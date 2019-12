ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC: Juanan Goal Gives BFC 1-0 Win Over Odisha

Read More

Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Defending champions Bengaluru FC beat hosts Odisha FC 1-0 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.Bengaluru FC took a 1-0 lead over Odisha FC after 45 minutes of play, courtesy Juanan, who scored a bizarre goal - one like a centre forward. Udanta had the golden chance to add to the tally but could not do the same before half time. Odisha FC played a good game for the first half an hour but then made a couple of individual errors to lose the initiative and Bengaluru took full advantage of the same. Odisha FC came out with intent in the second half but met the wall of resistance in Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who made as many as six clear cut saves to keep BFC in the lead. In one move, Gurpreet denied Diagne and Nandha at the goalmouth while made a couple of saves more against Tebar to end as the Hero of the Match. Bengaluru also had a couple of chances to increase their lead with Dimas even hitting the post but in the end, they came out with a victory for the first time in the last 10 away games.Season six of the Indian Super League is expected to bring a lot of excitement as it is now the top division league of the country and the league-stage table toppers will get a spot in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Odisha FC remain on the sixth spot in the points table with six points from seven matches. Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, go top of the table with 13 points from seven matches. LIVE STREAMING