ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Goal Gives BFC 1-0 Win Over Odisha

Event Highlights
Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Odisha FC remain on the sixth spot in the points table with six points from seven matches. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, go top of the table with 13 points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING
FULL TIME! Odisha FC met the wall of resistance in Gurpreet Singh Sandhu today! Bengaluru FC manage to hold on to their slender 1-0 lead, which they got from the Juanan goal in the 36th minute, to beat the home team 1-0. Bengaluru have got their first away win in their last 10 attempts while Odisha FC have lost after drawing their last three games. With the win, Bengaluru FC go top of the points table!
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
Holders @bengalurufc end their 9⃣-game winless streak away from home in the #HeroISL 🌟#OFCBFC #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/SkryGDkBHS— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2019
70' - What a chance for Nishu Kumar. A ball is floated in the middle from the right. Paartalu rises but the ball goes above him and falls for Nishu, who takes a touch but blasts the ball over.
71' - SUBSTITUTION FOR BFC! Semboi Haokip comes on for Udanta.
71' - Paartalu, in with a lot of space, goes for goal from the corner but the ball is parried away.
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
55' - INCREDIBLE FROM GURPREET! How did that not go in for Odisha! Gurpreet makes a brilliant instinctive save from the Tebar header and then Diagne gets the ball in his feet and he hit the post. The ball then falls for Nandha, whose attempt is thwarted again by Gurpreet. What reactions!
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
55' How did that not go in!? 😵@MarcosTebar6's deflected header is saved by @GurpreetGK, and the follow-up is missed by Diagne from point-blank range.— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2019
OFC 0-1 BFC#HeroISL #LetsFootball #TrueLove
52' - Nishu Kumar does extremely well on the left flank to fight for the ball and keeps the possession. He sends in a pass into the middle towards an onrushing Sunil Chhetri, who cannot control the ball and blasts it over.
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
52' CHANCE! Nishu battles for possession with Sarangi, and pokes it into the path of Chhetri but the skipper's first-time effort on the bounce sails high of the target. 0-1. #OFCBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
Half Time! Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
HALF TIME! Bengaluru FC have a 1-0 lead over Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play, courtesy Juanan. Udanta had the golden chance to add to the tally but could not do the same and thus the game has only a single goal to show so far. Odisha FC played a good game for the first half an hour but then made a couple of individual errors to lose the initiative and Bengaluru took full advantage of the same.
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
It's been a cagey affair so far, but Juanan's finish past the half-hour mark is the difference here at the Balewadi as the sides head into the tunnel. #OFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/LNdIBuA1xy— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
44' - What was Udanta thinking there? A mistake in passing from Delgado and Chhetri latches on it and gets the ball and moves up, he turns around with two defenders at him and passes to Udanta on his right. Despite clear sight at goal, Udanta does not go for goal and instead tries to pass back to Chhetri and the chance is gone. Cuadrat cannot believe it!
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
37' - GOAL! Juanan scores for Bengaluru FC in a bizarre manner. Eric Paartalu battles for the ball on the right and Juanan makes a run into the box like a striker. Paartalu heads the ball towards Juanan, who gets a slight touch to the ball. The ball rolls past Arshdeep in the goal to hit the inside of the far post and trickle over the goal line.
Odisha FC 0-1 Bengaluru FC
36' GOAAAALLL!!! Erik nods it into the path of Juanan, who chests it down exquisitely and slides home a finish through the legs of an Odisha defender to make it 0-1. What a strike! #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/WwL4ubsEJJ— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
24' - Excellent move from Bengaluru FC! Khabra takes the ball at the back and runs forward with it. With Udanta running on his right, he makes a fabulous through pass for the Indian international, who control the ball with the pace and sends in the middle. Chhetri comes in running but is unable to get a decent contact on it and the ball flies over.
Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
15' - Excellent counter attack from Odisha FC! Nandha receives a good lob outside the box and turns around with the ball and goes for a shot but Gurpreet Singh Sandhu sends the ball out for the corner.
Odisha get close again but are unable to find the back of the net from the corner, a miss from Jerry.
Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
15' SAVE! Nandhakumar is played through with a lofted ball from Tebar and the winger cuts in past Nishu before taking a swipe that has Gurpreet stretching to tip away. 0-0. #OFCBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC gets underway at the Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. While Odisha FC are looking for their first win after three draws on the trot, Bengaluru FC will want to be back to winning after a last minute draw vs Hyderabad FC in their previous game.
Odisha FC 0-0 Bengaluru FC
Sunil Chhetri has scored for Bengaluru FC in their last three games. Will the skipper add another today and score his fourth in a row?
Four on the trot for the skipper tonight? #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/56JVuVHmlR— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
Rahul Bheke got married to Shraddha and just a couples of days later, he is on the bench for Bengaluru FC for their ISL 2019-20 match against Odisha FC in Pune.
Best wishes to @IndianFootball and @bengalurufc defender @RahulBheke and his wife Shraddha, as they embark on a wonderful journey of #TrueLove! pic.twitter.com/i9qwEBmFNy— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2019
Even though finishing the innumerable chances they create has been a problem for Bengaluru FC this season, their coach Carles Cuadrat is not worried. "Most of the games we were dominating. We have to finish those games well. We have not been good enough in certain aspects, and we have to work on that. I am not worried about not getting goals. Sunil is an experienced player. He is giving us solutions. Ashique and Udanta are young players and they are improving."
Bengaluru FC Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Albert Serran, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Nishu Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).
Substitutes: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rino Anto, Euegeneson Lyngdoh, Suresh Wangjam, Edmund Lalrindika, Semboi Haokip.
TEAM NEWS! The boss has rolled out an unchanged eleven, with the boys that took on Hyderabad FC set to battle Odisha FC at the Balewadi tonight. #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/e8Gz6S0KQC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019
Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Shubham Sarangi, Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, Diawandou Diagne, Marcos Tebar (C), Xisco Hernandez, Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.
Substitutes: Ankit Bhuyan (GK), Mohammad Dhot, Rana Gharami, Bikramjit Singh, Martin Guedes, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong.
#Warriors ready to roar!— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 4, 2019
⚽🏆🔥 #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #LetsFootball #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/JTlw56maPG
Both Odisha FC coach Josep Gombau and Bengaluru FC gaffer Carles Cuadrat feel Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC will be an "interesting" game.
"I think it will be an interesting game because both teams play similar football": Gombau
"Odisha are going to fight against us for possession of the game, and it's going to be an interesting game": Cuadrat
The Indian Super League 2019-20 points table is currently led by ATK, who have 11 points from six games while Hyderabad FC are at the bottom of the pile with only four points from six matches. Today's hosts Odisha six sixth with six points from 6 matches while Bengaluru FC are placed third with 10 points from six games.
Odisha FC, who have not won for the last three games, host Bengaluru FC, who drew their last game, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.
Undefeated @bengalurufc travel to Pune to face in-form @OdishaFC tonight!— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2019
Who are you rooting for?
#OFCBFC #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/L8qQbuW2FL
Odisha FC host Bengaluru FC (in the picture) in Pune. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Odisha will bank on Aridane Santana, who has scored four goals so far, to help breach the Bengaluru backline. But much will depend on playmaker Xisco Hernandez who has the ability to carve open any defence. He has also shown his eye for goals, racking three goals up so far. The Spaniard will be pumped up for the battle against his former team. Much will also depend on the midfield battle as two technically-gifted sets of players go up against each other. The likes of Marcos Tebar, Vinit Rai and Xisco Hernandez love to get on the ball and dictate play. But so do Bengaluru's midfields, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Raphael Augusto.
Undefeated @bengalurufc travel to Pune to face in-form @OdishaFC tonight!
Who are you rooting for?
#OFCBFC #LetsFootball #TrueLove pic.twitter.com/L8qQbuW2FL
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 4, 2019
Lack of goals have been a worry for the Blues despite Sunil Chhetri's recent scoring run. The injured Michael Onwu and Ashique Kuruniyan are yet to open their accounts for the season while Udanta Singh has just one goal to his name so far. Odisha's backline has not exactly been rock-solid, conceding eight goals in six games. With Carlos Delgado doubtful after an injury he picked up against Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru will want their forwards to make an impact.
-
