and promising game ended without a scorer.
Both teams will feel that they should have won the game. Odisha had a controverial penalty call turned down in the first half, while ATK could argue that they were robbed too in the second.
ODISHA FC 0-0 ATK
Nov 24, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
90+1' - Yellow Card!
Some late drama. Edu Garcia and Diawandou Diagne are shown yellow ards for their off the ball altercation.
Nov 24, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
87' - Substitution!
Last roll of the dice from Odisha as they make their final change. Jerry Mawihmingthanga is brought off and in comes Romeo Fernandes.
Nov 24, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
84' - Substitution!
Odisha looking to change things up with their second change of the game. Xisco Hernandez comes on in place of Martin Guedes.
Nov 24, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)
81' - Shot!
What skill from Roy Krishna. First with his pace to reach the ball ahead of Shubham Sarangiand then a timely cut back to outfox the Odisha defender. But his shot is deflected off Diawandou Diagne and over the bar.
Nov 24, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)
77' - Substitution!
Final change for ATK. David Williams is brought off and in his place walks in Edu Garcia.
Odisha make their first change! Daniel Lalhlimpuia is off and in his place comes on Bikramjit Singh.
Meanwhile, Prabir Das gets some attention from the physio after a Nandhakumar Sekar shot hit his hand.
Nov 24, 2019 8:55 pm (IST)
66 '- Wow!
What a spell of passing football from Odisha but the ball does not find its way into the back of the net.
Aridane Santana first sprays the ball after getting it on the left side of mid-field and finding Jerry Mawihmingthanga on the right. Jerry crosses it for a man in the middle and Santana is there to receive but his header is cleared off the goal line by Kotal.
Nov 24, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
63' - Pressure!
Steady pressure from ATK. First with a strike from Javier Hernandez from the edge of the box that deflects wide for a corner. Then from back to back corners, as Jobby Justin comes close with a header.
Home side Odisha under the pump here.
Nov 24, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
60' - Substitution!
ATK make their second change of the night. Michael Soosairaj comes off and in comes Jobby Justin.
Nov 24, 2019 8:40 pm (IST)
52' - Oomph!
What a strike from Martin Guedes and Arindam Bhattacharja makes an equally important block. The second half has started with both teams on the attack and get a goal as early as possible.
Nov 24, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
46' - Substitution!
Sumit Rathi came on for Anas Edathodika at the start of the second half!
Daniel Lalhlimpuia failed to get the telling blow at the goalmouth. He slips past a couple of defenders after chesting down a beautiful ball from Narayan Das. His final shot at goal goes harmlessly into the hands of Arindam Bhattacharja.
Nov 24, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)
15' - OUCH!
What a crunching tackle from Anas Edathodika on Shubham Sarangi. He is late and the commentator feels if he was any later on the challenge, it would have been half-time. The referee shows a yellow card though.
Nov 24, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
9 ' - Dancing Feet!
Roy Krishna with the ball at his feet is a menace to any defence and Odisha are finding that out the hard way. He dances around the penalty box and is brought down but not illegally feels the referee. Play goes on and the home side builds from the back again.
Nov 24, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
5' - Initial back and forth
Michael Soosairaj climbs up the left flank and puts in a cross that goes out for a goal kick.
Aridane Santana with the first strike at goal but his effort flies viciously over the bar. Arindam Bhattacharja sigh relief.
ATK , on the other hand, are playing a high=pressing game from the get-go.
Nov 24, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Whistle! We are off at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune, as Odisha FC play their first-ever home game.
Nov 24, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Four changes for Odisha FC from their last game, a goalless draw against Kerala Blasters.
Whereas, ATK are unchanged from their win over Jamshedpur FC.
ATK will be hard-pressed to ensure they do not lose the momentum gained after three consecutive wins before the break. Roy Krishna and David Williams have set the league on fire with their combination upfront, having scored six goals between them.
ATK have the firepower to play as per the situation demands. For example, in their away game against Chennaiyin FC, they preferred to hit on the counter, instead of taking the game to the opponent. While in their home matches, they have always dictated terms and have played on the front foot.
"We have a style of football. Our philosophy is that you respect the opponent and play the 90 minutes. We always focus on the next three points. You can't win every match. But we focus from match-to-match. We have to run and not jump," said coach Antonio Habas.
Nov 24, 2019 7:16 pm (IST)
Josep Gombau's side have amassed four points from as many fixtures and have scored and conceded six goals so far. The Spanish coach had plenty of time during the international break to work with his squad, given that only one player, Vinit Rai, had to report for national duty.
After suffering back-to-back defeats in their opening two games, they came back strongly to pick an important win in Mumbai. However, they followed it up with a draw in Kerala.
"We were playing good football in the first three games. The last game was not that good (against Kerala). We did well in the first two matches but did not get the result. That is football," said Gombau.
"Tomorrow is an important game. ATK are a very good team and are at the top of the table. They have good footballers in their squad. But we are ready to compete and have the mentality to get all three points," he added.
Odisha's dominance continued as Nandhakumar picked out Guedes in the box, but he could not get a shot away in the 24th minute.
In the middle of all the Odisha pressure, ATK had a chance when Javier Hernandez was sent through on goal, but Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh was quick to pounce on the ball.
Odisha, who are playing at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex as their home venue, continued to be in the ascendancy with Shubham Sarangi and Nandhakumar Sekar asking quite a few questions of the ATK defence.
The frantic nature of the game continued even in the second half. Odisha continued to assert their dominance and Martin Guedes saw a shot in the 52nd minute saved by Arindam.
At the other end, ATK started to slowly claw their way back into the game and had a great chance when second-half substitute Jobby Justin got on the end of a corner and got a header on target in the 63rd minute. Nandhakumar, however, was on hand to clear the ball off the line.
Jerry Mawihmingthanga then picked out Aridane Santana at the far post but could not get his header on target as ATK heaved a sigh of relief.
Both sides continued to test each other in a bid to find a winner but a combination of sloppy passing and poor finishing kept the deadlock intact.
There was some drama at the end as ATK forced a series of corners but a goal did not materialise.