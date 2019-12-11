ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Odisha Outscore Hyderabad 3-2

Event Highlights
Odisha FC clashes against Hyderabad FC for the first time in the history of the ISL, with questions over who is exactly playing at home. On paper, Odisha FC are the home team in Pune but it was Hyderabad FC who used to call the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium their home until last year (when they were FC Pune City). LIVE STREAM
Meanwhile, the home fans in dar-away land...
Home Base turning up at @EsplanadeOne !
48' CHANCE for @OdishaFC!
How did @xiscohm31 miss that? Jerry tees up the Spaniard with a delightful through ball but he curls it wide
41' - GOAL!
Xisco Hernandez scores to double Odisha FC's lead!
What a finish from Xisco! Kamaljit Singh, the keeper and captain of Hyderabad, had no chance there.
Nice play from the home side as Xisco starts the move in midfield before spraying the ball onto the right flank for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who in turn squares it back. Xisco continues huis run and finishes it off in style.
ODISHA FC 2-0 HYDERABAD FC
#DidYouKnow @robin_singh_23 has contributed for 35% of the goals scored by a team managed by Phil Brown!
27' - GOAL!
Odisha FC take the lead against Hyderabad FC! Carlos Delgado with the goal!
Xisco Hernandez's corner is converted and the home side takes the lead. Hyderabad keeper and captain Kamaljit Singh tried to come out and punch it away but didn't manage to get a proper connection. The ball falls to Carlos Delgado, who heads it in.
ODISHA FC 1-0 HYDERABAD FC
19' - Goal, Almost!
It's almost a goal!
Robin Singh's backheel in towards Bobo's path but Narayan Das is brought down by the Hyderabad player as he takes a shot. The ball goes in but it is not a goal as the referee calls play back for a foul.
The game is becoming more and more physical with every passing minute. The referee will have his task cut out with some feisty challenges flying in.
Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC (Photo Credit: ISL)
Playing their home games away from Odisha has been a challenge for them this season and their head coach, Gombau touched on that at his pre-match press conference. "For us, it's been difficult because we are not playing in Odisha, which is our home ground. We need to be very thankful for the support of the Pune people. We are satisfied here also as we could not have our own ground ready to play these three games," he said.
The Spaniard further claimed that the visitors will be feeling more at home compared to his team, thanks to the experience of some of their players with the now-defunct FC Pune City. "For me, it is more an away game because we are playing against a team that last season, had this as their home ground. They are probably more used to playing here than us. I think this won't be an aspect that will decide the game. It is a game that we are playing in a very good field, which is now in a very good condition," said Gombau.
The away side do have more experience of playing in Pune, as many of the club's players under Brown's tutelage have experience of playing at the stadium. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Hyderabad boss said, "It feels very much like home. I don't want to do any disrespect to Hyderabad. We've tried everything we possibly can to settle into Hyderabad. That's our future. But to come back here to Pune, it has put a smile on a few players' faces," said Brown as he referenced back to the time he had in Pune with the now defunct, FC Pune City.
"I had three months here that were very successful. I really enjoyed playing at the stadium. So, this feels more familiar. But sometimes, familiarity breeds contempt. That won't be happening as far as we are concerned. It is going to be a difficult game," he added.
