ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Goal Gives BFC 1-0 Win Over Odisha

Dec 4, 2019 8:59 pm (IST)

70' - What a chance for Nishu Kumar. A ball is floated in the middle from the right. Paartalu rises but the ball goes above him and falls for Nishu, who takes a touch but blasts the ball over.

71' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BFC! Semboi Haokip comes on for Udanta.

71' - Paartalu, in with a lot of space, goes for goal from the corner but the ball is parried away.

Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC