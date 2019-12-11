LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Odisha Outscore Hyderabad 3-2

News18.com | December 11, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC: Catch all the live updates from the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC through News18 Sports' live blog. Carlos Delgado gave Odisha FC the lead in the 27th minute, then  Xisco Hernandez doubled it in the 41st minute and Perez Guedes scored in the 71st minute as Hyderabad FC two back through Bobo in the 65th minute and Rohit Kumar in the 90th at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune. Both teams have won just a single match so far and find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Their form coming into the tie isn't quite great either, with Odisha losing to Bengaluru FC and Hyderabad succumbing to defeat against FC Goa in their last encounter.

Odisha FC clashes against Hyderabad FC for the first time in the history of the ISL, with questions over who is exactly playing at home. On paper, Odisha FC are the home team in Pune but it was Hyderabad FC who used to call the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium their home until last year (when they were FC Pune City). LIVE STREAM
Dec 11, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)

FULL TIME!

That's that then! The first-ever meeting between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC in the ISL ends with Odisha emerging winners.

Carlos Delgado, Xisco Hernandez and Perez Guedes scored Odisha FC as Hyderabad FC got their goals through Bobo and Rohit Kumar. 

ODISHA FC 3-2 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 9:23 pm (IST)

90' - Yellow cards!

Yellow cards for everyone. 

Marcos Tebar gets one. 

Odisha coach Josep Gombau gets one.

Hyderabad coach Phil Brown gets one.

Dec 11, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)

89' - GOAL!

It ain't over till it's over! Rohit Kumar scores for Hyderabad FC.

Rohit Kumar is found by Gurtej Singh from the right flank with a beautiful cross, who heads it in.

Poor defending from the home side. There was no one marking Rohit at the back post.  

ODISHA FC 3-2 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

86' - Substitutions

Odisha FC make two changes in two minutes. 

Shubham Sarangi, Nandakumar Sekar comes off and Mohd Sajid Dhot, Daniel Lalhlimpuia take their pace on the field.

Dec 11, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

80' - Substitution

Another change for Hyderabad, as Giles Barnes is brought off and Rohit Kumar is introduced.

Dec 11, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)

73' - Substitution

Hyderabad make their first change of the night. Sahil Panwar comes off and in his place comes on Mohammad Yasir.

Dec 11, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)

GOAL!

71' - GOAL!

Perez Guedes scores from the penalty spot to restore the 2-goal lead.

Giles Barnes brings down Martin Guedes and the referee gives away a penalty. Guedes makes no mistake slotting the ball into the goal.

ODISHA FC 3-1 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)

66' - Substitution

The home side are forced to make a change after the red card as Martin Guedes comes on in place of Xisco Hernandez.

Dec 11, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

65' - GOAL!

Bobo gets one back for Hyderabad FC from the penalty spot.

Adil Khan's snapshot hits the hand of Vinit Rai and the referee points to the spot. Bobo sends Arshdeep Singh the wrong way. 

Vinit is shown a second yellow and he is off!

ODISHA FC 2-1 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the home fans in dar-away land...

Dec 11, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

55' - Yellow card!

Shubham Sarangi goes into the referee's book, the second player to do so. Sarangi contesting for a header but ended up heading Nikhil Poojary instead. 

Dec 11, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

54' - Not a goal!

Aridane Santana puts the ball in the back of the net for Odisha FC after a clash with keeper Kamaljit Singh. The referee rules against the home side. 

Dec 11, 2019 8:38 pm (IST)
Dec 11, 2019 8:33 pm (IST)

2nd Half!

Odisha FC the lead but can Hyderabad FC force their way back in the game. Second half underway at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

ODISHA FC 2-0 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)

Half-Time!

Goals from Xisco Hernandez and Carlos Delgado give Odisha FC the advantage going into the break. Hyderabad have looked far from comfortable tonight and the home side Odisha are deservingly ahead.

ODISHA FC 2-0 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

41' - GOAL!

Xisco Hernandez scores to double Odisha FC's lead! 

What a finish from Xisco! Kamaljit Singh, the keeper and captain of Hyderabad, had no chance there. 

Nice play from the home side as Xisco starts the move in midfield before spraying the ball onto the right flank for Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who in turn squares it back. Xisco continues huis run and finishes it off in style. 

ODISHA FC 2-0 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
Dec 11, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)

27' - GOAL!

Odisha FC take the lead against Hyderabad FC! Carlos Delgado with the goal!

Xisco Hernandez's corner is converted and the home side takes the lead. Hyderabad keeper and captain Kamaljit Singh tried to come out and punch it away but didn't manage to get a proper connection. The ball falls to Carlos Delgado, who heads it in.

ODISHA FC 1-0 HYDERABAD FC 

Dec 11, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)

19' -  Goal, Almost!

It's almost a goal!

Robin Singh's backheel in towards Bobo's path but Narayan Das is brought down by the Hyderabad player as he takes a shot. The ball goes in but it is not a goal as the referee calls play back for a foul.

The game is becoming more and more physical with every passing minute. The referee will have his task cut out with some feisty challenges flying in.

Dec 11, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

11' - 

Some end-to-end football but either team have not been able to break the deadlock.

This is the first time these two teams are meeting in the ISL. 

Meanwhile, Vinit Rai gets a yellow card - the first of the match- for his ill-timed challenge on Nikhil Poojary.

Dec 11, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)

2' - Early pressure!

Home team are on the ascendency from the get-go. Odisha FC that is. 

They get a freekick early on as Adil Khan puts in a poor challenge. Nothing comes from the set-piece though. Xisco Hernandez's free-kick finds Carlos Delgado but the latter fails to direct it goalwards.

Dec 11, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

KICK-OFF!

Odisha FC take on Hyderabad FC in their final match at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

Dec 11, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

Odisha FC Starting XI -  Arshdeep Singh (GK), Carlos Delgado, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar (C), Diawandou Diagne, Xisco Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana.

Dec 11, 2019 6:35 pm (IST)

Hyderabad FC Starting XI - Kamaljit Singh (GK/C), Sahil Panwar, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Matthew Kilgallon, Gurtej Singh, Asish Rai, Nikhil Poojary, Adil Khan, Bobo, Giles Barnes, Robin Singh.

Dec 11, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Odisha FC (who used to be Delhi Dynamos FC) host Hyderabad FC (who used to be FC Pune City) at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium in Pune.

Playing their home games away from Odisha has been a challenge for them this season and their head coach, Gombau touched on that at his pre-match press conference. "For us, it's been difficult because we are not playing in Odisha, which is our home ground. We need to be very thankful for the support of the Pune people. We are satisfied here also as we could not have our own ground ready to play these three games," he said.

The Spaniard further claimed that the visitors will be feeling more at home compared to his team, thanks to the experience of some of their players with the now-defunct FC Pune City. "For me, it is more an away game because we are playing against a team that last season, had this as their home ground. They are probably more used to playing here than us. I think this won't be an aspect that will decide the game. It is a game that we are playing in a very good field, which is now in a very good condition," said Gombau.



The away side do have more experience of playing in Pune, as many of the club's players under Brown's tutelage have experience of playing at the stadium. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, the Hyderabad boss said, "It feels very much like home. I don't want to do any disrespect to Hyderabad. We've tried everything we possibly can to settle into Hyderabad. That's our future. But to come back here to Pune, it has put a smile on a few players' faces," said Brown as he referenced back to the time he had in Pune with the now defunct, FC Pune City.

"I had three months here that were very successful. I really enjoyed playing at the stadium. So, this feels more familiar. But sometimes, familiarity breeds contempt. That won't be happening as far as we are concerned. It is going to be a difficult game," he added.
